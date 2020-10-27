Hudson Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Trading Update

Hudson (NYSE: HUD), a North American travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations, today announced that it will provide a trading update for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Due to Hudson’s pending acquisition by its controlling shareholder Dufry AG Group, the Company will not hold a conference call to discuss its results.