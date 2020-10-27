 

A10 Networks Reports 7.1% Revenue Growth for Third Quarter of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 21:05  |  25   |   |   

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of secure application services and solutions, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

  • Revenue of $56.6 million, up 7.1% year-over-year.
  • GAAP gross margin of 76.8%; non-GAAP gross margin of 77.6%.
  • GAAP operating expenses of $37.2 million, unchanged sequentially; non-GAAP operating expenses of $33.9 million.
  • Record GAAP net income of $6.5 million, or $0.08 per share, compared with GAAP net income of $173,000, or $0.00 per share in the third quarter of 2019; record non-GAAP net income of $10.3 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share.
  • Record Adjusted EBITDA of $12.5 million, an improvement of $8.5 million compared with $4.0 million in Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter last year.
  • Ended the quarter with $159.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, compared to $129.9 million as of December 31, 2019.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the financial statements below.

“We have successfully positioned A10 for consistent organic growth and increased profitability amidst a challenging economic environment,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks. “Over the past two years, we have streamlined our fixed cost structure by approximately 25% and realigned our leaner sales organization on the highest quality opportunities. In the third quarter, this focus resulted in better than 7% organic growth, more than $6 million year-over-year improvement in net income and an $8.5 million improvement in Adjusted EBITDA. With a strong balance sheet, including more than $159 million of cash and cash equivalents, and no debt, we are on a solid footing and our improved financial profile enables us to prudently fund a significant stock buyback.”

“Networks across the globe are being stressed with unprecedented usage and increasing demand for bandwidth capacity, underscoring the need for critical communications infrastructure combined with the ability to navigate ever-increasing volume and sophistication of cyberattacks,” continued Trivedi. “These tailwinds directly align with our value proposition and increasingly, our customers are looking for solutions that help them manage their existing infrastructure while they continue to migrate parts of their infrastructure to the Cloud. Our global footprint and solutions-based sales approach is resonating.”

Conference Call Information

A10 Networks will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific time for analysts and investors to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results. Open to the public, interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-792-3728 or 1-412-317-5105. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of A10 Networks’ website at investors.a10networks.com. The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call and will run for five business days and may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the passcode 10147980. A presentation with management’s prepared remarks on its third quarter 2020 financial results and supplemental financial information will be posted to the website following the issuance of the company’s third quarter 2020 results press release after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. These materials will be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of A10 Networks’ website at investors.a10networks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding organizational efficiencies, market demand and trends, our positioning as to organic growth and profitability and our cash position. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including public health requirements in response thereto, on our business and operations, which is evolving and beyond our control, and its impact on the timing of customer orders and product shipments; members of our management team or a significant number of our global employee base becoming ill with COVID-19; changes in government regulations and mandates to address COVID-19 that may adversely impact our ability to continue to operate without disruption; a significant decline in global macroeconomic conditions that have an adverse impact on our business and financial results; challenges to our infrastructure because of the number of employees working from remote locations; business interruptions related to our supply chain; our ability to manage our business and expenses if customers cancel or delay orders; execution risks related to closing key deals and improving our execution; the continued market adoption of our products; our ability to successfully anticipate market needs and opportunities; our timely development of new products and features; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; any loss or delay of expected purchases by our largest end-customers; our ability to maintain or improve our competitive position; competitive and execution risks related to cloud-based computing trends; our ability to attract and retain new end-customers and our largest end-consumers; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation, changes demanded by our customers in the deployment and payment model for our products; continued growth in markets relating to network security; the success of any future acquisitions or investments in complementary companies, products, services or technologies; the ability of our sales team to execute well; our ability to shorten our close cycles; the ability of our channel partners to sell our products; variations in product mix or geographic locations of our sales; risks associated with our presence in international markets; weaknesses or deficiencies in our internal control over financial reporting; our ability to timely file periodic reports required to be filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and other risks that are described in “Risk Factors” in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2020. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and operating margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and Adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

A10 Networks considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the company, exclusive of unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance, and are used by the company's management for that purpose.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define non-GAAP net income as our GAAP net income (loss) excluding: (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) amortization expense related to acquisition, (iii) non-recurring expenses associated with the litigation settlement and internal investigation expense (recovery), (iv) restructuring expense and related tax, and (v) non-recurring facilities expense. We define non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share as our non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by our basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. We define non-GAAP gross profit as our GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation and related payroll tax. We define non-GAAP gross margin as our non-GAAP gross profit divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as our GAAP income (loss) from operations excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) amortization expense related to acquisition, (iii) non-recurring expenses associated with the litigation settlement and internal investigation expense (recovery), (iv) restructuring expense and related tax, and (v) non-recurring facilities expense. We define non-GAAP operating margin as our non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non-GAAP operating expenses as our GAAP operating expenses excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) amortization expense related to acquisition, (iii) non-recurring expenses associated with the litigation settlement and internal investigation expense (recovery), (iv) restructuring expense and related tax, and (v) non-recurring facilities expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our GAAP net income (loss) excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) interest income and other (income) expense, net, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iv) provision for income taxes, (v) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (vi) litigation settlement and internal investigation expense (recovery), (vii) restructuring expense and related tax, and (viii) non-recurring facilities expense.

