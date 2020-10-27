 

AT&T SportsNet to Be Available to fuboTV Customers in the Pittsburgh Television Territory

AT&T SportsNet, the TV home of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins regional game telecasts, and fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today an agreement for fuboTV to carry AT&T SportsNet. fuboTV base subscribers in the region will have access to the Network ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 NHL season.

Through the deal, fuboTV will stream AT&T SportsNet’s coverage of over 225 live regular season games of both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as other ancillary programming and behind the scenes content. The regional sports network (RSN) is available throughout the states of Pennsylvania and West Virginia and in portions of New York, Ohio and Maryland. For a full coverage map visit https://pittsburgh-attsn.att.com/about-us/territory-map.

The addition of AT&T SportsNet strengthens fuboTV’s sports offering, which includes more than 50,000 live sporting events annually and more regional sports networks in its base package than any other live TV streaming platform. The agreement also increases fuboTV’s local coverage in Pittsburgh, where it already carries CBS, FOX and NBC affiliates alongside national sports networks ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network, ACC Network and many more. In addition to sports, fuboTV also streams popular live entertainment and news programming and features more than 30,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month.

“We are thrilled to announce this deal with fuboTV and give fans even more options to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins in their home market,” said Nina Kinch, Vice President of Affiliate Relations for AT&T Sports Networks. “Both teams have enormous fan bases and we have had a lot of demand to bring these teams to OTT providers. We are very excited that customers will now have that option with fuboTV.”

“As a sports-first live TV streaming platform, our goal is to offer consumers regional sports networks with leading local market position and full team coverage, at pricing customers can afford,” said Ben Grad, Head of Content Strategy and Acquisition for fuboTV. “Therefore, we are excited to bring full home coverage of Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins to their fans with our new agreement with AT&T Sports Networks. fuboTV is now a great choice for sports fans in Pittsburgh and, with our leading live sports, news and entertainment content portfolio, there is something for everyone at home to watch and enjoy.”

