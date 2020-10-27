Transcat Reports Record Second Quarter Operating Income of $3.1 Million on Strong Service Gross Margin

“Our Service segment delivered another excellent quarter, reaching the second highest gross margin level in company history at 32.2%, an increase of 660 basis points year-over-year,” commented Lee D. Rudow, President and CEO. “Technician productivity, expense reductions and strategic pricing drove the margin improvement, which was further helped by a favorable mix and the results of pipettes.com. Our teams have done a tremendous job leveraging our technology investments and have remained focused on driving efficiencies and better cost controls in our lab network.”

Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended September 26, 2020 (the “second quarter”) of fiscal year 2021, which ends March 27, 2021 (“fiscal 2021”). Results include the previously-reported acquisition of TTE Laboratories, Inc. (referred to as “pipettes.com”) effective February 21, 2020.

“In addition to the high level of performance in our Service segment, we were certainly encouraged with the Distribution segment, where sales grew significantly over our first quarter of fiscal 2021. Overall, our Service margin performance helped drive record second quarter consolidated operating income of more than $3 million, exceeding our expectations. Additionally, we continued to generate strong cash from operations, which was used in part to reduce debt and fund technology investments.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Review (Results are compared with the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 28, 2020 (“fiscal 2020”))

($ in thousands) Change FY21 Q2 FY20 Q2 $'s % Service Revenue $ 24,554 $ 23,502 $ 1,052 4.5 % Distribution Sales 17,053 18,261 (1,208 ) (6.6 %) Revenue $ 41,607 $ 41,763 $ (156 ) (0.4 %) Gross Profit $ 11,494 $ 10,445 $ 1,049 10.0 % Gross Margin 27.6 % 25.0 % Operating Income $ 3,078 $ 3,059 $ 19 0.6 % Operating Margin 7.4 % 7.3 % Net Income $ 2,024 $ 2,379 $ (355 ) (14.9 %) Net Margin 4.9 % 5.7 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 5,223 $ 4,788 $ 435 9.1 % Adjusted EBITDA* Margin 12.6 % 11.5 %

Despite the ongoing impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, consolidated revenue remained stable year-over-year. Consolidated gross profit increased $1.0 million, or 10.0%, and gross margin expanded 260 basis points as a result of continued productivity improvements in the Service Segment, strategic pricing and cost controls, which offset continued softness in the Distribution segment. Operating expenses grew $1.0 million, or 13.9%, due to investments to further technology initiatives and incremental expenses related to pipettes.com. Net income per diluted share was $0.27 compared with $0.32 in last fiscal year’s second quarter with the prior period benefiting by $0.05 from a lower tax rate due to increased discrete income tax benefits related to stock-based awards.

Service segment margins saw significant expansion

Represents the accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services business

(59% of total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021).

($ in thousands) Change FY21 Q2 FY20 Q2 $'s % Service Segment Revenue $ 24,554 $ 23,502 $ 1,052 4.5 % Gross Profit $ 7,900 $ 6,012 $ 1,888 31.4 % Gross Margin 32.2 % 25.6 % Operating Income $ 2,977 $ 1,837 $ 1,140 62.1 % Operating Margin 12.1 % 7.8 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 4,475 $ 3,101 $ 1,374 44.3 % Adjusted EBITDA* Margin 18.2 % 13.2 %

The increase in Service revenue reflected new Life Science business, including $1.2 million of incremental revenue from pipettes.com, which more than offset softness from other markets. On a trailing twelve-month basis, Service revenue was $94.6 million, up 4.3% when compared with the trailing twelve-month period ending with the prior-fiscal year second quarter.

Service segment gross margin improved 660 basis points due to continued productivity initiatives and technology enhancements, more seasoned technicians, optimized client-based lab operations, strategic pricing, and a favorable mix of Service work performed in the quarter.

Distribution segment revenue and margins continued to be impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Represents the sale and rental of new and used professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation (41% of total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021).

