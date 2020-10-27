IAA Breaks Ground to Expand in Three Key U.S. Markets

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, today announced breaking ground for three new state-of-the-art branch locations in Colorado Springs (CO), West Palm Beach (FL) and Port Murray (NJ). These real estate investments will expand IAA’s footprint count across Colorado, Florida and New Jersey to 21 locations. The new West Palm Beach and Port Murray locations will also strategically enhance IAA’s ability to serve the needs of the catastrophe-prone Atlantic coastal region.

“IAA’s proactive expansion strategy adds more acreage across these three new branch locations, allowing IAA to anticipate and exceed customer inventory needs,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “We strive to continue evolving and enhancing the vehicle buying and selling experience.”