 

Summit Materials, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit,” "Summit Inc." or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced results for the third quarter of 2020.

For the three months ended September 26, 2020, the Company reported net income attributable to Summit Inc. of $90.7 million, or $0.79 per basic share, compared to net income attributable to Summit Inc. of $55.8 million, or $0.50 per basic share in the comparable prior year period. Summit reported adjusted diluted net income of $63.9 million, or $0.55 per adjusted diluted share as compared to adjusted diluted net income of $58.2 million, or $0.50 per adjusted diluted share in the prior year period.

Summit's net revenue decreased 3.1% in the third quarter of 2020 to $645.2 million, compared to $665.8 million in the third quarter of 2019, on lower east segment and cement revenue relative to a year ago. Net revenue increased $38.5 million to $1,562.9 million in the nine months ended September 26, 2020, primarily resulting from organic growth in aggregates and ready-mix concrete. The Company reported operating income of $100.6 million in the third quarter 2020, compared to $130.9 million in the prior year period, as the third quarter 2020 included $10.6 million of CEO transition and related stock compensation adjustments.

Operating income increased by $5.3 million in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to the first nine months of 2019, primarily as net revenue gains exceeded increases in costs of revenue and general and administrative expenses. Summit's operating margin percentage for the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 decreased to 15.6% from 19.7%, and increased to 10.2% from 10.1%, respectively, from the comparable period a year ago, due to the factors noted above.

Net income attributable to Summit Inc., which included the reversal of an unrecognized tax benefit, increased 62.7% in the third quarter to $90.7 million as compared to $55.8 million. Net income attributable to Summit Inc. was $102.8 million for the nine months ended September 26, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8.1% in the third quarter to $177.7 million as compared to $193.3 million in 2019, and for the first nine months of 2020 Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.1% to $354.4 million.

For the three months ended September 26, 2020, sales volumes increased 3.1% in aggregates, and decreased 1.0% in ready-mix concrete, 6.4% in asphalt and 11.3% in cement relative to the same period last year. Average selling prices in the third quarter of 2020 decreased 2.2% in aggregates, and increased 0.5% in cement, 4.6% in ready-mix concrete and were flat in asphalt relative to the prior year period. We had organic price growth across all lines of business during the third quarter of 2020.

Anne Noonan, CEO of Summit Materials, commented, "Our West segment performance was the highlight of the quarter, delivering 16.5% growth in Adjusted EBITDA in Q3, as migration trends favor certain US central and western suburban and exurban markets that we serve. Company-wide, our adjusted cash gross profit margin has held steady. We are focused on consistent organic growth with investment in greenfields and Summit end markets that are underpinned by strong growth fundamentals. Sustainable organic growth serves as a foundation to support strategic acquisitions, such as Multisources of Texas, and Valley Gravel of British Columbia, which we completed in the third quarter while keeping our leverage ratio steady at 3.5x. Most importantly, we continue to vigilantly practice safety and distancing protocols in response to the COVID-19 outbreak."

As of September 26, 2020, the Company had $288.8 million in cash and $1.9 billion in debt outstanding. The Company's $345 million revolving credit facility has $329 million available after letters of credit. For the nine months ended September 26, 2020, cash flow provided by operations was $218.0 million while cash paid for capital equipment was $140.0 million. Brian Harris, CFO of Summit Materials added, "During Q3, we strengthened our balance sheet by redeeming all of the outstanding $650 million 6.125% notes due 2023, which was our nearest term maturity, with proceeds from our issuance of $700 million of 5.250% notes due 2029. Summit reported over $617 million in available liquidity at quarter end."

Given the uncertainties relating to COVID-19, Summit is not providing Adjusted EBITDA guidance at this time. Noonan continued, "We continue to believe that it is prudent to forego providing guidance pending better visibility into the ultimate resumption of normal business conditions."

The Company is expanding its previously announced 2020 capital expenditure guidance to $175 million to $185 million, including $50 million to $60 million for greenfield projects. This is an increase from the Company's previous guidance of $145 million to $160 million.

Third Quarter 2020 | Results by Line of Business

Aggregates Business: Aggregates net revenues decreased by $1.1 million to $136.4 million in the third quarter 2020 when compared to the prior year period. Aggregates adjusted cash gross profit margin decreased to 64.2% in the third quarter 2020 as compared to 68.6% in the third quarter 2019 on differences in product mix. Aggregates sales volumes increased 3.1% in the third quarter 2020 when compared to the prior-year period on higher volumes in Texas, partially offset by lower volumes in Missouri, Kentucky, and British Columbia. Average selling prices for aggregates decreased 2.2% in the third quarter 2020. On a mix-adjusted basis, Summit estimates that aggregates prices have increased by approximately 2.1% year-to-date in 2020.

Cement Business: Cement segment net revenues decreased 14.3% to $84.9 million in the third quarter 2020, when compared to the prior-year period, on lower sales volume of cement. Cement adjusted cash gross profit margin decreased to 45.1% in the third quarter, compared to 46.0% in the prior year period, as lower volumes resulted in higher unit plant costs. In addition, our solid waste processing facility continued to undergo repairs related to an explosion that occurred in April 2020. The Adjusted EBITDA impact from the down time at the facility was approximately $4.3 million in the third quarter. Organic sales volume of cement decreased 11.3% in the third quarter and organic average selling prices increased 0.5% when compared to the prior year period.

Products Business: Products net revenues were $321.8 million in the third quarter 2020, compared to $324.7 million in the prior year period. Products adjusted cash gross profit margin increased to 25.4% in the third quarter, versus 24.4% in the prior year period. Our organic average sales price for ready-mix concrete increased 4.6% and organic sales volumes of ready-mix concrete decreased 1.0%, as higher volumes in residential construction markets were offset by flat to slightly lower volumes in other parts of Texas (Permian) and Kentucky. Our organic average sales price for asphalt was flat, while asphalt organic sales volumes decreased 6.4%, as lower volume in Kentucky was offset by higher volumes in North Texas and Kansas.

Third Quarter 2020 | Results By Reporting Segment

Net revenue decreased by 3.1% to $645.2 million in the third quarter 2020, versus $665.8 million in the prior year period. The reduction in net revenue was primarily attributable to lower volume of cement, asphalt, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, partially offset by higher cement and ready-mix concrete prices. Aggregates reported average selling prices declined 2.2% in the third quarter 2020 relative to the prior year, but on a product mix adjusted basis, year to date aggregates pricing has increased approximately 2.1%. The Company reported operating income of $100.6 million in the third quarter 2020, compared to $130.9 million in the prior year period.

Net income increased to $92.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, which included a $32.9 million reversal of an unrecognized tax benefit, compared to income of $58.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8.1% to $177.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $193.3 million in the prior year period on lower revenue.

West Segment: The West Segment reported operating income of $72.3 million in the third quarter 2020, compared to $58.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $95.5 million in the third quarter 2020, compared to $81.9 million in the prior year period. Improvements in operating income reflected increased demand for aggregates and ready-mix concrete in Utah and Texas. Aggregates revenue in the third quarter increased 12.2% over the prior year period, while organic average sales prices increased 4.4%. Ready-mix concrete revenue in the third quarter 2020 increased 3.6% over the prior year period, as organic volumes decreased 0.3% and were offset as organic average sales prices increased 3.9%, reflecting favorable market conditions in Utah and Texas. Asphalt revenue increased by 1.4% in the third quarter 2020 over the prior year period. While asphalt volumes decreased 1.0%, particularly in British Columbia, organic sales prices increased 2.4%, particularly in parts of Texas. The Company completed the acquisition of Multisources of Houston, Texas and Valley Gravel of Abbotsford, British Columbia, in the third quarter, both of which are primarily aggregates businesses.

East Segment: The East Segment reported operating income of $29.3 million in the third quarter 2020, compared to $55.5 million in the prior year period as lower asphalt revenues due to the ongoing fiscal constraints in Kentucky more than offset strength in ready-mix concrete. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $56.9 million in the third quarter 2020, compared to $76.8 million in the prior year period. Aggregates revenue decreased 7.2%, resulting in part from a 5.6% decrease in organic volumes, notably in Kentucky and also in Missouri, where the Company was involved in significant floor repair work a year ago and operations have since returned to normal run rates. Aggregates average selling prices decreased 2.2% on a difference in product mix from the year-ago quarter. Ready-mix concrete revenue increased 3.6% as organic average selling prices increased 6.8% due in part to wind farm work in Kansas. Asphalt revenue decreased 30.7% as organic volumes decreased 17.8% on a lower contribution from Kentucky, while organic average selling prices decreased 7.0%.

Cement Segment: The Cement Segment reported operating income of $24.0 million in the third quarter 2020, compared to $31.5 million in the prior year period. The segment reported organic sales volumes and organic average selling prices decreased 11.3% and increased 0.5%, respectively, during the third quarter 2020 as compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $35.1 million in the third quarter 2020, compared to $42.7 million in the prior year period as lower volumes resulted in higher unit plant costs. In addition, our solid waste processing facility continued to undergo repairs related to an explosion that occurred in April 2020. The Adjusted EBITDA impact from the down time at the facility was approximately $4.3 million in the third quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 26, 2020, the Company had cash on hand of $288.8 million and borrowing capacity under its $345 million revolving credit facility of $329 million. The borrowing capacity on the revolving credit facility is currently fully available to the Company within the terms and covenant requirements of its credit agreement. As of September 26, 2020, the Company had $1.9 billion in debt outstanding.

Financial Outlook

The Company is expanding its previously announced 2020 capital expenditure guidance to $175 million to $185 million, including $50 million to $60 million for greenfield projects. This is an increase from the Company's previous guidance of $145 million to $160 million.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regulates the use of “non-GAAP financial measures,” such as Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt which are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). We have provided these measures because, among other things, we believe that they provide investors with additional information to measure our performance, evaluate our ability to service our debt and evaluate certain flexibility under our restrictive covenants. Our Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt may vary from the use of such terms by others and should not be considered as alternatives to or more important than net income (loss), operating income (loss), revenue or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of operating performance or to cash flows as measures of liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and other non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA are that these measures do not reflect: (i) our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (iii) interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest and principal payments on our debt; and (iv) income tax payments we are required to make. Because of these limitations, we rely primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and other non-GAAP measures on a supplemental basis.

Adjusted EBITDA, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt reflect additional ways of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to U.S. GAAP financial measures included in the tables attached to this press release, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the attached tables. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects” or “anticipates” or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. All statements made relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be realized. Important factors could affect our results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Summit Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ended March 28, 2020, each as filed with the SEC, and any factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in any of our subsequently filed SEC filings.

  • the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or any similar crisis, on our business;
  • our dependence on the construction industry and the strength of the local economies in which we operate;
  • the cyclical nature of our business;
  • risks related to weather and seasonality;
  • risks associated with our capital-intensive business;
  • competition within our local markets;
  • our ability to execute on our acquisition strategy, successfully integrate acquisitions with our existing operations and retain key employees of acquired businesses;
  • our dependence on securing and permitting aggregate reserves in strategically located areas;
  • declines in public infrastructure construction and delays or reductions in governmental funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state agencies;
  • our reliance on private investment in infrastructure, which may be adversely affected by periods of economic stagnation and recession;
  • environmental, health, safety and climate change laws or governmental requirements or policies concerning zoning and land use;
  • costs associated with pending and future litigation;
  • rising prices for commodities, labor and other production and delivery inputs as a result of inflation or otherwise;
  • conditions in the credit markets;
  • our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us;
  • material costs and losses as a result of claims that our products do not meet regulatory requirements or contractual specifications;
  • cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts;
  • special hazards related to our operations that may cause personal injury or property damage not covered by insurance;
  • unexpected factors affecting self-insurance claims and reserve estimates;
  • our substantial current level of indebtedness, including our exposure to variable interest rate risk;
  • our dependence on senior management and other key personnel, and our ability to retain and attract qualified personnel;
  • supply constraints or significant price fluctuations in the electricity and petroleum-based resources that we use, including diesel and liquid asphalt;
  • climate change and climate change legislation or regulations;
  • unexpected operational difficulties;
  • interruptions in our information technology systems and infrastructure; including cybersecurity and data leakage risks; and
  • potential labor disputes, strikes, other forms of work stoppage or other union activities.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statement that we make herein speaks only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

 

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 26,

 

September 28,

 

September 26,

 

September 28,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product

 

$

540,904

 

 

 

$

554,721

 

 

 

$

1,334,471

 

 

 

$

1,293,999

 

 

Service

 

104,342

 

 

 

111,126

 

 

 

228,421

 

 

 

230,389

 

 

Net revenue

 

645,246

 

 

 

665,847

 

 

 

1,562,892

 

 

 

1,524,388

 

 

Delivery and subcontract revenue

 

64,373

 

 

 

66,235

 

 

 

144,926

 

 

 

141,224

 

 

Total revenue

 

709,619

 

 

 

732,082

 

 

 

1,707,818

 

 

 

1,665,612

 

 

Cost of revenue (excluding items shown separately below):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product

 

331,853

 

 

 

338,119

 

 

 

857,912

 

 

 

846,702

 

 

Service

 

72,778

 

 

 

78,625

 

 

 

162,479

 

 

 

167,550

 

 

Net cost of revenue

 

404,631

 

 

 

416,744

 

 

 

1,020,391

 

 

 

1,014,252

 

 

Delivery and subcontract cost

 

64,373

 

 

 

66,235

 

 

 

144,926

 

 

 

141,224

 

 

Total cost of revenue

 

469,004

 

 

 

482,979

 

 

 

1,165,317

 

 

 

1,155,476

 

 

General and administrative expenses

 

81,499

 

 

 

62,344

 

 

 

218,267

 

 

 

190,915

 

 

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

 

58,054

 

 

 

55,127

 

 

 

163,760

 

 

 

164,140

 

 

Transaction costs

 

445

 

 

 

751

 

 

 

1,517

 

 

 

1,449

 

 

Operating income

 

100,617

 

 

 

130,881

 

 

 

158,957

 

 

 

153,632

 

 

Interest expense

 

24,623

 

 

 

28,917

 

 

 

78,049

 

 

 

88,423

 

 

Loss on debt financings

 

4,064

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,064

 

 

 

14,565

 

 

Other income, net

 

(1,226

)

 

 

(1,875

)

 

 

(2,753

)

 

 

(8,354

)

 

Income from operations before taxes

 

73,156

 

 

 

103,839

 

 

 

79,597

 

 

 

58,998

 

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(19,613

)

 

 

45,602

 

 

 

(25,333

)

 

 

34,272

 

 

Net income

 

92,769

 

 

 

58,237

 

 

 

104,930

 

 

 

24,726

 

 

Net income attributable to Summit Holdings (1)

 

2,039

 

 

 

2,480

 

 

 

2,115

 

 

 

1,331

 

 

Net income attributable to Summit Holdings

 

$

90,730

 

 

 

$

55,757

 

 

 

$

102,815

 

 

 

$

23,395

 

 

Earnings per share of Class A common stock:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.79

 

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

 

$

0.90

 

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

Diluted

 

$

0.79

 

 

 

$

0.48

 

 

 

$

0.90

 

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

Weighted average shares of Class A common stock:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

114,116,564

 

 

 

112,179,137

 

 

 

113,943,292

 

 

 

112,020,275

 

 

Diluted

 

114,472,171

 

 

 

115,505,122

 

 

 

114,457,276

 

 

 

112,497,610

 

 

 
____________________________________________________

(1) Represents portion of business owned by pre-IPO investors rather than by Summit.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

September 26,

 

December 28,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(audited)

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

288,757

 

 

$

311,319

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

309,377

 

 

253,256

 

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

 

44,001

 

 

13,088

 

Inventories

 

209,774

 

 

204,787

 

Other current assets

 

13,632

 

 

13,831

 

Total current assets

 

865,541

 

 

796,281

 

Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (September 26, 2020 - $1,088,710 and December 28, 2019 - $955,815)

 

1,763,066

 

 

1,747,449

 

Goodwill

 

1,303,086

 

 

1,199,699

 

Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization (September 26, 2020 - $12,467 and December 28, 2019 - $10,366)

 

37,923

 

 

23,498

 

Deferred tax assets, less valuation allowance (September 26, 2020 - $1,675 and December 28, 2019 - $1,675)

 

241,900

 

 

212,333

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

28,551

 

 

32,777

 

Other assets

 

52,103

 

 

55,519

 

Total assets

 

$

4,292,170

 

 

$

4,067,556

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Current portion of debt

 

$

7,942

 

 

$

7,942

 

Current portion of acquisition-related liabilities

 

31,968

 

 

32,700

 

Accounts payable

 

149,475

 

 

116,359

 

Accrued expenses

 

144,064

 

 

120,005

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

8,193

 

 

8,427

 

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings

 

14,225

 

 

13,864

 

Total current liabilities

 

355,867

 

 

299,297

 

Long-term debt

 

1,893,212

 

 

1,851,057

 

Acquisition-related liabilities

 

12,876

 

 

19,801

 

Tax receivable agreement liability

 

327,957

 

 

326,965

 

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

 

21,327

 

 

25,381

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

111,435

 

 

100,282

 

Total liabilities

 

2,722,674

 

 

2,622,783

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 114,123,911 and 113,309,385 shares issued and outstanding as of September 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019, respectively

 

1,142

 

 

1,134

 

Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 99 shares issued and outstanding as of September 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,257,506

 

 

1,234,020

 

Accumulated earnings

 

291,620

 

 

188,805

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

975

 

 

3,448

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

1,551,243

 

 

1,427,407

 

Noncontrolling interest in Summit Holdings

 

18,253

 

 

17,366

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,569,496

 

 

1,444,773

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

4,292,170

 

 

$

4,067,556

 

 

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 26,

 

September 28,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flow from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

104,930

 

 

 

$

24,726

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

 

164,397

 

 

 

166,997

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

23,119

 

 

 

15,424

 

 

Net gain on asset disposals

 

(5,746

)

 

 

(8,030

)

 

Non-cash loss on debt financings

 

4,064

 

 

 

2,850

 

 

Change in deferred tax asset, net

 

(28,968

)

 

 

32,736

 

 

Other

 

760

 

 

 

(1,609

)

 

Decrease (increase) in operating assets, net of acquisitions and dispositions:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(48,361

)

 

 

(121,196

)

 

Inventories

 

(2,829

)

 

 

16,296

 

 

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

 

(30,912

)

 

 

(31,085

)

 

Other current assets

 

(75

)

 

 

5,635

 

 

Other assets

 

8,367

 

 

 

4,992

 

 

(Decrease) increase in operating liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

21,729

 

 

 

52,423

 

 

Accrued expenses

 

3,164

 

 

