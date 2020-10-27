 

Qumu Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 21:05  |  27   |   |   

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), the leading provider of best-in-class Enterprise Video technology for organizations of all sizes, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Q3 2020 Operational Highlights

  • Launched new Qumu app for Zoom, enabling self-service streaming of Zoom events to audiences of 100,000+ while adding comprehensive video content management and enterprise-grade security
  • Released the Qumu Cloud Build and Price Tool, which allows users to customize their own annual cloud video subscription based on parameters such as storage and bandwidth needs, user counts, live streams, distribution preferences and so on
  • Launched Qumu Cloud for Audio Streaming, a large-scale audio streaming service that provides enterprises with secure, high-quality audio-only call delivery and management at a significantly lower cost than standard audio-conferencing services
  • Hosted 30 million viewers on Qumu Cloud during the quarter, up 28% from Q2 2020 and up 911% from Q3 2019
  • Strengthened leadership team with appointment of veteran technology executive TJ Kennedy as President and CEO
  • Introduced Qumu Video Control Center (VCC) version 10.5, the customer-hosted deployment of Qumu’s intelligent Enterprise Video platform, adding key features such as the Qumu Analytics Engine (QAE), which provides comprehensive, real-time and historical usage reporting of both live and on demand video content

Q3 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Subscription, maintenance and support revenue for Q3 2020 increased 28%, or $1.1 million, to $5.3 million, compared to $4.2 million in Q3 2019
  • Revenue was $6.6 million in Q3 2020, compared to $6.7 million in Q3 2019
  • Gross margin was 75.1% in Q3 2020, up from 69.8% in Q3 2019
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.4 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $10.6 million at December 31, 2019
  • Company reaffirms 2020 revenue outlook of approximately $29.0 million, representing 14% year-over-year growth

Q3 2020 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) (compared to the same year-ago period)

  • Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 18% to $10.9 million from $9.2 million.
  • Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) customer retention:
    • Gross Renewal Rate (GRR): 90.5% at end of Q3 2020 compared to 88.6% at end of Q3 2019
    • Net Renewal Rate (NRR): 119.2% at end of Q3 2020 compared to 107.5% at end of Q3 2019
    • Dollar Value Retention: 94.0% at end of Q3 2020 compared to 93.3% at end of Q3 2019

Management Commentary

“In the third quarter we began the initial implementation phase of our long-term strategic roadmap, which is designed to position Qumu as a more focused, cloud-first organization driving improved, high-margin recurring revenues,” said Qumu President and CEO TJ Kennedy. “Financially, our success along this path was highlighted by strong year-over-year growth in several metrics, including a 28% increase in subscription, maintenance and support revenue along with a 18% increase in subscription ARR, generating robust gross margins of 75% for the quarter. From an operational standpoint, since I joined the company in late July, we have made meaningful progress in cementing our long-term growth strategy, refining our product roadmap, and accelerating the evolution of our SaaS-based business model.

“The global pandemic forced organizations worldwide to rapidly adopt and expand the use of video, both internally and externally. While standard video conferencing and collaboration apps were able to meet the initial need for employees, we are now seeing a second wave of larger more sophisticated needs, where enterprises are exceeding the upper limits of what standard video conferencing and internal collaboration tools can deliver and manage. And this is where Qumu shines. In direct response to this second wave, we built and deployed a new app that enables Zoom to be used as the front end for any large-scale video broadcast, while Qumu handles all delivery, management and video security—changing the game for organizations looking to not only scale Zoom events over 10,000 attendees, but record and manage all Zoom meetings across the organization as secure, searchable, on demand assets. Video content management is the future for all enterprises to get the most out of their organizations and Qumu’s market leading content management capabilities allow video to be securely stored and managed to make businesses more effective and efficient.

