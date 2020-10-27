Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after market close on November 9, 2020. The company will host a conference call to review the financial results on November 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the teleconference, approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time please call toll-free (833) 255-2835, (or (412) 902-6769 for international callers), and ask to be joined into the Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. call. You may also listen to the teleconference live via the Internet at www.gpmtreit.com, in the Investor Relations section under the Events & Presentations link. For those unable to attend, a telephone playback will be available beginning November 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET through November 17, 2020 at 12:00 a.m. ET. The playback can be accessed by calling (877) 344-7529 (or (412) 317-0088 for international callers) and providing the Access Code 10148583. The call will also be archived on the company’s website in the Investor Relations section under the Events & Presentations link.