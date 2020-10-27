RenaissanceRe Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $47.8 Million, or $0.94 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders of $131.7 Million, or $2.64 Per Diluted Common Share

Kevin J. O’Donnell, President and Chief Executive Officer of RenaissanceRe, commented: “Another active quarter further confirms the critical role RenaissanceRe plays in helping communities rebuild. Our results for the third quarter reflect the climate-change driven frequency of catastrophic events impacting the world, but these are risks that we understand well and are paid to take. As we approach the January renewal, I am confident we will successfully execute our strategy and profitably deploy significant capital by helping our customers solve their biggest problems.”

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) today reported net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders of $47.8 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $36.7 million, or $0.83 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2019. Operating loss attributable to RenaissanceRe common shareholders was $131.7 million, or $2.64 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to operating income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders of $32.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2019. The Company reported an annualized return on average common equity of 2.8% and an annualized operating return on average common equity of negative 7.7% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019. Book value per common share increased $0.86, or 0.6%, to $135.13 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a 0.8% increase in the third quarter of 2019. Tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends increased $1.24, or 1.0%, to $151.33 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a 1.1% increase in the third quarter of 2019.

Third Quarter of 2020 Summary

Net negative impact on net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders of $321.7 million resulting from Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Sally, the wildfires occurring in California, Oregon and Washington (the “Q3 2020 Wildfires”), other catastrophe events including the August 2020 derecho which impacted the U.S. Midwest, Hurricane Isaias, and Typhoon Maysak (the “Other Q3 2020 Catastrophe Events”), and loss estimates associated with aggregate loss contracts on these and other events in the third quarter of 2020 (collectively, the “Q3 2020 Large Loss Events”).

Gross premiums written increased by $282.0 million, or 32.7%, to $1.1 billion, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019, driven by an increase of $168.6 million in the Casualty and Specialty segment and an increase of $113.4 million in the Property segment.

Underwriting loss of $206.1 million and a combined ratio of 120.6% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to an underwriting loss of $3.4 million and a combined ratio of 100.4% in the third quarter of 2019. The Property segment incurred an underwriting loss of $206.6 million and had a combined ratio of 140.0% in the third quarter of 2020. The Casualty and Specialty segment generated underwriting income of $0.6 million and had a combined ratio of 99.9% in the third quarter of 2020. The Company’s underwriting result in the third quarter of 2020 was principally impacted by the Q3 2020 Large Loss Events, which resulted in a net negative impact on the underwriting result of $422.4 million and added 43.4 percentage points to the combined ratio, primarily in the Property segment. The third quarter of 2019 included the impacts of Hurricane Dorian and Typhoon Faxai (collectively, the “Q3 2019 Catastrophe Events”), which resulted in an underwriting loss of $181.9 million and added 20.6 percentage points to the combined ratio.

Total investment result was $307.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, generating an annualized total investment return of 6.2%, compared to $145.8 million and an annualized total investment return of 3.6% in the third quarter of 2019.

Net Negative Impact

Net negative impact includes the sum of estimates of net claims and claim expenses incurred, earned reinstatement premiums assumed and ceded, lost profit commissions and redeemable noncontrolling interest. The Company’s estimates of net negative impact are based on a review of its potential exposures, preliminary discussions with certain counterparties and catastrophe modeling techniques. The Company’s actual net negative impact, both individually and in the aggregate, may vary from these estimates, perhaps materially. Changes in these estimates will be recorded in the period in which they occur.

There remains meaningful uncertainty regarding the estimates and the nature and extent of the losses from catastrophe events, driven by the magnitude and recent occurrence of each event, the geographic areas in which the events occurred, relatively limited claims data received to date, the contingent nature of business interruption and other exposures, potential uncertainties relating to reinsurance recoveries and other factors inherent in loss estimation, among other things.

The financial data in the table below provides additional information detailing the net negative impact of the Q3 2020 Large Loss Events on the Company’s consolidated financial statements in the third quarter of 2020.

Three months ended September 30, 2020 Hurricane Laura Hurricane Sally Q3 2020 Wildfires Other Q3 2020 Catastrophe Events Aggregate Losses Total Q3 2020 Large Loss Events (in thousands) Net claims and claims expenses incurred $ (123,076 ) $ (72,531 ) $ (91,107 ) $ (61,586 ) $ (120,118 ) $ (468,418 ) Assumed reinstatement premiums earned 18,282 5,110 17,604 7,407 5,123 53,526 Ceded reinstatement premiums earned (334 ) (236 ) — — — (570 ) Lost profit commissions (254 ) (418 ) (491 ) (549 ) (5,179 ) (6,891 ) Net negative impact on underwriting result (105,382 ) (68,075 ) (73,994 ) (54,728 ) (120,174 ) (422,353 ) Redeemable noncontrolling interest 20,008 11,834 19,580 17,958 31,262 100,642 Net negative impact on net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ (85,374 ) $ (56,241 ) $ (54,414 ) $ (36,770 ) $ (88,912 ) $ (321,711 )

The financial data below provides additional information detailing the net negative impact of the Q3 2020 Large Loss Events on the Company’s segment underwriting results and consolidated combined ratio in the third quarter of 2020.

Three months ended September 30, 2020 Hurricane Laura Hurricane Sally Q3 2020 Wildfires Other Q3 2020 Catastrophe Events Aggregate Losses Total Q3 2020 Large Loss Events (in thousands, except percentages) Net negative impact on Property segment underwriting result $ (95,845 ) $ (68,075 ) $ (73,994 ) $ (54,728 ) $ (120,174 ) $ (412,816 ) Net negative impact on Casualty and Specialty segment underwriting result (9,537 ) — — — — (9,537 ) Net negative impact on underwriting result $ (105,382 ) $ (68,075 ) $ (73,994 ) $ (54,728 ) $ (120,174 ) $ (422,353 ) Percentage point impact on consolidated combined ratio 10.3 6.7 7.2 5.4 12.0 43.4

Underwriting Results by Segment

Property Segment

Gross premiums written in the Property segment were $427.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $113.4 million, or 36.1%, compared to $314.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Gross premiums written in the catastrophe class of business were $179.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $76.9 million, or 74.8%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. Gross written premiums in the third quarter of 2020 included $52.9 million of reinstatement premiums associated with the Q3 2020 Large Loss Events, as compared to $23.1 million of reinstatement premiums written in the third quarter of 2019 associated with the Q3 2019 Catastrophe Events. In addition, gross written premiums in the third quarter of 2019 included $26.4 million of negative premium adjustments related to the business of the third-party capital vehicles that the Company manages as a result of the acquisition of Tokio Millennium Re AG (now known as RenaissanceRe Europe AG), Tokio Millennium Re (UK) Limited (now known as RenaissanceRe (UK) Limited) (“RenaissanceRe UK”) and their subsidiaries (collectively, "TMR"). The negative premium adjustments were fully ceded and were reflected in ceded premiums written, resulting in no impact to the Company’s results of operations in the third quarter of 2019.

Gross premiums written in the other property class of business were $248.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $36.5 million, or 17.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in gross premiums written in the other property class of business was primarily driven by growth from existing relationships and new opportunities across a number of the Company’s underwriting platforms.

Ceded premiums written in the Property segment were $49.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $37.6 million, or 329.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. In the third quarter of 2020, ceded premiums written included certain of the gross premiums written ceded to third-party investors in the Company’s managed vehicles, primarily RenaissanceRe Upsilon Fund Ltd. Ceded premiums written in the third quarter of 2019 included $26.4 million negative premium adjustments related to the business of the third-party capital vehicles that the Company manages as a result of the acquisition of TMR, as discussed above.

The Property segment incurred an underwriting loss of $206.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to an underwriting loss of $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. In the third quarter of 2020, the Property segment generated a net claims and claim expense ratio of 114.4%, an underwriting expense ratio of 25.6% and a combined ratio of 140.0%, compared to 76.1%, 25.6% and 101.7%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019. The underwriting result and combined ratio in the third quarter of 2020 were principally impacted by the Q3 2020 Large Loss Events, which resulted in a net negative impact on the Property segment underwriting result of $412.8 million and added 84.4 percentage points to the Property segment combined ratio. In comparison, the third quarter of 2019 was impacted by the Q3 2019 Catastrophe Events, which resulted in a net negative impact on the Property segment underwriting result of $178.9 million and added 42.3 percentage points to the Property segment combined ratio.

