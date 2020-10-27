Altera Infrastructure announces the Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altera Infrastructure L.P. (Altera Infrastructure or the Partnership) today announced that the Partnership is adopting International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and reporting its third quarter 2020 results under IFRS. Certain unaudited financial information, including the Partnership’s Opening Statement of Financial Position as at January 1, 2019, as well as Restated Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, will be included under IFRS in the Partnership’s Report on Form 6-K for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020. As previously announced, Altera Infrastructure plan to release their financial results for the Third Quarter of 2020 before market opening on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.



IFRS is strictly an accounting change and therefore does not affect the Partnership’s strategy or operations. It does, however, mean that certain elements of the Partnership’s financial information will be determined differently from those that were previously reported under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.