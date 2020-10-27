Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Net Sales

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today announced that for the three months ended September 30, 2020, net sales declined 16.0% to $160.6 million as compared to $191.2 million for the corresponding period of the prior year. At comparable foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated third quarter net sales declined 18.3%. Of note, the average dollar/euro exchange rate for the 2020 third quarter is 1.17 as compared to 1.11 in the third quarter of 2019, and 1.13 and 1.12 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Inter Parfums plans to issue results for the 2020 third quarter on or about November 9, 2020 and initial guidance for 2021 on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 after the close of the stock market.

Net Sales: