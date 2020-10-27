CoStar Group Third Quarter 2020 Revenues Increase 21% Year-over-Year with Third Quarter Sales of $53 Million Increasing 53% Above Second Quarter 2020 Sales

“Our business delivered outstanding results in the third quarter, clearly demonstrating the mission critical nature of our information products and the strong countercyclical performance of our marketplaces. We delivered $53 million of company-wide net new sales bookings in the third quarter of 2020 with LoopNet reaching an all-time high sales quarter, increasing sales over 130% from the third quarter of 2019,” said Andrew C. Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “For the third straight quarter we set record levels of traffic to our platforms, achieving 69 million monthly unique visitors in the third quarter, a 33% increase over the third quarter of 2019. It is evident that our online platforms and marketing investments are proving highly effective in the current environment.”

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, announced today that revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $426 million, an increase of 21% over revenue of $353 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $58 million, or $1.48 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration related costs and other items as described below) for the third quarter of 2020 was $134 million, an increase of 3% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $129 million for the third quarter of 2019.

“Apartments.com continues to go from strength to strength,” continued Florance. “Our third quarter sales increased 59% over prior year levels and revenue growth accelerated to 23% over the third quarter of 2019. As a result of our increased marketing investments, we are delivering a record number of quality leads to our customers. The result is that the largest property managers and apartment communities continue to shift more and more of their marketing dollars to Apartments.com, while reducing their levels of spending on other advertising networks.”

Yesterday afternoon, CoStar completed the acquisition of Emporis, a Germany-based provider of international commercial real estate data and images. With over 700,000 building records and 600,000 images, Emporis brings valuable research content from over 100 countries in every major region around the world, which the Company plans to integrate into the CoStar Suite international platform.

Year 2019-2020 Quarterly Results - Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Revenues $328 $344 $353 $375 $392 $397 $426 Net income 85 63 79 88 73 60 58 Net income per share - diluted 2.33 1.73 2.15 2.39 1.98 1.60 1.48 Weighted average outstanding shares - diluted 36.6 36.6 36.7 36.7 36.8 37.7 39.4 EBITDA 113 94 113 125 100 109 108 Adjusted EBITDA 125 110 129 142 124 129 134 Non-GAAP net income 92 82 96 103 90 88 89 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted 2.53 2.23 2.61 2.82 2.44 2.34 2.26

Non-GAAP net income (which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation and other items as described below) for the third quarter of 2020 was $89 million or $2.26 per diluted share.

2020 Outlook

The Company expects revenue in the range of $1.644 billion to $1.650 billion for the full year of 2020, representing growth of approximately 18% for the year, and revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 in the range of $429 million to $435 million, representing revenue growth of 15% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range.

The Company expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $525 million to $530 million for the full year of 2020, an increase of 4% at the midpoint of the range compared to 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $139 million to $144 million.

We expect full-year 2020 non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of $9.39 to $9.49 based on 38.3 million shares. For the fourth quarter of 2020, we expect non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of $2.34 to $2.44 based on 39.5 million shares. These ranges include an estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 25% for the full year and the fourth quarter 2020.

The preceding guidance does not include any operating results from the proposed RentPath acquisition.

The preceding forward-looking statements reflect CoStar Group’s expectations as of October 27, 2020, including forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures on a consolidated basis, based on current estimates, expectations, observations and trends. Given the risk factors, rapidly evolving economic environment, and uncertainties and assumptions discussed in this release and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, including uncertainties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and responses to it by, and the impact on, global economies, actual results may differ materially. Other than in publicly available statements, the Company does not intend to update its forward-looking statements until its next quarterly results announcement.

Reconciliation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share to their GAAP basis results are shown in detail below, along with definitions for those terms. A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income, can be found within the tables included in this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For information regarding the purpose for which management uses the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release and why management believes they provide useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, please refer to the Company’s latest periodic report.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP net income attributable to CoStar Group before interest (expense) income and other (expense) income, loss on debt extinguishment, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents EBITDA before stock-based compensation expense, acquisition- and integration-related costs for pending and completed acquisitions, restructuring costs, and settlements and impairments incurred outside the Company’s normal course of business.

Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure determined by adjusting GAAP net income attributable to CoStar Group for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition- and integration-related costs for pending and completed acquisitions, restructuring costs, settlement and impairment costs incurred outside the Company's normal course of business and loss on debt extinguishment, as well as amortization of acquired intangible assets and other related costs, and then subtracting an assumed provision for income taxes. In 2020, the Company is assuming a 25% tax rate in order to approximate our statutory corporate tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents non-GAAP net income divided by the number of diluted shares outstanding for the period used in the calculation of GAAP net income per diluted share. For periods with GAAP net losses and non-GAAP net income, the weighted average outstanding shares used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share includes potentially dilutive securities that were excluded from the calculation of GAAP net income per share as the effect was anti-dilutive.