“Beyond launching new innovative products for the current market, we’re also hard at work implementing longer-term strategic initiatives to effectively and profitably scale Qumu to the next level. One of these initiatives is expanding and diversifying our go-to-market strategy, which will provide more predictable revenues and long-term, sustainable growth. Consistent with our cloud-first approach, we have now launched an e-Commerce self-service solution that enables a highly automated and low-touch sale of Qumu’s cloud-based solution to small and medium-sized organizations, or SMBs. Now the SMB space can easily access and benefit from Qumu’s best-in-class platform for creating, managing and delivering live and on demand video at scale.

“Today, Qumu is at the forefront of a massive transformation in the way organizations drive communication. Our strategic roadmap is designed to capture the opportunities presented by this transformation. Our successful execution against this plan, which has already begun and will accelerate in the balance of 2020, is expected to drive revenue growth in excess of 20% in 2021 as compared to our current 2020 revenue estimate. Our sales pipeline, strong deferred revenue and our growing annual recurring revenue also give us confidence about our prospects for revenue growth in 2021. Looking ahead, we believe our building momentum and the successful execution of our strategic initiatives will translate to sustainable adjusted EBITDA profitability and, ultimately, net income profitability in the years ahead.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $6.6 million compared to $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. The slight decrease in revenue was primarily due to lower software license and appliance revenue, offset by higher subscription, maintenance and support revenue as well as higher subscription bookings.

Subscription, maintenance and support revenue for the third quarter of 2020 increased 28% to $5.3 million from $4.2 million in the same year-ago period, which was driven by new cloud and term deals signed in 2020 as well as an increase in cloud usage overages. Cloud usage continues to grow with significant increases being driven by new use cases and enterprises driving their daily operations through the efficient use of video.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2020 was 75.1% compared to 69.8% for the third quarter of 2019. The gross margin percentage increase was primarily due to a favorable sales mix and an increase in higher-margin cloud Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2020 was $(1.9) million, or $(0.14) loss per basic and diluted share, compared to $(221,000), or $(0.02) loss per basic share and $(0.11) loss per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. The greater net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a combined $1.3 million unfavorable impact from changes in the warrant liability fair value during the 2020 and 2019 third quarters, respectively, a one-time severance charge of $0.4 million related to the CEO transition in July 2020, as well as $0.1 million of transaction expenses related to the previously announced terminated merger with Synacor, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP measure, in the third quarter of 2020 was $(839,000), compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(535,000) for the third quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.4 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $10.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

Nine Month 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased 16% to $22.2 million from $19.1 million in the same year-ago period. The increase in revenue was primarily due to a large customer order received at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Subscription, maintenance and support revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased 2% to $14.2 million from $13.9 million in the same year-ago period. The increase in subscription, maintenance and support revenue was due to a large order from a single customer as well as a large order received at the end of the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by the recognition of large term license renewals in 2019 that were absent in the comparable period of 2020.

Gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 69.9% compared to 73.3% in the same year-ago period. The gross margin decrease was primarily due to a higher mix of appliance revenue in the nine months of 2020, which generally carries lower margins compared to term license revenue, and lower term license revenue in the 2020 period.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $(5.2) million, or $(0.39) loss per basic share and $(0.41) loss per diluted share, compared to $(4.8) million, or $(0.49) loss per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The higher net loss for the nine months of 2020 was primarily due to $1.6 million of transaction expenses related to the previously announced terminated merger with Synacor, Inc. and a one-time severance charge of $0.4 million related to the CEO transition in July 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP measure, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $(1.3) million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.8) million for the comparable 2019 period.

Business Outlook

Qumu provides revenue guidance based on current market conditions and expectations, including the unknown financial impact that COVID-19 will have on economies and enterprises around the world. Based on the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial results and pipeline of business, management currently expects revenue for 2020 to be approximately $29.0 million compared to $25.4 million in 2019, representing year-over-year growth of 14%.

For 2021, management anticipates that the successful execution of its new strategic roadmap has the potential to generate revenue growth of at least 20% compared to the current 2020 estimates.