We have included our non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and operating margin, non-GAAP operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company's operating results.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) provides secure application services and solutions for on-premises, multi-cloud and edge-cloud environments at hyperscale. Our mission is to enable service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications that are secure, available and efficient for multi-cloud transformation and 5G readiness. We deliver better business outcomes that support investment protection, new business models and help future-proof infrastructures, empowering our customers to provide the most secure and available digital experience. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally. For more information, visit www.a10networks.com and follow us @A10Networks. 

The A10 logo and A10 Networks are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts, on a GAAP Basis)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

$

32,188

 

$

30,052

 

 

$

92,138

 

 

$

85,067

 

Services

 

24,420

 

 

22,781

 

 

 

70,734

 

 

 

67,245

 

Total revenue

 

56,608

 

 

52,833

 

 

 

162,872

 

 

 

152,312

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

7,610

 

 

7,108

 

 

 

21,095

 

 

 

21,515

 

Services

 

5,513

 

 

4,812

 

 

 

15,592

 

 

 

13,926

 

Total cost of revenue

 

13,123

 

 

11,920

 

 

 

36,687

 

 

 

35,441

 

Gross profit

 

43,485

 

 

40,913

 

 

 

126,185

 

 

 

116,871

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

18,556

 

 

22,056

 

 

 

57,653

 

 

 

70,165

 

Research and development

 

13,694

 

 

15,784

 

 

 

42,459

 

 

 

46,567

 

General and administrative

 

4,994

 

 

2,854

 

 

 

16,126

 

 

 

17,311

 

Total operating expenses

 

37,244

 

 

40,694

 

 

 

116,238

 

 

 

134,043

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

6,241

 

 

219

 

 

 

9,947

 

 

 

(17,172

)

Non-operating income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(222

)

Interest and other income, net

 

479

 

 

254

 

 

 

938

 

 

 

397

 

Total non-operating income, net

 

479

 

 

224

 

 

 

937

 

 

 

175

 

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

 

6,720

 

 

443

 

 

 

10,884

 

 

 

(16,997

)

Provision for income taxes

 

256

 

 

270

 

 

 

909

 

 

 

873

 

Net income (loss)

$

6,464

 

$

173

 

 

$

9,975

 

 

$

(17,870

)

Net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.08

 

$

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

(0.24

)

Diluted

$

0.08

 

$

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

(0.24

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

78,235

 

 

76,618

 

 

 

78,158

 

 

 

75,611

 

Diluted

 

80,424

 

 

79,093

 

 

 

80,232

 

 

 

75,611

 

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

GAAP net income (loss)

$

6,464

 

$

173

 

 

$

9,975

 

$

(17,870

)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax

 

3,554

 

 

3,513

 

 

 

9,870

 

 

12,458

 

Amortization expense related to acquisition

 

253

 

 

253

 

 

 

759

 

 

759

 

Litigation and investigation expense (recovery)

 

 

 

(2,157

)

 

 

30

 

 

(1,108

)

Non-recurring facilities expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

795

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

10,271

 

$

1,782

 

 

$

21,429

 

$

(5,761

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.08

 

$

 

 

$

0.13

 

$

(0.24

)

Diluted

$

0.08

 

$

 

 

$

0.12

 

$

(0.24

)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax

 

0.05

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.13

 

 

0.16

 

Amortization expense related to acquisition

 

0.00

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

Litigation and investigation expense (recovery)

 

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

0.00

 

 

(0.01

)

Non-recurring facilities expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.13

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.27

 

$

(0.08

)

Diluted

$

0.13

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.27

 

$

(0.08

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

78,235

 

$

76,618

 

 

$

78,158

 

$

75,611

 

Diluted

$

80,424

 

$

79,093

 

 

$

80,232

 

$

75,611

 

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, on a GAAP Basis)

 

 

September 30,

2020

 

December 31,

2019

ASSETS

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

83,069

 

 

$

45,742

 

Marketable securities

 

76,041

 

 

 

84,180

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $818 and $52, respectively

 

42,803

 

 

 

53,566

 

Inventory

 

22,600

 

 

 

22,384

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

10,809

 

 

 

15,067

 

Total current assets

 

235,322

 

 

 

220,939

 

Property and equipment, net

 

7,297

 

 

 

7,656

 

Goodwill

 

1,307

 

 

 

1,307

 

Intangible assets, net

 

1,223

 

 

 

2,305

 

Other non-current assets

 

38,948

 

 

 

41,846

 

Total assets

$

284,097

 

 

$

274,053

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

7,289

 

 

$

7,592

 

Accrued liabilities

 

27,602

 

 

 

27,756

 

Deferred revenue

 

61,886

 

 

 

62,233

 

Total current liabilities

 

96,777

 

 

 

97,581

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

 

40,140

 

 

 

38,931

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

25,479

 

 

 

28,754

 

Total liabilities

 

162,396

 

