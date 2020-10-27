Rocky Brands, Inc. Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results

Third quarter net sales increased 15.8% to $77.8 million compared to $67.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. The Company reported third quarter net income of $7.6 million, or $1.04 per diluted share compared to net income of $5.6 million, or $0.75 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.

Net sales for the first nine months of 2020 were $189.7 million compared with $195.1 million for the first nine months of 2019. The Company reported net income of $11.2 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, and net income of $12.4 million, or $1.66 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Adjusted net income for the first nine months of 2020, which excludes expenses related to the temporary closure of the Company’s manufacturing facilities due to COVID-19, was $12.8 million, or $1.74 per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the first nine months of 2019, which excludes hurricane expense related reimbursement, was $11.8 million, or $1.59 per diluted share.

Jason Brooks, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered outstanding results fueled by the resurgence of our wholesale business combined with continued strength in our direct to consumer channels. The third quarter was highlighted by strong demand for our product lines which drove increased full priced selling in stores and online. These top-line dynamics contributed to meaningful gains in gross margins and operating expense leverage, resulting in a strong increase in Q3 profitability. Our recent performance amidst ongoing challenges created by COVID-19 underscores the strong consumer appeal of our current footwear offering, the importance of our brands to our retail partners, and the work we’ve done creating a more efficient organization. While there are uncertainties around the near and long-term impact that COVID-19 will have on our industry and the overall economy, we are currently on track for a solid finish to the year and I’m confident that we’ll emerge from this pandemic well positioned financially to continue investing in future growth.”

Third Quarter Review

Net sales for the third quarter increased 15.8% to $77.8 million compared to $67.2 million a year ago. Wholesale sales for the third quarter increased 19.3% to $56.3 million compared to $47.2 million for the same period in 2019. Retail sales for the third quarter increased 11.4% to $16.1 million compared to $14.5 million for the same period last year. Military segment sales for the third quarter were $5.3 million compared to $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2020 was $29.8 million, or 38.4% of sales, compared to $25.0 million, or 37.2% of sales, for the same period last year. The 120 basis point increase was primarily attributable to higher wholesale margins driven by increased full priced selling along with higher retail margins, partially offset by lower military margins compared to 2019.

Operating expenses were $20.2 million, or 25.9% of net sales, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $18.0 million, or 26.8% of net sales, a year ago. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by higher variable expenses associated with the increase in sales.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2020 was $9.7 million, or 12.4% of net sales compared to $7.0 million for the same period a year ago, or 10.4% of net sales.

Balance Sheet Review

Cash and cash equivalents increased $13.5 million, or 209.7%, to $19.9 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $6.4 million on the same date a year ago. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had zero debt and $71 million in available borrowings on its credit facility.

Inventory at September 30, 2020 decreased 2.7% to $80.7 million compared to $82.9 million on the same date a year ago.

The Company repurchased approximately 41,000 shares of common stock during the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to GAAP financial measures, the Company presents the following non-GAAP financial measures: “adjusted net income,” “adjusted net income per share” and “adjusted gross margin.” Adjusted results exclude the impact of items that management of the Company believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in its consolidated financial statements in the periods presented. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of our consolidated financial statements as an additional tool for evaluating operating performance. The Company believes they also provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in its operations. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. See “Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures” accompanying this press release.

Conference Call Information

The Company’s conference call to review third quarter 2020 results will be broadcast live over the internet today, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 705-6003 (domestic) or (201) 493-6725 (international). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at www.rockybrands.com. Please visit the website and select the “Investors” link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

About Rocky Brands, Inc.

Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand Michelin.

Safe Harbor Language

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding intent, beliefs, expectations, projections, forecasts, and plans of the Company and its management and include statements in this press release regarding the Company’s ability to face near and long-term challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company’s industry and overall economy (paragraph 4), the Company’s expectations regarding its performance through year-end (paragraph 4), and the Company’s ability to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic well-positioned financially to continue investing in future growth (paragraph 4). These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the various risks inherent in the Company’s business as set forth in periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (filed March 6, 2020) and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 (filed May 7, 2020) and June 30, 2020 (filed August 6, 2020). One or more of these factors have affected historical results, and could in the future affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in future periods and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. Therefore there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the Company, or any other person should not regard the inclusion of such information as a representation that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information presently available to the management of the Company. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Rocky Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share amounts) September 30, December 31, September 30, 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS: CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,947 $ 15,518 $ 6,440 Trade receivables – net 49,188 45,585 50,700 Contract receivables - 4,746 2,036 Other receivables 364 366 310 Inventories – net 80,655 76,731 82,881 Income tax receivable - 150 - Prepaid expenses 3,611 3,030 2,656 Total current assets 153,765 146,126 145,023 LEASED ASSETS 1,399 1,743 1,781 PROPERTY, PLANT & EQUIPMENT – net 31,325 27,423 25,150 IDENTIFIED INTANGIBLES – net 30,216 30,240 30,248 OTHER ASSETS 355 294 293 TOTAL ASSETS $ 217,060 $ 205,826 $ 202,495 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 23,834 $ 15,776 $ 20,531 Contract liabilities - 4,746 1,936 Accrued expenses: Salaries and wages 3,813 3,044 2,791 Taxes - other 789 967 624 Accrued freight 729 867 495 Commissions 544 608 488 Accrued duty 4,586 3,824 2,597 Income tax payable 422 - 19 Other 1,563 1,702 1,766 Total current liabilities 36,280 31,534 31,247 LONG-TERM TAXES PAYABLE 169 169 169 LONG-TERM LEASE 833 1,158 1,188 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 8,108 8,108 7,780 DEFERRED LIABILITIES 238 201 230 TOTAL LIABILITIES 45,628 41,170 40,614 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding September 30, 2020 - 7,276,379; December 31, 2019 - 7,354,970 and September 30, 2019 - 7,403,219 66,604 67,993 69,273 Retained earnings 104,828 96,663 92,608 Total shareholders' equity 171,432 164,656 161,881 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 217,060 $ 205,826 $ 202,495

Rocky Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET SALES $ 77,785 $ 67,179 $ 189,691 $ 195,067 COST OF GOODS SOLD 47,952 42,165 121,077 125,633 GROSS MARGIN 29,833 25,014 68,614 69,434 OPERATING EXPENSES 20,175 18,027 54,344 54,004 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 9,658 6,987 14,270 15,430 OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME (55 ) 43 (112 ) 160 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 9,603 7,030 14,158 15,590 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,992 1,414 2,917 3,212 NET INCOME $ 7,611 $ 5,616 $ 11,241 $ 12,378 INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ 1.04 $ 0.76 $ 1.54 $ 1.67 Diluted $ 1.04 $ 0.75 $ 1.53 $ 1.66 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 7,306 7,400 7,323 7,392 Diluted 7,336 7,455 7,352 7,443

Rocky Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GROSS MARGIN GROSS MARGIN, AS REPORTED $ 29,833 $ 25,014 $ 68,614 $ 69,434 ADD: MANUFACTURING EXPENSES RELATED TO COVID-19 CLOSURES/SUPPLIES* - - 1,974 - LESS: HURRICANE RELATED EXPENSE REIMBURSEMENT** - (725 ) - (725 ) ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN $ 29,833 $ 24,289 $ 70,588 $ 68,709 OPERATING EXPENSES $ 20,175 $ 18,027 $ 54,344 $ 54,004 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED $ 9,658 $ 6,262 $ 16,244 $ 14,705 OTHER INCOME AND (EXPENSES): (55 ) 43 (112 ) 160 NET INCOME NET INCOME, AS REPORTED $ 7,611 $ 5,616 $ 11,241 $ 12,378 ADD: MANUFACTURING EXPENSES RELATED TO COVID-19 CLOSURES/SUPPLIES, AFTER TAX - - 1,570 - LESS: HURRICANE RELATED EXPENSE REIMBURSEMENT, AFTER TAX - (579 ) - (579 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 7,611 $ 5,037 $ 12,811 $ 11,799 NET INCOME PER SHARE, AS REPORTED BASIC $ 1.04 $ 0.76 $ 1.54 $ 1.67 DILUTED $ 1.04 $ 0.75 $ 1.53 $ 1.66 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE BASIC $ 1.04 $ 0.68 $ 1.75 $ 1.60 DILUTED $ 1.04 $ 0.68 $ 1.74 $ 1.59 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC 7,306 7,400 7,323 7,392 DILUTED 7,336 7,455 7,352 7,443

* Adjustment related to the overhead, payroll expenses and supplies incurred during the temporary closure of our manufacturing facilities due to COVID-19.

** Adjustment related to reimbursements of expenses associated with the temporary closure of our Puerto Rican manufacturing facility as a result of Hurricane Maria in 2017

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027006041/en/