Universal Insurance Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE: UVE) (the “Company”) reported 2020 third quarter diluted EPS of $(0.10) on a GAAP basis and $(1.43) non-GAAP adjusted EPS 1 . Total revenue was up 35.7% from the year ago quarter to $311.7 million. Year-to-date annualized return on average equity was 10.0%.

“We continued to see headwinds in the third quarter as we dealt with elevated industry-wide weather events year-to-date. As previously announced, we were affected by full retention events from Hurricanes Isaias and Sally, in addition to other PCS events year-to-date. Furthermore, we saw an increase in prior year’s companion claims in the run up to the expiration of the statute of limitations for Hurricane Irma, which contributed to prior year’s reserve development,” said Stephen J. Donaghy, Chief Executive Officer.

“Our primary rate increases continue to flow through our book as evidenced by our strong direct premiums written growth of 19.4% in the quarter. We continue to selectively write new business in our existing states, including Florida. Specifically in Florida, we have seen a 9.5% year-over-year policy count growth, with 97% of this growth coming from outside of the tri-county area.”

Summary Financial Results

($thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change (GAAP comparison) Total revenue $ 311,665 $ 229,641 35.7 % $ 799,644 $ 699,949 14.2 % Income (loss) before income taxes (3,792 ) 27,896 NM 51,230 132,570 (61.4 )% Income (loss) before income taxes margin (1.2 )% 12.1 % NM 6.4 % 18.9 % (12.5 )pts Diluted EPS $ (0.10 ) $ 0.59 NM $ 1.14 $ 2.82 (59.6 )% Annualized return on average equity (ROE) (2.5 )% 14.0 % NM 10.0 % 23.9 % (13.9 )pts Book value per share, end of period $ 15.15 $ 17.13 (11.6 )% $ 15.15 $ 17.13 (11.6 )% (Non-GAAP comparison)2 Adjusted operating income (59,594 ) 28,476 NM (817 ) 125,520 NM Adjusted EPS $ (1.43 ) $ 0.61 NM $ (0.08 ) $ 2.67 NM 2 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables. Adjusted operating income excludes net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, interest expense, and extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS excludes net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, as well as extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions.

Total revenue grew double digits for the quarter driven primarily by realized gains on investments, growth in net premiums earned (organic new business growth and primary rate increases) and services revenue. GAAP diluted EPS and non-GAAP adjusted EPS results for the quarter were driven by increased loss and loss adjustment expense (“LAE”) from elevated industry-wide weather events and prior year’s reserve development. Despite elevated activity year-to-date, the Company produced an annualized year-to-date return on average equity of 10.0%.

Underwriting

($thousands, except policies in force) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Policies in force (as of end of period) 965,462 872,603 10.6 % 965,462 872,603 10.6 % Premiums in force (as of end of period) $ 1,459,971 $ 1,267,681 15.2 % $ 1,459,971 $ 1,267,681 15.2 % Direct premiums written $ 409,418 $ 342,872 19.4 % $ 1,148,656 $ 990,066 16.0 % Direct premiums earned 357,208 313,065 14.1 % 1,020,798 911,550 12.0 % Net premiums earned 234,191 206,599 13.4 % 681,390 626,683 8.7 % Expense ratio3 32.9 % 33.5 % (60.0 )bps 32.8 % 33.2 % (40.0 )bps Loss & LAE ratio 101.8 % 64.3 % 37.5 pts 77.0 % 57.3 % 19.7 pts Combined ratio 134.7 % 97.8 % 36.9 pts 109.8 % 90.5 % 19.3 pts 3 Expense ratio excludes interest expense.

Direct premiums written were up double digits for the quarter, led by strong direct premium growth of 18.8% in Other States (non-Florida), and 19.6% in Florida. The quarter’s growth benefited from organic new business growth, and primary rate increases continuing to flow through the book.

