 

Stifel Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

27.10.2020, 21:10  |  54   |   |   
  • Net revenues of $883.3 million, increased 7.5% with the year-ago quarter.
  • Net income available to common shareholders of $110.6 million, or $1.46 per diluted common share.
  • Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $120.5 million, or $1.59 per diluted common share.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (1) was 20.4%.
  • Non-GAAP annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (1) was 22.2%.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $110.6 million, or $1.46 per diluted common share on net revenues of $883.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $104.6 million, or $1.34 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $821.6 million for the third quarter of 2019.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $120.5 million, or $1.59 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.

Chairman’s Comments

“The financial performance during the quarter, and over the past few years, has been driven by a diverse business mix that’s enabled both our Institutional Group and Wealth Management segments to generate strong growth. This diversification is illustrated by record nine month Wealth Management revenues despite significant declines in net interest income and deposit sweep fees, both a result of the Federal Reserve’s implementation of a zero rate environment. Likewise, we achieved record nine-month Institutional Group revenues as record capital raising and brokerage revenues more than compensated for the 13% decline in advisory revenue,” stated Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stifel.

Mr. Kruszewski continued, “Simply, Stifel is a growth company with diversified, balanced, and synergistic businesses. Over the last 12 months, Wealth Management, under both brokerage and fee-based models, has contributed 46% of net revenues. Institutional revenues, comprised of equity and fixed income, investment banking and trading, made up 41% of net revenues, while net interest income accounted for the remaining 13%. The complementary nature of these businesses is reflected in our return on tangible common equity, which is 23% over the past 12 months.”

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)   Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except per share data)   GAAP
9/30/20 		    GAAP
9/30/19 		    %
Change 		    GAAP
6/30/20 		    %
Change 		      Non-GAAP (2)
9/30/20 		    Non-GAAP (2)
 9/30/19 		    %
Change 		 
Net revenues   $ 883,300     $ 821,572       7.5     $ 895,817       (1.4 )     $ 883,300     $ 821,572       7.5  
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.   $ 120,527     $ 109,414       10.2     $ 107,887       11.7       $ 130,422     $ 121,990       6.9  
Preferred dividends     9,897       4,844       104.3       4,843       104.4         9,897       4,844       104.3  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 110,630     $ 104,570       5.8     $ 103,044       7.4       $ 120,525     $ 117,146       2.9  
Earnings per diluted common share   $ 1.59     $ 1.40       13.6     $ 1.45       9.7       $ 1.72     $ 1.56       10.3  
Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders   $ 1.46     $ 1.34       9.0     $ 1.39       5.0       $ 1.59     $ 1.50       6.0  
Compensation ratio     60.4 %     59.2 %             61.1 %               59.6 %     58.1 %        
Non-compensation ratio     21.7 %     22.5 %             22.9 %               21.0 %     21.7 %        
Pre-tax operating margin (3)     17.9 %     18.3 %             16.0 %               19.4 %     20.2 %        

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $295.4 million, or $3.90 per diluted common share on record net revenues of $2.7 billion, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $305.2 million, or $3.87 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $2.4 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $327.8 million, or $4.33 per diluted common share.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)   Nine Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except per share data)   GAAP
9/30/20 		    GAAP
9/30/19 		    %
Change 		      Non-GAAP (2)
9/30/20 		    Non-GAAP (2)
9/30/19 		    %
Change 		 
Net revenues   $ 2,692,151     $ 2,392,779       12.5       $ 2,692,330     $ 2,392,779       12.5  
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.   $ 315,003     $ 317,706       (0.9 )     $ 347,377     $ 345,513       0.5  
Preferred dividends     19,584       12,476       57.0         19,584       12,476       57.0  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 295,419     $ 305,230       (3.2 )     $ 327,793     $ 333,037       (1.6 )
Earnings per diluted common share   $ 4.16     $ 4.03       3.2       $ 4.59     $ 4.38       4.8  
Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders   $ 3.90     $ 3.87       0.8       $ 4.33     $ 4.22       2.6  
Compensation ratio     61.6 %     59.0 %               60.7 %     58.3 %        
Non-compensation ratio     22.9 %     22.8 %               22.2 %     22.1 %        
Pre-tax operating margin (4)     15.5 %     18.2 %               17.1 %     19.6 %        

Net Revenues

Net revenues were $883.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, a 7.5% increase from the third quarter of 2019 and a 1.4% decrease from the second quarter of 2020. Net revenues, compared with the third quarter of 2019, reflected significantly higher brokerage revenues, increased capital raising revenues, and asset management and service fees, partially offset by lower net interest income and advisory fee revenues. Net revenues, compared with the second quarter of 2020, reflected increased asset management and services fees and capital raising revenues, partially offset by lower advisory fee revenues, principal transaction fee revenues, net interest income, and commission revenues.

The operating environment continued to recover during the third quarter of 2020 from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in the year as global economic activity significantly rebounded following a sharp decrease in the second quarter, market volatility declined modestly, and monetary and fiscal policy remained accommodative. As a result, global equity prices increased and credit spreads tightened compared with the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Brokerage Revenues

Brokerage revenues, defined as commissions and principal transactions, were $313.5 million, a 19.8% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019 and an 8.6% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2020.

    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   9/30/20     9/30/19     % Change     6/30/20     % Change  
Global Wealth Management   $ 162,627     $ 160,117       1.6     $ 159,123       2.2  
Institutional brokerage:                                        
Equity capital markets     54,204       41,037       32.1       63,193       (14.2 )
Fixed income capital markets     96,706       60,613       59.5       120,731       (19.9 )
Total institutional brokerage     150,910       101,650       48.5       183,924       (17.9 )
Total brokerage revenues (5)   $ 313,537     $ 261,767       19.8     $ 343,047       (8.6 )
  • Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $162.6 million, a 1.6% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019 and a 2.2% increase compared with the second quarter of 2020.
  • Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $54.2 million, a 32.1% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019 and a 14.2% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2020.
  • Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $96.7 million, a 59.5% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019 and a 19.9% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Investment Banking Revenues

Investment banking revenues were $218.1 million, a 9.7% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019 and a 0.5% increase compared with the second quarter of 2020.

     Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   9/30/20         9/30/19         % Change     6/30/20     % Change  
Capital raising:                                                
Global Wealth Management   $ 8,113         $ 9,855           (17.7 )   $ 8,016       1.2  
                                                 
Equity capital markets     78,462           53,006           48.0       63,277       24.0  
Fixed income capital markets     50,717           31,082           63.2       47,904       5.9  
Institutional Group     129,179           84,088           53.6       111,181       16.2  
Total capital raising (5)     137,292           93,943           46.1       119,197       15.2  
Advisory fees (5)     80,842           104,847           (22.9 )     97,838       (17.4 )
Total investment banking   $ 218,134         $ 198,790           9.7     $ 217,035       0.5  
  • Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $8.1 million, a 17.7% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2019 and a 1.2% increase compared with the second quarter of 2020.
  • Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $78.5 million, a 48.0% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019 and a 24.0% increase compared with the second quarter of 2020.
  • Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $50.7 million, a 63.2% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019 and a 5.9% increase compared with the second quarter of 2020.
  • Advisory fee revenues were $80.8 million, a 22.9% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2019 and a 17.4% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues

Asset management and service fee revenues were $230.8 million, a 6.0% increase compared with the third quarter of 2019 and a 16.0% increase compared with the second quarter of 2020. The increase from the comparative period in 2019 is primarily attributable to higher asset values and strong fee-based asset flows. See Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down table.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $100.6 million, a 25.3% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2019 and a 12.7% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2020. See Net Interest Income Analysis table.

  • Interest income was $114.4 million, a 36.0% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2019 and a 10.9% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2020.
  • Interest expense was $13.8 million, a 68.7% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2019 and a 5.6% increase compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Compensation and Benefits Expenses

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compensation and benefits expenses were $533.6 million, which included $6.8 million of merger-related and severance expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $486.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $547.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 59.6% in the third quarter of 2020 (non-GAAP measure).

The increase in compensation and benefits expenses, compared with the third quarter of 2019, is primarily attributable to higher volume and revenue-related expense and investments.

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   9/30/20     9/30/19     9/30/20     9/30/19  
GAAP compensation and benefits   $ 533,638     $ 486,160     $ 1,657,991     $ 1,411,135  
As a percentage of net revenues     60.4 %     59.2 %     61.6 %     59.0 %
Non-GAAP adjustments: (6)                                
Merger-related and severance     (6,770 )     (8,827 )     (22,907 )     (16,063 )
Non-GAAP compensation and benefits   $ 526,868     $ 477,333     $ 1,635,084     $ 1,395,072  
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues     59.6 %     58.1 %     60.7 %     58.3 %

Non-Compensation Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, non-compensation operating expenses were $191.3 million, which included $6.2 million of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $184.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $205.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were 21.0% (non-GAAP measure).

The increase in non-compensation operating expenses, compared with the third quarter of 2019, is primarily attributable to volume-related expenses, net provisions for regulatory matters, and professional fees, partially offset by decreases in travel and conference-related expenses as a result of COVID-19. In addition, the third quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by the adjustments associated with the accounting for credit losses under the CECL standard (7).

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   9/30/20     9/30/19     9/30/20     9/30/19  
GAAP non-compensation expenses   $ 191,269     $ 184,658     $ 617,701     $ 545,099  
As a percentage of net revenues     21.7 %     22.5 %     22.9 %     22.8 %
Non-GAAP adjustments: (6)                                
Merger-related     (6,219 )     (6,023 )     (19,672 )     (13,699 )
Litigation-related                       (3,507 )
      (6,219 )     (6,023 )     (19,672 )     (17,206 )
Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses   $ 185,050     $ 178,635     $ 598,029     $ 527,893  
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues     21.0 %     21.7 %     22.2 %     22.1 %

Provision for Income Taxes

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 23.9%. This compares with an effective income tax rate of 27.1% for the third quarter of 2019 and 24.5% for the second quarter of 2020. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 23.9%.

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   9/30/20     9/30/19     9/30/20     9/30/19  
GAAP provision for income taxes   $ 37,866     $ 40,632     $ 101,456     $ 117,227  
GAAP effective tax rate     23.9 %     27.1 %     24.4 %     27.0 %
Non-GAAP adjustments: (6)                                
Merger-related, litigation-related, and severance     3,084       3,994       10,370       8,949  
Other     10       (1,720 )     14       (3,487 )
      3,094       2,274       10,384       5,462  
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes   $ 40,960     $ 42,906     $ 111,840     $ 122,689  
Non-GAAP effective tax rate     23.9 %     26.0 %     24.4 %     26.2 %

Conference Call Information

Stifel Financial Corp. will host its third quarter 2020 financial results conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel’s Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, by dialing (877) 876-9938 and referencing conference ID 6093315. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the Company’s results, will be available through the Company’s web site, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced web site beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this earnings release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. For information about the risks and important factors that could affect the Company’s future results, financial condition and liquidity, see “Risk Factors” in Part II, Item 1A of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results, financial position and liquidity may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected.

Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except per share amounts)   9/30/20     9/30/19     %
Change 		    6/30/20     %
Change 		    9/30/20     9/30/19     %
Change 		 
Revenues:                                                                
Commissions   $ 172,654     $ 163,920       5.3     $ 177,028       (2.5 )   $ 560,780     $ 484,350       15.8  
Principal transactions     140,883       97,847       44.0       166,017       (15.1 )     445,566       298,343       49.3  
Brokerage revenues     313,537       261,767       19.8       343,045       (8.6 )     1,006,346       782,693       28.6  
                                                                 
Advisory fees     80,842       104,847       (22.9 )     97,838       (17.4 )     254,752       292,648       (12.9 )
Capital raising     137,292       93,943       46.1       119,197       15.2       359,885       247,599       45.3  
Investment banking     218,134       198,790       9.7       217,035       0.5       614,637       540,247       13.8  
Asset management and service fees     230,782       217,628       6.0       198,939       16.0       667,496       624,066       7.0  
Other income     20,258       8,747       131.6       21,514       (5.8 )     50,979       34,461       47.9  
Operating revenues     782,711       686,932       13.9       780,533       0.3       2,339,458       1,981,467       18.1  
Interest revenue     114,411       178,784       (36.0 )     128,368       (10.9 )     403,956       557,795       (27.6 )
Total revenues     897,122       865,716       3.6       908,901       (1.3 )     2,743,414       2,539,262       8.0  
Interest expense     13,822       44,144       (68.7 )     13,084       5.6       51,263       146,483       (65.0 )
Net revenues     883,300       821,572       7.5       895,817       (1.4 )     2,692,151       2,392,779       12.5  
                                                                 
Non-interest expenses:                                                                
Compensation and benefits     533,638       486,160       9.8       547,174       (2.5 )     1,657,991       1,411,135       17.5  
Occupancy and equipment rental     68,598       58,649       17.0       66,264       3.5       200,935       178,566       12.5  
Communication and office supplies     40,123       36,817       9.0       43,046       (6.8 )     124,293       107,583       15.5  
Commissions and floor brokerage     13,254       10,542       25.7       15,177       (12.7 )     43,273       32,506       33.1  
Provision for credit losses     (1,353 )     929     n/m       19,210     n/m       33,925       5,565       509.6  
Other operating expenses     70,647       77,721       (9.1 )     61,986       14.0       215,275       220,879       (2.5 )
Total non-interest expenses     724,907       670,818       8.1       752,857       (3.7 )     2,275,692       1,956,234       16.3  
Income before income taxes     158,393       150,754       5.1       142,960       10.8       416,459       436,545       (4.6 )
Provision for income taxes     37,866       40,632       (6.8 )     35,073       8.0       101,456       117,227       (13.5 )
Net income     120,527       110,122       9.4       107,887       11.7       315,003       319,318       (1.4 )
Net income applicable to non-controlling interests           708     n/m                         1,612     n/m  
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.     120,527       109,414       10.2       107,887       11.7       315,003       317,706       (0.9 )
Preferred dividends     9,897       4,844       104.3       4,843       104.4       19,584       12,476       57.0  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 110,630     $ 104,570       5.8     $ 103,044       7.4     $ 295,419     $ 305,230       (3.2 )
Earnings per common share:                                                                
Basic   $ 1.57     $ 1.47       6.8     $ 1.46       7.5     $ 4.17     $ 4.21       (1.0 )
Diluted   $ 1.46     $ 1.34       9.0     $ 1.39       5.0     $ 3.90     $ 3.87       0.8  
                                                                 
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.17     $ 0.15       13.3     $ 0.17           $ 0.51     $ 0.45       13.3  
                                                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                                                                
Basic     70,627       71,197       (0.8 )     70,527       0.1       70,814       72,512       (2.3 )
Diluted     75,850       78,144       (2.9 )     74,387       2.0       75,712       78,826       (4.0 )


Summary Segment Results (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   9/30/20     9/30/19     %
Change 		    6/30/20     %
Change 		    9/30/20     9/30/19     %
Change 		 
Net revenues:                                                                
Global Wealth Management   $ 526,836     $ 534,571       (1.4 )   $ 505,782       4.2     $ 1,615,574     $ 1,577,614       2.4  
Institutional Group     363,365       290,222       25.2       398,096       (8.7 )     1,093,699       822,110       33.0  
Other     (6,901 )     (3,221 )   n/m       (8,061 )   n/m       (17,122 )     (6,945 )   n/m  
Total net revenues   $ 883,300     $ 821,572       7.5     $ 895,817       (1.4 )   $ 2,692,151     $ 2,392,779       12.5  
                                                                 
Operating expenses:                                                                
Global Wealth Management   $ 347,906     $ 331,748       4.9     $ 349,457       (0.4 )   $ 1,086,152     $ 987,949       9.9  
Institutional Group     286,524       241,599       18.6       315,047       (9.1 )     892,069       701,981       27.1  
Other     90,477       97,471       (7.2 )     88,353       2.4       297,471       266,304       11.7  
Total operating expenses   $ 724,907     $ 670,818       8.1     $ 752,857       (3.7 )   $ 2,275,692     $ 1,956,234       16.3  
                                                                 
Operating contribution:                                                                
Global Wealth Management   $ 178,930     $ 202,823       (11.8 )   $ 156,325       14.5     $ 529,422     $ 589,665       (10.2 )
Institutional Group     76,841       48,623       58.0       83,049       (7.5 )     201,630       120,129       67.8  
Other     (97,378 )     (100,692 )     (3.3 )     (96,414 )     1.0       (314,593 )     (273,249 )     15.1  
Income before income taxes   $ 158,393     $ 150,754       5.1     $ 142,960       10.8     $ 416,459     $ 436,545       (4.6 )
                                                                 
As a percentage of net revenues:                                                              
Compensation and benefits                                                                
Global Wealth Management     52.7       49.0               51.1               51.7       48.9          
Institutional Group     58.0       59.1               60.6               60.2       59.2          
Non-comp. operating expenses                                                                
Global Wealth Management     13.3       13.1               18.0               15.5       13.7          
Institutional Group     20.9       24.1               18.5               21.4       26.2          
Income before income taxes                                                                
Global Wealth Management     34.0       37.9               30.9               32.8       37.4          
Institutional Group     21.1       16.8               20.9               18.4       14.6          
Consolidated pre-tax margin     17.9       18.3               16.0               15.5       18.2          


Financial metrics (unaudited): As of and For the Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except percentages and per share amounts) 9/30/20   9/30/19   6/30/20  
Total assets $ 25,549,182   $ 24,160,777   $ 25,624,225  
Total Stifel Financial shareholders' equity $ 4,030,687   $ 3,501,715   $ 3,884,060  
Book value per common share (8) $ 50.95   $ 46.34   $ 48.84  
Return on common equity (9)   12.8 %   13.2 %   12.6 %
Non-GAAP return on common equity (2) (9)   14.0 %   14.8 %   14.1 %
Return on tangible common equity (1)   20.4 %   21.1 %   20.7 %
Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity (1) (2)   22.2 %   23.7 %   23.2 %
Tier 1 common capital ratio (10)   15.4 %   15.6 %   15.3 %
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio (10)   19.2 %   18.1 %   19.3 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (10)   11.3 %   10.0 %   11.0 %
Pre-tax margin on net revenues   17.9 %   18.3 %   16.0 %
Non-GAAP pre-tax margin on net revenues (2) (3)   19.4 %   20.2 %   17.8 %
Effective tax rate   23.9 %   27.1 %   24.5 %
Non-GAAP effective tax rate (2)   23.9 %   26.0 %   24.5 %


Statistical Information (unaudited):   As of and For the Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except financial advisors and locations)   9/30/20     9/30/19     % Change     6/30/20     % Change  
Financial advisors     2,177       2,097       3.8       2,138       1.8  
Independent contractors     94       96       (2.1 )     94        
Total financial advisors     2,271       2,193       3.6       2,232       1.7  
Locations     451       426       5.9       447       0.9  
Total client assets   $ 325,159,000     $ 311,819,000       4.3     $ 306,235,000       6.2  
Fee-based client assets   $ 115,162,000     $ 108,138,000       6.5     $ 106,218,000       8.4  
Client money market and insured product   $ 20,367,000     $ 14,246,000       43.0     $ 18,664,000       9.1  
Secured client lending (11)   $ 2,783,138     $ 3,299,359       (15.6 )   $ 2,563,773       8.6  

  

     Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down (unaudited)  
Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues:   Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   9/30/20     9/30/19     % Change     6/30/20     % Change  
Private Client Group (12)   $ 190,799     $ 172,124       10.8     $ 164,403       16.1  
Asset Management     27,539       30,650       (10.2 )     23,769       15.9  
Third-party Bank Sweep Program     1,623       4,907       (66.9 )     522       210.9  
Other (13)     10,821       9,947       8.8       10,245       5.6  
Total asset management and service fee revenues   $ 230,782     $ 217,628       6.0     $ 198,939       16.0  
                                         
Fee-based Assets:   Three Months Ended  
($ in millions)   9/30/20     9/30/19     % Change     6/30/20     % Change  
Private Client Group (12)   $ 99,374     $ 85,163       16.7     $ 91,360       8.8  
Asset Management     27,196       33,698       (19.3 )     25,706       5.8  
Elimination (14)     (11,408 )     (10,723 )     6.4       (10,848 )     5.2  
Total fee-based assets   $ 115,162     $ 108,138       6.5     $ 106,218       8.4  
                                         
Individual Program Banks   $ 4,691     $ 1,225       282.9     $ 3,007       56.0  
                                         
ROA (bps) (15)                                        
Private Client Group (12)     83.5       85.0               81.6          
Asset Management     40.5       36.4               37.0          
Individual Program Banks     15.2       145.3               7.1          


Consolidated Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited):  
                                                                         
    Three Months Ended  
    September 30, 2020     September 30, 2019     June 30, 2020  
($ in millions, except percentages)   Average
Balance 		    Interest
Income/
Expense 		    Average
Interest
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		    Interest
Income/
Expense 		    Average
Interest
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		    Interest
Income/
Expense 		    Average
Interest
Rate 		 
Interest-earning assets:                                                                        
Cash and federal funds sold   $ 1,789.8     $ 1.1       0.25 %   $ 1,056.3     $ 5.7       2.15 %   $ 1,674.0     $ 1.0       0.24 %
Financial instruments owned     801.3       2.9       1.46       1,157.8       5.7       1.96       761.7       2.9       1.50  
Margin balances     872.5       5.8       2.66       1,308.3       13.3       4.08       981.5       6.4       2.59  
Investments:                                                                        
Asset-backed securities     4,838.7       25.3       2.09       4,367.8       42.4       3.88       4,842.0       32.6       2.70  
Mortgage-backed securities     824.0       3.2       1.55       1,253.4       6.6       2.10       877.2       4.6       2.09  
Corporate fixed income securities     551.8       3.5       2.50       743.7       5.7       3.06       648.9       4.2       2.59  
State and municipal securities     2.4             1.97       34.3       0.2       2.27       12.2       0.1       2.19  
Other     4.9             2.07       4.50             5.98       5.3             2.02  
Total Investments     6,221.8       32.0       2.06       6,403.7       54.9       3.43       6,385.6       41.5       2.60  
Loans:                                                                        
Commercial and industrial     4,036.3       30.1       2.98       3,330.2       39.7       4.77       4,095.4       31.8       3.10  
Residential real estate     3,711.2       26.1       2.81       3,003.8       23.2       3.08       3,589.2       25.6       2.85  
Securities-based loans     1,787.1       9.2       2.05       1,959.3       19.9       4.06       1,789.2       9.9       2.22  
Commercial real estate     400.0       3.8       3.76       377.2       5.2       5.52       402.6       4.0       3.98  
Loans held for sale     460.1       2.6       2.25       209.7       1.7       3.21       486.7       3.3       2.68  
Other     602.9       4.5       3.02       444.9       5.7       5.23       546.3       4.6       3.36  
Total Loans     10,997.6       76.3       2.77       9,325.1       95.4       4.09       10,909.4       79.2       2.90  
Other interest-bearing assets     547.7       (3.7 )     (2.69 )     678.7       3.8       2.19       476.3       (2.6 )     (2.15 )
Total interest-earning assets/interest income     21,230.7       114.4       2.16       19,929.9       178.8       3.59       21,188.5       128.4       2.42  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                                        
Short-term borrowings                       21.0       0.1       2.63       11.4       0.1       2.83  
Senior notes     1,411.8       15.4       4.37       1,016.6       11.1       4.38       1,195.0       13.1       4.38  
Deposits     16,379.2       1.5       0.04       14,926.2       24.8       0.67       16,676.5       2.3       0.05  
FHLB     157.1       0.5       1.31       270.1       1.1       1.70       250.8       0.7       1.09  
Other interest-bearing liabilities     1,071.6       (3.6 )     (1.34 )     1,673.0       7.0       1.66       1,179.2       (3.1 )     (1.03 )
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense   $ 19,019.7     $ 13.8       0.29 %   $ 17,906.9     $ 44.1       0.99 %   $ 19,312.9     $ 13.1       0.27 %
Net interest income/margin           $ 100.6       1.90 %           $ 134.7       2.70 %           $ 115.3       2.18 %


Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (16) Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited):  
                                                                         
    Three Months Ended  
    September 30, 2020     September 30, 2019     June 30, 2020  
($ in millions, except percentages)   Average
Balance 		    Interest
Income/
Expense 		    Average
Interest
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		    Interest
Income/
Expense 		    Average
Interest
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		    Interest
Income/
Expense 		    Average
Interest
Rate 		 
Interest-earning assets:                                                                        
Cash and federal funds sold   $ 786.0     $ 0.3       0.14 %   $ 540.8     $ 3.2       2.36 %   $ 961.1     $ 0.3       0.13 %
Investments     6,221.8       32.0       2.06       6,403.7       54.9       3.43       6,385.6       41.5       2.60  
Loans     10,997.6       76.3       2.77       9,325.1       95.4       4.09       10,909.4       79.2       2.90  
Other interest-bearing assets     42.9       0.2       2.86       46.7       0.4       3.04       46.7       0.3       2.46  
Total interest-earning assets/interest income     18,048.3       108.8       2.41       16,316.3       153.9       3.77       18,302.8       121.3       2.65  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                                        
Deposits     16,379.2       1.5       0.04       14,926.2       24.8       0.67       16,676.5       2.3       0.05  
FHLB     157.1       0.5       1.31       270.1       1.1       1.70       250.8       0.7       1.09  
Other interest-bearing liabilities     1.5             6.08       1.7       0.1       6.49       1.5             6.71  
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense   $ 16,537.8       2.0       0.05 %   $ 15,198.0       26.0       0.68 %   $ 16,928.8       3.0       0.07 %
Net interest income/margin           $ 106.8       2.37 %           $ 127.9       3.14 %           $ 118.3       2.59 %


Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (16) - a component of Global Wealth Management  
                           
Selected operating data (unaudited): Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except percentages) 9/30/20     9/30/19     % Change     6/30/20     % Change     9/30/20     9/30/19     % Change  
Net interest income $ 106,812     $ 127,942       (16.5 )   $ 118,298       (9.7 )   $ 358,241     $ 390,220       (8.2 )
Credit loss provision/(release)   (4,731 )     929     n/m       19,210     n/m       30,547       5,565       448.9  
Charge-offs   23       56       (58.9 )     150       (84.7 )     193       166       16.3  
Net interest margin   2.37 %     3.14 %   (77) bps       2.59 %   (22) bps       2.67 %     3.14 %   (47) bps  


Financial Metrics (unaudited):   As of  
($ in 000s, except percentages)   9/30/20     9/30/19     6/30/20  
Total assets   $ 17,854,768     $ 16,442,707     $ 18,123,326  
Total shareholders' equity     1,378,981       1,234,932       1,378,096  
Total loans, net (includes loans held for sale)     10,932,235       9,367,233       10,923,212  
Total deposits     16,400,001       14,836,646       16,302,281  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value     2,823,885       3,448,207       3,172,160  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost     3,395,115       2,878,516       3,083,126  
Commercial and industrial     4,080,939       3,315,706       4,149,307  
Residential real estate     3,804,836       3,043,271       3,710,657  
Securities-based loans     1,841,516       1,986,339       1,716,786  
Commercial real estate     386,957       387,868       406,788  
Loans held for sale     281,475       265,330       474,899  
Stifel Bank & Trust:                        
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (10)     11.7 %     13.1 %     12.4 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (10)     11.7 %     13.1 %     12.4 %
Total capital ratio (10)     13.0 %     14.3 %     13.9 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio (10)     7.2 %     7.3 %     7.2 %
Stifel Bank:                        
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (10)     18.0 %     17.9 %     18.8 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (10)     18.0 %     17.9 %     18.8 %
Total capital ratio (10)     19.3 %     19.1 %     20.1 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio (10)     7.3 %     7.0 %     7.1 %
                         