 

8,447

 

 

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings

 

395

 

 

 

618

 

 

Tax receivable agreement liability

 

993

 

 

 

424

 

 

Other liabilities

 

3,012

 

 

 

(5,805

)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

218,039

 

 

 

163,843

 

 

Cash flow from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(123,195

)

 

 

(2,842

)

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(140,006

)

 

 

(139,762

)

 

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

 

8,848

 

 

 

13,035

 

 

Other

 

1,395

 

 

 

(207

)

 

Net cash used for investing activities

 

(252,958

)

 

 

(129,776

)

 

Cash flow from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from debt issuances

 

700,000

 

 

 

300,000

 

 

Debt issuance costs

 

(9,565

)

 

 

(6,312

)

 

Payments on debt

 

(666,892

)

 

 

(264,906

)

 

Payments on acquisition-related liabilities

 

(10,391

)

 

 

(11,000

)

 

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

329

 

 

 

2,559

 

 

Other

 

(908

)

 

 

(501

)

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

12,573

 

 

 

19,840

 

 

Impact of foreign currency on cash

 

(216

)

 

 

174

 

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash

 

(22,562

)

 

 

54,081

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period

 

311,319

 

 

 

128,508

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents—end of period

 

$

288,757

 

 

 

$

182,589

 

 

 

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Revenue Data by Segment and Line of Business

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 26,

 

September 28,

 

September 26,

 

September 28,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Segment Net Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West

 

$

351,510

 

 

$

331,501

 

 

$

835,026

 

 

$

773,036

 

East

 

208,862

 

 

235,355

 

 

529,405

 

 

530,508

 

Cement

 

84,874

 

 

98,991

 

 

198,461

 

 

220,844

 

Net Revenue

 

$

645,246

 

 

$

665,847

 

 

$

1,562,892

 

 

$

1,524,388

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Line of Business - Net Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Materials

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aggregates

 

$

136,396

 

 

$

137,528

 

 

$

362,546

 

 

$

354,050

 

Cement (1)

 

82,698

 

 

92,482

 

 

188,854

 

 

202,780

 

Products

 

321,810

 

 

324,711

 

 

783,071

 

 

737,169

 

Total Materials and Products

 

540,904

 

 

554,721

 

 

1,334,471

 

 

1,293,999

 

Services

 

104,342

 

 

111,126

 

 

228,421

 

 

230,389

 

Net Revenue

 

$

645,246

 

 

$

665,847

 

 

$

1,562,892

 

 

$

1,524,388

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Line of Business - Net Cost of Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Materials

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aggregates

 

$

48,829

 

 

$

43,156

 

 

$

146,015

 

 

$

142,698

 

Cement

 

44,445

 

 

46,960

 

 

115,987

 

 

117,423

 

Products

 

240,084

 

 

245,396

 

 

596,672

 

 

579,286

 

Total Materials and Products

 

333,358

 

 

335,512

 

 

858,674

 

 

839,407

 

Services

 

71,273

 

 

81,232

 

 

161,717

 

 

174,845

 

Net Cost of Revenue

 

$

404,631

 

 

$

416,744

 

 

$

1,020,391

 

 

$

1,014,252

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Line of Business - Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Materials

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aggregates

 

$

87,567

 

 

$

94,372

 

 

$

216,531

 

 

$

211,352

 

Cement (3)

 

38,253

 

 

45,522

 

 

72,867

 

 

85,357

 

Products

 

81,726

 

 

79,315

 

 

186,399

 

 

157,883

 

Total Materials and Products

 

207,546

 

 

219,209

 

 

475,797

 

 

454,592

 

Services

 

33,069

 

 

29,894

 

 

66,704

 

 

55,544

 

Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

 

$

240,615

 

 

$

249,103

 

 

$

542,501

 

 

$

510,136

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Materials

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aggregates

 

64.2

%

 

68.6

%

 

59.7

%

 

59.7

%

Cement (3)

 

45.1

%

 

46.0

%

 

36.7

%

 

38.7

%

Products

 

25.4

%

 

24.4

%

 

23.8

%

 

21.4

%

Services

 

31.7

%

 

26.9

%

 

29.2

%

 

24.1

%

Total Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin

 

37.3

%

 

37.4

%

 

34.7

%

 

33.5

%

 
____________________________________________________

(1) Net revenue for the cement line of business excludes revenue associated with hazardous and non-hazardous waste, which is processed into fuel and used in the cement plants and is included in services net revenue. Additionally, net revenue from cement swaps and other cement-related products are included in products net revenue.

(2) Adjusted cash gross profit is calculated as net revenue by line of business less net cost of revenue by line of business. Adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as adjusted cash gross profit divided by net revenue.

