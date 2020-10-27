Exela Technologies, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Hosting the call and reviewing the results will be Ron Cogburn, Chief Executive Officer, and Shrikant Sortur, Chief Financial Officer. Following the review, there will be a question and answer session.

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:XELA), a location-agnostic global business process automation (“BPA”) leader across numerous industries, will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the third quarter 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET on November 10, 2020. Exela will issue a press release reporting its results before the start of the call.

The conference call will be broadcast live on Exela’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com.

Third Quarter 2020 Results Webcast and Call Access Information

Date: November 10, 2020 Time: 11:00 a.m. (ET) Webcast (listen-only): http://investors.exelatech.com Call-in Numbers: 833-255-2831 (please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start) International: +1-412-902-6724 Passcode: Exela Earnings Call

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through November 17, 2020 at 877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay passcode is 10149156. A replay will also be archived on the Exela investor relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com.



About Exela:

Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of expertise operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune 100. With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry department solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and public sectors. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 22,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner. Find out more at www.exelatech.com.

