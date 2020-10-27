Vir Biotechnology to Provide Corporate Update and Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will provide a corporate update and report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.



The update will be provided via a press release after market close, and will be accessible under Press Releases in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio.