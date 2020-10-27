FCPT Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (“FCPT” or the “Company”, NYSE: FCPT) today announced financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

“We are very gratified with our third quarter results and in particular with the high collection level of over 99% of contractual rent collections in the quarter which has continued into October,” said CEO Bill Lenehan. “We remained quite active in the acquisition market by focusing on properties in our pipeline with strong tenants and attractive locations, and were able to fund that growth and strengthen our balance sheet by raising over $62 million of equity via the ATM program in the quarter.”

Mr. Lenehan further commented, “On October 5th, we announced a new strategic venture with Lubert-Adler to acquire vacant retail real estate that will be principally re-tenanted with credit-worthy operators expanding their store count. This venture allows us to prudently apply our expertise in collaboration with an experienced partner that has deep tenant relationships. This venture could help our tenants, keep retail areas vibrant and potentially lead to a future pipeline for our core business at attractive economics.”

Rent Collection Update

As of October 27, 2020, the Company has received rent payments representing over 99% of its portfolio contractual base rent for the quarter ending September 30, 2020.

In addition, as of October 27, 2020, the Company has received October rent payments representing approximately 99% of its portfolio contractual base rent for the month of October 2020.

Financial Results

Rental Revenue and Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

Rental revenue for the third quarter increased 10.6% over the prior year to $38.9 million. Rental revenue consisted of $36.8 million in cash rental revenue and $1.8 million of straight-line and other non-cash rent adjustments.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $19.3 million for the third quarter, or $0.27 per diluted share. These results compare to net income attributable to common shareholders of $18.3 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the same quarter in the prior year.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $57.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, or $0.81 per diluted share. These results compare to net income attributable to common shareholders of $53.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the same nine-month period in the prior year.

Funds from Operations (FFO)

NAREIT-defined FFO per diluted share for the third quarter was $0.38, representing a $0.02 per share increase compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

NAREIT-defined FFO per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $1.11, representing a $0.04 per share increase compared to the same nine-month period in the prior year.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

AFFO per diluted share for the third quarter was $0.37, representing a $0.02 per share increase compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

AFFO per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $1.07, representing a $0.04 per share increase compared to the same nine-month period in the prior year.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expense

G&A expense for the third quarter was $3.7 million, which included $0.9 million of stock-based compensation. These results compare to G&A expense in the third quarter of 2019 of $3.4 million, which included $0.8 million of stock-based compensation.

Cash G&A expense (after excluding stock-based compensation) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $8.8 million, representing 8.2% of cash rental income for the quarter, compared to 8.2% in the third quarter of 2019.

Dividends

FCPT declared a dividend of $0.305 per common share for the third quarter of 2020.

Portfolio Activities

Acquisitions

During the third quarter of 2020, FCPT acquired 18 properties for a combined purchase price of $48.0 million at an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.3% and a weighted average remaining lease term of 9 years, and in addition acquired a site for $2.4 million on which the Company has recently begun development of a LongHorn Steakhouse to be operated by the Company’s Kerrow operating business.

Liquidity and Capital Markets

Capital Raising

During the third quarter, FCPT issued 2,435,958 shares of common stock via its At-The-Market (ATM) stock program at a weighted average offering price of $25.65 for gross proceeds of $62.5 million.

Liquidity

At September 30, 2020, FCPT had approximately $268 million of available liquidity including $17.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and $250 million of undrawn credit facility capacity.

Credit Facility and Unsecured Note

At September 30, 2020, FCPT had $750 million of outstanding debt, consisting of $400 million of term loans and $350 million of unsecured fixed rate notes, and was undrawn on its $250 million revolving credit facility.

Strategic Joint Venture Announcement

FCPT believes a unique opportunity will exist for a limited time to acquire vacant restaurant properties in high quality real estate locations and convert them into new stores for strong and growing brands.

On October 5, 2020, FCPT announced a strategic venture with Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds that could potentially invest as much as $150 million to acquire and re-tenant vacant buildings.

FCPT’s investment into this venture could reach $20 million, with Lubert-Adler contributing the remainder of the capital. In addition, FCPT will have the right, but not the obligation, to purchase properties from the venture for FCPT’s long-term ownership portfolio once the properties stabilize.

Real Estate Portfolio

As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s rental portfolio consisted of 751 properties located in 46 states. The properties were 99.6% occupied (measured by square feet) under long-term, net leases with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 10.5 years.

Four Corners Property Trust Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Rental revenue $ 38,871 $ 35,209 $ 114,631 $ 103,832 Restaurant revenue 4,097 4,974 11,696 15,520 Total revenues 42,968 40,183 126,327 119,352 Operating expenses: General and administrative 3,741 3,389 11,303 10,766 Depreciation and amortization 7,523 6,653 21,670 19,532 Property expenses 838 346 2,539 1,071 Restaurant expenses 3,987 4,805 11,799 14,742 Total operating expenses 16,089 15,193 47,311 46,111 Interest expense (7,410 ) (6,665 ) (21,732 ) (19,969 ) Other income, net 2 153 168 872 Income tax expense (67 ) (69 ) (192 ) (198 ) Net income 19,404 18,409 57,260 53,946 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (55 ) (78 ) (180 ) (244 ) Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 19,349 $ 18,331 $ 57,080 $ 53,702 Basic net income per share $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.81 $ 0.79 Diluted net income per share $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.81 $ 0.78 Regular dividends declared per share $ 0.3050 $ 0.2875 $ 0.9150 $ 0.8625 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 71,009,154 68,315,915 70,430,037 68,274,167 Diluted 71,230,481 68,527,187 70,658,500 68,495,013

Four Corners Property Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) December 31, 2019 ASSETS Real estate investments: Land $ 764,439 $ 690,575 Buildings, equipment and improvements 1,306,725 1,277,159 Total real estate investments 2,071,164 1,967,734 Less: Accumulated depreciation (652,849 ) (635,630 ) Total real estate investments, net 1,418,315 1,332,104 Intangible lease assets, net 79,459 57,917 Total real estate investments and intangible lease assets, net 1,497,774 1,390,021 Cash and cash equivalents 17,735 5,083 Straight-line rent adjustment 45,868 39,350 Derivative assets 54 1,451 Other assets 12,194 10,165 Total Assets $ 1,573,625 $ 1,446,070 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Long-term debt ($750,000 and $677,000 principal, respectively) $ 743,335 $ 669,940 Dividends payable 22,163 21,325 Rent received in advance 9,835 10,463 Derivative liabilities 20,923 - Other liabilities 19,218 17,601 Total liabilities 815,474 719,329 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 25,000,000 shares

authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 500,000,000 shares

authorized, 72,769,345 and 70,020,660 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 752,568 686,181 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (28,811 ) (3,539 ) Noncontrolling interest 3,910 5,691 Retained earnings 30,477 38,401 Total equity 758,151 726,741 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,573,625 $ 1,446,070

Four Corners Property Trust FFO and AFFO (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Funds from operations (FFO): Net income $ 19,404 $ 18,409 $ 57,260 $ 53,946 Depreciation and amortization 7,503 6,636 21,615 19,481 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) $ 26,907 $ 25,045 $ 78,875 $ 73,427 Straight-line rental revenue (2,248 ) (2,415 ) (6,519 ) (7,008 ) Recognized rental revenue abated (1) (196 ) - (1,568 ) - Stock-based compensation 868 802 2,496 2,792 Non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs 543 512 1,589 1,539 Other non-cash interest income (expense) 1 1 (1 ) (4 ) Non-real estate investment depreciation 20 17 55 51 Other non-cash revenue adjustments 412 25 799 49 Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) $ 26,307 $ 23,987 $ 75,726 $ 70,846 Fully diluted shares outstanding (2) 71,434,873 68,816,579 70,879,855 68,805,612 FFO per diluted share $ 0.38 $ 0.36 $ 1.11 $ 1.07 AFFO per diluted share $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 1.07 $ 1.03

(1) Amount represents base rent that the Company has agreed to abate as a result of lease amendments. Upon finalization of lease amendments with tenants, the Company abated $1.6 million of rental revenue recognized in the second quarter of 2020, of which $1.4 million was included as an adjustment to AFFO in the second quarter of 2020. In the third quarter, receivables of $1.6 million were recognized as lease incentives and will be amortized as a reduction to rental revenue over the amended lease terms. (2) Assumes the issuance of common shares for OP units held by non-controlling interest.

