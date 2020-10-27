 

PCB Bancorp Reports Earnings of $3.4 Million for Q3 2020

PCB Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCB), the holding company of Pacific City Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $3.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the previous quarter and $6.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, for the year-ago quarter.

Q3 2020 Highlights

  • Net income totaled $3.4 million or $0.22 per diluted common share;
    • The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.3 million primarily due to an increase in the economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
    • Allowance for loan losses to total loans held-for-investment ratio was 1.55% at September 30, 2020 compared with 1.30% at June 30, 2020 and 0.94% at September 30, 2019. Excluding U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, allowance for loan losses to total loans held-for-investment ratio was 1.70% and 1.43% at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
    • Net interest margin was 3.43% for the third quarter of 2020 compared with 3.22% for the previous quarter and 4.11% for the year-ago quarter.
  • Total assets were $2.02 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $410 thousand from $2.02 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $274.9 million, or 15.7%, from $1.75 billion at December 31, 2019, and an increase of $321.7 million, or 18.9%, from $1.70 billion at September 30, 2019;
  • Loans held-for-investment, net of deferred costs (fees), were $1.58 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $25.2 million, or 1.6%, from $1.55 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $128.0 million, or 8.8%, from $1.45 billion at December 31, 2019, and an increase of $189.0 million, or 13.6%, from $1.39 billion at September 30, 2019;
    • SBA PPP loans totaled $136.4 million and $133.7 million at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
    • Loans with modifications related to COVID-19 totaled $171.6 million at September 30, 2020 compared with $484.0 million at June 30, 2020.
  • Total deposits were $1.65 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $177 thousand from $1.65 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $167.8 million, or 11.3%, from $1.48 billion at December 31, 2019, and an increase of $214.8 million, or 15.0%, from $1.43 billion at September 30, 2019;
  • The consent order with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (“CDFPI”, formerly California Department of Business Oversight) related to the Bank's Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering (“BSA/AML”) compliance was terminated; and
  • The Company declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share for the third quarter of 2020 compared with $0.10 per common share for the second quarter of 2020 and $0.06 per common share for the third quarter of 2019.

“We continued to successfully manage the challenging environment as evidenced by earning $3.4 million of net income while building additional $4.3 million of allowance for loan losses related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the third quarter to bring it to 1.70% of total loans held-for-investment, excluding SBA PPP loans,” commented Henry Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We expanded our net interest margin to 3.43% in the third quarter compared with 3.22% in the second quarter primarily by reducing 0.25% in cost of total interest-bearing liabilities. In addition, we continued to gradually reduce our excess liquidity that was accumulated at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Our asset quality remained stable as we continued to help navigate our borrowers manage through the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our loans with modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic decreased to 11.9% of total loans held-for-investment at September 30, 2020 compared with 34.1% at June 30, 2020.”

“During the quarter, the FDIC and CDFPI also terminated the consent order related to the Bank’s BSA/AML compliance program by our successful resolution of the deficiencies and enhancement of our program. We believe we are successfully managing the current challenging environment and remain confident in our strategy to continue supporting our customers while delivering consistent financial performance.”

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

% Change

 

9/30/2019

 

% Change

 

9/30/2020

 

9/30/2019

 

% Change

Net income

 

$

3,449

 

 

$

3,367

 

 

2.4

%

 

$

6,785

 

 

(49.2

)%

 

$

10,388

 

 

$

19,950

 

 

(47.9

)%

Diluted earnings per common share

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

%

 

$

0.42

 

 

(47.6

)%

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

1.23

 

 

(45.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

16,853

 

 

$

15,363

 

 

9.7

%

 

$

17,529

 

 

(3.9

)%

 

$

48,782

 

 

$

52,374

 

 

(6.9

)%

Provision (reversal) for loan losses

 

4,326

 

 

3,855

 

 

12.2

%

 

(102

)

 

NM

 

 

11,077

 

 

207

 

 

5251.2

%

Noninterest income

 

2,272

 

 

2,918

 

 

(22.1

)%

 

2,802

 

 

(18.9

)%

 

7,216

 

 

8,265

 

 

(12.7

)%

Noninterest expense

 

9,886

 

 

9,696

 

 

2.0

%

 

10,777

 

 

(8.3

)%

 

30,149

 

 

32,050

 

 

(5.9

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (1)

 

0.69

%

 

0.69

%

 

 

 

1.55

%

 

 

 

0.73

%

 

1.55

%

 

 

Return on average shareholders’ equity (1), (2)

 

5.98

%

 

5.98

%

 

 

 

12.02

%

 

 

 

6.10

%

 

12.15

%

 

 

Net interest margin (1)

 

3.43

%

 

3.22

%

 

 

 

4.11

%

 

 

 

3.49

%

 

4.16

%

 

 

Efficiency ratio (3)

 

51.69

%

 

53.04

%

 

 

 

53.01

%

 

 

 

53.84

%

 

52.85

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands, except per share data)

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

% Change

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

 

9/30/2019

 

% Change

Total assets

 

$

2,021,187

 

 

$

2,020,777

 

 

%

 

$

1,746,328

 

 

15.7

%

 

$

1,699,446

 

 

18.9

%

Net loans held-for-investment

 

1,554,258

 

 

1,533,341

 

 

1.4

%

 

1,436,451

 

 

8.2

%

 

1,376,736

 

 

12.9

%

Total deposits

 

1,647,107

 

 

1,646,930

 

 

%

 

1,479,307

 

 

11.3

%

 

1,432,262

 

 

15.0

%

Book value per common share (2), (4)

 

$

14.91

 

 

$

14.78

 

 

0.9

%

 

$

14.44

 

 

3.3

%

 

$

14.30

 

 

4.3

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio (consolidated)

 

11.40

%

 

11.49

%

 

 

 

13.23

%

 

 

 

12.87

%

 

 

Total shareholders’ equity to total assets (2)

 

11.35

%

 

11.24

%

 

 

 

12.99

%

 

 

 

13.22

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Ratios are presented on an annualized basis.

(2)

The Company did not have any intangible equity components for the presented periods.

(3)

The ratios are calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(4)

The ratios are calculated by dividing total shareholdersequity by the number of outstanding common shares.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and governmental and societal responses thereto, have had a severe impact on recent global economic and market conditions, including significant disruption of, and volatility in, financial markets; global supply chain disruptions; and the institution of social distancing and shelter-in-place requirements that have resulted in temporary closures of many businesses, lost revenues, and increased unemployment throughout the U.S., but also specifically in California, where most of the Company’s operations and a large majority of its customers are located.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the Company has taken a number of steps to protect the safety of its employees and to support its customers. The Company has enabled its staff to work remotely and established safety measures within its bank premises and branches for both employees and customers.

