 

Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 12, 2020

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose, today announced it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results after the financial markets close on Thursday November 12, 2020.  

The Company’s management team is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday November 12, 2020. To access the call, please dial 877-407-0792 in the U.S. or 201-689-8263 outside the U.S. and provide the conference ID number: 13712206. To access the live webcast, please go to the investors section of Opiant’s website at http://ir.opiant.com/. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

Thursday November 12 @ 4:30 pm ET
Domestic:
International:
Conference ID:
Webcast: 		877-407-0792
201-689-8263
13712206
http://ir.opiant.com/

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose.
For more information visit: www.opiant.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Ben Atkins
VP of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
batkins@opiant.com
(310) 598-5410

Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576


