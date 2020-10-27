 

Corsair Gaming Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participating in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“Corsair” or the “Company”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2020 earnings and its participation at upcoming investor conferences.

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

Corsair will release third quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on November 10, 2020. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Corsair’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.corsair.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-0784 (USA) or 1-201-689-8560 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Corsair's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time on November 10, 2020, through November 17, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13712053.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Andy Paul, Corsair’s chief executive officer, and Michael G. Potter, Corsair’s chief financial officer, will participate in the Stifel Midwest 1x1 Growth Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Andy Paul and Michael G. Potter will present at the Credit Suisse Virtual Technology Conference on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Andy Paul will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference on December 9, 2020.

Andy Paul will present at the Macquarie Global Game Theme Virtual Corporate Day on December 10, 2020.

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Corsair’s Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at each investor conference.

About Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Corsair also includes subsidiary brands Elgato, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, and ORIGIN PC, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops.

Source: Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ronald van Veen
ir@corsair.com
510-578-1407

Media Contact:

Adrian Bedggood
adrian.bedggood@corsair.com
510-657-8747
+44-7989-258827


