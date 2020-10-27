 

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Senior Leadership Changes to Elevate the Levi’s Brand, Unlock Commercial Potential Through Continued Diversification and Accelerate Digital Transformation

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced a series of leadership changes, effective November 30, 2020, designed to position the company for the future. As shared in the company’s most recent quarterly financial announcement, LS&Co. is elevating the Levi’s brand, continuing to diversify with an increased focus on direct-to-consumer (DTC) and prioritizing the digitization of its business to deliver value and help the company emerge stronger and more profitable.

Today’s executive appointments will enable the company to fully embrace agility and digitization to respond more quickly and effectively in the marketplace. As direct reports to Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer of Levi Strauss & Co., these leaders together will be responsible for driving the company’s strategic growth agenda.

“By doubling down on the company’s key growth drivers — the continued strengthening of our greatest asset, the Levi’s brand; leading with DTC and diversifying our business; and fully embracing digital to transform our operations and processes — we are capitalizing on the opportunities created by the global pandemic, which has accelerated changes in consumer behavior and the competitive landscape,” Bergh said. “With an industry-leading management team, LS&Co. is fortunate to have a group of leaders who have been driving long-term value and are well-positioned to drive this focus for the next chapter of our growth.”

To build on the existing strength of the Levi’s brand, the company is promoting its chief marketing officer, Jen Sey, to brand president. The Levi’s brand organization will bring together marketing, design, merchandising and brand experience to drive a center-led brand vision and execute with a consumer-centric focus globally.

Liz O’Neill will become chief operations officer and build on the strength of the operational backbone of LS&Co.’s global supply chain by driving digitization, sustainability and agility, including the ongoing rollout of the company’s F.L.X. technology.

Seth Ellison, previously executive vice president and president, Europe, is being promoted to chief commercial officer (CCO), leading the company’s global commercial operations. As CCO, Ellison will leverage the diversification and DTC-first mindset successfully operationalized in Europe to amplify commercial growth across all channels and markets.

To accelerate the company’s digital transformation, Marc Rosen, executive vice president and president, Americas, is taking on an additional role leading a new Digital Enterprise Office. In this capacity, Rosen will work with technology, business, data and artificial intelligence leaders across the company to set the company’s enterprise-wide digital agenda.