Earnings Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00 PM EDT on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 to discuss earnings results for the third quarter 2020 and the Company’s outlook. The audio portion of the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at investors.costargroup.com. To participate in the conference call, please register online in advance at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9987236. After registering, participants will receive dial-in information as well as a passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the numbers on the confirmation email and enter their passcode and ID, upon which they will be entered into the conference.

The webcast replay will also be available in the Investors section of CoStar Group's website for a period of time following the call.

CoStar Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 425,620 $ 352,808 $ 1,214,626 $ 1,024,993 Cost of revenues 77,865 71,172 230,814 214,243 Gross profit 347,755 281,636 983,812 810,750 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing (excluding customer base amortization) 146,634 101,582 402,202 308,751 Software development 40,732 32,639 121,343 89,022 General and administrative 65,322 45,530 181,598 127,943 Customer base amortization 18,258 7,616 44,677 22,473 270,946 187,367 749,820 548,189 Income from operations 76,809 94,269 233,992 262,561 Interest (expense) income (7,537 ) 4,414 (9,482 ) 13,304 Other (expense) income (338 ) 240 29 779 Income before income taxes 68,934 98,923 224,539 276,644 Income tax expense 10,748 20,304 33,200 49,608 Net income $ 58,186 $ 78,619 $ 191,339 $ 227,036 Net income per share - basic $ 1.49 $ 2.16 $ 5.07 $ 6.26 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.48 $ 2.15 $ 5.04 $ 6.20 Weighted-average outstanding shares - basic 39,159 36,333 37,718 36,293 Weighted-average outstanding shares - diluted 39,401 36,652 37,970 36,615

CoStar Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 58,186 $ 78,619 $ 191,339 $ 227,036 Income tax expense 10,748 20,304 33,200 49,608 Income before income taxes 68,934 98,923 224,539 276,644 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 24,870 12,543 63,348 37,946 Stock-based compensation expense 16,730 13,139 41,437 38,984 Acquisition and integration related costs 7,887 2,287 26,631 3,028 Restructuring and related costs 413 806 413 3,054 Other expense 113 — 113 — Non-GAAP income before income taxes 118,947 127,698 356,481 359,656 Assumed rate for income tax expense * 25 % 25 % 25 % 25 % Assumed provision for income tax expense (29,737 ) (31,925 ) (89,120 ) (89,914 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 89,210 $ 95,773 $ 267,361 $ 269,742 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.48 $ 2.15 $ 5.04 $ 6.20 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 2.26 $ 2.61 $ 7.04 $ 7.37 Weighted average outstanding shares - basic 39,159 36,333 37,718 36,293 Weighted average outstanding shares - diluted 39,401 36,652 37,970 36,615 * A 25% tax rate is assumed for 2020 and 2019, which approximates our statutory corporate tax rate. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 58,186 $ 78,619 $ 191,339 $ 227,036 Amortization of acquired intangible assets in cost of revenues 6,612 4,957 18,671 15,503 Amortization of acquired intangible assets in operating expenses 18,258 7,586 44,677 22,443 Depreciation and other amortization 6,806 6,279 20,563 19,289 Interest expense (income) 7,537 (4,414 ) 9,482 (13,304 ) Other expense (income) 338 (240 ) (29 ) (779 ) Income tax expense 10,748 20,304 33,200 49,608 EBITDA $ 108,485 $ 113,091 $ 317,903 $ 319,796 Stock-based compensation expense 16,730 13,139 41,437 38,984 Acquisition and integration related costs 7,887 2,287 26,631 3,028 Restructuring and related costs 413 806 413 3,054 Adjusted EBITDA $ 133,515 $ 129,323 $ 386,384 $ 364,862

CoStar Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited (in thousands) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 3,867,805 $ 1,070,731 Accounts receivable 119,219 96,788 Less: Allowance for credit losses (14,205 ) (4,548 ) Accounts receivable, net 105,014 92,240 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,414 36,194 Total current assets 4,007,233 1,199,165 Long-term investments — 10,070 Deferred income taxes, net 3,891 5,408 Property and equipment, net 127,280 107,529 Lease right-of-use assets 106,320 115,084 Goodwill 2,015,079 1,882,020 Intangible assets, net 414,608 421,196 Deferred commission costs, net 93,006 89,374 Deposits and other assets 15,102 9,232 Income tax receivable 14,806 14,908 Total assets $ 6,797,325 $ 3,853,986 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,266 $ 7,640 Accrued wages and commissions 63,341 53,087 Accrued expenses 54,753 38,680 Income taxes payable 256 10,705 Lease liabilities 31,494 29,670 Deferred revenue 75,001 67,274 Total current liabilities 245,111 207,056 Long-term debt, net 986,413 — Deferred income taxes, net 97,022 87,096 Income taxes payable 21,114 20,521 Lease and other long-term liabilities 129,607 133,720 Total liabilities $ 1,479,267 $ 448,393 Total CoStar, Inc. stockholders’ equity 5,318,058 3,405,593 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,797,325 $ 3,853,986