On the expense side, the combined ratio increased 36.9 points for the quarter. The increase was driven primarily by increased weather events, accruing reserves at a higher core loss ratio, prior year’s reserve development, and the impact of higher reinsurance costs, partially offset by a benefit from our claims adjusting business and a reduction in the expense ratio as set forth below.

The expense ratio improved by 60 basis points for the quarter, primarily related to an 80 basis point improvement in the other operating expense ratio due in large part to economies of scale and lower stock based compensation, partially offset by the effect of increased cost of reinsurance on the expense ratio.

The net loss and LAE ratio increased 37.5 points for the quarter. Quarterly drivers include: Weather events in excess of plan of $68.0 million, or 29.0 points, for the quarter ($15.0 million in 3Q19) were primarily related to the previously announced hurricanes (Isaias and Sally), in addition to other PCS events that exceeded the plan year-to-date. Prior year’s reserve development of $30.1 million, or 12.9 points, for the quarter ($3.2 million in 3Q19) was partially related to increased prior year’s companion claims being filed during the run up to the expiration of the 3-year catastrophe statute of limitations in September. Core losses of $140.4 million, or 59.9 points, for the quarter ($114.4 million in 3Q19) were primarily related to accruing incremental reserves for the current accident year loss costs and diversified growth.



Services

($thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Commission revenue $ 8,997 $ 7,380 21.9 % $ 23,770 $ 18,933 25.5 % Policy fees 6,167 5,569 10.7 % 18,253 16,587 10.0 % Other revenue 1,935 1,929 0.3 % 6,529 5,369 21.6 % Total $ 17,099 $ 14,878 14.9 % $ 48,552 $ 40,889 18.7 %

Total services revenue increased 14.9% for the quarter. The increase was driven by commission revenue earned on ceded premiums and an increase in policy fees.

Investments

($thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Net investment income $ 4,557 $ 7,613 (40.1 )% $ 17,570 $ 23,165 (24.2 )% Realized gains (losses) 53,827 (22 ) NM 54,294 (13,152 ) NM Unrealized gains (losses) 1,991 573 247.5 % (2,162 ) 22,364 NM NM = Not Meaningful

Net investment income decreased 40.1% for the quarter, driven by lower yields on cash and fixed-income investments during 2020 when compared to 2019. Realized gains for the quarter resulted from taking advantage of increased market prices on our available-for-sale debt investment portfolio. Cash and cash equivalents increased 122.5% to $405.1 million when compared to the end of 2019 as a result of the actions taken to realize investment gains, leading to higher investment cash flows. As a result of the sales and reinvestment, future portfolio investment income will reflect current market rates.

Capital Deployment

During the third quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 534 thousand shares at an aggregate cost of $9.9 million. Year-to-date, the Company repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares at an aggregate cost of $26.5 million.

On July 6, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock, which was paid on August 7, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2020.

Guidance

The Company is updating its guidance for 2020 to reflect increased top line revenue, offset by elevated third quarter loss and LAE (assuming no further extraordinary weather events and no realized or unrealized gains in 4Q20):

GAAP EPS in a range of $1.80 - $2.10 (reduced from previous range of $2.31 - $2.61)

Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS in a range of $0.55 - $0.85 (reduced from previous range of $2.40 - $2.70)

Annualized return on average equity (derived from GAAP measures) in a range of 11.1% - 14.1% (reduced from previous range of 13.5% - 16.5%)

