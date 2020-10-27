Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone” or the “Company”), announced today that its management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern (11:30 a.m. Central) to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter 2020 and its outlook for the remainder of 2020. Prepared remarks by Robert J. Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Lumpkin, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be followed by a question and answer session. The Company intends to file its earnings press release for the period ended September 30, 2020, prior to the conference call.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 877-407-6184 for domestic calls or 201-389-0877 for international calls, in both cases asking for the Earthstone conference call. A webcast will also be available through the Company website (www.earthstoneenergy.com). Please select "Events & Presentations" under the "Investors" section of the Company's website and log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register.