In order to support its customers, the Company has been in close contact with its customers, assessing the level of impact on their businesses, and putting a process in place to evaluate each client’s specific situation and provide relief programs where appropriate. SBA PPP loans totaled $136.4 million (1,614 loans) and loans with modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic totaled $171.6 million (154 loan customers) as of September 30, 2020.

In addition, the Company has been monitoring its liquidity and capital closely. As of September 30, 2020, the Company maintained $257.4 million, or 12.7% of total assets, of cash and cash equivalents and $419.9 million, or 20.8% of total assets, of available borrowing capacity. All regulatory capital ratios were also well above the regulatory well capitalized requirements as of September 30, 2020, while establishing additional allowance for loan losses of $4.3 million and $11.1 million, respectively, for the current quarter and year for the increase in risks associated with economic and business conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this time, the Company cannot estimate the long term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but these conditions impacted and are expected to impact its business, results of operations, and financial condition negatively.

Result of Operations (Unaudited)

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following table presents the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands)

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

% Change

 

9/30/2019

 

% Change

 

9/30/2020

 

9/30/2019

 

% Change

Interest income/expense on:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

18,938

 

 

$

18,273

 

 

3.6

%

 

$

21,876

 

 

(13.4

)%

 

$

57,617

 

 

$

64,779

 

 

(11.1

)%

Investment securities

 

515

 

 

539

 

 

(4.5

)%

 

978

 

 

(47.3

)%

 

1,698

 

 

3,133

 

 

(45.8

)%

Other interest-earning assets

 

167

 

 

161

 

 

3.7

%

 

833

 

 

(80.0

)%

 

938

 

 

2,757

 

 

(66.0

)%

Total interest-earning assets

 

19,620

 

 

18,973

 

 

3.4

%

 

23,687

 

 

(17.2

)%

 

60,253

 

 

70,669

 

 

(14.7

)%

Interest-bearing deposits

 

2,599

 

 

3,409

 

 

(23.8

)%

 

6,060

 

 

(57.1

)%

 

11,000

 

 

17,925

 

 

(38.6

)%

Borrowings

 

168

 

 

201

 

 

(16.4

)%

 

98

 

 

71.4

%

 

471

 

 

370

 

 

27.3

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

2,767

 

 

3,610

 

 

(23.4

)%

 

6,158

 

 

(55.1

)%

 

11,471

 

 

18,295

 

 

(37.3

)%

Net interest income

 

$

16,853

 

 

$

15,363

 

 

9.7

%

 

$

17,529

 

 

(3.9

)%

 

$

48,782

 

 

$

52,374

 

 

(6.9

)%

Average balance of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

1,564,704

 

 

$

1,554,011

 

 

0.7

%

 

$

1,396,437

 

 

12.0

%

 

$

1,524,628

 

 

$

1,372,704

 

 

11.1

%

Investment securities

 

128,212

 

 

120,336

 

 

6.5

%

 

161,528

 

 

(20.6

)%

 

122,371

 

 

165,638

 

 

(26.1

)%

Other interest-earning assets

 

260,426

 

 

245,447

 

 

6.1

%

 

135,774

 

 

91.8

%

 

221,698

 

 

143,616

 

 

54.4

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

$

1,953,342

 

 

$

1,919,794

 

 

1.7

%

 

$

1,693,739

 

 

15.3

%

 

$

1,868,697

 

 

$

1,681,958

 

 

11.1

%

Interest-bearing deposits

 

$

1,063,962

 

 

$

1,109,307

 

 

(4.1

)%

 

$

1,126,376

 

 

(5.5

)%

 

$

1,100,855

 

 

$

1,128,606

 

 

(2.5

)%

Borrowings

 

130,000

 

 

130,330

 

 

(0.3

)%

 

20,326

 

 

539.6

%

 

95,276

 

 

26,820

 

 

255.2

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

$

1,193,962

 

 

$

1,239,637

 

 

(3.7

)%

 

$

1,146,702

 

 

4.1

%

 

$

1,196,131

 

 

$

1,155,426

 

 

3.5

%

Total funding (1)

 

$

1,746,217

 

 

$

1,713,812

 

 

1.9

%

 

$

1,488,560

 

 

17.3

%

 

$

1,661,765

 

 

$

1,481,130

 

 

12.2

%

Annualized average yield/cost of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

4.81

%

 

4.73

%

 

 

 

6.22

%

 

 

 

5.05

%

 

6.31

%

 

 

Investment securities

 

1.60

%

 

1.80

%

 

 

 

2.40

%

 

 

 

1.85

%

 

2.53

%

 

 

Other interest-earning assets

 

0.26

%

 

0.26

%

 

 

 

2.43

%

 

 

 

0.57

%

 

2.57

%

 

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

4.00

%

 

3.97

%

 

 

 

5.55

%

 

 

 

4.31

%

 

5.62

%

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

0.97

%

 

1.24

%

 

 

 

2.13

%

 

 

 

1.33

%

 

2.12

%

 

 

Borrowings

 

0.51

%

 

0.62

%

 

 

 

1.91

%

 

 

 

0.66

%

 

1.84

%

 

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

0.92

%

 

1.17

%

 

 

 

2.13

%

 

 

 

1.28

%

 

2.12

%

 

 

Net interest margin

 

3.43

%

 

3.22

%

 

 

 

4.11

%

 

 

 

3.49

%

 

4.16

%

 

 

Cost of total funding (1)

 

0.63

%

 

0.85

%

 

 

 

1.64

%

 

 

 

0.92

%

 

1.65

%

 

 

Supplementary information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net accretion of discount on loans included in interest on loans

 

$

743

 

 

$

530

 

 

40.2

%

 

$

1,031

 

 

(27.9

)%

 

$

2,301

 

 

$

3,083

 

 

(25.4

)%

Net amortization of deferred loan fees (costs)

 

$

1,218

 

 

$

649

 

 

87.7

%

 

$

118

 

 

932.2

%

 

$

1,988

 

 

$

327

 

 

508.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.

Loans. The increase in average balance for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2019 was primarily due to the SBA PPP loan production in the previous quarter as well as an increase in commercial property loans. The increase in average yield for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to an increase in net accretion of discount on loans from the increase in loan payoffs and an increase in amortization of net deferred fees on SBA PPP loans. The decreases in average yield for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2019 were primarily due to the lower market rates, the low interest rate on SBA PPP loans, and a decrease in net accretion of discount.

The following table presents a composition of total loans by interest rate type accompanied with the weighted-average contractual rates as of the dates indicated:

 

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

9/30/2019

 

 

% to Total
Loans

 

Weighted-
Average
Contractual
Rate

 

% to Total
Loans

 

Weighted-
Average
Contractual
Rate

 

% to Total
Loans

 

Weighted-
Average
Contractual
Rate

 

% to Total
Loans

 

Weighted-
Average
Contractual
Rate

Fixed rate loans

 

40.6

%

 

4.12

%

 

38.4

%

 

4.18

%

 

28.2

%

 

5.29

%

 

24.2

%

 

5.40

%

Hybrid rate loans

 

12.2

%

 

4.98

%

 

13.3

%

 

4.99

%

 

15.2

%

 

5.03

%

 

16.3

%

 

5.04

%

Variable rate loans

 

47.2

%

 

4.10

%

 

48.3

%

 

4.11

%

 

56.6

%

 

5.51

%

 

59.5

%

 

5.88

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment Securities. The decrease in average yield for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to new investment securities purchased under the lower market rates. The decreases in average yield for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2019 were primarily due to the new investment securities purchased, as well as sales of securities available-for-sale of $32.8 million with a weighted-average book yield of 3.02% during the fourth quarter of 2019. During the current quarter and year, and past 12-month period, the Company purchased investment securities of $12.2 million, $36.6 million and $42.4 million, respectively.

Other Interest-Earning Assets. The decreases in average yield for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2019 were primarily due to the lower market rates. The increases in average balance for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2019 were primarily due to increases in deposits and other borrowings during the current quarter and year as the Company maintains most of its cash at the Federal Reserve Bank account. See the balance change discussion for the current quarter in “Deposits” under the “Balance Sheet” discussion.

Interest-Bearing Deposits. The decreases in average cost for the current quarter and year were primarily due to the continuing decreases in market rates.

Borrowings. The Company maintained a higher balance of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances during the current year as a part of the Company’s liquidity management. At September 30, 2020, the Company had a total outstanding FHLB advances of $130.0 million with a weighted-average rate of 0.51%.

Provision (reversal) for Loan Losses

Provision (reversal) for loan losses was $4.3 million for the current quarter compared with $3.9 million for the previous quarter and $(102) thousand for the year-ago quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, provision for loan losses was $11.1 million and $207 thousand, respectively. The provision was primarily driven by the increase in risks associated with economic and business conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which required an additional provision for loan losses of $4.3 million and $11.1 million for the current quarter and year, respectively. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $28 thousand for the current quarter compared with $281 thousand for the previous quarter and $132 thousand for the year-ago quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $911 thousand and $280 thousand, respectively.

The following table presents allowance for loan losses to total loans held-for-investment ratio for the dates indicated:

 

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

9/30/2019

Total loans held-for-investment

 

$

1,578,804

 

 

$

1,553,589

 

 

$

1,450,831

 

 

$

1,389,830

 

Less: SBA PPP loans

 

136,418

 

 

133,675

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans held-for-investment, excluding SBA PPP loans

 

$

1,442,386

 

 

$

1,419,914

 

 

$

1,450,831

 

 

$

1,389,830

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

$

24,546

 

 

$

20,248

 

 

$

14,380

 

 

$

13,094

 

Allowance for loan losses to total loans held-for-investment

 

1.55

%

 

1.30

%

 

0.99

%

 

0.94

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans held-for-investment, excluding SBA PPP loans

 

1.70

%

 

1.43

%

 

0.99

%

 

0.94

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Income

The following table presents the components of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands)

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

% Change

 

9/30/2019

 

% Change

 

9/30/2020

 

9/30/2019

 

% Change

Gain on sale of loans

 

$

821

 

 

$

1,498

 

 

(45.2

)%

 

$

1,540

 

 

(46.7

)%

 

$

3,044

 

 

$

4,551

 

 

(33.1

)%

Service charges and fees on deposits

 

280

 

 

275

 

 

1.8

%

 

405

 

 

(30.9

)%

 

945

 

 

1,137

 

 

(16.9

)%

Loan servicing income

 

856

 

 

902

 

 

(5.1

)%

 

534

 

 

60.3

%

 

2,312

 

 

1,657

 

 

39.5

%

Other income

 

315

 

 

243

 

 

29.6

%

 

323

 

 

(2.5

)%

 

915

 

 

920

 

 

(0.5

)%

Total noninterest income

 

$

2,272

 

 

$

2,918

 

 

(22.1

)%

 

$

2,802

 

 

(18.9

)%

 

$

7,216

 

 

$

8,265

 

 

(12.7

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on Sale of Loans. The following table presents information on gain on sale of loans for the periods indicated:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands)

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

% Change

 

9/30/2019

 

% Change

 

9/30/2020

 

9/30/2019

 

% Change

Gain on sale of SBA loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sold loan balance

 

$

8,582

 

 

$

27,066

 

 

(68.3

)%

 

$

22,186

 

 

(61.3

)%

 

$

47,363

 

 

$

72,537

 

 

(34.7

)%

Premium received

 

917

 

 

2,042

 

 

(55.1

)%

 

2,061

 

 

(55.5

)%

 

4,015

 

 

6,288

 

 

(36.1

)%

Gain recognized

 

689

 

 

1,448

 

 

(52.4

)%

 

1,498

 

 

(54.0

)%

 

2,841

 

 

4,487

 

 

(36.7

)%

Gain on sale of residential property loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sold loan balance

 

$

16,585

 

 

$

6,118

 

 

171.1

%

 

$

4,661

 

 

255.8

%

 

$

24,782

 

 

$

7,432

 

 

233.4

%

Gain recognized

 

132

 

 

50

 

 

164.0

%

 

42

 

 

214.3

%

 

203

 

 

64

 

 

217.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Company maintained SBA loans held-for-sale of $26.8 million and residential property loans held-for-sale of $4.0 million at September 30, 2020. All of these loans held-for-sale were sold subsequent to the balance sheet date.

