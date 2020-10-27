Exagen to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 10, 2020

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Ron Rocca, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company’s results at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (1:30 PM Pacific Time).



Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-3982 (U.S.) or (201) 493-6780 (international). Participants wishing to access the call via webcast should use the link posted on the Exagen investor relations website at https://investors.exagen.com/.