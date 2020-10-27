First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds
First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of distributions for 3 exchange-traded funds (each a “Fund,” collectively, the “Funds”) advised by FTA.
The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations:
|
Expected Ex-Dividend Date:
|
October 29, 2020
|
Record Date:
|
October 30, 2020
|
Payable Date:
|
November 4, 2020
|
Ticker
|
Exchange
|
Fund Name
|
Special
|
|
INDEX EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS
|
|
First Trust Exchange-Traded AlphaDEX Fund II
|
FAUS
|
NYSE Arca
|
First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund
|
$0.4828
|
FCAN
|
Nasdaq
|
First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund
|
$0.0359
|
FHK
|
Nasdaq
|
First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund
|
$0.2727
FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Funds' investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $149 billion as of September 30, 2020 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.