Casualty and Specialty Segment

Gross premiums written in the Casualty and Specialty segment were $715.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $168.6 million, or 30.8%, as compared to the third quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to growth from new and existing business opportunities written in the current and prior periods across various classes of business within the segment, partially offset by the non-renewal of a portion of the business acquired in connection with the acquisition of TMR.

The Casualty and Specialty segment generated underwriting income of $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. In the third quarter of 2020, the Casualty and Specialty segment generated a net claims and claim expense ratio of 72.6%, an underwriting expense ratio of 27.3% and a combined ratio of 99.9%, compared to 68.4%, 30.6% and 99.0%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019.

The increase in the net claims and claim expense ratio of 4.2 percentage points was principally the result of higher current accident year losses in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019. The net claims and claim expense ratio was impacted by net losses resulting from the impact of Hurricane Laura and the purchase of an adverse development cover associated with RenaissanceRe Syndicate 1458’s casualty reserves, which combined to add 3.2 percentage points. While the net claims and claim expense ratio was also impacted by increased reserves in our mortgage guaranty book within our financial lines business, there was an offsetting impact to acquisition expenses as a result of reduced profit commission expense associated with this business. The underwriting expense ratio in the Casualty and Specialty segment decreased 3.3 percentage points, to 27.3%, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019, driven by lower acquisition and operating expense ratios. The decrease in profit commission expense noted above was the principal driver of the decrease in acquisition costs. Operating expenses were impacted by reduced travel, marketing and office operational expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19

The Company continues to evaluate industry trends and its own potential exposure associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and expects historically significant industry losses to emerge over time as the full impact of the pandemic and its effects on the global economy are realized. Among other things, the Company continues to actively monitor information received from or reported by clients, brokers, industry actuaries, regulators, courts, and others, and to assess that information in the context of its own portfolio. Our loss estimates represent our best estimate based on currently available information, and actual losses may vary materially from these estimates.

Other Items

The Company’s total investment result, which includes the sum of net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains on investments, was a gain of $307.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a gain of $145.8 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $162.0 million. The primary driver of the total investment result in the third quarter of 2020 was net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $224.2 million, principally within the equity and fixed maturity investments trading portfolios.

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in the third quarter of 2020 was $19.3 million, compared to $62.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by underwriting losses in DaVinciRe Holdings Ltd., partially offset by an increase in the net income of RenaissanceRe Medici Fund Ltd. (“Medici”) compared to the third quarter of 2019.

In the third quarter of 2020, total fee income decreased by $13.6 million, to $18.4 million, compared to $32.0 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily driven by a decrease in performance fee income due to lower underlying performance of the Company’s joint ventures and structured reinsurance products, primarily related to the Q3 2020 Large Loss Events, partially offset by an increase in the dollar value of managed capital compared to the third quarter of 2019.

In the third quarter of 2020, corporate expenses increased by $34.2 million, to $48.1 million, compared to $13.8 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily driven by the $30.2 million loss on the sale of RenaissanceRe UK on August 18, 2020, as well as related transaction and other expenses, and expenses associated with senior management departures during the quarter. The loss on sale includes amounts related to prior purchase GAAP adjustments and cumulative currency translation adjustments recorded since the acquisition of RenaissanceRe UK.

Income tax benefit was $8.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to income tax expense of $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. The income tax benefit was principally driven by lower underwriting performance and other miscellaneous items in the U.S., including amounts resulting from the continued impacts of U.S. tax reform, partially offset by investment gains, primarily in the U.S. based operations.

Net foreign exchange gains of $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to net foreign exchange losses of $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. The net foreign exchange gains were primarily driven by gains attributable to third-party investors in Medici and miscellaneous foreign exchange gains in the Company’s operations with non-U.S. dollar functional currencies.

Hurricane Delta, a Category 2 hurricane, made landfall on the Yucatán Peninsula on October 7, 2020, and subsequently in Louisiana on October 9, 2020, causing widespread flooding and damage, including in the region impacted by Hurricane Laura. The Company is also monitoring Hurricane Zeta, which made landfall on October 26, 2020 on the Yucatán Peninsula and is currently in the Gulf of Mexico. Additionally, wildfires impacting several Western U.S. states are ongoing.

This Press Release includes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”) including “operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders,” “operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted,” “operating return on average common equity - annualized,” “tangible book value per common share” and “tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends.” A reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures in accordance with Regulation G is presented in the attached supplemental financial data.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Summary Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands of United States Dollars, except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Revenues Gross premiums written $ 1,143,058 $ 861,068 $ 4,870,651 $ 3,902,271 Net premiums written $ 899,411 $ 704,130 $ 3,350,022 $ 2,656,126 Decrease (increase) in unearned premiums 100,772 202,618 (426,645 ) (287,848 ) Net premiums earned 1,000,183 906,748 2,923,377 2,368,278 Net investment income 83,543 111,387 272,321 312,069 Net foreign exchange gains (losses) 17,426 (8,275 ) 4,503 (1,812 ) Equity in earnings of other ventures 5,457 5,877 19,062 17,350 Other income (loss) 1,476 1,016 (4,161 ) 5,109 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 224,208 34,395 561,891 395,655 Total revenues 1,332,293 1,051,148 3,776,993 3,096,649 Expenses Net claims and claim expenses incurred 942,030 654,520 2,023,256 1,334,928 Acquisition expenses 215,180 202,181 659,394 553,614 Operational expenses 49,045 53,415 165,583 158,162 Corporate expenses 48,050 13,844 75,939 76,480 Interest expense 11,843 15,580 38,612 42,868 Total expenses 1,266,148 939,540 2,962,784 2,166,052 Income before taxes 66,145 111,608 814,209 930,597 Income tax benefit (expense) 8,244 (3,664 ) (12,785 ) (20,670 ) Net income 74,389 107,944 801,424 909,927 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (19,301 ) (62,057 ) (236,120 ) (204,091 ) Net income attributable to RenaissanceRe 55,088 45,887 565,304 705,836 Dividends on preference shares (7,289 ) (9,189 ) (23,634 ) (27,567 ) Net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ 47,799 $ 36,698 $ 541,670 $ 678,269 Net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share – basic $ 0.94 $ 0.83 $ 11.60 $ 15.58 Net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share – diluted $ 0.94 $ 0.83 $ 11.58 $ 15.57 Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted $ (2.64 ) $ 0.73 $ 1.84 $ 8.76 Average shares outstanding - basic 50,009 43,462 46,130 43,003 Average shares outstanding - diluted 50,094 43,537 46,200 43,049 Net claims and claim expense ratio 94.2 % 72.2 % 69.2 % 56.4 % Underwriting expense ratio 26.4 % 28.2 % 28.2 % 30.0 % Combined ratio 120.6 % 100.4 % 97.4 % 86.4 % Return on average common equity - annualized 2.8 % 2.8 % 12.0 % 18.2 % Operating return on average common equity - annualized (1) (7.7 )% 2.5 % 2.0 % 10.2 %

(1) See Comments on Regulation G for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of United States Dollars, except per share amounts) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets (Unaudited) (Audited) Fixed maturity investments trading, at fair value $ 13,391,318 $ 11,171,655 Short term investments, at fair value 5,158,961 4,566,277 Equity investments trading, at fair value 547,381 436,931 Other investments, at fair value 1,122,683 1,087,377 Investments in other ventures, under equity method 98,990 106,549 Total investments 20,319,333 17,368,789 Cash and cash equivalents 1,287,378 1,379,068 Premiums receivable 3,337,120 2,599,896 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 1,082,270 767,781 Reinsurance recoverable 2,883,808 2,791,297 Accrued investment income 71,947 72,461 Deferred acquisition costs and value of business acquired 697,346 663,991 Receivable for investments sold 752,936 78,369 Other assets 306,265 346,216 Goodwill and other intangibles 257,437 262,226 Total assets $ 30,995,840 $ 26,330,094 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Reserve for claims and claim expenses $ 9,900,615 $ 9,384,349 Unearned premiums 3,276,156 2,530,975 Debt 1,135,740 1,384,105 Reinsurance balances payable 3,915,804 2,830,691 Payable for investments purchased 1,597,893 225,275 Other liabilities 391,494 932,024 Total liabilities 20,217,702 17,287,419 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 3,387,317 3,071,308 Shareholders’ Equity Preference shares 525,000 650,000 Common shares 50,810 44,148 Additional paid-in capital 1,615,328 568,277 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,083 ) (1,939 ) Retained earnings 5,201,766 4,710,881 Total shareholders’ equity attributable to RenaissanceRe 7,390,821 5,971,367 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and shareholders’ equity $ 30,995,840 $ 26,330,094 Book value per common share $ 135.13 $ 120.53

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Supplemental Financial Data - Segment Information (in thousands of United States Dollars, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2020 Property Casualty and Specialty Other Total Gross premiums written $ 427,765 $ 715,293 $ — $ 1,143,058 Net premiums written $ 378,708 $ 520,703 $ — $ 899,411 Net premiums earned $ 516,623 $ 483,560 $ — $ 1,000,183 Net claims and claim expenses incurred 590,958 351,052 20 942,030 Acquisition expenses 98,545 116,636 (1 ) 215,180 Operational expenses 33,672 15,319 54 49,045 Underwriting (loss) income $ (206,552 ) $ 553 $ (73 ) (206,072 ) Net investment income 83,543 83,543 Net foreign exchange gains 17,426 17,426 Equity in earnings of other ventures 5,457 5,457 Other income 1,476 1,476 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 224,208 224,208 Corporate expenses (48,050 ) (48,050 ) Interest expense (11,843 ) (11,843 ) Income before taxes and redeemable noncontrolling interests 66,145 Income tax benefit 8,244 8,244 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (19,301 ) (19,301 ) Dividends on preference shares (7,289 ) (7,289 ) Net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ 47,799 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – current accident year $ 629,827 $ 366,080 $ — $ 995,907 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – prior accident years (38,869 ) (15,028 ) 20 (53,877 ) Net claims and claim expenses incurred – total $ 590,958 $ 351,052 $ 20 $ 942,030 Net claims and claim expense ratio – current accident year 121.9 % 75.7 % 99.6 % Net claims and claim expense ratio – prior accident years (7.5 )% (3.1 )% (5.4 )% Net claims and claim expense ratio – calendar year 114.4 % 72.6 % 94.2 % Underwriting expense ratio 25.6 % 27.3 % 26.4 % Combined ratio 140.0 % 99.9 % 120.6 % Three months ended September 30, 2019 Property Casualty and Specialty Other Total Gross premiums written $ 314,400 $ 546,668 $ — $ 861,068 Net premiums written $ 302,982 $ 401,148 $ — $ 704,130 Net premiums earned $ 444,332 $ 462,416 $ — $ 906,748 Net claims and claim expenses incurred 338,260 316,099 161 654,520 Acquisition expenses 79,521 122,654 6 202,181 Operational expenses 34,238 19,198 (21 ) 53,415 Underwriting (loss) income $ (7,687 ) $ 4,465 $ (146 ) (3,368 ) Net investment income 111,387 111,387 Net foreign exchange losses (8,275 ) (8,275 ) Equity in earnings of other ventures 5,877 5,877 Other income 1,016 1,016 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 34,395 34,395 Corporate expenses (13,844 ) (13,844 ) Interest expense (15,580 ) (15,580 ) Income before taxes and redeemable noncontrolling interests 111,608 Income tax expense (3,664 ) (3,664 ) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (62,057 ) (62,057 ) Dividends on preference shares (9,189 ) (9,189 ) Net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ 36,698 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – current accident year $ 345,880 $ 319,087 $ — $ 664,967 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – prior accident years (7,620 ) (2,988 ) 161 (10,447 ) Net claims and claim expenses incurred – total $ 338,260 $ 316,099 $ 161 $ 654,520 Net claims and claim expense ratio – current accident year 77.8 % 69.0 % 73.3 % Net claims and claim expense ratio – prior accident years (1.7 )% (0.6 )% (1.1 )% Net claims and claim expense ratio – calendar year 76.1 % 68.4 % 72.2 % Underwriting expense ratio 25.6 % 30.6 % 28.2 % Combined ratio 101.7 % 99.0 % 100.4 %

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Supplemental Financial Data - Segment Information (in thousands of United States Dollars, except percentages) (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Property Casualty and Specialty Other Total Gross premiums written $ 2,690,827 $ 2,179,824 $ — $ 4,870,651 Net premiums written $ 1,757,427 $ 1,592,595 $ — $ 3,350,022 Net premiums earned $ 1,429,074 $ 1,494,303 $ — $ 2,923,377 Net claims and claim expenses incurred 899,860 1,123,527 (131 ) 2,023,256 Acquisition expenses 278,668 380,726 — 659,394 Operational expenses 109,335 56,195 53 165,583 Underwriting income (loss) $ 141,211 $ (66,145 ) $ 78 75,144 Net investment income 272,321 272,321 Net foreign exchange gains 4,503 4,503 Equity in earnings of other ventures 19,062 19,062 Other loss (4,161 ) (4,161 ) Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 561,891 561,891 Corporate expenses (75,939 ) (75,939 ) Interest expense (38,612 ) (38,612 ) Income before taxes and redeemable noncontrolling interests 814,209 Income tax expense (12,785 ) (12,785 ) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (236,120 ) (236,120 ) Dividends on preference shares (23,634 ) (23,634 ) Net income attributable to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ 541,670 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – current accident year $ 931,285 $ 1,147,354 $ — $ 2,078,639 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – prior accident years (31,425 ) (23,827 ) (131 ) (55,383 ) Net claims and claim expenses incurred – total $ 899,860 $ 1,123,527 $ (131 ) $ 2,023,256 Net claims and claim expense ratio – current accident year 65.2 % 76.8 % 71.1 % Net claims and claim expense ratio – prior accident years (2.2 )% (1.6 )% (1.9 )% Net claims and claim expense ratio – calendar year 63.0 % 75.2 % 69.2 % Underwriting expense ratio 27.1 % 29.2 % 28.2 % Combined ratio 90.1 % 104.4 % 97.4 % Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Property Casualty and Specialty Other Total Gross premiums written $ 2,185,984 $ 1,716,287 $ — $ 3,902,271 Net premiums written $ 1,411,327 $ 1,244,799 $ — $ 2,656,126 Net premiums earned $ 1,160,090 $ 1,208,188 $ — $ 2,368,278 Net claims and claim expenses incurred 541,217 793,533 178 1,334,928 Acquisition expenses 222,971 330,829 (186 ) 553,614 Operational expenses 99,546 58,603 13 158,162 Underwriting income (loss) $ 296,356 $ 25,223 $ (5 ) 321,574 Net investment income 312,069 312,069 Net foreign exchange losses (1,812 ) (1,812 ) Equity in earnings of other ventures 17,350 17,350 Other income 5,109 5,109 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 395,655 395,655 Corporate expenses (76,480 ) (76,480 ) Interest expense (42,868 ) (42,868 ) Income before taxes and redeemable noncontrolling interests 930,597 Income tax expense (20,670 ) (20,670 ) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (204,091 ) (204,091 ) Dividends on preference shares (27,567 ) (27,567 ) Net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ 678,269 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – current accident year $ 536,197 $ 813,251 $ — $ 1,349,448 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – prior accident years 5,020 (19,718 ) 178 (14,520 ) Net claims and claim expenses incurred – total $ 541,217 $ 793,533 $ 178 $ 1,334,928 Net claims and claim expense ratio – current accident year 46.2 % 67.3 % 57.0 % Net claims and claim expense ratio – prior accident years 0.5 % (1.6 )% (0.6 )% Net claims and claim expense ratio – calendar year 46.7 % 65.7 % 56.4 % Underwriting expense ratio 27.8 % 32.2 % 30.0 % Combined ratio 74.5 % 97.9 % 86.4 %

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Supplemental Financial Data - Gross Premiums Written (in thousands of United States Dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Property Segment Catastrophe $ 179,689 $ 102,779 $ 1,827,665 $ 1,550,648 Other property 248,076 211,621 863,162 635,336 Property segment gross premiums written $ 427,765 $ 314,400 $ 2,690,827 $ 2,185,984 Casualty and Specialty Segment General casualty (1) $ 260,265 $ 191,447 $ 713,598 $ 610,563 Professional liability (2) 175,459 151,754 628,683 460,912 Financial lines (3) 143,455 111,459 392,169 330,017 Other (4) 136,114 92,008 445,374 314,795 Casualty and Specialty segment gross premiums written $ 715,293 $ 546,668 $ 2,179,824 $ 1,716,287

