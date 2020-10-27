Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, N.A., collectively referred to herein as “Texas Capital Bank,” today announced that Rob C. Holmes has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, President and a member of the Board of Directors of both companies, effective January 24, 2021. Mr. Holmes succeeds Larry L. Helm, who has served as Executive Chair, CEO and President since May 2020. Mr. Helm will step down as CEO and President on January 24, 2021 and continue as Executive Chair of the Board for up to 90 days to facilitate a smooth transition of responsibilities. Mr. Helm will then return to his previous role as Non-Executive Chair of the Board.



Mr. Holmes worked for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its predecessor firms since 1989, most recently serving as Global Head of Corporate Client Banking and Specialized Industries since 2011. During that time, he had end-to-end responsibility for the business, providing global treasury management services, credit and investment banking solutions to clients in North America, as well as select countries in Europe and Asia, to achieve their long-term corporate finance objectives. He is an experienced leader with strong strategic acumen, a data-driven approach and a demonstrated ability to successfully manage significant market challenges while mitigating risk and delivering top- and bottom-line performance improvement. Mr. Holmes also spent the better part of 20 years in the Corporate and Investment Bank, where he was responsible for advising clients on strategic alternatives and corporate finance executions in debt and equity markets in the retail and general industrials industries.

Mr. Helm said, “Today’s announcement is the result of a comprehensive search process, and the Board and I look forward to welcoming a leader of Rob’s caliber to Texas Capital Bank. Rob brings more than 30 years of experience and a proven record of driving innovation, building client relationships, developing talent and fostering a strong culture founded on collaboration, transparency and accountability. We are confident he is the right next leader to further expand our core banking franchise, return to strong earnings growth and drive long-term shareholder value. Further, Rob’s commitment to an entrepreneurial mindset and deep Texas roots make him a perfect fit to join the Texas Capital Bank team. I would also like to express my appreciation for all our Texas Capital Bank colleagues whose continued support, focus and commitment to meeting clients’ needs has been remarkable, especially during this challenging time.”