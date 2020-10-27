Orthofix Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for November 5, 2020

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal products and therapies, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter 2020 before market open on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Jon Serbousek, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Rice, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast to review the Company’s results at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (833) 670-0709 in the U.S. and (343) 761-2533 outside the U.S., and referencing the conference ID 9769675. A replay of the call will be available for three weeks by dialing (800) 585-8367 in the U.S. or (416) 621-4642 outside the U.S., and entering the conference ID 9769675. A webcast of the conference call may be accessed at ir.Orthofix.com/events-and-presentations.