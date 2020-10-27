Triton International to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 9, 2020

October 27, 2020 – Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) ("Triton") today announced that it will host a virtual investor day on Monday, November 9, 2020 beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET.

During the event, which will be webcast live, the Triton management team will provide an overview of the business, share operational and financial highlights, and discuss drivers of value creation, followed by a Q&A session.