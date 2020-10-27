 

OSRAM Selects Veeco’s Lumina MOCVD System for High-End LED Production and to Drive Next Generation Products

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, a leading manufacturer of optoelectronic components, has qualified Veeco’s Lumina MOCVD System for production of high-end LEDs and to drive the next generation of advanced photonic devices.

“Being at the forefront of next generation advanced photonic technologies that require innovation and redefine the limits of the technology is at the core of OSRAM,” stated Lothar Mergili, COO of OSRAM Opto Semiconductors. “The Lumina system has proven to set new standards in terms of productivity that will meet and exceed market requirements. Veeco's best-in-class MOCVD technology has been, and will continue to be, an enabling technology for us.”

“We are pleased to have the Lumina system qualified by OSRAM, a pioneer and cutting-edge technology company with a diversified and world-class product portfolio,” said Scott Kroeger, Veeco's Chief Marketing Officer. “The new Lumina system is built on over 20 years of high volume MOCVD expertise and carries on the proven performance of our core TurboDisc technology. To enable the next generation of devices, leading edge companies like OSRAM depend on superior film quality, exceptional uniformity and repeatability with unmatched cost of ownership, and Lumina delivers.”

At the heart of the Lumina system is Veeco’s industry leading MOCVD TurboDisc technology which features excellent uniformity and low defectivity over long campaigns for exceptional yield and flexibility. In addition, Veeco’s proprietary technology drives uniform injection and thermal control for excellent thickness and compositional uniformity. Providing a seamless wafer size transition, the system is capable of depositing high quality arsenic phosphide (As/P) epitaxial layers on wafers up to eight inches in diameter. The Lumina system allows users to customize their systems for maximum value in delivering IRED, LED, Edge-Emitting Lasers and VCSELs in high volume production.

About OSRAM
OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smartphones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM uses the endless possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM’s innovations enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work and live better. OSRAM has approximately 23,500 employees worldwide as of end of fiscal 2019 (September 30) and generated revenue of about 3.5 billion euros from continuing activities. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED 400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.

About Veeco
Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