Loan Servicing Income. The Company services SBA loans and certain residential property loans that are sold to the secondary market. The increases for current quarter and year compared with the same period of 2019 were primarily due to a decrease in servicing asset amortization from a lower loan payoffs. The following table presents information on loan servicing income for the periods indicated.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands)

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

% Change

 

9/30/2019

 

% Change

 

9/30/2020

 

9/30/2019

 

% Change

Loan servicing income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Servicing income received

 

$

1,244

 

 

$

1,294

 

 

(3.9

)%

 

$

1,195

 

 

4.1

%

 

$

3,696

 

 

$

3,532

 

 

4.6

%

Servicing assets amortization

 

(388

)

 

(392

)

 

(1.0

)%

 

(661

)

 

(41.3

)%

 

(1,384

)

 

(1,875

)

 

(26.2

)%

Loan servicing income

 

$

856

 

 

$

902

 

 

(5.1

)%

 

$

534

 

 

60.3

%

 

$

2,312

 

 

$

1,657

 

 

39.5

%

Underlying loans at end of period

 

$

484,651

 

 

$

494,000

 

 

(1.9

)%

 

$

493,923

 

 

(1.9

)%

 

$

484,651

 

 

$

493,923

 

 

(1.9

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents the components of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands)

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

% Change

 

9/30/2019

 

% Change

 

9/30/2020

 

9/30/2019

 

% Change

Salaries and employee benefits

 

$

6,438

 

 

$

5,761

 

 

11.8

%

 

$

6,901

 

 

(6.7

)%

 

$

18,750

 

 

$

20,123

 

 

(6.8

)%

Occupancy and equipment

 

1,416

 

 

1,400

 

 

1.1

%

 

1,408

 

 

0.6

%

 

4,196

 

 

4,128

 

 

1.6

%

Professional fees

 

325

 

 

509

 

 

(36.1

)%

 

664

 

 

(51.1

)%

 

1,631

 

 

2,108

 

 

(22.6

)%

Marketing and business promotion

 

193

 

 

548

 

 

(64.8

)%

 

292

 

 

(33.9

)%

 

920

 

 

1,049

 

 

(12.3

)%

Data processing

 

373

 

 

366

 

 

1.9

%

 

348

 

 

7.2

%

 

1,097

 

 

1,004

 

 

9.3

%

Director fees and expenses

 

125

 

 

107

 

 

16.8

%

 

188

 

 

(33.5

)%

 

453

 

 

562

 

 

(19.4

)%

Regulatory assessments

 

267

 

 

242

 

 

10.3

%

 

 

 

%

 

728

 

 

425

 

 

71.3

%

Other expenses

 

749

 

 

763

 

 

(1.8

)%

 

976

 

 

(23.3

)%

 

2,374

 

 

2,651

 

 

(10.4

)%

Total noninterest expense

 

$

9,886

 

 

$

9,696

 

 

2.0

%

 

$

10,777

 

 

(8.3

)%

 

$

30,149

 

 

$

32,050

 

 

(5.9

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and Employee Benefits. The increase for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to a direct loan origination cost of $1.1 million related to SBA PPP loan production during the previous quarter, which offsets the recognition of salaries and benefits expense, partially offset by a decrease in vacation accrual. The decrease for the current quarter compared with the year-ago quarter was primarily due to a decrease in bonus accrual, partially offset by increases in wages and other employee benefits. The decrease for the current year compared with the previous year was primarily due to the increase in direct loan origination cost related to the SBA PPP loan production and a decrease in bonus accrual, partially offset by increases in wages, other employee benefits, and vacation accrual.

Professional Fees. The decreases for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2019 were primarily due to a decrease in expenses related to the BSA/AML compliance enhancements. During the current quarter, the consent order related to the Bank's BSA/AML was terminated.

Marketing and business promotion. The decrease for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to a decrease in advertisement.

Regulatory Assessments. The increases for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2019 were primarily due to a small bank credit received from the FDIC during the year-ago quarter, as well as an increase in balance sheet. The Company would have recognized regulatory assessments expense of $228 thousand without the small bank credit for the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

Loans

The following table presents a composition of total loans (includes both loans held-for-sale and loans held-for-investment, net of deferred costs (fees)) as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands)

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

% Change

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

 

9/30/2019

 

% Change

Real estate loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial property

 

$

853,708

 

 

$

813,409

 

 

5.0

%

 

$

803,014

 

 

6.3

%

 

$

759,881

 

 

12.3

%

Residential property

 

212,804

 

 

223,923

 

 

(5.0

)%

 

235,046

 

 

(9.5

)%

 

236,382

 

 

(10.0

)%

SBA property

 

128,038

 

 

122,675

 

 

4.4

%

 

129,837

 

 

(1.4

)%

 

126,347

 

 

1.3

%

Construction

 

19,803

 

 

20,432

 

 

(3.1

)%

 

19,164

 

 

3.3

%

 

17,175

 

 

15.3

%

Commercial and industrial loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial term

 

90,867

 

 

98,936

 

 

(8.2

)%

 

103,380

 

 

(12.1

)%

 

105,433

 

 

(13.8

)%

Commercial lines of credit

 

92,222

 

 

96,339

 

 

(4.3

)%

 

111,768

 

 

(17.5

)%

 

95,997

 

 

(3.9

)%

SBA commercial term

 

23,011

 

 

22,650

 

 

1.6

%

 

25,332

 

 

(9.2

)%

 

25,326

 

 

(9.1

)%

SBA PPP

 

136,418

 

 

133,675

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

%

Other consumer loans

 

21,933

 

 

21,550

 

 

1.8

%

 

23,290

 

 

(5.8

)%

 

23,289

 

 

(5.8

)%

Loans held-for-investment

 

1,578,804

 

 

1,553,589

 

 

1.6

%

 

1,450,831

 

 

8.8

%

 

1,389,830

 

 

13.6

%

Loans held-for-sale

 

30,878

 

 

4,102

 

 

652.8

%

 

1,975

 

 

1,463.4

%

 

1,583

 

 

1,850.6

%

Total loans

 

$

1,609,682

 

 

$

1,557,691

 

 

3.3

%

 

$

1,452,806

 

 

10.8

%

 

$

1,391,413

 

 

15.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The increase in loans held-for-investment for the current quarter was primarily due to new funding of $61.0 million and advances on lines of credit of $20.5 million, partially offset by pay-downs and pay-offs of $56.1 million. The increase for the current year was primarily due to new funding of $295.3 million and advances on lines of credit of $77.0 million, partially offset by pay-downs and pay-offs of $242.3 million.

The increase in loans held-for-sale for the current quarter was primarily due to new funding of $51.9 million, partially offset by sales of $25.2 million. The increase for the current year was primarily due to new funding of $100.5 million, partially offset by sales of $72.1 million.

