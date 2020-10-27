 

Exela Technologies, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 21:05  |  31   |   |   

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:XELA), a location-agnostic global business process automation (“BPA”) leader across numerous industries, will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the third quarter 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET on November 10, 2020. Exela will issue a press release reporting its results before the start of the call.

Hosting the call and reviewing the results will be Ron Cogburn, Chief Executive Officer, and Shrikant Sortur, Chief Financial Officer. Following the review, there will be a question and answer session.

The conference call will be broadcast live on Exela’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com.

Third Quarter 2020 Results Webcast and Call Access Information

Date: November 10, 2020
   
Time: 11:00 a.m. (ET)
   
Webcast (listen-only): http://investors.exelatech.com
   
Call-in Numbers: 833-255-2831 (please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start)
   
International: +1-412-902-6724
   
Passcode: Exela Earnings Call

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through November 17, 2020 at 877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay passcode is 10149156. A replay will also be archived on the Exela investor relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com.

To automatically receive Exela financial news by e-mail, please visit the Exela Investor Relations website, http://investors.exelatech.com/, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About Exela:
Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of expertise operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune 100. With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry department solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and public sectors. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 22,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner. Find out more at www.exelatech.com.

Follow Exela on Twitter: https://twitter.com/exelatech
Follow Exela on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/11174620/

Media Contact: Kevin McLaughlin
E: kevin.mclaughlin@icrinc.com
T: 646-277-1234

Investor Contact: William Maina
E: IR@exelatech.com
T: 646-277-1236


Exela Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Bullfrog Gold Closes Transaction with Barrick Gold and Augusta Group
K92 Mining Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020: Conference Call Details
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Exela Receives Nasdaq Listing Extension
09.10.20
Exela is Selected by Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing
30.09.20
Exela Receives Star Performer Designation in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations