Costamare Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter and the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2020

(1) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and respective per share figures are non-GAAP measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for Costamare’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to Exhibit I.

New Business Developments

A. New charter agreements

The Company has chartered in total 13 vessels over the quarter. More specifically, the Company agreed to:



I. Vessels above 5,500 TEU capacity (Post – Panamax)



- Extend the charter of the 2017-built, 11,010 TEU containership Cape Artemisio for two years (until Q1-Q3 2025) with Hapag Lloyd, at a daily rate of $36,650.

- Extend the charter of the 2016-built, 11,010 TEU containership Cape Akritas with ZIM for a period of 10.5 to 12 months at charterers’ option, starting from September 19, 2020, at a daily rate of $34,750.

- Extend the charter of the 2017-built, 11,010 TEU containership Cape Kortia with ZIM for a period of 10.5 to 12 months at charterers’ option, starting from October 8, 2020, at a daily rate of $34,750.

- Extend the charters of the 2006-built, 9,469 TEU containerships Cosco Guangzhou and Cosco Ningbo with COSCO for a period of approximately 17 to 19.5 months at charterers’ option, starting from November 15, 2020, at a daily rate of $30,900.

- Extend the charter of the 2000-built, 6,648 TEU containership York with Maersk for a period of approximately 20.5 to 23 months at charterers’ option, starting from December 1, 2020, at a daily rate of $21,250.

- Charter the 2003-built, 5,928 TEU containership Venetiko for a period of approximately 10 to 11.5 months at charterers’ option, starting from August 31, 2020, at an undisclosed daily rate.

- Charter the 2001-built, 5,576 TEU containership Ensenada for a period of 7 to 9 months at charterers’ option, starting from November 12, 2020, at a daily rate of $21,500.



II. Vessels below 5,500 TEU capacity



- Extend the charters of the 2002-built, 4,992 TEU containerships ZIM Shanghai and ZIM New York with ZIM for an additional one-year period expiring on October 1, 2021, at a daily rate of $14,438 per vessel starting from October 2, 2020.

- Charter the 1996-built, 1,504 TEU containership Prosper with Sealand Maersk Asia for a period of 1 to 3 months at charterers’ option, starting from August 27, 2020, at a daily rate of $6,000. Subsequently, agreed to extend the charter for a period of 3.5 to 6 months at charterers’ option, starting from November 28, 2020, at a daily rate of $8,500.

- Charter the 1997-built, 2,458 TEU containership Messini for a period of 4 to 6 months at charterers’ option, starting from October 11, 2020, at a daily rate of $9,850.

- Charter the 2008-built, 1,300 TEU containership Trader for a period of approximately 4 to 6 months at charterers’ option, starting from September 1, 2020, at an undisclosed daily rate.

B. Fleet Renewal

I. Vessel Acquisitions



• In September 2020, we acquired the 2007-built, 2,572 TEU container vessel JPO Scorpius.



• In October 2020, we signed two Memorandum of Agreements for the acquisition of one 2011-built, 4,200 TEU container vessel and one 2006-built, 5,600 TEU container vessel. The first vessel is expected to be delivered in 2020 and the second one in 2021.



II. Vessel Disposals



• In September 2020, we sold the 1995-built, 1,162 TEU capacity containership Zagora.



• In October 2020, we sold the 2000-built, 4,890 TEU capacity containership Singapore Express.

C. Newbuild vessel deliveries

On August 7, 2020 and September 25, 2020, we accepted delivery of the 12,690 TEU containerships YM Truth and YM Totality, respectively, the second and third of a series of five vessels ordered in May 2018. The vessels commenced their respective ten-year charters with Yang Ming. Both vessels, as well as the remaining two sister vessels currently under construction have secured pre and post delivery financing.

D. Dividend announcements

On October 2, 2020, we declared a dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, of $0.10 per share on our common stock, payable on November 5, 2020, to stockholders of record of common stock as of October 20, 2020.

On October 2, 2020, we declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on our Series B Preferred Stock, a dividend of $0.531250 per share on our Series C Preferred Stock, a dividend of $0.546875 per share on our Series D Preferred Stock and a dividend of $0.554688 per share on our Series E Preferred Stock, which were all paid on October 15, 2020 to holders of record as of October 14, 2020.







Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:

“During the third quarter the Company continued its profitability.