(1) Includes automobile liability, casualty clash, employer’s liability, umbrella or excess casualty, workers’ compensation and general liability. (2) Includes directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity. (3) Includes financial guaranty, mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety and trade credit. (4) Includes accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite and terrorism. Lines of business such as regional multi-line and whole account may have characteristics of various other classes of business, and are allocated accordingly.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Supplemental Financial Data - Total Investment Result (in thousands of United States Dollars, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Fixed maturity investments trading $ 68,022 $ 82,977 $ 211,303 $ 232,566 Short term investments 1,611 15,061 19,752 44,712 Equity investments trading 1,559 1,326 4,776 3,269 Other investments Catastrophe bonds 13,626 12,812 41,284 33,284 Other 2,598 2,672 5,334 6,226 Cash and cash equivalents 441 1,978 2,782 5,801 87,857 116,826 285,231 325,858 Investment expenses (4,314 ) (5,439 ) (12,910 ) (13,789 ) Net investment income 83,543 111,387 272,321 312,069 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on: Fixed maturity investments trading (1) 78,348 57,502 502,280 346,123 Equity investments trading (1) 119,622 (25,564 ) 81,246 50,463 Other investments Catastrophe bonds 12,611 9,242 2,711 (4,870 ) Other 13,627 (6,785 ) (24,346 ) 3,939 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 224,208 34,395 561,891 395,655 Total investment result $ 307,751 $ 145,782 $ 834,212 $ 707,724 Total investment return - annualized 6.2 % 3.6 % 5.8 % 6.0 %

(1) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity investments trading includes the impacts of interest rate futures, interest rate swaps, credit default swaps and total return swaps. Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on equity investments trading includes the impact of equity futures.

Comments on Regulation G

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this Press Release, the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G. The Company has provided these financial measures in previous investor communications and the Company’s management believes that these measures are important to investors and other interested persons, and that investors and such other persons benefit from having a consistent basis for comparison between quarters and for comparison with other companies within the industry. These measures may not, however, be comparable to similarly titled measures used by companies outside of the insurance industry. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures in assessing the Company’s overall financial performance.

Operating (Loss) Income (Attributable) Available to RenaissanceRe Common Shareholders and Operating Return on Average Common Equity - Annualized

The Company uses “operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders” as a measure to evaluate the underlying fundamentals of its operations and believes it to be a useful measure of its corporate performance. “Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders” as used herein differs from “net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders,” which the Company believes is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, by the exclusion of net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, excluding other investments - catastrophe bonds, net foreign exchange gains and losses, corporate expenses associated with the acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of RenaissanceRe UK, the income tax expense or benefit associated with these adjustments and the portion of these adjustments attributable to the Company's redeemable noncontrolling interests." The Company’s management believes that “operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders” is useful to investors because it more accurately measures and predicts the Company’s results of operations by removing the variability arising from: fluctuations in the fair value of the Company’s fixed maturity investment portfolio, equity investments trading, other investments (excluding catastrophe bonds) and investments-related derivatives; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; corporate expenses associated with the acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of RenaissanceRe UK; the associated income tax expense or benefit of these adjustments; and the portion of these adjustments attributable to the Company's redeemable noncontrolling interests. The Company also uses “operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders” to calculate “operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted” and “operating return on average common equity - annualized.” The following table is a reconciliation of: (1) net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders to “operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders”; (2) net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted to “operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted”; and (3) return on average common equity - annualized to “operating return on average common equity - annualized.” Comparative information for all prior periods has been updated to conform to the current methodology and presentation.

Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands of United States Dollars, except per share amounts and percentages) September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ 47,799 $ 36,698 $ 541,670 $ 678,269 Adjustment for net realized and unrealized gains on investments, excluding other investments - catastrophe bonds (211,597 ) (25,153 ) (559,180 ) (400,525 ) Adjustment for net foreign exchange (gains) losses (17,426 ) 8,275 (4,503 ) 1,812 Adjustment for corporate expenses associated with the acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of RenaissanceRe UK (1) 33,916 4,022 40,618 44,025 Adjustment for income tax expense (2) 5,058 5,298 22,140 24,074 Adjustment for net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (3) 10,526 3,541 51,017 37,473 Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ (131,724 ) $ 32,681 $ 91,762 $ 385,128 Net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted $ 0.94 $ 0.83 $ 11.58 $ 15.57 Adjustment for net realized and unrealized gains on investments, excluding other investments - catastrophe bonds (4.22 ) (0.58 ) (12.10 ) (9.30 ) Adjustment for net foreign exchange (gains) losses (0.35 ) 0.19 (0.10 ) 0.04 Adjustment for corporate expenses associated with the acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of RenaissanceRe UK (1) 0.68 0.09 0.88 1.02 Adjustment for income tax expense (2) 0.10 0.12 0.48 0.56 Adjustment for net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (3) 0.21 0.08 1.10 0.87 Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted $ (2.64 ) $ 0.73 $ 1.84 $ 8.76 Return on average common equity - annualized 2.8 % 2.8 % 12.0 % 18.2 % Adjustment for net realized and unrealized gains on investments, excluding other investments - catastrophe bonds (12.4 )% (1.9 )% (12.4 )% (10.8 )% Adjustment for net foreign exchange (gains) losses (1.0 )% 0.6 % (0.1 )% — % Adjustment for corporate expenses associated with the acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of RenaissanceRe UK (1) 2.0 % 0.3 % 0.9 % 1.2 % Adjustment for income tax expense (2) 0.3 % 0.4 % 0.5 % 0.6 % Adjustment for net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (3) 0.6 % 0.3 % 1.1 % 1.0 % Operating return on average common equity - annualized (7.7 )% 2.5 % 2.0 % 10.2 %

(1) Included in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 is the loss on sale of RenaissanceRe UK of $30.2 million. (2) Adjustment for income tax expense represents the income tax expense associated with the adjustments to net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders. The income tax impact is estimated by applying the statutory rates of applicable jurisdictions, after consideration of other relevant factors. (3) Represents the portion of these adjustments that are attributable to the Company's redeemable noncontrolling interests, including the income tax impact of those adjustments.

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share Plus Accumulated Dividends

The Company has included in this Press Release “tangible book value per common share” and “tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends.” “Tangible book value per common share” is defined as book value per common share excluding goodwill and intangible assets per share. “Tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends” is defined as book value per common share excluding goodwill and intangible assets per share, plus accumulated dividends. The Company’s management believes “tangible book value per common share” and “tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends” are useful to investors because they provide a more accurate measure of the realizable value of shareholder returns, excluding the impact of goodwill and intangible assets. The following table is a reconciliation of book value per common share to “tangible book value per common share” and “tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends.”

September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Book value per common share $ 135.13 $ 134.27 $ 117.15 $ 120.53 $ 120.07 Adjustment for goodwill and other intangibles (1) (5.53 ) (5.56 ) (6.46 ) (6.50 ) (6.55 ) Tangible book value per common share 129.60 128.71 110.69 114.03 113.52 Adjustment for accumulated dividends 21.73 21.38 21.03 20.68 20.34 Tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends $ 151.33 $ 150.09 $ 131.72 $ 134.71 $ 133.86 Quarterly change in book value per common share 0.6 % 14.6 % (2.8 )% 0.4 % 0.8 % Quarterly change in tangible book value per common share plus change in accumulated dividends 1.0 % 16.6 % (2.6 )% 0.7 % 1.1 % Year to date change in book value per common share 12.1 % 11.4 % (2.8 )% 15.7 % 15.3 % Year to date change in tangible book value per common share plus change in accumulated dividends 14.6 % 13.5 % (2.6 )% 17.9 % 17.1 %

(1) At September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, goodwill and other intangibles included $23.2 million, $23.5 million, $24.2 million, $24.9 million and $25.6 million, respectively, of goodwill and other intangibles included in investments in other ventures, under equity method.