CoStar Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited (in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income $ 191,339 $ 227,036 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 83,911 57,235 Amortization of deferred commissions costs 45,017 39,189 Amortization of senior notes discount and issuance costs 1,082 657 Non-cash lease expense 18,801 16,369 Stock-based compensation expense 40,783 38,984 Deferred income taxes, net 6,812 13,288 Credit loss expense 21,395 7,458 Other operating activities, net (12 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (34,131 ) (8,797 ) Income taxes payable (9,838 ) 7,784 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,145 (754 ) Deferred commissions (48,704 ) (48,791 ) Other assets 1,521 (43 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 47,341 7,664 Lease liabilities (21,247 ) (19,787 ) Deferred revenue 7,123 12,525 Net cash provided by operating activities 355,338 350,017 Investing activities: Proceeds from sale and settlement of investments 10,259 — Purchases of property and equipment and other assets (42,137 ) (44,162 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (192,002 ) (13,721 ) Net cash used in investing activities (223,880 ) (57,883 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 1,744,210 — Payments of debt issuance costs (15,747 ) — Payments of long-term debt (745,000 ) — Repurchase of restricted stock to satisfy tax withholding obligations (34,051 ) (25,040 ) Proceeds from equity offering, net of transaction costs 1,689,971 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 28,169 22,970 Other financing activities (1,650 ) (123 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,665,902 (2,193 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (286 ) (738 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,797,074 289,203 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 1,070,731 1,100,416 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 3,867,805 $ 1,389,619

CoStar Group, Inc. Disaggregated Revenues - Unaudited (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 North America International Total North America International Total Information and analytics CoStar Suite $ 158,235 $ 7,753 $ 165,988 $ 149,187 $ 6,826 $ 156,013 Information services 26,357 6,817 33,174 17,382 2,089 19,471 Online marketplaces Multifamily 155,184 — 155,184 125,707 — 125,707 Commercial property and land 71,128 146 71,274 51,508 109 51,617 Total revenues $ 410,904 $ 14,716 $ 425,620 $ 343,784 $ 9,024 $ 352,808 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 North America International Total North America International Total Information and analytics CoStar Suite $ 473,363 $ 22,634 $ 495,997 $ 436,070 $ 20,469 $ 456,539 Information services 77,069 19,023 96,092 52,632 6,466 59,098 Online marketplaces Multifamily 438,185 — 438,185 360,463 — 360,463 Commercial property and land 184,096 256 184,352 148,418 475 148,893 Total revenues $ 1,172,713 $ 41,913 $ 1,214,626 $ 997,583 $ 27,410 $ 1,024,993

CoStar Group, Inc. Results of Segments - Unaudited (in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 EBITDA North America $ 107,906 $ 115,973 $ 322,611 $ 326,648 International 579 (2,882 ) (4,708 ) (6,852 ) Total EBITDA $ 108,485 $ 113,091 $ 317,903 $ 319,796

CoStar Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures with 2019-2020 Quarterly Results - Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Net income $85.2 $63.2 $78.6 $87.9 $72.8 $60.4 $58.2 Income tax expense 12.5 16.8 20.3 26.4 5.6 16.9 10.7 Income before income taxes 97.7 80.0 98.9 114.3 78.4 77.3 68.9 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 13.2 12.2 12.5 17.4 17.5 21.0 24.9 Stock-based compensation expense 12.0 13.8 13.1 13.3 15.2 9.5 16.7 Acquisition and integration related costs 0.2 0.5 2.3 3.7 8.7 10.0 7.9 Restructuring and related costs 0.1 2.2 0.8 — — — 0.4 Other (income) expense — — — (10.8) — — 0.1 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 123.2 108.7 127.6 137.9 119.8 117.8 118.9 Assumed rate for income tax expense * 25% 25% 25% 25% 25% 25% 25% Assumed provision for income tax expense (30.8) (27.2) (31.9) (34.5) (30.0) (29.5) (29.7) Non-GAAP net income $92.4 $81.5 $95.7 $103.4 $89.8 $88.3 $89.2 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $2.53 $2.23 $2.61 $2.82 $2.44 $2.34 $2.26 Weighted average outstanding shares - basic 36.2 36.3 36.3 36.4 36.5 37.5 39.2 Weighted average outstanding shares - diluted 36.6 36.6 36.7 36.7 36.8 37.7 39.4 * A 25% tax rate is assumed for 2020 and 2019, which approximates our statutory corporate tax rate. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Net income $85.2 $63.2 $78.6 $87.9 $72.8 $60.4 $58.2 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 13.2 12.2 12.5 17.4 17.5 21.0 24.9 Depreciation and other amortization 6.5 6.5 6.3 6.5 6.8 7.0 6.8 Interest (income) expense (4.2) (4.7) (4.4) (3.4) (1.7) 3.6 7.5 Other (income) expense — (0.5) (0.2) (9.9) (0.8) 0.4 0.3 Income tax expense 12.5 16.8 20.3 26.4 5.6 16.9 10.7 EBITDA $113.2 $93.5 $113.0 $124.9 $100.2 $109.3 $108.4 Stock-based compensation expense 12.0 13.8 13.1 13.3 15.1 9.5 16.7 Acquisition and integration related costs 0.2 0.5 2.3 3.7 8.7 10.0 7.9 Restructuring and related costs 0.1 2.2 0.8 — — — 0.4 Adjusted EBITDA $125.5 $110.0 $129.2 $141.9 $124.0 $128.8 $133.4

CoStar Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance - Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance, Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income Guidance Range Guidance Range For the Three Months For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Ended December 31, 2020 Low High Low High Net income $ 58,000 $ 66,000 $ 250,000 $ 258,000 Income tax expense 20,000 21,000 53,000 54,000 Income before income taxes 78,000 87,000 303,000 312,000 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 25,000 25,000 88,000 88,000 Stock-based compensation expense 15,000 13,000 56,000 54,000 Acquisition and integration related costs 5,000 3,000 32,000 30,000 Restructuring and related costs — — 400 400 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 123,000 128,000 479,400 484,400 Assumed rate for income tax expense * 25 % 25 % 25 % 25 % Assumed provision for income tax expense (30,600 ) (31,700 ) (119,900 ) (121,100 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 92,400 $ 96,300 $ 359,500 $ 363,300 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.47 $ 1.67 $ 6.53 $ 6.74 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 2.34 $ 2.44 $ 9.39 $ 9.49 Weighted average outstanding shares - diluted 39,500 39,500 38,300 38,300 * A 25% tax rate is assumed, which approximates our statutory corporate tax rate. Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance, Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range Guidance Range For the Three Months For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Ended December 31, 2020 Low High Low High Net income $ 58,000 $ 66,000 $ 250,000 $ 258,000 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 25,000 25,000 88,000 88,000 Depreciation and other amortization 8,000 8,000 29,000 29,000 Interest and other expense, net 8,000 8,000 17,000 17,000 Income tax expense 20,000 21,000 53,000 54,000 Stock-based compensation expense 15,000 13,000 56,000 54,000 Acquisition and integration related costs 5,000 3,000 32,000 30,000 Restructuring and related costs — — 400 400 Adjusted EBITDA $ 139,000 $ 144,000 $ 525,400 $ 530,400

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with over 7 million monthly unique visitors. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. CoStar Group’s websites attracted an average of approximately 69 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the third quarter of 2020. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of over 4,300 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.

This news release and the Company’s earnings conference call contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about CoStar's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs and intentions and other statements including words such as “hope,” “anticipate,” “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management of CoStar and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions and estimates used as a basis for the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause or contribute to such differences: uncertainty surrounding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including volatility in the international and U.S. economy, worker absenteeism or decreased productivity, quarantines or other travel or health-related restrictions; the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic; government and private actions taken to control the spread of COVID-19; the risk that the trends stated or implied by this release or in the earnings conference call cannot or will not be sustained at the current pace or may increase or decrease, including trends related to revenue, net income, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, site traffic and visitors, leads generated, sales, renewal rates, and brand awareness; the risk that the Company is unable to sustain current revenue, earnings and net new sales bookings growth rates or increase them; the risk that CoStar and Emporis cannot be combined successfully or that the acquisition does not produce the expected results; the risk that revenues for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 will not be as stated in this press release; the risk that net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 will not be as stated in this press release; the risk that adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 will not be as stated in this press release; the risk that non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 will not be as stated in this press release; the risk that the tax rate estimates stated in this press release may change; and the possibility that the acquisition of RentPath does not close when expected or at all. More information about potential factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those stated in CoStar’s filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in CoStar’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, each of which is filed with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” section of those filings, as well as CoStar’s other filings with the SEC available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements are based on information available to CoStar on the date hereof, and CoStar assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027006143/en/