As part of our fleet renewal program, we sold for demolition two vessels with an average age of 23 years and we agreed to acquire three larger secondhand ships on average 11 years younger. The new acquisitions will be initially funded with equity.

Meanwhile, our newbuilding program is progressing on schedule, and we have now accepted delivery of three out of the five 13,000 TEU vessels, which have commenced their 10-year charters.

On the market, the inactive containership fleet continues to shrink to levels below 2%, on the back of healthy demand for container shipping. Charter rates have been rising and we have chartered in total 13 ships during the quarter. We have 14 ships coming off charter over the next six months which positions us favorably, should market momentum continue.

With liquidity of above $200 million, no meaningful debt maturities over the next three years and minimal capex commitments we are well positioned for acquisition opportunities increasing shareholder value and returns.”

Financial Summary

Nine-month period ended September 30, Three-month period ended September 30, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data): 2019

2020

2019 2020 Voyage revenue $ 353,641 $ 341,176 $ 123,631 $ 107,903 Accrued charter revenue (1) $ (115 ) $

15,942 $ (306 ) $ 8,221 Amortization of Time-charter assumed $ 143 $ 144 $ 48 $ 49 Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (2) $ 353,669 $ 357,262 $ 123,373 $ 116,173 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders (3) $ 66,700 $ 91,005 $ 30,948 $ 26,740 Weighted Average number of shares 114,744,125 120,319,521 117,111,191 121,094,924 Adjusted Earnings per share (3) $ 0.58 $ 0.76 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 Net Income / (Loss) $ 63,112 $ (18,198 ) $ 35,976 $ 25,249 Net Income / (Loss) available to common stockholders $ 39,660 $ (40,894 ) $ 28,072 $ 17,395 Weighted Average number of shares 114,744,125 120,319,521 117,111,191 121,094,924 Earnings / (Losses) per share $ 0.35 $ (0.34 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.14

(1) Accrued charter revenue represents the difference between cash received during the period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. In the early years of a charter with escalating charter rates, voyage revenue will exceed cash received during the period and during the last years of such charter cash received will exceed revenue recognized on a straight-line basis.

(2) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis represents Voyage revenue after adjusting for non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating charter rates. However, Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We believe that the presentation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is useful to investors because it presents the charter revenue for the relevant period based on the then current daily charter rates. The increases or decreases in daily charter rates under our charter party agreements are described in the notes to the “Fleet List” below.

(3) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial measures additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. The tables below set out supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, voyage revenue or net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (reconciled above), (ii) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and (iii) Adjusted Earnings per Share.

Exhibit I

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share

Nine-month period ended

September 30, Three-month period ended

September 30, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net Income / (Loss) $ 63,112 $ (18,198 ) $ 35,976 $ 25,249 Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (23,452 ) (23,315 ) (7,904 ) (7,854 ) Gain on retirement of Preferred Stock - 619 - - Net Income / (Loss) available to common stockholders 39,660 (40,894 ) 28,072 17,395 Accrued charter revenue (115 ) 15,942 (306 ) 8,221 General and administrative expenses - non-cash component 2,453 2,416 908 908 Amortization of Time charter assumed 143 144 48 49 Realized (Gain) / loss on Euro/USD forward contracts (1) 367 (488 ) 159 (410 ) Vessels’ impairment loss 3,042 31,577 - - Loss on sale / disposals of vessels 18,420 65,260 - 432 Non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs 1,127 478 1,127 - Swaps’ breakage costs 16 6 16 6 Loss on sale / disposal of vessel by a jointly owned company with York included in equity gain on investments 38 - - - Loss on vessels held for sale 480 14,359 480 - Loss on derivative instruments, excluding interest accrued and realized on non-hedging derivative instruments (1) 1,069 2,205 444 139 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders $ 66,700 $ 91,005 $ 30,948 $ 26,740 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 0.58 $ 0.76 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 Weighted average number of shares 114,744,125 120,319,521 117,111,191 121,094,924

Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share represent Net Income / (loss) after earnings allocated to preferred stock and gain on retirement of preferred stock, but before non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating charter rates, realized (gain)/loss on Euro/USD forward contracts, vessels’ impairment loss, loss on sale / disposal of vessels, loss on vessels held for sale, loss on sale / disposal of vessel by a jointly owned company with York included in equity gain on investments, non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs, general and administrative expenses - non-cash component, swaps’ breakage costs, amortization of Time charter assumed and non-cash changes in fair value of derivatives. “Accrued charter revenue” is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share generally eliminates the effects of the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

(1) Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders. Charges negatively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders.

