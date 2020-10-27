First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividends

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA) declared on Oct. 27, 2020, a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share on the company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable Jan. 4, 2021, to shareholders of record Dec. 14, 2020.

The Board also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company’s 5.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, to be paid on Dec. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of Nov. 30, 2020.