(3) The cement adjusted cash gross profit includes the earnings from the waste processing operations, cement swaps and other products. Cement line of business adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as cement adjusted cash gross profit divided by cement segment net revenue.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Volume and Price Statistics

(Units in thousands)

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

Total Volume

 

September 26,
2020

 

September 28,
2019

 

September 26,
2020

 

September 28,
2019

Aggregates (tons)

 

16,383

 

 

 

15,895

 

 

 

42,476

 

 

 

40,630

 

 

Cement (tons)

 

733

 

 

 

826

 

 

 

1,686

 

 

 

1,821

 

 

Ready-mix concrete (cubic yards)

 

1,531

 

 

 

1,546

 

 

 

4,217

 

 

 

4,035

 

 

Asphalt (tons)

 

2,118

 

 

 

2,263

 

 

 

4,281

 

 

 

4,280

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

Pricing

 

September 26, 2020

 

September 28, 2019

 

September 26, 2020

 

September 28, 2019

Aggregates (per ton)

 

$

10.89

 

 

 

$

11.13

 

 

 

$

10.96

 

 

 

$

11.01

 

 

Cement (per ton)

 

116.17

 

 

 

115.54

 

 

 

116.22

 

 

 

114.95

 

 

Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)

 

117.12

 

 

 

111.94

 

 

 

115.97

 

 

 

110.22

 

 

Asphalt (per ton)

 

60.40

 

 

 

60.40

 

 

 

59.69

 

 

 

59.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

 

Percentage Change in

 

Percentage Change in

Year over Year Comparison

 

Volume

 

Pricing

 

Volume

 

Pricing

Aggregates (per ton)

 

3.1

 

%

 

(2.2

)

%

 

4.5

 

%

 

(0.5

)

%

Cement (per ton)

 

(11.3

)

%

 

0.5

 

%

 

(7.4

)

%

 

1.1

 

%

Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)

 

(1.0

)

%

 

4.6

 

%

 

4.5

 

%

 

5.2

 

%

Asphalt (per ton)

 

(6.4

)

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

1.2

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

 

Percentage Change in

 

Percentage Change in

Year over Year Comparison (Excluding acquisitions)

 

Volume

 

Pricing

 

Volume

 

Pricing

Aggregates (per ton)

 

(5.1

)

%

 

0.5

 

%

 

1.3

 

%

 

0.6

 

%

Cement (per ton)

 

(11.3

)

%

 

0.5

 

%

 

(7.4

)

%

 

1.1

 

%

Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)

 

(1.0

)

%

 

4.6

 

%

 

4.5

 

%

 

5.2

 

%

Asphalt (per ton)

 

(6.4

)

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

1.2

 

%

 

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Reconciliations of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue by Line of Business

($ and Units in thousands, except pricing information)

 

 

 

Three months ended September 26, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Revenue

 

Intercompany

 

Net

 

 

Volumes

 

Pricing

 

by Product

 

Elimination/Delivery

 

Revenue

Aggregates

 

16,383

 

 

$

10.89

 

 

$

178,377

 

 

$

(41,981

)

 

 

$

136,396

 

Cement

 

733

 

 

116.17

 

 

85,108

 

 

(2,410

)

 

 

82,698

 

Materials

 

 

 

 

 

$

263,485

 

 

$

(44,391

)

 

 

$

219,094

 

Ready-mix concrete

 

1,531

 

 

117.12

 

 

179,261

 

 

(137

)

 

 

179,124

 

Asphalt

 

2,118

 

 

60.40

 

 

127,919

 

 

(406

)

 

 

127,513

 

Other Products

 

 

 

 

 

107,745

 

 

(92,572

)

 

 

15,173

 

Products

 

 

 

 

 

$

414,925

 

 

$

(93,115

)

 

 

$

321,810

 

 

 

Nine months ended September 26, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Revenue

 

Intercompany

 

Net

 

 

Volumes

 

Pricing

 

by Product

 

Elimination/Delivery

 

Revenue

Aggregates

 

42,476

 

 

$

10.96

 

 

$

465,498

 

 

$

(102,952

)

 

 

$

362,546

 

Cement

 

1,686

 

 

116.22

 

 

195,972

 

 

(7,118

)

 

 

188,854

 

Materials

 

 

 

 

 

$

661,470

 

 

$

(110,070

)

 

 

$

551,400

 

Ready-mix concrete

 

4,217

 

 

115.97

 

 

489,034

 

 

(324

)

 

 

488,710

 

Asphalt

 

4,281

 

 

59.69

 

 

255,535

 

 

(634

)

 

 

254,901

 

Other Products

 

 

 

 

 

275,566

 

 

(236,106

)

 

 

39,460

 

Products

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,020,135

 

 

$

(237,064

)

 

 

$

783,071

 

 

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

The tables below reconcile our net income to Adjusted EBITDA by segment for the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019.