Results of Operations

Three-month period ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2019

During the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, we had an average of 59.5 and 60.0 vessels, respectively, in our fleet. In the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, we accepted delivery of the newbuild vessels YM Triumph, YM Truth and YM Totality with an aggregate TEU capacity of 38,070 and the secondhand vessel JPO Scorpius with a TEU capacity of 2,572; and we sold the vessels Kawasaki, Kokura and Zagora with an aggregate TEU capacity of 15,968. In the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, our fleet ownership days totaled 5,478 and 5,520 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

Three-month period ended September 30, Percentage except percentages) 2019 2020 Change Change Voyage revenue $ 123.6 $ 107.9 $ (15.7 ) (12.7 %) Voyage expenses (0.7 ) (2.4 ) 1.7 242.9 % Voyage expenses – related parties (1.7 ) (1.6 ) (0.1 ) (5.9 %) Vessels’ operating expenses (29.2 ) (30.2 ) 1.0 3.4 % General and administrative expenses (1.5 ) (1.5 ) - - Management fees – related parties (5.3 ) (5.5 ) 0.2 3.8 % General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (0.9 ) (0.9 ) - - Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (2.3 ) (2.2 ) (0.1 ) (4.3 %) Depreciation (25.3 ) (25.9 ) 0.6 2.4 % Loss on sale / disposals of vessels - (0.4 ) 0.4 n.m. Loss on vessels held for sale (0.5 ) - (0.5 ) n.m. Interest income 0.8 0.3 (0.5 ) (62.5 %) Interest and finance costs (24.0 ) (16.1 ) (7.9 ) (32.9 %) Income from equity method investments 3.1 4.0 0.9 29.0 % Other 0.3 0.1 (0.2 ) (66.7 %) Loss on derivative instruments (0.4 ) (0.4 ) - - Net Income $ 36.0 $ 25.2 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

Three-month period ended September 30,

Percentage

except percentages) 2019 2020 Change Change Voyage revenue $ 123.6 $ 107.9 $ (15.7 ) (12.7 %) Accrued charter revenue (0.3 ) 8.2 8.5 n.m. Amortization of time charter assumed - - - - Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (1) $ 123.3 $ 116.1 $ (7.2 ) (5.8 %)





Vessels’ operational data



Three-month period ended September 30, Percentage 2019 2020 Change Change

Average number of vessels 60.0 59.5 (0.5 ) (0.8 %) Ownership days 5,520 5,478 (42 ) (0.8 %) Number of vessels under dry-docking - 2 2

(1) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to “Financial Summary” above for the reconciliation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue decreased by 12.7%, or $15.7 million, to $107.9 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, from $123.6 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. The decrease is mainly attributable to revenue not earned by three vessels sold during the fourth quarter of 2019, one vessel sold during the first quarter of 2020 and three vessels sold during the third quarter of 2020, to decreased charter rates for certain of our vessels during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 and to the increased idle days of our fleet during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019; partly offset by revenue earned by three vessels acquired during the fourth quarter of 2019, one vessel acquired during the first quarter of 2020 and four vessels acquired during the third quarter of 2020.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”), decreased by 5.8%, or $7.2 million, to $116.1 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, from $123.3 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. Accrued charter revenue was a positive amount of $8.2 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 and a negative amount of $0.3 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $2.4 million and $0.7 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) off-hire expenses of our vessels, primarily related to fuel consumption and (ii) third party commissions.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $1.6 million and $1.7 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent fees of 1.25% in the aggregate on voyage revenues charged by related managers and charter brokerage fees payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.2 million, in the aggregate.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain / (loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $30.2 million and $29.2 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $5,520 and $5,282 for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $1.5 million and $1.5 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and both include $0.63 million paid to a related manager.

Management Fees – related parties

Management fees paid to our related managers were $5.5 million and $5.3 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

General and administrative expenses - non-cash component

General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $0.9 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related manager on September 30, 2020. General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, amounted to $0.9 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related manager on September 30, 2019.

Amortization of dry-docking and special survey

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $2.2 million and $2.3 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, two vessels underwent and completed their special survey. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, no vessel underwent any special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was $25.9 million and $25.3 million, respectively.

