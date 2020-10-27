Cowen Declares Quarterly Dividend On Its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock And Increases Common Stock Share Repurchase Authorization

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $14.06 per share on the Company’s 5.625% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Convertible Preferred Stock”).



The quarterly dividend on the Convertible Preferred Stock is payable on November 16, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on November 2, 2020.