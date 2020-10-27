 

Almaden Identifies New High Priority Exploration Target at the Ixtaca Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) is pleased to announce that a field geology exploration program is now underway in the Company’s property surrounding the area of the Ixtaca project. In the past the Company developed a geologic and exploration model for the Ixtaca deposit and region. The Ixtaca deposit occurs in both young volcanic rocks and underlying carbonate sedimentary rocks. The bulk of the known Ixtaca deposit epithermal veins are hosted by the underlying sedimentary rocks while the overlying volcanic unit is widely altered to clay minerals, which is typical of the upper part of an epithermal vein system.

Where uneroded, immediately above and adjacent to the Ixtaca deposit, is an area of intensely clay altered volcanic rock. This alteration extends to the southeast of the Ixtaca deposit area to form a larger area of this volcanic hosted clay alteration, about 1.5 km by 1 km in size named the SE Alteration Zone. Most of this zone has never been tested by drilling and, like that of the alteration above the Ixtaca deposit, could also obscure as yet undiscovered epithermal veins at depth. Any epithermal veins found here would be a new discovery and outside the envelope of the Ixtaca deposit veining which was the focus of the 2018 Feasibility study and 2019 environmental permit application.

The Company’s current review of exploration data from our previous programs includes assessing satellite alteration studies, geophysical studies and soil, rock and drilling geochemical data. Along with this review, satellite imagery from a more recently launched satellite with enhanced abilities for spectral analysis and detection of alteration minerals was studied. This satellite is able to identify strong spectral matches for the clay mineral “buddingtonite”. Buddingtonite is a NH4 clay mineral that has been identified occurring above, and associated with, epithermal veins in different parts of the world. The recent enhanced satellite imagery identified spectral matches for buddingtonite in the altered volcanic rocks immediately adjacent to the Ixtaca deposit. The same imagery has also detected numerous spectral matches for buddingtonite in an area roughly 150 by 650 metres within the SE Alteration Zone (see attached map). This area coincides with the intersection of several lineal features parallel to vein trends within the Ixtaca zone. Also identified are zones of possible NH4 illite alteration, another mineral closely associated with epithermal veining. Parts of the alteration zones that have not been drill tested were covered by past CSAMT and IP geophysical surveys, which identified high resistivity responses at depth, which help define targets for potential epithermal vein zones.