($ in thousands) Change FY21 Q2 FY20 Q2 $'s % Distribution Segment Sales $ 17,053 $ 18,261 $ (1,208 ) (6.6 %) Gross Profit $ 3,594 $ 4,433 $ (839 ) (18.9 %) Gross Margin 21.1 % 24.3 % Operating Income $ 101 $ 1,222 $ (1,121 ) (91.7 %) Operating Margin 0.6 % 6.7 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 748 $ 1,687 $ (939 ) (55.7 %) Adjusted EBITDA* Margin 4.4 % 9.2 %

Distribution segment sales continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with reduced demand from oil and gas related businesses and other industrial manufacturing sectors. Rental revenue was up 32% sequentially from the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and was up 1.2% over the prior-year period. Distribution gross margin reflects lower volume from core product sales and reduced co-operative advertising and rebate programs as vendors reduced these programs to lower their costs.

Six Month Review (Results are compared with the first six months of fiscal 2020)

Total revenue was $80.5 million, a decrease of 4.3%, or $3.6 million, primarily due to a reduction in demand for Distribution products as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which commenced at the beginning of the Company’s fiscal 2021 year. Despite the lower revenue, consolidated gross profit was up $0.4 million, or 2.0%, and gross margin expanded 160 basis points to 26.0%. Consolidated operating expenses increased $1.4 million, or 8.9%, as the Company continued to invest in technology initiatives. As a result, operating income was $4.0 million compared with $5.0 million in last fiscal year’s period.

Net income was $2.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared with $4.1 million, or $0.55 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was consistent at $8.7 million. See Note 1 on page 4 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and page 9 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table.

Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Year-to-date net cash provided by operations of $12.5 million increased from $2.8 million in the prior-year period and was used to fund $3.1 million of capital expenditures and $7.6 million of debt repayment. Capital expenditures were primarily focused on technology, Service segment capabilities and rental pool assets.

At the end of the second quarter, Transcat had $28.9 million available for borrowing under its secured revolving credit facility. Total debt of $22.7 million was down $7.6 million from fiscal 2020 year-end. The Company’s leverage ratio, as defined in its credit agreement, was down to 1.19 at quarter end compared with 1.53 at fiscal 2020 year-end.

Outlook

Mr. Rudow concluded, “The results of the second quarter were strong and we are pleased with the significant progress made in our Service margin expansion initiatives. Our balance sheet is solid and the M&A pipeline is active. Additionally, we believe our new customer pipeline positions us well for strong organic growth as we work through these current challenging times. We are equally focused on continuing to advance our initiatives aimed at further enhancing our Service business, including additional technology deployments to drive productivity.

“As we head into the winter months, we remain cautious given the high degree of uncertainty that still exists in today’s COVID-19 impacted economic environment. For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, we expect Service revenue to grow modestly versus last fiscal year’s third quarter, and we anticipate solid improvement in gross margin year-over-year. Distribution is likely to continue to be negatively impacted by the current economic environment. We expect operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 to be similar to the third quarter of fiscal 2020.”

Transcat adjusted its expected income tax rate for fiscal 2021 to a range of 22% to 23% from the previously provided range of 20% to 21%, largely due to profitability exceeding previous estimates.

The Company now expects capital expenditures to be approximately $5.5 million to $6.5 million, up from the previous estimated range of $5.0 million to $5.5 million. Capital investments are expected to be primarily for technology, growth-oriented opportunities within both of its operating segments, and rental pool assets. Maintenance and existing asset replacements are expected to be consistent with fiscal 2020 at approximately $1.0 million to $1.5 million.

NOTE 1 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measure, we present Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense, restructuring expense, and non-cash loss on sale of building), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company’s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the performance of its core operations from period to period by removing the impact of the capital structure (interest), tangible and intangible asset base (depreciation and amortization), taxes, stock-based compensation expense and other items, which is not always commensurate with the reporting period in which it is included. As such, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance when evaluating its business segments and as a basis for planning and forecasting. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and is not calculated through the application of GAAP. As such, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, rather in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies. See the attached Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table below.

ABOUT TRANSCAT

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and other FDA-regulated businesses; as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at its 22 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada, and services at 20 imbedded customer-site locations. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat’s strategy is to leverage the complementary nature of its two operating segments, its comprehensive service capabilities, strong brand, enhanced e-commerce capabilities and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model.

More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and thus are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “plans,” “aims” and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events or developments that Transcat expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to statements relating to anticipated revenue, profit margins, the impact of and the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commercialization of software projects, sales operations, capital expenditures, cash flows, operating income, growth strategy, segment growth, potential acquisitions, integration of acquired businesses, market position, customer preferences, outlook and changes in market conditions in the industries in which Transcat operates are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in Transcat’s Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled “Risk Factors.” Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on the Company’s forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update, correct or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TRANSCAT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Six Months Ended September 26,

2019 September 26,

2019 Service Revenue $ 24,554 $ 23,502 $ 47,521 $ 45,900 Distribution Sales 17,053 18,261 32,990 38,258 Total Revenue 41,607 41,763 80,511 84,158 Cost of Service Revenue 16,654 17,490 33,552 34,516 Cost of Distribution Sales 13,459 13,828 26,056 29,145 Total Cost of Revenue 30,113 31,318 59,608 63,661 Gross Profit 11,494 10,445 20,903 20,497 Selling, Marketing and Warehouse Expenses 4,291 4,231 8,365 8,703 Administrative Expenses 4,125 3,155 8,496 6,777 Total Operating Expenses 8,416 7,386 16,861 15,480 Operating Income 3,078 3,059 4,042 5,017 Interest and Other Expense, net 317 297 560 582 Income Before Income Taxes 2,761 2,762 3,482 4,435 Provision for Income Taxes 737 383 660 338 Net Income $ 2,024 $ 2,379 $ 2,822 $ 4,097 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.38 $ 0.56 Average Shares Outstanding 7,417 7,331 7,405 7,293 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.38 $ 0.55 Average Shares Outstanding 7,549 7,484 7,525 7,441

TRANSCAT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) September 26,

2020 March 28,

2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 962 $ 499 Accounts Receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $589 and $480 as of September 26, 2020 and March 28, 2020, respectively 27,647 30,952 Other Receivables 717 1,132 Inventory, net 13,685 14,180 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 2,369 1,697 Total Current Assets 45,380 48,460 Property and Equipment, net 21,475 20,833 Goodwill 41,773 41,540 Intangible Assets, net 6,737 7,977 Right To Use Asset, net 10,010 8,593 Other Assets 685 719 Total Assets $ 126,060 $ 128,122 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 11,055 $ 11,947 Accrued Compensation and Other Liabilities 7,118 6,907 Income Taxes Payable 438 86 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 2,024 1,982 Total Current Liabilities 20,635 20,922 Long-Term Debt 20,709 28,362 Deferred Tax Liabilities 3,072 3,025 Lease Liabilities 8,197 6,832 Other Liabilities 3,345 1,894 Total Liabilities 55,958 61,035 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock, par value $0.50 per share, 30,000,000 shares authorized; 7,432,582 and 7,381,180 shares issued and outstanding as of September 26, 2020 and March 28, 2020, respectively 3,716 3,691 Capital in Excess of Par Value 18,453 17,929 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (682 ) (1,010 ) Retained Earnings 48,615 46,477 Total Shareholders' Equity 70,102 67,087 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 126,060 $ 128,122

TRANSCAT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Income $ 2,822 $ 4,097 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Loss on Sale of Property and Equipment 68 240 Deferred Income Taxes 47 10 Depreciation and Amortization 3,736 3,303 Provision for Accounts Receivable and Inventory Reserves 523 201 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 678 305 Changes in Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable and Other Receivables 3,543 778 Inventory 623 (807 ) Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets (625 ) (1,149 ) Accounts Payable (892 ) (3,433 ) Accrued Compensation and Other Liabilities 1,626 (475 ) Income Taxes Payable 327 (236 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 12,476 2,834 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchase of Property and Equipment (3,116 ) (4,048 ) Proceeds from Sale of Property and Equipment - 184 Business Acquisitions, Net of cash acquired - (452 ) Payment of Contingent Consideration & Holdbacks Related to Business Acquisition - (484 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (3,116 ) (4,800 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: (Repayments of) Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facility, net (6,632 ) 4,598 Repayments of Term Loan (979 ) (938 ) Issuance of Common Stock 474 1,372 Repurchase of Common Stock (1,287 ) (2,822 ) Net Cash (Used in)/Provided by Financing Activities (8,424 ) 2,210 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (473 ) (112 ) Net Increase in Cash 463 132 Cash at Beginning of Period 499 788 Cash at End of Period $ 962 $ 920

TRANSCAT, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Fiscal 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Net Income $ 798 $ 2,024 $ 2,822 + Interest Expense 224 233 457 + Other Expense / (Income) 19 84 103 + Tax Provision (77 ) 737 660 Operating Income $ 964 $ 3,078 $ 4,042 + Depreciation & Amortization 1,871 1,864 3,735 + Restructuring Expense 360 - 360 + Other (Expense) / Income (19 ) (85 ) (104 ) + Noncash Stock Compensation 312 366 678 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,488 $ 5,223 $ 8,711 Segment Breakdown Service Operating Income $ 1,129 $ 2,977 $ 4,106 + Depreciation & Amortization 1,394 1,359 2,753 + Restructuring Expense 193 - 193 + Other (Expense) / Income (15 ) (57 ) (72 ) + Noncash Stock Compensation 162 196 358 Service Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,863 $ 4,475 $ 7,338 Distribution Operating Income $ (165 ) $ 101 $ (64 ) + Depreciation & Amortization 477 505 982 + Restructuring Expense 167 167 + Other (Expense) / Income (4 ) (28 ) (32 ) + Noncash Stock Compensation 150 170 320 Distribution Adjusted EBITDA $ 625 $ 748 $ 1,373 Fiscal 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Net Income $ 1,718 $ 2,379 $ 1,477 $ 2,493 $ 8,067 + Interest Expense 244 243 216 231 934 + Other Expense / (Income) 41 54 (22 ) 113 186 + Tax Provision (45 ) 383 420 905 1,663 Operating Income $ 1,958 $ 3,059 $ 2,091 $ 3,742 $ 10,850 + Depreciation & Amortization 1,622 1,681 1,648 1,707 6,658 + Other (Expense) / Income 159 (54 ) 22 (112 ) 15 + Noncash Stock Compensation 203 102 305 274 884 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,942 $ 4,788 $ 4,066 $ 5,611 $ 18,407 Segment Breakdown Service Operating Income $ 738 $ 1,837 $ 488 $ 2,609 $ 5,672 + Depreciation & Amortization 1,220 1,246 1,206 1,257 4,929 + Other (Expense) / Income 77 (38 ) 13 (72 ) (20 ) + Noncash Stock Compensation 112 56 159 143 470 Service Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,147 $ 3,101 $ 1,866 $ 3,937 $ 11,051 Distribution Operating Income $ 1,220 $ 1,222 $ 1,603 $ 1,133 $ 5,178 + Depreciation & Amortization 401 436 442 450 1,729 + Other (Expense) / Income 83 (17 ) 9 (40 ) 35 + Noncash Stock Compensation 91 46 146 131 414 Distribution Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,795 $ 1,687 $ 2,200 $ 1,674 $ 7,356

TRANSCAT, INC.

