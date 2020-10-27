 

Vir Biotechnology to Provide Corporate Update and Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will provide a corporate update and report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

The update will be provided via a press release after market close, and will be accessible under Press Releases in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus, influenza A, SARS-CoV-2, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis.   

Investors
Neera Ravindran, M.D.
VP, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Communications
nravindran@vir.bio
+1-415-506-5256

Media 
Cara Miller
VP, Corporate Communications 
cmiller@vir.bio 
+1-415-941-6746

