 

IAA Breaks Ground to Expand in Three Key U.S. Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020   

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, today announced breaking ground for three new state-of-the-art branch locations in Colorado Springs (CO), West Palm Beach (FL) and Port Murray (NJ). These real estate investments will expand IAA’s footprint count across Colorado, Florida and New Jersey to 21 locations. The new West Palm Beach and Port Murray locations will also strategically enhance IAA’s ability to serve the needs of the catastrophe-prone Atlantic coastal region.

“IAA’s proactive expansion strategy adds more acreage across these three new branch locations, allowing IAA to anticipate and exceed customer inventory needs,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “We strive to continue evolving and enhancing the vehicle buying and selling experience.”

Highlights of the three new facilities include Vehicle Inspection Center (VIC) space, a dedicated VIC drop zone area, and covered motorcycle storage. The new branch offices will also feature conference rooms, providing customers and employees with enhanced and expanded meeting and training space.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

