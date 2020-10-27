Qumu Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month 2020 Financial Results

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU) , the leading provider of best-in-class Enterprise Video technology for organizations of all sizes, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Launched new Qumu app for Zoom, enabling self-service streaming of Zoom events to audiences of 100,000+ while adding comprehensive video content management and enterprise-grade security

Released the Qumu Cloud Build and Price Tool, which allows users to customize their own annual cloud video subscription based on parameters such as storage and bandwidth needs, user counts, live streams, distribution preferences and so on

Launched Qumu Cloud for Audio Streaming, a large-scale audio streaming service that provides enterprises with secure, high-quality audio-only call delivery and management at a significantly lower cost than standard audio-conferencing services

Hosted 30 million viewers on Qumu Cloud during the quarter, up 28% from Q2 2020 and up 911% from Q3 2019

Strengthened leadership team with appointment of veteran technology executive TJ Kennedy as President and CEO

Introduced Qumu Video Control Center (VCC) version 10.5, the customer-hosted deployment of Qumu’s intelligent Enterprise Video platform, adding key features such as the Qumu Analytics Engine (QAE), which provides comprehensive, real-time and historical usage reporting of both live and on demand video content

Q3 2020 Financial Highlights

Subscription, maintenance and support revenue for Q3 2020 increased 28%, or $1.1 million, to $5.3 million, compared to $4.2 million in Q3 2019

Revenue was $6.6 million in Q3 2020, compared to $6.7 million in Q3 2019

Gross margin was 75.1% in Q3 2020, up from 69.8% in Q3 2019

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.4 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $10.6 million at December 31, 2019

Company reaffirms 2020 revenue outlook of approximately $29.0 million, representing 14% year-over-year growth

Q3 2020 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) (compared to the same year-ago period)

Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 18% to $10.9 million from $9.2 million.

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) customer retention: Gross Renewal Rate (GRR): 90.5% at end of Q3 2020 compared to 88.6% at end of Q3 2019 Net Renewal Rate (NRR): 119.2% at end of Q3 2020 compared to 107.5% at end of Q3 2019 Dollar Value Retention: 94.0% at end of Q3 2020 compared to 93.3% at end of Q3 2019



Management Commentary

“In the third quarter we began the initial implementation phase of our long-term strategic roadmap, which is designed to position Qumu as a more focused, cloud-first organization driving improved, high-margin recurring revenues,” said Qumu President and CEO TJ Kennedy. “Financially, our success along this path was highlighted by strong year-over-year growth in several metrics, including a 28% increase in subscription, maintenance and support revenue along with a 18% increase in subscription ARR, generating robust gross margins of 75% for the quarter. From an operational standpoint, since I joined the company in late July, we have made meaningful progress in cementing our long-term growth strategy, refining our product roadmap, and accelerating the evolution of our SaaS-based business model.

“The global pandemic forced organizations worldwide to rapidly adopt and expand the use of video, both internally and externally. While standard video conferencing and collaboration apps were able to meet the initial need for employees, we are now seeing a second wave of larger more sophisticated needs, where enterprises are exceeding the upper limits of what standard video conferencing and internal collaboration tools can deliver and manage. And this is where Qumu shines. In direct response to this second wave, we built and deployed a new app that enables Zoom to be used as the front end for any large-scale video broadcast, while Qumu handles all delivery, management and video security—changing the game for organizations looking to not only scale Zoom events over 10,000 attendees, but record and manage all Zoom meetings across the organization as secure, searchable, on demand assets. Video content management is the future for all enterprises to get the most out of their organizations and Qumu’s market leading content management capabilities allow video to be securely stored and managed to make businesses more effective and efficient.

“Beyond launching new innovative products for the current market, we’re also hard at work implementing longer-term strategic initiatives to effectively and profitably scale Qumu to the next level. One of these initiatives is expanding and diversifying our go-to-market strategy, which will provide more predictable revenues and long-term, sustainable growth. Consistent with our cloud-first approach, we have now launched an e-Commerce self-service solution that enables a highly automated and low-touch sale of Qumu’s cloud-based solution to small and medium-sized organizations, or SMBs. Now the SMB space can easily access and benefit from Qumu’s best-in-class platform for creating, managing and delivering live and on demand video at scale.

“Today, Qumu is at the forefront of a massive transformation in the way organizations drive communication. Our strategic roadmap is designed to capture the opportunities presented by this transformation. Our successful execution against this plan, which has already begun and will accelerate in the balance of 2020, is expected to drive revenue growth in excess of 20% in 2021 as compared to our current 2020 revenue estimate. Our sales pipeline, strong deferred revenue and our growing annual recurring revenue also give us confidence about our prospects for revenue growth in 2021. Looking ahead, we believe our building momentum and the successful execution of our strategic initiatives will translate to sustainable adjusted EBITDA profitability and, ultimately, net income profitability in the years ahead.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $6.6 million compared to $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. The slight decrease in revenue was primarily due to lower software license and appliance revenue, offset by higher subscription, maintenance and support revenue as well as higher subscription bookings.

Subscription, maintenance and support revenue for the third quarter of 2020 increased 28% to $5.3 million from $4.2 million in the same year-ago period, which was driven by new cloud and term deals signed in 2020 as well as an increase in cloud usage overages. Cloud usage continues to grow with significant increases being driven by new use cases and enterprises driving their daily operations through the efficient use of video.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2020 was 75.1% compared to 69.8% for the third quarter of 2019. The gross margin percentage increase was primarily due to a favorable sales mix and an increase in higher-margin cloud Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2020 was $(1.9) million, or $(0.14) loss per basic and diluted share, compared to $(221,000), or $(0.02) loss per basic share and $(0.11) loss per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. The greater net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a combined $1.3 million unfavorable impact from changes in the warrant liability fair value during the 2020 and 2019 third quarters, respectively, a one-time severance charge of $0.4 million related to the CEO transition in July 2020, as well as $0.1 million of transaction expenses related to the previously announced terminated merger with Synacor, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP measure, in the third quarter of 2020 was $(839,000), compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(535,000) for the third quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.4 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $10.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

Nine Month 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased 16% to $22.2 million from $19.1 million in the same year-ago period. The increase in revenue was primarily due to a large customer order received at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Subscription, maintenance and support revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased 2% to $14.2 million from $13.9 million in the same year-ago period. The increase in subscription, maintenance and support revenue was due to a large order from a single customer as well as a large order received at the end of the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by the recognition of large term license renewals in 2019 that were absent in the comparable period of 2020.

Gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 69.9% compared to 73.3% in the same year-ago period. The gross margin decrease was primarily due to a higher mix of appliance revenue in the nine months of 2020, which generally carries lower margins compared to term license revenue, and lower term license revenue in the 2020 period.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $(5.2) million, or $(0.39) loss per basic share and $(0.41) loss per diluted share, compared to $(4.8) million, or $(0.49) loss per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The higher net loss for the nine months of 2020 was primarily due to $1.6 million of transaction expenses related to the previously announced terminated merger with Synacor, Inc. and a one-time severance charge of $0.4 million related to the CEO transition in July 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP measure, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $(1.3) million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.8) million for the comparable 2019 period.

Business Outlook

Qumu provides revenue guidance based on current market conditions and expectations, including the unknown financial impact that COVID-19 will have on economies and enterprises around the world. Based on the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial results and pipeline of business, management currently expects revenue for 2020 to be approximately $29.0 million compared to $25.4 million in 2019, representing year-over-year growth of 14%.

For 2021, management anticipates that the successful execution of its new strategic roadmap has the potential to generate revenue growth of at least 20% compared to the current 2020 estimates.

Non-GAAP Information

To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the Company uses adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes certain items from net loss, a GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items related to interest income and expense, the impact of income-based taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, foreign currency gains and losses, other non-operating income and expenses, and transaction-related expenses.

The Company uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it provides supplemental information that allows investors to review the Company's results of operations from the same perspective as management and the Company's board of directors. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding our operating results. The non-GAAP results should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

See the attached Supplemental Financial Information for a reconciliation of net loss, a GAAP measure, to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

QUMU CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Software licenses and appliances $ 548 $ 1,962 $ 6,149 $ 3,656 Service 6,082 4,709 16,042 15,478 Total revenues 6,630 6,671 22,191 19,134 Cost of revenues: Software licenses and appliances 219 719 2,344 1,366 Service 1,435 1,294 4,337 3,747 Total cost of revenues 1,654 2,013 6,681 5,113 Gross profit 4,976 4,658 15,510 14,021 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,105 1,849 5,973 5,361 Sales and marketing 2,044 2,083 6,443 6,647 General and administrative 2,142 1,673 7,055 4,998 Amortization of purchased intangibles 165 168 492 587 Total operating expenses 6,456 5,773 19,963 17,593 Operating loss (1,480 ) (1,115 ) (4,453 ) (3,572 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (33 ) (235 ) (38 ) (654 ) Decrease (increase) in fair value of derivative liability (1 ) — 104 — Decrease (increase) in fair value of warrant liability (332 ) 973 (730 ) (752 ) Gain on sale of BriefCam, Ltd. — 41 — 41 Other, net (55 ) (3 ) (252 ) 32 Total other income (expense), net (421 ) 776 (916 ) (1,333 ) Loss before income taxes (1,901 ) (339 ) (5,369 ) (4,905 ) Income tax benefit (43 ) (118 ) (147 ) (133 ) Net loss $ (1,858 ) $ (221 ) $ (5,222 ) $ (4,772 ) Net loss per share – basic: Net loss per share – basic $ (0.14 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.49 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 13,579 9,913 13,555 9,822 Net loss per share – diluted: Loss attributable to common shareholders $ (1,858 ) $ (1,194 ) $ (5,516 ) $ (4,772 ) Net loss per share – diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.49 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 13,579 10,413 13,575 9,822

QUMU CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited - in thousands) Assets September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,352 $ 10,639 Receivables, net 5,699 4,586 Contract assets 802 1,089 Income taxes receivable 289 338 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,882 1,981 Total current assets 20,024 18,633 Property and equipment, net 431 596 Right of use assets – operating leases 1,425 1,746 Intangible assets, net 2,341 3,075 Goodwill 7,036 7,203 Deferred income taxes, non-current 12 21 Other assets, non-current 458 442 Total assets $ 31,727 $ 31,716 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 2,104 $ 2,816 Accrued compensation 1,777 1,165 Deferred revenue 12,280 10,140 Operating lease liabilities 627 587 Financing obligations 123 157 Note payable 1,767 — Derivative liability 36 — Warrant liability 1,814 2,939 Total current liabilities 20,528 17,804 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, non-current 3,612 1,449 Income taxes payable, non-current 602 585 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,137 1,587 Financing obligations, non-current 18 83 Other liabilities, non-current 264 — Total long-term liabilities 5,633 3,704 Total liabilities 26,161 21,508 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 137 136 Additional paid-in capital 78,758 78,061 Accumulated deficit (70,350 ) (65,128 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,979 ) (2,861 ) Total stockholders’ equity 5,566 10,208 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,727 $ 31,716

QUMU CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited - in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net loss $ (5,222 ) $ (4,772 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 935 1,170 Stock-based compensation 620 644 Accretion of debt discount and issuance costs 52 403 Gain on sale of BriefCam, Ltd. — (41 ) Gain on lease modification — (21 ) Decrease in fair value of derivative liability (104 ) — Increase in fair value of warrant liability 730 752 Deferred income taxes 9 8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (1,107 ) 2,038 Contract assets 296 (845 ) Income taxes receivable / payable 70 62 Prepaid expenses and other assets 268 573 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (629 ) 546 Accrued compensation 617 (732 ) Deferred revenue 4,338 (431 ) Other non-current liabilities 264 (24 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,137 (670 ) Investing activities: Proceeds from sale of BriefCam, Ltd. — 41 Purchases of property and equipment (68 ) (137 ) Net cash used in investing activities (68 ) (96 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans 238 46 Principal payments on financing obligations (286 ) (242 ) Common stock repurchases to settle employee withholding liability (160 ) (54 ) Net cash used in financing activities (208 ) (250 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (148 ) (95 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 713 (1,111 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 10,639 8,636 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 11,352 $ 7,525

QUMU CORPORATION Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited - in thousands) A summary of revenue is as follows: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Software licenses and appliances $ 548 $ 1,962 $ 6,149 $ 3,656 Service Subscription, maintenance and support 5,349 4,166 14,182 13,883 Professional services and other 733 543 1,860 1,595 Total service 6,082 4,709 16,042 15,478 Total revenue $ 6,630 $ 6,671 $ 22,191 $ 19,134

A reconciliation from GAAP results to adjusted EBITDA is as follows: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (1,858 ) $ (221 ) $ (5,222 ) $ (4,772 ) Interest expense, net 33 235 38 654 Income tax benefit (43 ) (118 ) (147 ) (133 ) Depreciation and amortization expense: Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses 80 84 231 243 Total depreciation and amortization expense 80 84 231 243 Amortization of intangibles included in cost of revenues 72 109 212 340 Amortization of intangibles included in operating expenses 165 168 492 587 Total amortization of intangibles expense 237 277 704 927 Total depreciation and amortization expense 317 361 935 1,170 EBITDA (1,551 ) 257 (4,396 ) (3,081 ) Gain on sale of BriefCam, Ltd. — (41 ) — (41 ) Increase (decrease) in fair value of derivative liability 1 — (104 ) — Increase (decrease) in fair value of warrant liability 332 (973 ) 730 752 Other expense (income), net 55 3 252 (32 ) Stock-based compensation expense: Stock-based compensation included in cost of revenues 12 6 22 20 Stock-based compensation included in operating expenses 199 213 598 624 Total stock-based compensation expense 211 219 620 644 Transaction-related expenses 113 — 1,623 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (839 ) $ (535 ) $ (1,275 ) $ (1,758 )

