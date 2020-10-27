 

Exagen to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 10, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 21:05  |  32   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Ron Rocca, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company’s results at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (1:30 PM Pacific Time).

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-3982 (U.S.) or (201) 493-6780 (international). Participants wishing to access the call via webcast should use the link posted on the Exagen investor relations website at https://investors.exagen.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:59 PM Eastern Time (8:59 PM Pacific Time). Interested parties may access the replay of the conference call by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (international) using passcode 13711892. Additionally, a recording of the webcast will be available using the link on the Exagen investor relations website approximately 30 minutes after the call concludes.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE brand, several of which are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis.

CONTACTS:

Investors

Westwicke Partners
Mike Cavanaugh
Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com
646.677.1838

Company Contact

Exagen Inc.
Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer
KAdawi@exagen.com
760.477.5514


Exagen Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Bullfrog Gold Closes Transaction with Barrick Gold and Augusta Group
K92 Mining Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020: Conference Call Details
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Exagen Showcases Six Scientific Presentations at ACR’s First Virtual Annual Meeting in November 2020
12.10.20
New Data Demonstrates Economic Benefit of Exagen’s AVISE Lupus Test for Payors
29.09.20
Exagen Inc. Announces Agreement with Provider Network of America Expanding Access for AVISE Tests to 8 Million Members