Credit Metrics:                        
Allowance for credit losses   $ 135,275     $ 91,360     $ 139,949  
Allowance as a percentage of retained loans     1.26 %     0.99 %     1.32 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Total nonperforming assets   $ 14,615     $ 18,031     $ 14,602  
Nonperforming assets as % of total assets     0.08 %     0.11 %     0.08 %


Global Wealth Management Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended       Nine Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   9/30/20     9/30/19     %
Change 		      6/30/20     %
Change 		      9/30/20     9/30/19     %
Change 		 
Revenues:                                                                    
Commissions   $ 120,600     $ 118,061       2.2       $ 116,156       3.8       $ 373,653     $ 348,272       7.3  
Principal transactions     42,027       42,056       (0.1 )       42,967       (2.2 )       127,976       127,427       0.4  
Brokerage revenues     162,627       160,117       1.6         159,123       2.2         501,629       475,699       5.5  
                                                                     
Asset management and service fees     230,765       217,616       6.0         198,921       16.0         667,446       624,025       7.0  
Net interest     108,181       137,937       (21.6 )       121,564       (11.0 )       368,427       420,831       (12.5 )
Investment banking (17)     8,113       9,855       (17.7 )       8,016       1.2         26,462       28,637       (7.6 )
Other income     17,150       9,046       89.6         18,158       (5.6 )       51,610       28,422       81.6  
Net revenues     526,836       534,571       (1.4 )       505,782       4.2         1,615,574       1,577,614       2.4  
Non-interest expenses:                                                                    
Compensation and benefits     277,903       261,681       6.2         258,291       7.6         834,564       771,475       8.2  
Non-compensation operating expenses     70,003       70,067       (0.1 )       91,166       (23.2 )       251,588       216,474       16.2  
Total non-interest expenses     347,906       331,748       4.9         349,457       (0.4 )       1,086,152       987,949       9.9  
Income before income taxes   $ 178,930     $ 202,823       (11.8 )     $ 156,325       14.5       $ 529,422     $ 589,665       (10.2 )
                                                                     
As a percentage of net revenues:                                                                    
Compensation and benefits     52.7       49.0                 51.1                 51.7       48.9          
Non-compensation operating expenses     13.3       13.1                 18.0                 15.5       13.7          
Income before income taxes     34.0       37.9                 30.9                 32.8       37.4          


Institutional Group Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended       Nine Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   9/30/20       9/30/19     %
Change 		      6/30/20     %
Change 		      9/30/20     9/30/19     %
Change 		 
Revenues:                                                                      
Commissions   $ 52,054       $ 45,859       13.5       $ 60,875       (14.5 )     $ 187,127     $ 136,078       37.5  
Principal transactions     98,856         55,791       77.2         123,049       (19.7 )       317,590       170,916       85.8  
Brokerage revenues     150,910         101,650       48.5         183,924       (17.9 )       504,717       306,994       64.4  
Advisory fees     80,842         104,847       (22.9 )       97,838       (17.4 )       254,733       292,647       (13.0 )
Capital raising     129,179         84,088       53.6         111,181       16.2         333,442       218,963       52.3  
Investment banking     210,021         188,935       11.2         209,019       0.5         588,175       511,610       15.0  
Other (18)     2,434         (363 )   n/m         5,153       (52.8 )       807       3,506       (77.0 )
Net revenues     363,365         290,222       25.2         398,096       (8.7 )       1,093,699       822,110       33.0  
Non-interest expenses:                                                                      
Compensation and benefits     210,754         171,534       22.9         241,420       (12.7 )       658,162       486,724       35.2  
Non-compensation operating expenses     75,770         70,065       8.1         73,627       2.9         233,907       215,257       8.7  
Total non-interest expenses     286,524         241,599       18.6         315,047       (9.1 )       892,069       701,981       27.1  
Income before income taxes   $ 76,841       $ 48,623       58.0       $ 83,049       (7.5 )     $ 201,630     $ 120,129       67.8  
                                                                       
As a percentage of net revenues:                                                                      
Compensation and benefits     58.0         59.1                 60.6                 60.2       59.2          
Non-compensation operating expenses     20.9         24.1                 18.5                 21.4       26.2          
Income before income taxes     21.1         16.8                 20.9                 18.4       14.6          


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilized certain non-GAAP calculations as additional measures to aid in understanding and analyzing the Company’s financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020, September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2020. Specifically, the Company believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures primarily exclude expenses which management believes are, in some instances, non-recurring and not representative of on-going business.