The following table presents a composition of commitments to extend credit as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands)

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

% Change

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

 

9/30/2019

 

% Change

Real estate loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial property

 

$

17,621

 

 

$

16,962

 

 

3.9

%

 

$

15,836

 

 

11.3

%

 

$

17,519

 

 

0.6

%

SBA property

 

 

 

220

 

 

(100.0

)%

 

1,405

 

 

(100.0

)%

 

1,523

 

 

(100.0

)%

Construction

 

15,366

 

 

16,451

 

 

(6.6

)%

 

11,557

 

 

33.0

%

 

10,254

 

 

49.9

%

Commercial and industrial loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial term

 

1,000

 

 

1,000

 

 

%

 

1,243

 

 

(19.5

)%

 

1,826

 

 

(45.2

)%

Commercial lines of credit

 

173,080

 

 

159,753

 

 

8.3

%

 

140,690

 

 

23.0

%

 

139,412

 

 

24.2

%

SBA commercial term

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

762

 

 

(100.0

)%

 

391

 

 

(100.0

)%

Other consumer loans

 

75

 

 

45

 

 

66.7

%

 

115

 

 

(34.8

)%

 

25

 

 

200.0

%

Total commitments to extend credit

 

$

207,142

 

 

$

194,431

 

 

6.5

%

 

$

171,608

 

 

20.7

%

 

$

170,950

 

 

21.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit Quality

The following table presents a summary of non-performing loans, non-performing assets and classified assets as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands)

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

% Change

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

 

9/30/2019

 

% Change

Nonaccrual loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SBA property

 

$

923

 

 

$

1,351

 

 

(31.7

)%

 

$

442

 

 

108.8

%

 

$

1,441

 

 

(35.9

)%

Commercial and industrial loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial lines of credit

 

1,525

 

 

1,968

 

 

(22.5

)%

 

1,888

 

 

(19.2

)%

 

327

 

 

366.4

%

SBA commercial term

 

378

 

 

381

 

 

(0.8

)%

 

159

 

 

137.7

%

 

68

 

 

455.9

%

Other consumer loans

 

67

 

 

70

 

 

(4.3

)%

 

48

 

 

39.6

%

 

7

 

 

857.1

%

Total nonaccrual loans held-for-investment

 

2,893

 

 

3,770

 

 

(23.3

)%

 

2,537

 

 

14.0

%

 

1,843

 

 

57.0

%

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing

 

699

 

 

696

 

 

0.4

%

 

287

 

 

143.6

%

 

 

 

%

Non-performing loans (“NPLs”)

 

3,592

 

 

4,466

 

 

(19.6

)%

 

2,824

 

 

27.2

%

 

1,843

 

 

94.9

%

Other real estate owned (“OREO”)

 

376

 

 

376

 

 

%

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

%

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”)

 

$

3,968

 

 

$

4,842

 

 

(18.1

)%

 

$

2,824

 

 

40.5

%

 

$

1,843

 

 

115.3

%

Loans past due and still accruing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Past due 30 to 59 days

 

$

298

 

 

$

311

 

 

(4.2

)%

 

$

893

 

 

(66.6

)%

 

$

664

 

 

(55.1

)%

Past due 60 to 89 days

 

3

 

 

113

 

 

(97.3

)%

 

925

 

 

(99.7

)%

 

59

 

 

(94.9

)%

Past due 90 days or more

 

699

 

 

696

 

 

0.4

%

 

287

 

 

143.6

%

 

 

 

%

Total loans past due and still accruing

 

$

1,000

 

 

$

1,120

 

 

(10.7

)%

 

2,105

 

 

(52.5

)%

 

$

723

 

 

38.3

%

Troubled debt restructurings (“TDRs”):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accruing TDRs

 

$

649

 

 

$

669

 

 

(3.0

)%

 

$

700

 

 

(7.3

)%

 

$

713

 

 

(9.0

)%

Nonaccrual TDRs

 

38

 

 

40

 

 

(5.0

)%

 

121

 

 

(68.6

)%

 

249

 

 

(84.7

)%

Total TDRs

 

$

687

 

 

$

709

 

 

(3.1

)%

 

$

821

 

 

(16.3

)%

 

$

962

 

 

(28.6

)%

Criticized loans

 

$

4,746

 

 

$

71

 

 

6,584.5

%

 

$

1,783

 

 

166.2

%

 

$

1,763

 

 

169.2

%

Classified assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Classified loans

 

$

4,860

 

 

$

5,809

 

 

(16.3

)%

 

$

8,862

 

 

(45.2

)%

 

$

7,878

 

 

(38.3

)%

OREO

 

376

 

 

376

 

 

%

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

%

Classified assets

 

$

5,236

 

 

$

6,185

 

 

(15.3

)%

 

$

8,862

 

 

(40.9

)%

 

$

7,878

 

 

(33.5

)%

NPLs to loans held-for-investment

 

0.23

%

 

0.29

%

 

 

 

0.19

%

 

 

 

0.13

%

 

 

NPAs to total assets

 

0.20

%

 

0.24

%

 

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

 

0.11

%

 

 

Classified assets to total assets

 

0.26

%

 

0.31

%

 

 

 

0.51

%

 

 

 

0.46

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Company had a residential property loan past due 90 days or more and still accruing at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, which management believes that the loan is well secured and the Bank is in the process of collection.

Loan Modifications Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company provided modifications, including interest only payments or payment deferrals, to customers that were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The loan modifications met all criteria under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) Act. Therefore, the modified loans were not considered TDRs. The following table presents a summary of loans with modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic by portfolio segment as of September 30, 2020:

 

 

Modification Type

 

 

 

Weighted-
Average
Contractual
Rate

 

Accrued
Interest
Receivable

($ in thousands)

 

Payment
Deferment

 

Interest Only

 

Total

 

 

Real estate loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial property

 

$

135,165

 

 

$

2,397

 

 

$

137,562

 

 

4.49

%

 

$

3,048

 

Residential property

 

19,233

 

 

 

 

19,233

 

 

4.91

%

 

519

 

Commercial and industrial loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial term

 

11,797

 

 

2,960

 

 

14,757

 

 

4.29

%

 

309

 

SBA commercial term

 

 

 

72

 

 

72

 

 

5.25

%

 

1

 

Total

 

$

166,195

 

 

$

5,429

 

 

$

171,624

 

 

4.52

%

 

$

3,877

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment Securities

During the previous quarter, the Company transferred securities held-to-maturity to securities available-for-sale as a part of the Company’s liquidity management plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company transferred all of securities held-to-maturity of $18.8 million to securities available-for-sale, which resulted in a pre-tax increase to accumulated other comprehensive income of $787 thousand.

Total investment securities were $129.0 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $933 thousand, or 0.7%, from $128.0 million at June 30, 2020 and an increase of $11.3 million, or 9.6%, from $117.7 million at December 31, 2019, but a decrease of $27.2 million, or 17.4%, from $156.2 million at September 30, 2019.

The increase for the current quarter was primarily due to purchases of $12.2 million, partially offset by principal pay-downs and calls of $11.1 million and net premium amortization of $243 thousand. The increase for the current year was primarily due to purchases of $36.6 million and an increase in fair value of securities available-for-sale of $2.8 million, partially offset by principal pay-downs and calls of $27.6 million and net premium amortization of $656 thousand.

Deposits

The following table presents the Company’s deposit mix as of the dates indicated:

 

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

9/30/2019

($ in thousands)

 

Amount

 

% to Total

 

Amount

 

% to Total

 

Amount

 

% to Total

 

Amount

 

% to Total

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

 

$

576,086

 

 

35.0

%

 

$

551,415

 

 

33.5

%

 

$

360,039

 

 

24.3

%

 

$

353,448

 

 

24.7

%

Interest-bearing deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings

 

11,124

 

 

0.7

%

 

8,258

 

 

0.5

%

 

6,492

 

 

0.4

%

 

8,206

 

 

0.6

%

NOW

 

21,726

 

 

1.3

%

 

21,173

 

 

1.3

%

 

17,673

 

 

1.2

%

 

16,108

 

 

1.1

%

Retail money market accounts

 

344,939

 

 

20.9

%

 

339,444

 

 

20.6

%

 

307,980

 

 

20.8

%

 

307,663

 

 

21.5

%

Brokered money market accounts

 

30,001

 

 

1.9

%

 

10

 

 

0.1

%

 

30,034

 

 

2.0

%

 

10,003

 

 

0.7

%

Retail time deposits of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$250,000 or less

 

312,171

 

 

18.9

%

 

347,382

 

 

21.0

%

 

405,004

 

 

27.5

%

 

417,549

 

 

29.1

%

More than $250,000

 

167,208

 

 

10.2

%

 

170,180

 

 

10.3

%

 

199,726

 

 

13.5

%

 

206,785

 

 

14.4

%

Time deposits from internet rate service providers

 

31,852

 

 

1.9

%

 

37,068

 

 

2.3

%

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

%

State and brokered time deposits

 

152,000

 

 

9.2

%

 

172,000

 

 

10.4

%

 

152,359

 

 

10.3

%

 

112,500

 

 

7.9

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

1,071,021

 

 

65.0

%

 

1,095,515

 

 

66.5

%

 

1,119,268

 

 

75.7

%

 

1,078,814

 

 

75.3

%

Total deposits

 

$

1,647,107

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

1,646,930

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

1,479,307

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

1,432,262

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits for the current quarter was primarily due to the deposit increases from customers with SBA PPP loans and SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans, as well as the overall liquid deposit market. A total of $117.3 million of SBA PPP loans were funded through the Bank's noninterest-bearing demand deposits and deposit customers also received $93.5 million of SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans during the past 6-month period.

The decrease in retail time deposits for the current quarter was primarily due to matured and closed accounts of $157.4 million, partially offset by new accounts of $24.1 million and renewals of the matured accounts of $91.9 million. The decrease in retail time deposits for the current year was primarily due to matured and closed accounts of $515.5 million, partially offset by new accounts of $73.8 million and renewals of the matured accounts of $305.1 million.

Liquidity

The following table presents a summary of the Company’s liquidity position as of September 30, 2020:

($ in thousands)

 

9/30/2020

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

257,382

 

Cash and cash equivalents to total assets

 

12.7

%

 

 

 

Available borrowing capacity:

 

 

FHLB advances

 

$

321,067

 

Federal Reserve Discount Window

 

33,801

 

Overnight federal funds lines

 

65,000

 

Total

 

$

419,868

 

Total available borrowing capacity to total assets

 

20.8

%

 

 

 

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity was $229.3 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $2.1 million, or 0.9%, from $227.2 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of $2.5 million, or 1.1%, from $226.8 million at December 31, 2019, and an increase of $4.7 million, or 2.1%, from $224.6 million at September 30, 2019. The increase for the current quarter was primarily due to net income, partially offset by cash dividend declared on common stock of $1.5 million. The increase for the current year was primarily due to net income and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income, partially offset by repurchases of common stock of $6.5 million (repurchased and retired 428,474 shares) and cash dividend declared on common stock of $4.6 million.

Capital Ratios

Based on changes to the Federal Reserve’s definition of a “Small Bank Holding Company” that increased the threshold to $3 billion in assets in August 2018, the Company is not currently subject to separate minimum capital measurements. At such time as the Company reaches the $3 billion asset level, it will again be subject to capital measurements independent of the Bank. For comparison purposes, the Company’s ratios are included in following discussion. The following table presents capital ratios for the Company and the Bank as of dates indicated:

 

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

9/30/2019

 

Well
Capitalized
Requirements

PCB Bancorp

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

 

15.60

%

 

15.83

%

 

15.87

%

 

16.30

%

 

N/A

Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)

 

16.86

%

 

17.09

%

 

16.90

%

 

17.27

%

 

N/A

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

 

15.60

%

 

15.83

%

 

15.87

%

 

16.30

%

 

N/A

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

 

11.40

%

 

11.49

%

 

13.23

%

 

12.87

%

 

N/A

Pacific City Bank

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

 

15.34

%

 

15.58

%

 

15.68

%

 

16.11

%

 

6.5

%

Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)

 

16.60

%

 

16.83

%

 

16.71

%

 

17.08

%

 

10.0

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

 

15.34

%

 

15.58

%

 

15.68

%

 

16.11

%

 

8.0

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

 

11.21

%

 

11.30

%

 

13.06

%

 

12.72

%

 

5.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation, is the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank, a California state chartered bank, offering a full suite of commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals and professionals, primarily in Southern California, and predominantly in Korean-American and other minority communities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as ‘‘may,’’ “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. We caution that the forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond our control, including but not limited to our borrowers' actual payment performance as loan deferrals related to the COVID-19 pandemic expire, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19 pandemic, including the potential adverse impact of loan modifications and payment deferrals implemented consistent with recent regulatory guidance, and the general economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and government and societal responses thereto. These and other important factors are detailed in various securities law filings made periodically by the Company, copies of which are available from the Company without charge. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

PCB Bancorp and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

% Change

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

 

9/30/2019

 

% Change

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

13,572

 

 

$

18,255

 

 

(25.7

)%

 

$

17,808

 

 

(23.8

)%

 

$

22,546

 

 

(39.8

)%

Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions

 

243,810

 

 

289,348

 

 

(15.7

)%

 

128,420

 

 

89.9

%

 

99,366

 

 

145.4

%

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

257,382

 

 

307,603

 

 

(16.3

)%

 

146,228

 

 

76.0

%

 

121,912

 

 

111.1

%

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

 

128,982

 

 

128,049

 

 

0.7

%

 

97,566

 

 

