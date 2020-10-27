 

ACM Research Receives U.S. Patent for TEBO Megasonic Cleaning Technology

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office recently approved U.S. Patent Application No.15/575,793 with respect to key aspects of ACM's TEBO (Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation) technology.

"We are excited the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has decided to grant our TEBO patent. This strengthens ACM’s leadership position in advanced damage-free megasonic cleaning technology for sophisticated 3D semiconductor device structures, with patent protection for the next two decades,” said Dr. David Wang, ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Damage-free megasonic cleaning technology remains one of the hottest R&D fields in the industry. Our team successfully overcame technology barriers and challenges with the invention of our revolutionary TEBO technology, which we introduced in 2015. Looking ahead, we are committed to providing customers with a range of proven cleaning solutions for dozens of critical cleaning steps that enable increased production yields and manufacturing efficiency."

ACM's TEBO cleaning technology, which is suitable for patterned wafer cleaning at 28nm or below, allows bubbles to oscillate with steady size and shape at controlled temperatures through a series of rapid pressure changes at a frequency up to one million times per second. The bubbles in turn can be controlled in a stable oscillation state without imploding, so that the wafer microstructure can be kept from being destroyed, and the surface pattern structure of the wafer can be cleaned without damage. In the technology transition of semiconductor device structures from 2D to 3D, the TEBO-based cleaning equipment can be applied to FinFET, DRAM, emerging 3D NAND and other fine-featured 3D architectures to help improve the yield of customers’ products. In September 2020 ACM delivered a second-generation TEBO tool to a leading China-based foundry customer for evaluation in a production environment.

ACM has been issued more than 285 patents in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Taiwan.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

ACM Research, Inc. TEBO and the ACM Research logo are trademarks of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this press release without a symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademarks.

