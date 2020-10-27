 

Agilysys Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Revenue of $34.4M

27.10.2020, 21:05  |  17   |   |   

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today reported operating results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter and period ended September 30, 2020.

Summary of Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

  • Total net revenue was $34.4 million, compared to total net revenue of $40.7 million in the comparable prior-year period for a 15.6% decrease in revenue.
  • Recurring revenues (which are comprised of support, maintenance and subscription services) were $22.3 million, or 64.9% of total net revenue, compared to $20.3 million, or 49.9% of total net revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2020. Subscription revenues increased 23.9% year over year and comprised 40.7% of total recurring revenues, compared to 36.1% of total recurring revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Gross margin was 67.4% in the fiscal 2021 second quarter, compared to 49.6% in the comparable prior-year period.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders in the fiscal 2021 second quarter was $5.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $(2.9) million, or $(0.13) per diluted share, in the comparable prior-year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a record $8.6 million, compared to $3.0 million in the comparable prior-year period (see reconciliation below).
  • Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $0.29 per share compared to $0.04 per share in the comparable prior-year period.
  • Free cash flow (non-GAAP) in the fiscal 2021 second quarter was $11.3 million, compared to free cash flow of $1.8 million in the fiscal 2020 second quarter (see reconciliation below). Ending cash balance was $85.7 million, compared to ending cash balance of $46.7 million as of fiscal 2020 year-end.

Ramesh Srinivasan, President and CEO of Agilysys, commented, “The hospitality industry business conditions continue to be challenging. Product and services revenue this quarter were affected more than previously anticipated due to a greater extent of postponed customer technology investment decisions. We expect the hospitality business climate to remain tough for a few more quarters and be particularly uncertain during the current October to December third quarter due to various factors. We expect the sequential revenue increase from Q2 to Q3 of this fiscal year to be a modest 5%. We will continue to provide guidance sequentially one quarter at a time for the remainder of this fiscal year.”

“We are deeply grateful to the Agilysys global team for all of their sacrifices and hard work which has enabled us to successfully manage through the past two quarters, undoubtedly the toughest ever faced by our industry. While our revenues have been negatively impacted in the short term, we expect a robust recovery to begin sometime in calendar 2021. Between the recent convertible investment and our ability to generate cash since April, we have strengthened and improved our balance sheet to its best position in many years. During the fiscal second quarter, we achieved record profitability levels while simultaneously maintaining our steadfast focus on world class customer service and expanding R&D resource strength further enhancing the pace of product innovation. The add-on cloud native SaaS applications developed during the past couple of years, including contactless enabling products, have provided high quality support for the reopening efforts of our customers while helping us maintain subscription recurring revenue growth.”

“We remain confident that we are positioning Agilysys for accelerating top line growth and enhanced bottom line profitability on the other side of the pandemic. We are firm in our belief that the global hospitality industry will make a solid comeback in the not-too-distant future with an enhanced need for technology solutions which help improve guest service and Agilysys will be in a good position to provide the most comprehensive and cutting-edge software portfolio to help them succeed.”

Fiscal 2021 Outlook
 Agilysys continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry with our primary focus being the safety of our employees and customers as we manage through these unprecedented times. Given the continued impact of COVID-19, we are still not releasing full fiscal year 2021 guidance. We are expecting Q3 fiscal 2021 revenue to increase 5% over Q2 fiscal 2021 results with an Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.0 million for the same period. We expect to see the reduction of Adjusted EBITDA as a result of cessation of one-time cost actions such as salary reductions, which were in place during the first six months of the fiscal year, continued hiring in R&D, and several additional cost elements such as virtual trade shows coming back into the business.

Dave Wood, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Although the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect our customers and therefore slow down our short term progress, we are pleased with the profitability levels we have been able to achieve through one of the most challenging times for the hospitality industry. Our balance sheet remains strong and should continue to meet the liquidity demands for continued investment in our products along with other strategic initiatives as we manage through the current environment. We remain more confident than ever in our financial strength and ability to execute on our long-term strategic plan.”

2021 Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast
 Agilysys is hosting a conference call and webcast today, October 27, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Both the call and the webcast are open to the public. The conference call number is 224-357-2393 (domestic or international); and the conference ID number is 3609588. Please call five minutes prior to the presentation to ensure that you are connected.

Interested parties may also access the conference call live on the Internet at Agilysys Events & Presentations. Approximately two hours after the call has concluded, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location.

Forward-Looking Language
 This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the third quarter, and statements we make regarding our ability to meet liquidity demands, the timing of the hospitality industry’s recovery after the pandemic, and our ability to accelerate revenue growth and enhance profitability on the other side of the pandemic.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the success of any measures we have taken or may take in the future in response thereto; and the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
 To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP in this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules are used. These non-GAAP financial measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow. Management believes that such information can enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s ongoing operations.

The Company has included the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable insight into the Company’s overall profitability from core operations before certain non-cash and non-recurring charges. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income before amortization expense (including amortization of developed technology), share-based compensation, convertible preferred stock issuance costs, and one-time charges including severance and other charges, impairments and legal settlements, less the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable, and defines adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

See the accompanying tables below for the definitions and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely related GAAP measures.