32.2

%

 

134,602

 

 

(4.2

)%

Securities held-to-maturity

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

20,154

 

 

(100.0

)%

 

21,601

 

 

(100.0

)%

Total investment securities

 

128,982

 

 

128,049

 

 

0.7

%

 

117,720

 

 

9.6

%

 

156,203

 

 

(17.4

)%

Loans held-for-sale

 

30,878

 

 

4,102

 

 

652.8

%

 

1,975

 

 

1,463.4

%

 

1,583

 

 

1,850.6

%

Loans held-for-investment, net of deferred loan costs (fees)

 

1,578,804

 

 

1,553,589

 

 

1.6

%

 

1,450,831

 

 

8.8

%

 

1,389,830

 

 

13.6

%

Allowance for loan losses

 

(24,546

)

 

(20,248

)

 

21.2

%

 

(14,380

)

 

70.7

%

 

(13,094

)

 

87.5

%

Net loans held-for-investment

 

1,554,258

 

 

1,533,341

 

 

1.4

%

 

1,436,451

 

 

8.2

%

 

1,376,736

 

 

12.9

%

Premises and equipment, net

 

4,355

 

 

4,542

 

 

(4.1

)%

 

3,760

 

 

15.8

%

 

4,008

 

 

8.7

%

Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock

 

8,447

 

 

8,447

 

 

%

 

8,345

 

 

1.2

%

 

8,345

 

 

1.2

%

Other real estate owned, net

 

376

 

 

376

 

 

%

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

%

Deferred tax assets, net

 

7,454

 

 

6,347

 

 

17.4

%

 

5,288

 

 

41.0

%

 

3,389

 

 

119.9

%

Servicing assets

 

6,166

 

 

6,399

 

 

(3.6

)%

 

6,798

 

 

(9.3

)%

 

6,899

 

 

(10.6

)%

Operating lease assets

 

7,329

 

 

7,843

 

 

(6.6

)%

 

8,991

 

 

(18.5

)%

 

9,561

 

 

(23.3

)%

Accrued interest receivable

 

11,246

 

 

9,498

 

 

18.4

%

 

5,136

 

 

119.0

%

 

4,906

 

 

129.2

%

Other assets

 

4,314

 

 

4,230

 

 

2.0

%

 

5,636

 

 

(23.5

)%

 

5,904

 

 

(26.9

)%

Total assets

 

$

2,021,187

 

 

$

2,020,777

 

 

%

 

$

1,746,328

 

 

15.7

%

 

$

1,699,446

 

 

18.9

%

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand

 

$

576,086

 

 

$

551,415

 

 

4.5

%

 

$

360,039

 

 

60.0

%

 

$

353,448

 

 

63.0

%

Savings, NOW and money market accounts

 

407,790

 

 

368,885

 

 

10.5

%

 

362,179

 

 

12.6

%

 

341,980

 

 

19.2

%

Time deposits of $250,000 or less

 

406,023

 

 

466,450

 

 

(13.0

)%

 

467,363

 

 

(13.1

)%

 

440,049

 

 

(7.7

)%

Time deposits of more than $250,000

 

257,208

 

 

260,180

 

 

(1.1

)%

 

289,726

 

 

(11.2

)%

 

296,785

 

 

(13.3

)%

Total deposits

 

1,647,107

 

 

1,646,930

 

 

%

 

1,479,307

 

 

11.3

%

 

1,432,262

 

 

15.0

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

130,000

 

 

130,000

 

 

%

 

20,000

 

 

550.0

%

 

20,000

 

 

550.0

%

Operating lease liabilities

 

8,204

 

 

8,758

 

 

(6.3

)%

 

9,990

 

 

(17.9

)%

 

10,574

 

 

(22.4

)%

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

 

6,537

 

 

7,856

 

 

(16.8

)%

 

10,197

 

 

(35.9

)%

 

11,967

 

 

(45.4

)%

Total liabilities

 

1,791,848

 

 

1,793,544

 

 

(0.1

)%

 

1,519,494

 

 

17.9

%

 

1,474,803

 

 

21.5

%

Commitments and contingent liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value

 

163,960

 

 

163,759

 

 

0.1

%

 

169,221

 

 

(3.1

)%

 

169,224

 

 

(3.1

)%

Retained earnings

 

63,443

 

 

61,532

 

 

3.1

%

 

57,670

 

 

10.0

%

 

54,768

 

 

15.8

%

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net

 

1,936

 

 

1,942

 

 

(0.3

)%

 

(57

)

 

NM

 

 

651

 

 

197.4

%

Total shareholders’ equity

 

229,339

 

 

227,233

 

 

0.9

%

 

226,834

 

 

1.1

%

 

224,643

 

 

2.1

%

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

2,021,187

 

 

$

2,020,777

 

 

%

 

$

1,746,328

 

 

15.7

%

 

$

1,699,446

 

 

18.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Outstanding common shares

 

15,379,538

 

 

15,377,935

 

 

 

 

15,707,016

 

 

 

 

15,710,287

 

 

 

Book value per common share (1)

 

$

14.91

 

 

$

14.78

 

 

 

 

$

14.44

 

 

 

 

$

14.30

 

 

 

Total loan to total deposit ratio

 

97.73

%

 

94.58

%

 

 

 

98.21

%

 

 

 

97.15

%

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits

 

34.98

%

 

33.48

%

 

 

 

24.34

%

 

 

 

24.68

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

The ratios are calculated by dividing total shareholdersequity by the number of outstanding common shares. The Company did not have any intangible equity components for the presented periods.

PCB Bancorp and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

% Change

 

9/30/2019

 

% Change

 

9/30/2020

 

9/30/2019

 

% Change

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

 

$

18,938

 

 

$

18,273

 

 

3.6

%

 

$

21,876

 

 

(13.4

)%

 

$

57,617

 

 

$

64,779

 

 

(11.1

)%

Interest on investment securities

 

515

 

 

539

 

 

(4.5

)%

 

978

 

 

(47.3

)%

 

1,698

 

 

3,133

 

 

(45.8

)%

Interest and dividend on other interest-earning assets

 

167

 

 

161

 

 

3.7

%

 

833

 

 

(80.0

)%

 

938

 

 

2,757

 

 

(66.0

)%

Total interest income

 

19,620

 

 

18,973

 

 

3.4

%

 

23,687

 

 

(17.2

)%

 

60,253

 

 

70,669

 

 

(14.7

)%

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

 

2,599

 

 

3,409

 

 

(23.8

)%

 

6,060

 

 

(57.1

)%

 

11,000

 

 

17,925

 

 

(38.6

)%

Interest on other borrowings

 

168

 