A limitation of utilizing these non-GAAP measures is that the GAAP accounting effects of these charges do, in fact, reflect the underlying financial results of the Company’s business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing its financial results. Therefore, the Company believes that GAAP measures and the same respective non-GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance should be considered together.

The following table provides details with respect to reconciling net income and earnings per diluted common share on a GAAP basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and the three months ended June 30, 2020 to net income and earnings per diluted common share on a non-GAAP basis for the same period.

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   9/30/20     9/30/19     6/30/20     9/30/20     9/30/19  
GAAP net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.   $ 120,527     $ 109,414     $ 107,887     $ 315,003     $ 317,706  
Preferred dividend     9,897       4,844       4,843       19,584       12,476  
Net income available to common shareholders     110,630       104,570       103,044       295,419       305,230  
                                         
Non-GAAP adjustments:                                        
Merger-related and severance (19)     12,989       14,850       16,259       42,758       29,762  
Litigation-related (20)                             3,507  
Provision for income taxes (21)     (3,094 )     (2,274 )     (3,968 )     (10,384 )     (5,462 )
Total non-GAAP adjustments     9,895       12,576       12,291       32,374       27,807  
Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders   $ 120,525     $ 117,146     $ 115,335     $ 327,793     $ 333,037  
                                         
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding     75,850       78,144       74,387       75,712       78,826  
                                         
GAAP earnings per diluted common share   $ 1.59     $ 1.40     $ 1.45     $ 4.16     $ 4.03  
Non-GAAP adjustments     0.13       0.16       0.17       0.43       0.35  
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share   $ 1.72     $ 1.56     $ 1.62     $ 4.59     $ 4.38  
                                         
GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders   $ 1.46     $ 1.34     $ 1.39     $ 3.90     $ 3.87  
Non-GAAP adjustments     0.13       0.16       0.16       0.43       0.35  
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders   $ 1.59     $ 1.50     $ 1.55     $ 4.33     $ 4.22  


Footnotes

(1) Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (“ROTE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROTE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity. Tangible common shareholders’ equity equals total Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. Average deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets was $49.6 million, $45.3 million, and $48.5 million, as of September 30, 2020 and 2019, and June 30, 2020, respectively. Historical periods have been restated to conform with the current period presentation.
(2) Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(3) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the three months ended September 30, 2020 of 19.4% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $13.0 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $158.4 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the quarter of $883.3 million. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(4) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of 17.1% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $42.8 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $416.5 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues of $2.7 billion. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(5) Excludes revenue included in the Other segment.
(6) See further discussion of non-GAAP adjustments under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(7) In the first quarter of 2020, the Company adopted ASU No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326) – Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” which amends several aspects of the measurement of credit losses on certain financial instruments, including replacing the existing incurred credit loss model and other models with the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) model. For further information about ASU No. 2016-13, see Note 2 “Summary of Significant Accounting Policies” in Part II, Item 8 “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
(8) Book value per common share represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock and non-controlling interests) divided by period end common shares outstanding.
(9) Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity (“ROE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to commons shareholders by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity.
(10) Capital ratios are estimates at time of the Company’s earnings release.
(11) Includes client margin balances held by our broker-dealer subsidiaries and securities-based loans held at our bank subsidiaries.
(12) Includes Private Client Group and Trust Business.
(13) Includes fund networking fees, retirement fees, transaction/handling fees, and ACAT fees.
(14) Asset management assets managed in Private Client Group or Trust accounts.
(15) Return on assets (ROA) is calculated based on prior period-end balances for Private Client Group, period-end balances for Asset Management, and average quarterly balances for Individual Program Banks.
(16) Includes Stifel Bank & Trust, Stifel Bank, Stifel Trust Company, N.A, and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A.
(17) Includes capital raising and advisory fees.
(18) Includes net interest, asset management and service fees, and other income.
(19) Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards and promissory notes issued as retention, professional fees, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business.
(20) Primarily related to costs associated with Company’s legal matters.
(21) See details of non-GAAP adjustments under “Provision for Income Taxes.”


Media Contact:  Neil Shapiro  (212) 271-3447
Investor Contact:  Joel Jeffrey  (212) 271-3610
www.stifel.com/investor-relations