 

 

165,266

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.00001 par value: 500,000 shares authorized; 78,487 and 77,580 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Treasury stock

 

(18,226

)

 

 

(4,890

)

Additional paid-in-capital

 

419,758

 

 

 

403,490

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

258

 

 

 

251

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(280,090

)

 

 

(290,065

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

121,701

 

 

 

108,787

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

284,097

 

 

$

274,053

 

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands, on a GAAP Basis)

 

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

9,975

 

 

$

(17,870

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

8,773

 

 

 

7,433

 

Stock-based compensation

 

9,382

 

 

 

12,221

 

Other non-cash items

 

466

 

 

 

(422

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

10,777

 

 

 

8,735

 

Inventory

 

(810

)

 

 

(4,222

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

3,716

 

 

 

468

 

Accounts payable

 

(322

)

 

 

(3,172

)

Accrued and other liabilities

 

(4,297

)

 

 

(9,183

)

Deferred revenue

 

861

 

 

 

107

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

38,521

 

 

 

(5,905

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

 

8,330

 

 

 

22,189

 

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

 

39,280

 

 

 

33,449

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(39,695

)

 

 

(53,852

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(2,549

)

 

 

(3,939

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

5,366

 

 

 

(2,153

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee equity incentive plans

 

6,776

 

 

 

3,505

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

(13,336

)

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

(1

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(6,560

)

 

 

3,504

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

37,327

 

 

 

(4,554

)

Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period

$

45,742

 

 

$

40,621

 

Cash and cash equivalents—end of period

$

83,069

 

 

$

36,067

 

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

GAAP gross profit

$

43,485

 

 

$

40,913

 

 

$

126,185

 

 

$

116,871

 

GAAP gross margin

 

76.8

%

 

 

77.4

%

 

 

77.5

%

 

 

76.7

%

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax

 

459

 

 

 

334

 

 

 

1,256

 

 

 

1,126

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

43,944

 

 

$

41,247

 

 

$

127,441

 

 

$

117,997

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

77.6

%

 

 

78.1

%

 

 

78.2

%

 

 

77.5

%

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

TO NON-GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

GAAP total operating expenses

$

37,244

 

 

$

40,694

 

 

$

116,238

 

 

$

134,043

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax

 

(3,095

)

 

 

(3,179

)

 

 

(8,614

)

 

 

(11,332

)

Amortization expense related to acquisition

 

(253

)

 

 

(253

)

 

 

(759

)

 

 

(759

)

Litigation and investigation expense (recovery)

 

 

 

 

2,157

 

 

 

(30

)

 

 

1,180

 

Non-recurring facilities expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(795

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$

33,896

 

 

$

39,419

 

 

$

106,040

 

 

$

123,132

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

6,241

 

 

$

219

 

 

$

9,947

 

 

$

(17,172

)

GAAP operating margin

 

11.0

%

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

6.1

%

 

 

(11.3

)%

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax

 

3,554

 

 

 

3,513

 

 

 

9,870

 

 

 

12,458

 

Amortization expense related to acquisition

 

253

 

 

 

253

 

 

 

759

 

 

 

759

 

Litigation and investigation expense (recovery)

 

 

 

 

(2,157

)

 

 

30

 

 

 

(1,108

)

Non-recurring facilities expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

795

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$

10,048

 

 

$

1,828

 

 

$

21,401

 

 

$

(5,063

)

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

17.8

%

 

 

3.5

%

 

 

13.1

%

 

 

(3.3

)%

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

GAAP net income (loss)

$

6,464

 

 

$

173

 

 

$

9,975

 

 

$

(17,870

)

Exclude: Interest expense

 

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

222

 

Exclude: Interest and other (income) expense, net

 

(479

)

 

 

(254

)

 

 

(938

)

 

 

(397

)

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense

 

2,676

 

 

 

2,451

 

 

 

8,772

 

 

 

7,433

 

Exclude: Provision for income taxes

 

256

 

 

 

270

 

 

 

909

 

 

 

873

 

EBITDA

 

8,917

 

 

 

2,670

 

 

 

18,719

 

 

 

(9,739

)

Exclude: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax

 

3,554

 

 

 

3,513

 

 

 

9,870

 

 

 

12,458

 

Exclude: Litigation and investigation expense (recovery)

 

 

 

 

(2,157

)

 

 

30

 

 

 

(1,108

)

Exclude: Non-recurring facilities expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

795

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

12,471

 

 

$

4,026

 

 

$

29,414

 

 

$

1,611

 

 

A10 Networks Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
France: Total Obtains 20% of the Volumes of the Latest National Solar Tender, More Than 600 MW of Projects ...
Let’s Go, Peloton and Chase Sapphire: Sapphire Teams Up with Peloton to Introduce New Cardmember Benefits
Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of EYSUVIS for the Short-Term Treatment of the Signs ...
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Tortoise Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws
LanzaTech, Total and L’Oréal Announce a Worldwide Premiere: the Production of the First Cosmetic Plastic Bottle Made From Industrial Carbon Emissions
Exelixis Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...