About Agilysys
 Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for casinos, hotels, resorts, cruise ships, managed foodservice providers, sports and entertainment, and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payment solutions, and related hospitality applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth, increase operational efficiencies and support social distancing. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.

- Financial tables follow -

AGILYSYS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

$

6,559

 

 

$

11,873

 

 

$

11,798

 

 

$

22,742

 

Support, maintenance and subscription services

 

 

22,304

 

 

 

20,329

 

 

 

42,801

 

 

 

40,411

 

Professional services

 

 

5,497

 

 

 

8,520

 

 

 

9,567

 

 

 

15,958

 

Total net revenue

 

 

34,360

 

 

 

40,722

 

 

 

64,166

 

 

 

79,111

 

Cost of goods sold:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products (inclusive of developed technology amortization)

 

 

2,950

 

 

 

9,794

 

 

 

5,965

 

 

 

18,417

 

Support, maintenance and subscription services

 

 

4,555

 

 

 

4,654

 

 

 

8,860

 

 

 

8,834

 

Professional services

 

 

3,701

 

 

 

6,057

 

 

 

7,638

 

 

 

11,628

 

Total cost of goods sold

 

 

11,206

 

 

 

20,505

 

 

 

22,463

 

 

 

38,879

 

Gross profit

 

 

23,154

 

 

 

20,217

 

 

 

41,703

 

 

 

40,232

 

Gross profit margin

 

 

67.4

%

 

 

49.6

%

 

 

65.0

%

 

 

50.9

%

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product development

 

 

8,257

 

 

 

10,778

 

 

 

16,524

 

 

 

20,842

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

2,350

 

 

 

4,890

 

 

 

4,951

 

 

 

9,389

 

General and administrative

 

 

5,217

 

 

 

6,038

 

 

 

10,936

 

 

 

11,911

 

Depreciation of fixed assets

 

 

715

 

 

 

707

 

 

 

1,438

 

 

 

920

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

508

 

 

 

614

 

 

 

968

 

 

 

1,292

 

Severance and other charges

 

 

7

 

 

 

190

 

 

 

1,210

 

 

 

421

 

Legal settlements, net

 

 

50

 

 

 

(119

)

 

 

50

 

 

 

(119

)

Total operating expense

 

 

17,104

 

 

 

23,098

 

 

 

36,077

 

 

 

44,656

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

6,050

 

 

 

(2,881

)

 

 

5,626

 

 

 

(4,424

)

Other (income) expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(28

)

 

 

(114

)

 

 

(49

)

 

 

(194

)

Interest expense

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

Other expense, net

 

 

88

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

194

 

 

 

193

 

Income (loss) before taxes

 

 

5,988

 

 

 

(2,877

)

 

 

5,478

 

 

 

(4,426

)

Income tax expense

 

 

121

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

67

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

5,867

 

 

$

(2,918

)

 

$

5,350

 

 

$

(4,493

)

Series A convertible preferred stock issuance costs

 

 

(94

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,031

)

 

 

-

 

Series A convertible preferred stock dividends

 

 

(459

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(658

)

 

 

-

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

 

$

5,314

 

 

$

(2,918

)

 

$

3,661

 

 

$

(4,493

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

 

23,424

 

 

 

23,238

 

 

 

23,415

 

 

 

23,225

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share - basic:

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

(0.19

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

 

23,866

 

 

 

23,238

 

 

 

23,849

 

 

 

23,225

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share - diluted:

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

(0.19

)

AGILYSYS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

(In thousands, except share data)

 

September 30,

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2020 Unaudited

 

 

2020

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

85,706

 

 

$

46,653

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $1,209 and for doubtful accounts of $1,634, respectively

 

 

20,173

 

 

 

35,869

 

Contract assets

 

 

2,475

 

 

 

2,125

 

Inventories

 

 

2,174

 

 

 

3,887

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

5,016

 

 

 

4,874

 

Total current assets

 

 

115,544

 

 

 

93,408

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

10,108

 

 

 

12,230

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

13,023

 

 

 

13,829

 

Goodwill

 

 

19,622

 

 

 

19,622

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

8,400

 

 

 

8,400

 

Deferred income taxes, non-current

 

 

1,040

 

 

 

764

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

5,977

 

 

 

6,309

 

Total assets

 

$

173,714

 

 

$

154,562

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

3,176

 

 

$

13,403

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

30,755

 

 

 

42,244

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

7,185

 

 

 

9,033

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

 

4,638

 

 

 

4,719

 

Finance lease obligations, current

 

 

23

 

 

 

24

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

45,777

 

 

 

69,423

 

Deferred income taxes, non-current

 

 

889

 

 

 

880

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

 

9,923

 

 

 

10,617

 

Finance lease obligations, non-current

 

 

14

 

 

 

25

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

3,728

 

 

 

1,860

 

Series A convertible preferred stock, no par value

 

 

35,459

 

 

 