Conference Call

Qumu executive management will host a conference call today (October 27, 2020) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

U.S. Dial-In Number: +1.833.644.0679
International Dial-In Number: +1.918.922.6755

Investors can also access a webcast of the live conference call by linking through the investor relations section of the Qumu website at https://ir.qumu.com. The webcast will be archived on Qumu’s website for one year.

Non-GAAP Information

To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the Company uses adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes certain items from net loss, a GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items related to interest income and expense, the impact of income-based taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, foreign currency gains and losses, other non-operating income and expenses, and transaction-related expenses.

The Company uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it provides supplemental information that allows investors to review the Company's results of operations from the same perspective as management and the Company's board of directors. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding our operating results. The non-GAAP results should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

See the attached Supplemental Financial Information for a reconciliation of net loss, a GAAP measure, to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU) is the leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live, on-demand and video content management solutions for enterprises. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” or “estimate” or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Such forward-looking statements include, for example, statements about: the expected use and adoption of video in the enterprise, the impact of COVID-19 on the use and adoption of video in the enterprise, the Company’s future revenue and operating performance, cash balances, future product mix or the timing of recognition of revenue, the demand for the Company’s products or software, or the success of go-to-market strategies or the other initiatives in the Company’s strategic roadmap. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements include the risk factors described in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, any subsequently filed Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Qumu assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

QUMU CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software licenses and appliances

$

548

 

 

 

$

1,962

 

 

 

$

6,149

 

 

 

$

3,656

 

 

Service

6,082

 

 

 

4,709

 

 

 

16,042

 

 

 

15,478

 

 

Total revenues

6,630

 

 

 

6,671

 

 

 

22,191

 

 

 

19,134

 

 

Cost of revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software licenses and appliances

219

 

 

 

719

 

 

 

2,344

 

 

 

1,366

 

 

Service

1,435

 

 

 

1,294

 

 

 

4,337

 

 

 

3,747

 

 

Total cost of revenues

1,654

 

 

 

2,013

 

 

 

6,681

 

 

 

5,113

 

 

Gross profit

4,976

 

 

 

4,658

 

 

 

15,510

 

 

 

14,021

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

2,105

 

 

 

1,849

 

 

 

5,973

 

 

 

5,361

 

 

Sales and marketing

2,044

 

 

 

2,083

 

 

 

6,443

 

 

 

6,647

 

 

General and administrative

2,142

 

 

 

1,673

 

 

 

7,055

 

 

 

4,998

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles

165

 

 

 

168

 

 

 

492

 

 

 

587

 

 

Total operating expenses

6,456

 

 

 

5,773

 

 

 

19,963

 

 

 

17,593

 

 

Operating loss

(1,480

)

 

 

(1,115

)

 

 

(4,453

)

 

 

(3,572

)

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

(33

)

 

 

(235

)

 

 

(38

)

 

 

(654

)

 

Decrease (increase) in fair value of derivative liability

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

104

 

 

 

 

 

Decrease (increase) in fair value of warrant liability

(332

)

 

 

973

 

 

 

(730

)

 

 

(752

)

 

Gain on sale of BriefCam, Ltd.

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

 

 

 

41

 

 

Other, net

(55

)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(252

)

 

 

32

 

 

Total other income (expense), net

(421

)

 

 

776

 

 

 

(916

)

 

 

(1,333

)

 

Loss before income taxes

(1,901

)

 

 

(339

)

 

 

(5,369

)

 

 

(4,905

)

 

Income tax benefit

(43

)

 

 

(118

)

 

 

(147

)

 

 

(133

)

 

Net loss

$

(1,858

)

 

 

$

(221

)

 

 

$

(5,222

)

 

 

$

(4,772

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share – basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share – basic

$

(0.14

)

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

 

$

(0.39

)

 

 

$

(0.49

)

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

13,579

 

 

 

9,913

 

 

 

13,555

 

 

 

9,822

 

 

Net loss per share – diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss attributable to common shareholders

$

(1,858

)