Additional Information - Business Segment Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Change SERVICE FY 2021 Q2 FY 2020 Q2 $'s % Service Revenue $ 24,554 $ 23,502 $ 1,052 4.5 % Cost of Service Revenue 16,654 17,490 (836 ) (4.8 %) Gross Profit $ 7,900 $ 6,012 $ 1,888 31.4 % Gross Margin 32.2 % 25.6 % Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses $ 2,427 $ 2,227 $ 200 9.0 % General and Administrative Expenses 2,496 1,948 548 28.1 % Operating Income $ 2,977 $ 1,837 $ 1,140 62.1 % % of Revenue 12.1 % 7.8 % Change DISTRIBUTION FY 2021 Q2 FY 2020 Q2 $'s % Distribution Sales $ 17,053 $ 18,261 $ (1,208 ) (6.6 %) Cost of Distribution Sales 13,459 13,828 (369 ) (2.7 %) Gross Profit $ 3,594 $ 4,433 $ (839 ) (18.9 %) Gross Margin 21.1 % 24.3 % Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses $ 1,864 $ 2,004 $ (140 ) (7.0 %) General and Administrative Expenses 1,629 1,207 422 35.0 % Operating Income $ 101 $ 1,222 $ (1,121 ) (91.7 %) % of Sales 0.6 % 6.7 % Change TOTAL FY 2021 Q2 FY 2020 Q2 $'s % Total Revenue $ 41,607 $ 41,763 $ (156 ) (0.4 %) Total Cost of Revenue 30,113 31,318 (1,205 ) (3.8 %) Gross Profit $ 11,494 $ 10,445 $ 1,049 10.0 % Gross Margin 27.6 % 25.0 % Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses $ 4,291 $ 4,231 $ 60 1.4 % General and Administrative Expenses 4,125 3,155 970 30.7 % Operating Income $ 3,078 $ 3,059 $ 19 0.6 % % of Revenue 7.4 % 7.3 %

TRANSCAT, INC.

Additional Information - Business Segment Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Change SERVICE FY 2021 YTD FY 2020 YTD $'s % Service Revenue $ 47,521 $ 45,900 $ 1,621 3.5 % Cost of Service Revenue 33,552 34,516 (964 ) (2.8 %) Gross Profit $ 13,969 $ 11,384 $ 2,585 22.7 % Gross Margin 29.4 % 24.8 % Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses $ 4,775 $ 4,613 $ 162 3.5 % General and Administrative Expenses 5,088 4,196 892 21.3 % Operating Income $ 4,106 $ 2,575 $ 1,531 59.5 % % of Revenue 8.6 % 5.6 % Change DISTRIBUTION FY 2021 YTD FY 2020 YTD $'s % Distribution Sales $ 32,990 $ 38,258 $ (5,268 ) (13.8 %) Cost of Distribution Sales 26,056 29,145 (3,089 ) (10.6 %) Gross Profit $ 6,934 $ 9,113 $ (2,179 ) (23.9 %) Gross Margin 21.0 % 23.8 % Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses $ 3,590 $ 4,090 $ (500 ) (12.2 %) General and Administrative Expenses 3,408 2,581 827 32.0 % Operating Income $ (64 ) $ 2,442 $ (2,506 ) (102.6 %) % of Sales (0.2 %) 6.4 % Change TOTAL FY 2021 YTD FY 2020 YTD $'s % Total Revenue $ 80,511 $ 84,158 $ (3,647 ) (4.3 %) Total Cost of Revenue 59,608 63,661 (4,053 ) (6.4 %) Gross Profit $ 20,903 $ 20,497 $ 406 2.0 % Gross Margin 26.0 % 24.4 % Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses $ 8,365 $ 8,703 $ (338 ) (3.9 %) General and Administrative Expenses 8,496 6,777 1,719 25.4 % Operating Income $ 4,042 $ 5,017 $ (975 ) (19.4 %) % of Revenue 5.0 % 6.0 %

