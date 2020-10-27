Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet”) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 will be released after the market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) to discuss the results.



Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9208 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using conference ID #13712373. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.groceryoutlet.com.