 

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

 

Three months ended September 26, 2020

 

by Segment

 

West

 

East

 

Cement

 

Corporate

 

Consolidated

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

72,871

 

 

 

$

31,013

 

 

 

$

27,324

 

 

 

$

(38,439

 

)

 

$

92,769

 

 

 

Interest (income) expense

 

(1,192

 

)

 

(649

 

)

 

(3,393

 

)

 

29,857

 

 

 

24,623

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

937

 

 

 

(193

 

)

 

 

 

 

(20,357

 

)

 

(19,613

 

)

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

22,973

 

 

 

22,346

 

 

 

11,066

 

 

 

979

 

 

 

57,364

 

 

 

EBITDA

 

$

95,589

 

 

 

$

52,517

 

 

 

$

34,997

 

 

 

$

(27,960

 

)

 

$

155,143

 

 

 

Accretion

 

144

 

 

 

457

 

 

 

89

 

 

 

 

 

 

690

 

 

 

Loss on debt financings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,064

 

 

 

4,064

 

 

 

Transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

445

 

 

 

445

 

 

 

Non-cash compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,322

 

 

 

13,322

 

 

 

Other

 

(263

 

)

 

3,969

 

 

 

 

 

 

377

 

 

 

4,083

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

95,470

 

 

 

$

56,943

 

 

 

$

35,086

 

 

 

$

(9,752

 

)

 

$

177,747

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

 

27.2

 

%

 

27.3

 

%

 

41.3

 

%

 

 

 

27.5

 

%

 

 
 

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

 

Three months ended September 28, 2019

 

by Segment

 

West

 

East

 

Cement

 

Corporate

 

Consolidated

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

56,829

 

 

 

$

56,640

 

 

 

$

34,303

 

 

 

$

(89,535

)

 

 

$

58,237

 

 

 

Interest expense (income)

 

411

 

 

 

182

 

 

 

(2,731

)

 

 

31,055

 

 

 

28,917

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

1,144

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

 

 

 

44,432

 

 

 

45,602

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

23,171

 

 

 

19,406

 

 

 

10,957

 

 

 

1,041

 

 

 

54,575

 

 

 

EBITDA

 

$

81,555

 

 

 

$

76,254

 

 

 

$

42,529

 

 

 

$

(13,007

)

 

 

$

187,331

 

 

 

Accretion

 

136

 

 

 

262

 

 

 

154

 

 

 

 

 

 

552

 

 

 

Transaction costs

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

750

 

 

 

751

 

 

 

Non-cash compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,819

 

 

 

4,819

 

 

 

Other

 

244

 

 

 

309

 

 

 

 

 

 

(689

)

 

 

(136

)

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

81,936

 

 

 

$

76,825

 

 

 

$

42,683

 

 

 

$

(8,127

)

 

 

$

193,317

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

 

24.7

 

%

 

32.6

 

%

 

43.1

 

%

 

 

 

29.0

 

%

 

 
 

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

 

Nine months ended September 26, 2020

by Segment

 

West

 

East

 

Cement

 

Corporate

 

Consolidated

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

130,409

 

 

 

$

52,152

 

 

 

$

44,432

 

 

 

$

(122,063

)

 

 

$

104,930

 

 

Interest (income) expense

 

(2,479

)

 

 

(1,651

)

 

 

(9,685

)

 

 

91,864

 

 

 

78,049

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

1,524

 

 

 

(358

)

 

 

 

 

 

(26,499

)

 

 

(25,333

)

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

66,707

 

 

 

64,080

 

 

 

28,165

 

 

 

2,960

 

 

 

161,912

 

 

EBITDA

 

$

196,161

 

 

 

$

114,223

 

 

 

$

62,912

 

 

 

$

(53,738

)

 

 

$

319,558

 

 

Accretion

 

375

 

 

 

1,213

 

 

 

260

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,848

 

 

Loss on debt financings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,064

 

 

 

4,064

 

 

Transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,517

 

 

 

1,517

 

 

Non-cash compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23,119

 

 

 

23,119

 

 

Other

 

345

 

 

 

4,464

 

 

 

 

 

 

(522

)

 

 

4,287

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

196,881

 

 

 

$

119,900

 

 

 

$

63,172

 

 

 

$

(25,560

)

 

 

$

354,393

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

 

23.6

 

%

 

22.6

 

%

 

31.8

 

%

 

 

 

22.7

 

%

 
 

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

 

Nine months ended September 28, 2019

by Segment

 

West

 

East

 

Cement

 

Corporate

 

Consolidated

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

78,016

 

 

 

$

73,448

 

 

 

$

51,652

 

 

 

$

(178,390

)

 

 

$

24,726

 

 

Interest expense (income)

 

1,905

 

 

 

2,237

 

 

 

(7,395

)

 

 

91,676

 

 

 

88,423

 