 

201

 

 

(16.4

)%

 

98

 

 

71.4

%

 

471

 

 

370

 

 

27.3

%

Total interest expense

 

2,767

 

 

3,610

 

 

(23.4

)%

 

6,158

 

 

(55.1

)%

 

11,471

 

 

18,295

 

 

(37.3

)%

Net interest income

 

16,853

 

 

15,363

 

 

9.7

%

 

17,529

 

 

(3.9

)%

 

48,782

 

 

52,374

 

 

(6.9

)%

Provision (reversal) for loan losses

 

4,326

 

 

3,855

 

 

12.2

%

 

(102

)

 

NM

 

 

11,077

 

 

207

 

 

5,251.2

%

Net interest income after provision (reversal) for loan losses

 

12,527

 

 

11,508

 

 

8.9

%

 

17,631

 

 

(28.9

)%

 

37,705

 

 

52,167

 

 

(27.7

)%

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of loans

 

821

 

 

1,498

 

 

(45.2

)%

 

1,540

 

 

(46.7

)%

 

3,044

 

 

4,551

 

 

(33.1

)%

Service charges and fees on deposits

 

280

 

 

275

 

 

1.8

%

 

405

 

 

(30.9

)%

 

945

 

 

1,137

 

 

(16.9

)%

Loan servicing income

 

856

 

 

902

 

 

(5.1

)%

 

534

 

 

60.3

%

 

2,312

 

 

1,657

 

 

39.5

%

Other income

 

315

 

 

243

 

 

29.6

%

 

323

 

 

(2.5

)%

 

915

 

 

920

 

 

(0.5

)%

Total noninterest income

 

2,272

 

 

2,918

 

 

(22.1

)%

 

2,802

 

 

(18.9

)%

 

7,216

 

 

8,265

 

 

(12.7

)%

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

6,438

 

 

5,761

 

 

11.8

%

 

6,901

 

 

(6.7

)%

 

18,750

 

 

20,123

 

 

(6.8

)%

Occupancy and equipment

 

1,416

 

 

1,400

 

 

1.1

%

 

1,408

 

 

0.6

%

 

4,196

 

 

4,128

 

 

1.6

%

Professional fees

 

325

 

 

509

 

 

(36.1

)%

 

664

 

 

(51.1

)%

 

1,631

 

 

2,108

 

 

(22.6

)%

Marketing and business promotion

 

193

 

 

548

 

 

(64.8

)%

 

292

 

 

(33.9

)%

 

920

 

 

1,049

 

 

(12.3

)%

Data processing

 

373

 

 

366

 

 

1.9

%

 

348

 

 

7.2

%

 

1,097

 

 

1,004

 

 

9.3

%

Director fees and expenses

 

125

 

 

107

 

 

16.8

%

 

188

 

 

(33.5

)%

 

453

 

 

562

 

 

(19.4

)%

Regulatory assessments

 

267

 

 

242

 

 

10.3

%

 

 

 

%

 

728

 

 

425

 

 

71.3

%

Other expenses

 

749

 

 

763

 

 

(1.8

)%

 

976

 

 

(23.3

)%

 

2,374

 

 

2,651

 

 

(10.4

)%

Total noninterest expense

 

9,886

 

 

9,696

 

 

2.0

%

 

10,777

 

 

(8.3

)%

 

30,149

 

 

32,050

 

 

(5.9

)%

Income before income taxes

 

4,913

 

 

4,730

 

 

3.9

%

 

9,656

 

 

(49.1

)%

 

14,772

 

 

28,382

 

 

(48.0

)%

Income tax expense

 

1,464

 

 

1,363

 

 

7.4

%

 

2,871

 

 

(49.0

)%

 

4,384

 

 

8,432

 

 

(48.0

)%

Net income

 

$

3,449

 

 

$

3,367

 

 

2.4

%

 

$

6,785

 

 

(49.2

)%

 

$

10,388

 

 

$

19,950

 

 

(47.9

)%

Earnings per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

 

 

$

0.43

 

 

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

1.25

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

 

 

$

0.42

 

 

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

1.23

 

 

 

Average shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

15,343,888

 

 

15,337,405

 

 

 

 

15,816,269

 

 

 

 

15,395,475

 

 

15,943,603

 

 

 

Diluted

 

15,377,531

 

 

15,373,655

 

 

 

 

16,099,598

 

 

 

 

15,466,207

 

 

16,231,848

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividend paid per common share

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

 

Return on average assets (1)

 

0.69

%

 

0.69

%

 

 

 

1.55

%

 

 

 

0.73

%

 

1.55

%

 

 

Return on average shareholders’ equity (1), (2)

 

5.98

%

 

5.98

%

 

 

 

12.02

%

 

 

 

6.10

%

 

12.15

%

 

 

Efficiency ratio (3)

 

51.69

%

 

53.04

%

 

 

 

53.01

%

 

 

 

53.84

%

 

52.85

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Ratios are presented on an annualized basis.

(2)

The Company did not have any intangible equity components for the presented periods.

(3)

The ratios are calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

PCB Bancorp and Subsidiary

Average Balance, Average Yield, and Average Rate (Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

9/30/2019

 

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Avg.
Yield/Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Avg.
Yield/Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Avg.
Yield/Rate

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans (1)

 

$

1,564,704

 

 

$

18,938

 

 

4.81

%

 

$

1,554,011

 

 

$

18,273

 

 

4.73

%

 

$

1,396,437

 

 

$

21,876

 

 

6.22

%

Mortgage-backed securities

 

75,832

 

 

339

 

 

1.78

%

 

63,692

 

 

317

 

 

2.00

%

 

84,052

 

 

521

 

 

2.46

%

Collateralized mortgage obligation

 

33,393

 

 

82

 

 

0.98

%

 

37,745

 

 

122

 

 

1.30

%

 

50,891

 

 

286

 

 

2.23

%

SBA loan pool securities

 

12,996

 

 

57

 

 

1.74

%

 

13,189

 

 

62

 

 

1.89

%

 

20,751

 

 

133

 

 

2.54

%

Municipal bonds (2)

 

5,991

 

 

37

 

 

2.46

%

 

5,710

 

 

38

 

 

2.68

%

 

5,834

 

 

38

 

 

2.58

%

Other interest-earning assets

 

260,426

 

 

167

 

 

0.26

%

 

245,447

 

 

161

 

 

0.26

%

 

135,774

 

 

833

 

 

2.43

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

1,953,342

 

 

19,620

 

 

4.00

%

 

1,919,794

 

 

18,973

 

 

3.97

%

 

1,693,739

 

 

23,687

 

 

5.55

%

Noninterest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 