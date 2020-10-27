Invacare Corporation Receives Multiple Awards for Outstanding Products from HME Business Magazine

“We are honored to be recognized by this leading industry publication for our award-winning seating and care products. Our global product development teams have consistently delivered remarkably innovative products that solve challenging healthcare needs in novel ways. Recognition like this and the inspiration from the people who use our products motivate us to continue pushing the envelope of great solutions we can create,” said Matt Monaghan, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Invacare Corporation (“Invacare”)(NYSE: IVC), a leading manufacturer and distributor of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings, has been recognized by HME Business magazine in multiple product categories for outstanding product development achievements.

Joost Beltman, Invacare’s senior vice president and general manager, North America, added, “This recognition highlights the strength of our powerful innovation culture. With a vibrant pipeline of new products complementing our award-winning existing products, Invacare provides a full range of industry-leading solutions for those with durable healthcare needs.”

Invacare’s seating and care product award winners include:

Seating and Positioning

Invacare Matrx E2 Back Series from Motion Concepts

Bath Safety

Invacare AQUATEC Ocean Ergo Dual VIP Shower & Commode Chair with Collection Pan/Lid/Pan Support Rail Support

Beds & Support Surfaces

Invacare ETUDE HC Homecare Bed

A complete list of winners can be found in the Nov/Dec issue of HME Business magazine and featured on the brand’s website at https://hme-business.com/pages/new-product-award.aspx.

About Invacare Corporation

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027006136/en/