About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (“UVE”) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 18 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including adjusted earnings per diluted share, which excludes the impact of the net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments as well as extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions. Extraordinary reinstatement premiums are not covered by reinstatement premium protection and attach just below the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund (“FHCF”) reinsurance layer. Adjusted operating income excludes the impact of the net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, as well as interest expense and extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions. A “non-GAAP financial measure” is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future performance that excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). UVE management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. UVE management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze UVE’s business trends and to understand UVE’s performance. UVE’s management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in long-term planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information regarding our key performance indicators, please refer to the section titled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Key Performance Indicators” in our forthcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will,” “plan,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such statements may include commentary on plans, products and lines of business, marketing arrangements, reinsurance programs and other business developments and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, including those risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” and “Liquidity and Capital Resources” in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and supplemented in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Future results could differ materially from those described, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company’s operations and future results, refer to the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the most recent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS: Invested Assets Fixed maturities, at fair value $ 842,574 $ 855,284 Equity securities, at fair value 52,700 43,717 Investment real estate, net 15,280 15,585 Total invested assets 910,554 914,586 Cash and cash equivalents 405,132 182,109 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 21,115 2,635 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 333,062 175,208 Reinsurance recoverable 95,078 193,236 Premiums receivable, net 76,800 63,883 Property and equipment, net 52,300 41,351 Deferred policy acquisition costs 111,295 91,882 Goodwill 2,319 2,319 Other assets 42,529 52,643 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,050,184 $ 1,719,852 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 202,720 $ 267,760 Unearned premiums 789,137 661,279 Advance premium 55,334 30,975 Reinsurance payable, net 351,255 122,581 Long-term debt 8,823 9,926 Other liabilities 168,152 133,430 Total liabilities 1,575,421 1,225,951 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value) 4 — — Common stock ($0.01 par value) 5 468 467 Treasury shares, at cost - 15,487 and 14,069 (223,086 ) (196,585 ) Additional paid-in capital 101,438 96,036 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes 1,662 20,364 Retained earnings 594,281 573,619 Total stockholders' equity 474,763 493,901 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,050,184 $ 1,719,852 Notes: 4 Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 1,000 shares; Issued - 10 and 10 shares; Outstanding - 10 and 10 shares; Minimum liquidation preference - $9.99 and $9.99 per share. 5 Common stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 55,000 shares; Issued - 46,821 and 46,707 shares; Outstanding 31,334 and 32,638 shares.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES Net premiums earned $ 234,191 $ 206,599 $ 681,390 $ 626,683 Net investment income 4,557 7,613 17,570 23,165 Net realized gains/(losses) on investments 53,827 (22 ) 54,294 (13,152 ) Net change in unrealized gains/(losses) of equity securities 1,991 573 (2,162 ) 22,364 Commission revenue 8,997 7,380 23,770 18,933 Policy fees 6,167 5,569 18,253 16,587 Other revenue 1,935 1,929 6,529 5,369 Total revenues 311,665 229,641 799,644 699,949 EXPENSES Losses and loss adjustment expenses 238,477 132,571 524,870 358,961 Policy acquisition costs 51,594 45,131 146,982 132,863 Other operating expenses 25,370 23,986 76,477 75,352 Interest expense 16 57 85 203 Total expenses 315,457 201,745 748,414 567,379 Income (loss) before income tax expense (3,792 ) 27,896 51,230 132,570 Income tax expense (benefit) (623 ) 7,750 14,450 34,983 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (3,169 ) $ 20,146 $ 36,780 $ 97,587

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SHARE AND PER SHARE INFORMATION (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 31,659 33,649 32,116 34,230 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,659 33,930 32,202 34,565 Shares outstanding, end of period 31,334 33,211 31,334 33,211 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.60 $ 1.14 $ 2.85 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.59 $ 1.14 $ 2.82 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 Book value per share, end of period $ 15.15 $ 17.13 $ 15.15 $ 17.13 Annualized return on average equity (ROE) (2.5 )% 14.0 % 10.0 % 23.9 %

