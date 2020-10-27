 

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after market close on November 9, 2020. The company will host a conference call to review the financial results on November 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the teleconference, approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time please call toll-free (833) 255-2835, (or (412) 902-6769 for international callers), and ask to be joined into the Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. call. You may also listen to the teleconference live via the Internet at www.gpmtreit.com, in the Investor Relations section under the Events & Presentations link. For those unable to attend, a telephone playback will be available beginning November 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET through November 17, 2020 at 12:00 a.m. ET. The playback can be accessed by calling (877) 344-7529 (or (412) 317-0088 for international callers) and providing the Access Code 10148583. The call will also be archived on the company’s website in the Investor Relations section under the Events & Presentations link.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY, and is externally managed by Pine River Capital Management L.P. Additional information is available at www.gpmtreit.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Granite Point and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., 3 Bryant Park, 24th floor, New York, NY 10036, telephone (212) 364-5500

