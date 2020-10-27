EACO Corporation Reports Record Annual Net Sales

Net sales, net income and earnings per share were as follows for the year ended August 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share information):

Three Months Ended

August 31,

%

2020 2019 Change

(unaudited) (unaudited)

Net sales $ 57,454 $ 60,056 (4.3 %)

Net income $ 1,523 $ 2,602 (41.5 )%

Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.53 (41.8 )%

Year Ended August 31, % 2020 2019* Change (unaudited) Net sales $ 225,245 $ 221,241 1.8 % Net income $ 7,793 $ 9,432 (17.4 )% Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 1.59 $ 1.92 (17.5 )%

* Derived from the Company’s audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 27, 2019.

The Company had 373 sales employees at August 31, 2020, an increase of 26 or 7% from the prior year quarter. The Company’s sales force is divided into sales focus teams (SFT’s). The Company had 100 SFT’s as of August 31, 2020 an increase of 2 from the prior year quarter. Management anticipates continued growth in both our headcount and SFT’s in fiscal year 2021. The Company believes it continues to gain market share through its local presence business model.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation, statements related to our headcount expansion and future growth are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, our ability to hire and retain additional qualified employees, our ability to open additional sales offices, and to gain market acceptance for our products, the pricing and availability of our products, the success of our sales and marketing programs, and the impact of products offered by our competitors from time to time. In addition to these factors and any other factors mentioned elsewhere in this news release, the reader should refer as well to the factors, uncertainties or risks identified in EACO’s most recent Form 10-K and all subsequent Form 10-Q reports filed by us with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and EACO does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share information)

(unaudited) August 31, August 31, 2020 2019* ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,079 $ 4,692 Restricted cash 2,916 655 Trade accounts receivable, net 29,667 31,655 Inventory, net 39,545 37,259 Marketable securities, trading 1,368 1,873 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,094 4,234 Total current assets 84,669 80,368 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements: Held for use, net 8,848 3,717 Held for sale, net – 6,855 Total property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 8,848 10,572 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,512 – Other assets, net 1,424 1,938 Total assets $ 106,453 $ 92,878 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 16,535 $ 21,138 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,632 8,297 Liability for short sales of trading securities 2,916 655 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,493 – Current portion of long-term debt – 5,484 Total current liabilities 28,576 35,574 Non-current Liabilities: Long-term debt 9,907 6,114 Operating lease liabilities 9,151 – Total liabilities 47,634 41,688 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 36,000 shares outstanding (liquidation value $900) 1 1 Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 8,000,000 shares authorized; 4,861,590 shares outstanding 49 49 Additional paid-in capital 12,378 12,378 Accumulated other comprehensive income 788 876 Retained earnings 45,603 37,886 Total shareholders’ equity 58,819 51,190 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 106,453 $ 92,878

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except for share and per share information)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

August 31, Year Ended

August 31, 2020 2019* 2020 2019* Revenues $ 57,454 $ 60,056 $ 225,245 $ 221,241 Cost of revenues 42,626 43,569 163,868 160,008 Gross margin 14,828 16,487 61,377 61,233 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,929 12,650 50,936 48,213 Income from operations 1,899 3,837 10,441 13,020 Other (expense) income: Net (loss) gain on trading securities 137 (88 ) 912 427 Loss on Sale of Property - - (130 ) - Interest and other expense (32 ) (145 ) (256 ) (475 ) Other income (expense), net 105 (233 ) 526 (48 ) Income before income taxes 2,004 3,604 10,967 12,972 Provision for income taxes 481 1,002 3,174 3,540 Net income 1,523 2,602 7,793 9,432 Cumulative preferred stock dividend (19 ) (19 ) (76 ) (76 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1,504 $ 2,583 $ 7,717 $ 9,356 Basic and diluted earnings per common share: $ 0.31 $ 0.53 $ 1.59 $ 1.92 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 4,861,590 4,861,590 4,861,590 4,861,590

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Year Ended

August 31, 2020 2019* Operating activities: Net income $ 7,793 $ 9,432 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,224 1,047 Bad debt expense 72 340 Loss on sale of real property 130 – Net gain on trading securities (912 ) (427 ) (Increase) decrease in: Trade accounts receivable 1,916 (5,718 ) Inventory (2,286 ) (6,728 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (346 ) (3,012 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets (11,512 ) – Increase (decrease) in: Trade accounts payable (3,275 ) 3,313 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,665 ) 845 Operating lease liabilities 11,644 – Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,783 (908 ) Investing activities: Purchase of property, equipment, and leasehold improvements (6,705 ) (1,772 ) Proceeds from sale of real property 7,075 – Sale of marketable securities, trading 1,417 1,400 Net change in liabilities for short sales of trading securities 2,261 (278 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 4,048 (650 ) Financing activities: (Payments) borrowings on revolving credit facility, net (1,014 ) 3,153 Borrowings on Construction Loan 4,448 342 Repayments on long-term debt (5,125 ) (247 ) Preferred stock dividend (76 ) (76 ) Bank overdraft (1,328 ) 147 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,095 ) 3,319 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (88 ) (52 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,648 1,709 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 5,347 3,638 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 8,995 $ 5,347 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 291 $ 475 Cash paid for income taxes $ 3,405 $ 3,107