 

Income tax expense

 

1,478

 

 

 

144

 

 

 

 

 

 

32,650

 

 

 

34,272

 

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

69,751

 

 

 

58,851

 

 

 

30,830

 

 

 

2,985

 

 

 

162,417

 

 

EBITDA

 

$

151,150

 

 

 

$

134,680

 

 

 

$

75,087

 

 

 

$

(51,079

)

 

 

$

309,838

 

 

Accretion

 

405

 

 

 

868

 

 

 

450

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,723

 

 

Loss on debt financings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,565

 

 

 

14,565

 

 

Transaction costs

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,437

 

 

 

1,449

 

 

Non-cash compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,424

 

 

 

15,424

 

 

Other

 

(513

)

 

 

(1,069

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,046

)

 

 

(2,628

)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

151,054

 

 

 

$

134,479

 

 

 

$

75,537

 

 

 

$

(20,699

)

 

 

$

340,371

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

 

19.5

 

%

 

25.3

 

%

 

34.2

 

%

 

 

 

22.3

 

%

 
____________________________________________________

(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue.

 

The table below reconciles our net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. to adjusted diluted net income per share for the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019. The per share amount of the net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. presented in the table is calculated using the total equity interests for the purpose of reconciling to adjusted diluted net income per share.

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 26, 2020

 

September 28, 2019

 

September 26, 2020

 

September 28, 2019

Reconciliation of Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Diluted EPS

 

Net Income

 

Per Equity Unit

 

Net Income

 

Per Equity Unit

 

Net Income

 

Per Equity Unit

 

Net Income

 

Per Equity Unit

Net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc.

 

$

90,730

 

 

 

$

0.77

 

 

 

$

55,757

 

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

102,815

 

 

 

$

0.88

 

 

 

$

23,395

 

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

2,039

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

2,480

 

 

0.02

 

 

2,115

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

1,331

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

Adjustment to acquisition deferred liability

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,000

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

Loss on debt financings

 

4,064

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,064

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

14,565

 

 

 

0.13

 

 

Adjusted diluted net income before tax related adjustments

 

96,833

 

 

 

0.83

 

 

 

58,237

 

 

0.50

 

 

108,994

 

 

 

0.93

 

 

 

37,291

 

 

 

0.32

 

 

Changes in unrecognized tax benefits

 

(32,885

)

 

 

(0.28

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(42,422

)

 

 

(0.36

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted net income

 

$

63,948

 

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

 

$

58,237

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

66,572

 

 

 

$

0.57

 

 

 

$

37,291

 

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

Weighted-average shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Class A common stock

 

114,116,564

 

 

 

 

 

112,179,137

 

 

 

 

113,943,292

 

 

 

 

 

112,020,275

 

 

 

 

LP Units outstanding

 

3,053,115

 

 

 

 

 

3,368,058

 

 

 

 

3,086,820

 

 

 

 

 

3,404,231

 

 

 

 

Total equity units

 

117,169,679

 

 

 

 

 

115,547,195

 

 

 

 

117,030,112

 

 

 

 

 

115,424,506

 

 

 

 

 

The following table reconciles operating income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit and Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin for the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019.

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 26,

 

September 28,

 

September 26,

 

September 28,

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

$

100,617

 

 

$

130,881

 

 

$

158,957

 

 

$

153,632

 

General and administrative expenses

 

81,499

 

 

62,344

 

 

218,267

 

 

190,915

 

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

 

58,054

 

 

55,127

 

 

163,760

 

 

164,140

 

Transaction costs

 

445

 

 

751

 

 

1,517

 

 

1,449

 

Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (exclusive of items shown separately)

 

$

240,615

 

 

$

249,103

 

 

$

542,501

 

 

$

510,136

 

Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (exclusive of items shown separately) (1)

 

37.3

%

 

37.4

%

 

34.7

%

 

33.5

%

 
____________________________________________________

(1) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit as a percentage of net revenue.

 

The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019.

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 26,

 

September 28,

 

September 26,

 

September 28,

($ in thousands)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income

 

$

92,769

 

 

$

58,237

 

 

$

104,930

 

 

$

24,726

 

Non-cash items

 

47,613

 

 

100,538

 

 

157,626

 

 

208,368

 

Net income adjusted for non-cash items

 

140,382

 

 

158,775

 

 

262,556

 

 

233,094

 

Change in working capital accounts

 

15,956

 

 

(10,880)

 

 

(44,517)

 

 

(69,251)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

156,338

 

 

147,895

 

 

218,039

 

 

163,843

 

Capital expenditures, net of asset sales

 

(32,041)

 

 

(29,163)

 

 

(131,158)

 

 

(126,727)

 

Free cash flow

 

$

124,297

 

 

$

118,732

 

 

$

86,881

 

 

$

37,116

 

 