 

 

$

(1,194

)

 

 

$

(5,516

)

 

 

$

(4,772

)

 

Net loss per share – diluted

$

(0.14

)

 

 

$

(0.11

)

 

 

$

(0.41

)

 

 

$

(0.49

)

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

13,579

 

 

 

10,413

 

 

 

13,575

 

 

 

9,822

 

 

QUMU CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited - in thousands)

 

Assets

September 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

11,352

 

 

 

$

10,639

 

 

Receivables, net

5,699

 

 

 

4,586

 

 

Contract assets

802

 

 

 

1,089

 

 

Income taxes receivable

289

 

 

 

338

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,882

 

 

 

1,981

 

 

Total current assets

20,024

 

 

 

18,633

 

 

Property and equipment, net

431

 

 

 

596

 

 

Right of use assets – operating leases

1,425

 

 

 

1,746

 

 

Intangible assets, net

2,341

 

 

 

3,075

 

 

Goodwill

7,036

 

 

 

7,203

 

 

Deferred income taxes, non-current

12

 

 

 

21

 

 

Other assets, non-current

458

 

 

 

442

 

 

Total assets

$

31,727

 

 

 

$

31,716

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$

2,104

 

 

 

$

2,816

 

 

Accrued compensation

1,777

 

 

 

1,165

 

 

Deferred revenue

12,280

 

 

 

10,140

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

627

 

 

 

587

 

 

Financing obligations

123

 

 

 

157

 

 

Note payable

1,767

 

 

 

 

 

Derivative liability

36

 

 

 

 

 

Warrant liability

1,814

 

 

 

2,939

 

 

Total current liabilities

20,528

 

 

 

17,804

 

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

3,612

 

 

 

1,449

 

 

Income taxes payable, non-current

602

 

 

 

585

 

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

1,137

 

 

 

1,587

 

 

Financing obligations, non-current

18

 

 

 

83

 

 

Other liabilities, non-current

264

 

 

 

 

 

Total long-term liabilities

5,633

 

 

 

3,704

 

 

Total liabilities

26,161

 

 

 

21,508

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock

137

 

 

 

136

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

78,758

 

 

 

78,061

 

 

Accumulated deficit

(70,350

)

 

 

(65,128

)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,979

)

 

 

(2,861

)

 

Total stockholders’ equity

5,566

 

 

 

10,208

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

31,727

 

 

 

$

31,716

 

 

QUMU CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited - in thousands)

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(5,222

)

 

 

$

(4,772

)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

935

 

 

 

1,170

 

 

Stock-based compensation

620

 

 

 

644

 

 

Accretion of debt discount and issuance costs

52

 

 

 

403

 

 

Gain on sale of BriefCam, Ltd.

 

 

 

(41

)

 

Gain on lease modification

 

 

 

(21

)

 

Decrease in fair value of derivative liability

(104

)

 

 

 

 

Increase in fair value of warrant liability

730

 

 

 

752

 

 

Deferred income taxes

9

 

 

 

8

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Receivables

(1,107

)

 

 

2,038

 

 

Contract assets

296

 

 

 

(845

)

 

Income taxes receivable / payable

70

 

 

 

62

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

268

 

 

 

573

 

 

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

(629

)

 

 

546

 

 

Accrued compensation

617

 

 

 

(732

)

 

Deferred revenue

4,338

 

 

 

(431

)

 

Other non-current liabilities

264

 

 

 

(24

)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,137

 

 

 

(670

)

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of BriefCam, Ltd.

