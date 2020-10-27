cbdMD, Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Net Sales For Its Paw CBD Brand; Sequential Quarterly Net Sales Expected to Increase Between 30% and 34%
cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBD PR A) (the “Company”), one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced today that its CBD pet products brand, Paw CBD, has experienced another record quarter of net sales. Paw CBD’s September 30, 2020, estimated preliminary quarterly net sales are expected to range between $1.6 million and $1.65 million, or a sequential quarterly growth of between 30% and 34% from the $1.23 million in net sales in the prior quarter ended June 30, 2020.
“We are seeing an incredible growth trajectory in our Paw CBD brand. We now project total net sales of the Paw CBD brand to reach approximately $6 million for calendar 2020. Based on an article published on October 12, 2020, by Hemp Industry Daily, which used data provided by market analytics firm Nielsen Global Connect, estimated the hemp-derived CBD market for pets will total $40 million to $60 million in 2020. Therefore, based on these estimates, we expect Paw CBD will represent an approximate 10% to 15% market share in the pet U.S. CBD market in calendar 2020. This is an incredible achievement considering Paw CBD was launched less than one year ago,” said Martin A. Sumichrast, Chairman and Co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.
About preliminary unaudited financial information: The preliminary financial information contained in this press release has been prepared internally by management and has not been reviewed or audited by our independent registered public accounting firm. There can be no assurance that actual results for the period presented herein will not differ from the preliminary financial information presented herein and such changes could be material. This preliminary financial data should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for any future period. Our audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 will be contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before December 29, 2020.
About Paw CBD
Paw CBD is the pet division of cbdMD, Inc. whose veterinarian-formulated products include tinctures, chews, and topicals in varying strengths and formulas. Committed to bringing high-quality options for the animals in your life, Paw CBD is proud to offer premium, non-THC1 CBD products, specially created to maintain your pets’ ongoing wellbeing and happiness. To learn more about the comprehensive line of Paw CBD pet products, please visit pawcbd.com or follow Paw CBD on Instagram and Facebook.
