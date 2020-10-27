 

Aptose to Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on November 10, 2020

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after the close of the market.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Time: 5:00 PM ET
Dial In - Toll-Free: 1 844-882-7834
Dial In - International: 1 574-990-9707
Passcode: 5539639
Webcast: LINK

Replay available through November 24, 2020:

Dial In - Toll-Free: 1 855-859-2056
Dial In - International:  1 404-537-3406
Replay Passcode: 5539639

The live conference call can also be accessed through a link on the Investor Relations section of Aptose’s website at https://www.aptose.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar. An archived version of the webcast along with a transcript will be available on the company’s website for 30 days.

The press release, the financial statements and the management’s discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: CG-806, an oral, first-in-class mutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and is in a separate Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); APTO-253, the only clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and suppresses its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

For further information, please contact:

Aptose Biosciences Inc. LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Greg Chow Dan Ferry, Managing Director
Executive Vice President, CFO 617-535-7746
650-718-5028 Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com
gchow@aptose.com  
   
SMP Communications  
Susan Pietropaolo  
201-923-2049  
susan@smpcommunications.com  