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (in thousands, except for Policies In Force data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Premiums Direct premiums written - Florida $ 334,916 $ 280,141 $ 948,196 $ 819,185 Direct premiums written - Other States 74,502 62,731 200,460 170,881 Direct premiums written - Total $ 409,418 $ 342,872 $ 1,148,656 $ 990,066 Direct premiums earned $ 357,208 $ 313,065 $ 1,020,798 $ 911,550 Net premiums earned $ 234,191 $ 206,599 $ 681,390 $ 626,683 Underwriting Ratios - Net Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio 101.8 % 64.3 % 77.0 % 57.3 % Policy acquisition cost ratio 22.1 % 21.8 % 21.6 % 21.2 % Other operating expense ratio6 10.8 % 11.6 % 11.2 % 12.0 % General and administrative expense ratio6 32.9 % 33.5 % 32.8 % 33.2 % Combined ratio 134.7 % 97.8 % 109.8 % 90.5 % Other Items (Favorable)/Unfavorable prior year's reserve development $ 30,085 $ 3,218 $ 34,904 $ 3,703 Points on the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio 12.9 pts 1.6 pts 5.1 pts 59 bps 6 Expense ratio excludes interest expense.

As of September 30, 2020 2019 Policies in force Florida 715,130 653,202 Other States 250,332 219,401 Total 965,462 872,603 Premiums in force Florida $ 1,202,318 $ 1,051,030 Other States 257,653 216,651 Total $ 1,459,971 $ 1,267,681 Total Insured Value Florida $ 185,382,817 $ 161,761,450 Other States 105,432,408 87,516,672 Total $ 290,815,225 $ 249,278,122

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Direct Loss Ceded Loss Net Loss Premiums earned $ 357,208 $ 123,017 $ 234,191 Loss and loss adjustment expenses: Core losses $ 140,470 39.3 % $ 78 0.1 % $ 140,392 59.9 % Weather events7 70,000 19.6 % 2,000 1.6 % 68,000 29.0 % Prior year’s reserve development 136,737 38.3 % 106,652 86.7 % 30,085 12.9 % Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 347,207 97.2 % $ 108,730 88.4 % $ 238,477 101.8 % 7Includes only current year weather events beyond those expected.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Direct Loss Ceded Loss Net Loss Premiums earned $ 1,020,798 $ 339,408 $ 681,390 Loss and loss adjustment expenses: Core losses $ 404,092 39.6 % $ 126 — % $ 403,966 59.3 % Weather events7 88,000 8.6 % 2,000 0.6 % 86,000 12.6 % Prior year’s reserve development 190,804 18.7 % 155,900 46.0 % 34,904 5.1 % Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 682,896 66.9 % $ 158,026 46.6 % $ 524,870 77.0 % 7Includes only current year weather events beyond those expected.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Guidance September 30, September 30, Full Year 2020E 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ (3,792 ) $ 27,896 $ 51,230 $ 132,570 Adjustments: Reinstatement premium, net of commissions8 — 1,074 — 1,959 Net unrealized (gains)/losses on equity securities (1,991 ) (573 ) 2,162 (22,364 ) Net realized (gains)/losses on investments (53,827 ) 22 (54,294 ) 13,152 Interest Expense 16 57 85 203 Total Adjustments (55,802 ) 580 (52,047 ) (7,050 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income $ (59,594 ) $ 28,476 $ (817 ) $ 125,520 GAAP Diluted EPS $ (0.10 ) $ 0.59 $ 1.14 $ 2.82 $ 1.80 - 2.10 Adjustments: Reinstatement premium, net of commissions8 — 0.03 — 0.06 — Net unrealized (gains)/losses on equity securities (0.06 ) (0.01 ) 0.07 (0.64 ) 0.07 Net realized (gains)/losses on investments (1.70 ) — (1.69 ) 0.38 (1.69 ) Total Pre-Tax Adjustments (1.76 ) 0.02 (1.62 ) (0.20 ) (1.62 ) Income Tax on Above Adjustments 0.43 — 0.40 0.05 0.40 Total Adjustments (1.33 ) 0.02 (1.22 ) (0.15 ) (1.22 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS $ (1.43 ) $ 0.61 $ (0.08 ) $ 2.67 $ 0.55 - 0.85 8 Includes reinstatement premiums not covered by reinstatement premium protection and related commissions.