-

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares, without par value, at $0.30 stated value; 80,000,000 shares authorized; 31,606,831 shares issued; and 23,588,178 and 23,609,398 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

9,482

 

 

 

9,482

 

Treasury shares, 8,018,653 and 7,997,433 at September 30, 2020

and March 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

(2,406

)

 

 

(2,401

)

Capital in excess of stated value

 

 

8,151

 

 

 

5,491

 

Retained earnings

 

 

62,645

 

 

 

58,984

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

52

 

 

 

201

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

77,924

 

 

 

71,757

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

173,714

 

 

$

154,562

 

AGILYSYS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

(In thousands)

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

5,350

 

 

$

(4,493

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

1,438

 

 

 

920

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

968

 

 

 

1,292

 

Amortization of developed technology

 

 

 

 

 

6,303

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(269

)

 

 

(239

)

Share-based compensation

 

 

2,682

 

 

 

1,827

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

(3,527

)

 

 

(4,376

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

6,642

 

 

 

1,234

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(471

)

 

 

(1,940

)

Additional investments in corporate-owned life insurance policies

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(2

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(473

)

 

 

(1,942

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchase of common shares to satisfy employee tax withholding

 

 

(959

)

 

 

(1,053

)

Series A convertible preferred stock issuance proceeds, net of issuance costs

 

 

33,969

 

 

 

 

Payment of preferred stock dividends

 

 

(199

)

 

 

 

Principal payments under long-term obligations

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(12

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

32,799

 

 

 

(1,065

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

85

 

 

 

(83

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

39,053

 

 

 

(1,856

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

46,653

 

 

 

40,771

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

85,706

 

 

$

38,915

 

AGILYSYS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

(In thousands)

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

5,867

 

 

$

(2,918

)

 

$

5,350

 

 

$

(4,493

)

Income tax expense

 

 

121

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

67

 

Income (loss) before taxes

 

 

5,988

 

 

 

(2,877

)

 

 

5,478

 

 

 

(4,426

)

Depreciation of fixed assets

 

 

715

 

 

 

707

 

 

 

1,438

 

 

 

920

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

508

 

 

 

614

 

 

 

968

 

 

 

1,292

 

Amortization of developed technology

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,128

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

6,303

 

Interest (income), net

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(112

)

 

 

(46

)

 

 

(191

)

EBITDA (a)

 

 

7,185

 

 

 

1,460

 

 

 

7,838

 

 

 

3,898

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

1,256

 

 

 

1,345

 

 

 

2,682

 

 

 

1,827

 

Severance and other charges

 

 

7

 

 

 

190

 

 

 

1,210

 

 

 

421

 

Other non-operating expense

 

 

88

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

194

 

 

 

193

 

Legal settlements

 

 

50

 

 

 

(119

)

 

 

50

 

 

 

(119

)

Adjusted EBITDA (b)

 

$

8,586

 

 

$

2,984

 

 

$

11,974

 

 

$

6,220

 

 

(a) EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) before income taxes, interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation and amortization

 

(b) Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) before income taxes, interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation and amortization (including amortization of developed technology), and excluding charges relating to i) legal settlements, ii) severance and other charges, iii) impairments, iv) share-based compensation, and v) other non-operating (income) expense

AGILYSYS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

 

$

5,314

 

 

$

(2,918

)

 

$

3,661

 

 

$

(4,493

)

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

508

 

 

 

614

 

 

 

968

 

 

 

1,292

 

Amortization of developed technology

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,128

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

6,303

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

1,256

 

 

 

1,345

 

 

 

2,682

 

 

 

1,827

 

Series A convertible preferred stock issuance costs

 

 

94

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,031

 

 

 

-

 

Severance and other charges

 

 

7

 

 

 

190

 

 

 

1,210

 

 

 

421

 

Legal settlements, net

 

 

50

 

 

 

(119

)

 

 

50

 

 

 

(119

)

Income tax adjustments

 

 

(426

)

 

 

(1,229

)

 

 

(881

)

 

 

(2,275

)

Adjusted net income (a)

 

$

6,803

 

 

$

1,011

 

 

$

8,721

 

 

$

2,956

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

23,424

 

 

 

23,238

 

 

 

23,415

 

 

 

23,225

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

23,866

 

 

 

23,759

 

 

 

23,849

 

 

 

23,746

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted basic earnings per share (b)

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.13

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (b)

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

(a) Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before amortization expense (including amortization of developed technology), share-based compensation, and one-time charges including severance and other charges, impairments and legal settlements, less the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable, at a 24% tax rate, the Company’s current combined federal and state income statutory tax rate. No income tax effect applies to one-time charges when a valuation allowance offsets their related deferred tax assets

 

(b) Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted net income (loss) divided by basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding

AGILYSYS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

(In thousands)

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

11,571

 

 

$

3,147

 

 

$

6,642

 

 

$

1,234

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(228

)

 

 

(1,369

)

 

 

(471

)

 

 

(1,940

)

Free cash flow (a)

 

$

11,343

 

 

$

1,778

 

 

$

6,171

 

 

$

(706

)

 

(a) Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures

 