 

 

 

41

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(68

)

 

 

(137

)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(68

)

 

 

(96

)

 

Financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans

238

 

 

 

46

 

 

Principal payments on financing obligations

(286

)

 

 

(242

)

 

Common stock repurchases to settle employee withholding liability

(160

)

 

 

(54

)

 

Net cash used in financing activities

(208

)

 

 

(250

)

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(148

)

 

 

(95

)

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

713

 

 

 

(1,111

)

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

10,639

 

 

 

8,636

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

11,352

 

 

 

$

7,525

 

 

QUMU CORPORATION

Supplemental Financial Information

(unaudited - in thousands)

 

A summary of revenue is as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Software licenses and appliances

$

548

 

 

$

1,962

 

 

$

6,149

 

 

$

3,656

 

Service

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription, maintenance and support

5,349

 

 

4,166

 

 

14,182

 

 

13,883

 

Professional services and other

733

 

 

543

 

 

1,860

 

 

1,595

 

Total service

6,082

 

 

4,709

 

 

16,042

 

 

15,478

 

Total revenue

$

6,630

 

 

$

6,671

 

 

$

22,191

 

 

$

19,134

 

A reconciliation from GAAP results to adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net loss

$

(1,858

)

 

 

$

(221

)

 

 

$

(5,222

)

 

 

$

(4,772

)

 

Interest expense, net

33

 

 

 

235

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

654

 

 

Income tax benefit

(43

)

 

 

(118

)

 

 

(147

)

 

 

(133

)

 

Depreciation and amortization expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses

80

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

231

 

 

 

243

 

 

Total depreciation and amortization expense

80

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

231

 

 

 

243

 

 

Amortization of intangibles included in cost of revenues

72

 

 

 

109

 

 

 

212

 

 

 

340

 

 

Amortization of intangibles included in operating expenses

165

 

 

 

168

 

 

 

492

 

 

 

587

 

 

Total amortization of intangibles expense

237

 

 

 

277

 

 

 

704

 

 

 

927

 

 

Total depreciation and amortization expense

317

 

 

 

361

 

 

 

935

 

 

 

1,170

 

 

EBITDA

(1,551

)

 

 

257

 

 

 

(4,396

)

 

 

(3,081

)

 

Gain on sale of BriefCam, Ltd.

 

 

 

(41

)

 

 

 

 

 

(41

)

 

Increase (decrease) in fair value of derivative liability

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

(104

)

 

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in fair value of warrant liability

332

 

 

 

(973

)

 

 

730

 

 

 

752

 

 

Other expense (income), net

55

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

252

 

 

 

(32

)

 

Stock-based compensation expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation included in cost of revenues

12

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

20

 

 

Stock-based compensation included in operating expenses

199

 

 

 

213

 

 

 

598

 

 

 

624

 

 

Total stock-based compensation expense

211

 

 

 

219

 

 

 

620

 

 

 

644

 

 

Transaction-related expenses

113

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,623

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(839

)

 

 

$

(535

)

 

 

$

(1,275

)

 

 

$

(1,758

)

 

 

Qumu Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
France: Total Obtains 20% of the Volumes of the Latest National Solar Tender, More Than 600 MW of Projects ...
Let’s Go, Peloton and Chase Sapphire: Sapphire Teams Up with Peloton to Introduce New Cardmember Benefits
Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of EYSUVIS for the Short-Term Treatment of the Signs ...
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Tortoise Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws
LanzaTech, Total and L’Oréal Announce a Worldwide Premiere: the Production of the First Cosmetic Plastic Bottle Made From Industrial Carbon Emissions
Exelixis Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:25 Uhr
Qumu definiert Self-Service-Streaming mit hochwertigen, kostengünstigen Angeboten für kleine und mittelgroße Unternehmen neu
14:15 Uhr
Qumu Redefines Self-Service Streaming with High Value, Low Cost Offerings for Small and Medium-Sized Organizations
14.10.20
Qumu Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 4: 30 p.m. ET
01.10.20
Qumu enthüllt Build-and-Price-Tool zur Beschleunigung des Erwerbs von Cloud-Video-Plattformen für Unternehmen
30.09.20
Qumu Unveils Build and Price Tool to Accelerate Cloud Video Platform Acquisition for Enterprises
28.09.20
Qumu’s Market-Leading Cloud Video Platform Used to Deliver International Fundraising Event