Loss on sale / disposal of vessels

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, we recorded an additional loss of $0.4 million, in the aggregate, from the sale of the vessel Zagora which was classified as an asset held for sale as at December 31, 2019 and from the sale of the vessels Kawasaki and Kokura which were classified as assets held for sale as at June 30, 2020.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $0.3 million and $0.8 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $16.1 million and $24.0 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased financing cost and the reduced average loan balances during the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2019.

Swaps’ Breakage Costs

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, we terminated two interest rate derivative instruments that qualified for hedge accounting and we paid the counterparties breakage costs in the amount of $0.006 million in the aggregate. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, we terminated eight interest rate derivative instruments that qualified for hedge accounting and three that did not qualify for hedge accounting and we paid the counterparties breakage costs, net in the amount of $0.016 million in the aggregate.

Income from Equity Method Investments

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, we recorded an income from the equity method investments of $4.0 million representing our share of the income in jointly owned companies pursuant to the Framework Deed dated May 15, 2013, as amended and restated (the “Framework Deed”), with York. As of September 30, 2020, 13 companies are jointly-owned with York (of which, 10 companies currently own vessels). During the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, we recorded an income from equity method investments of $3.1 million also relating to investments under the Framework Deed.

Gain/(Loss) on Derivative Instruments

The fair value of our seven interest rate derivative instruments which were outstanding as of September 30, 2020 equates to the amount that would be paid by us or to us should those instruments be terminated. As of September 30, 2020, the fair value of these seven interest rate derivative instruments in aggregate amounted to a liability of $7.9 million. The change in the fair value of the interest rate derivative instruments that qualified for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”) and reclassified into earnings in the same period or periods during which the hedged transaction affects earnings and is presented in the same income statement line item as the earnings effect of the hedged item while the change in the fair value of the interest rate derivatives representing hedge components excluded from the assessment of effectiveness are recognized currently in earnings and are presented in Gain/(Loss) on Derivative Instruments. The change in the fair value of the interest rate derivative instruments that did not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in Gain/(Loss) on Derivative Instruments. For the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, a net gain of $0.4 million has been included in OCI and a loss of $0.1 million has been included in Gain/(Loss) on derivative instruments in the consolidated statement of income, resulting from the fair market value change of the interest rate derivative instruments during the three-month period ended September 30, 2020.

Cash Flows

Three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Condensed cash flows Three-month period ended September 30, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) 2019 2020 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 66.4 $ 66.7 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (0.4 ) $ (23.3 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $ (145.7 ) $ (57.2 )

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, increased by $0.3 million to $66.7 million, from $66.4 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. The increase is mainly attributable to favorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis) of $12.2 million and the decreased payments for interest (including swap payments) of $3.4 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2019; partly off-set by decreased cash from operations of $7.2 million and by the increased special survey costs of $2.5 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2019.

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities was $23.3 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, which mainly consisted of payments for upgrades for certain of our vessels and payments for the delivery of three newbuild vessels and one second hand vessel; partly off-set by proceeds we received from the sale of three vessels.

Net cash used in investing activities was $0.4 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, which mainly consisted of dividend distributions we received from 10 entities jointly-owned with York pursuant to the Framework Deed and advance payments for upgrades for certain of our vessels.

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $57.2 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, which mainly consisted of (a) $32.7 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements, (b) $9.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the second quarter of 2020 and (c) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”), $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) for the period from April 15, 2020 to July 14, 2020.

Net cash used in financing activities was $145.7 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, which mainly consisted of (a) $128.4 million of net payments relating to our debt financing agreements, (b) $7.0 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the second quarter of 2019 and (c) $1.0 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Preferred Stock, $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Preferred Stock and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Preferred Stock for the period from April 15, 2019 to July 14, 2019.

Nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019

During the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, we had an average of 59.9 and 60.6 vessels, respectively, in our fleet. In the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, we accepted delivery of the newbuild vessels YM Triumph, YM Truth and YM Totality with an aggregate TEU capacity of 38,070 and the secondhand vessels JPO Virgo and JPO Scorpius with a TEU capacity of 6,830; and we sold the vessels Neapolis, Kawasaki, Kokura and Zagora with an aggregate TEU capacity of 17,613. In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, we sold the container vessels MSC Pylos and Piraeus with an aggregate TEU capacity of 7,012. In the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, our fleet ownership days totaled 16,413 and 16,555 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

Nine-month period ended September 30, Percentage except percentages) 2019 2020 Change Change Voyage revenue $ 353.6 $ 341.2 $ (12.4 ) (3.5 %) Voyage expenses (3.2 ) (6.4 ) 3.2 100.0 % Voyage expenses – related parties (3.6 ) (4.7 ) 1.1 30.6 % Vessels’ operating expenses (87.3 ) (85.0 ) (2.3 ) (2.6 %) General and administrative expenses (4.1 ) (5.3 ) 1.2 29.3 % Management fees – related parties (16.2 ) (16.0 ) (0.2 ) (1.2 %) General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (2.5 ) (2.4 ) (0.1 ) (4.0 %) Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (6.7 ) (6.8 ) 0.1 1.5 % Depreciation (85.1 ) (81.6 ) (3.5 ) (4.1 %) Loss on sale / disposal of vessels (18.4 ) (65.3 ) 46.9 254.9 % Loss on vessels held for sale (0.5 ) (14.4 ) 13.9 n.m. Vessels’ impairment loss (3.0 ) (31.6 ) 28.6 n.m. Foreign exchange losses - (0.2 ) 0.2 n.m. Interest income 2.5 1.5 (1.0 ) (40.0 %) Interest and finance costs (69.3 ) (51.5 ) (17.8 ) (25.7 %) Swaps’ breakage costs - - - - Income from equity method investments 7.4 12.2 4.8 64.9 % Other 0.5 0.5 - - Loss on derivative instruments (1.0 ) (2.4 ) 1.4 140.0 % Net Income / (Loss) $ 63.1 $ (18.2 ) (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages)

Nine-month period ended September 30, Change Percentage

Change 2019 2020 Voyage revenue $ 353.6 $ 341.2 $ (12.4 ) (3.5 %) Accrued charter revenue (0.1 ) 15.9 16.0 n.m. Amortization of time charter assumed 0.2 0.2 - - Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (1) $ 353.7 $ 357.3 $ 3.6 1.0 %





Vessels’ operational data

Nine-month period ended September 30, Percentage

Change



2019 2020 Change Average number of vessels 60.6 59.9 (0.7 ) (1.2 %) Ownership days 16,555 16,413 (142 ) (0.9 %) Number of vessels under dry-docking 6 9 3

(1) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to “Financial Summary” above for the reconciliation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue decreased by 3.5%, or $12.4 million, to $341.2 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, from $353.6 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019. The decrease is mainly attributable to revenue not earned by five vessels sold during the year ended December 31, 2019 and four vessels sold during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, to decreased hire rates in certain of our vessels and to increased idle days of our fleet during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019; partly offset by revenue earned by three vessels acquired during the fourth quarter of 2019, one vessel acquired during the first quarter of 2020 and four vessels acquired during the third quarter of 2020.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”), increased by 1.0%, or $3.6 million, to $357.3 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, from $353.7 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019. Accrued charter revenue was a positive amount of $15.9 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 and a negative amount of $0.1 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $6.4 million and $3.2 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) off-hire expenses of our vessels, primarily related to fuel consumption and (ii) third party commissions.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $4.7 million and $3.6 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent fees of 1.25%1 in the aggregate on voyage revenues charged by related managers and charter brokerage fees payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.5 million, in the aggregate.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain / (loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $85.0 million and $87.3 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $5,179 and $5,275 for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $5.3 million and $4.1 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and both include $1.9 million paid to a related manager.

Management Fees – related parties

Management fees paid to our related managers were $16.0 million and $16.2 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

__________________

1 0.75% until June 30, 2019

General and administrative expenses - non-cash component

General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $2.4 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related manager on March 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020. General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $2.5 million representing the value of the shares issued to a related manager on March 29, 2019, June 28, 2019 and September 30, 2019.

Amortization of dry-docking and special survey

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $6.8 million and $6.7 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, nine vessels underwent and completed their special survey. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, six vessels underwent and completed their special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was $81.6 million and $85.1 million, respectively.

Loss on sale / disposal of vessels

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, we recorded an aggregate net loss of $65.3 million from the sale of the vessels Neapolis, Kawasaki, Kokura and Zagora. Neapolis and Zagora were classified as assets held for sale as at December 31, 2019. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, we recorded an aggregate loss of $18.4 million from the sale of the vessels Piraeus and MSC Pylos. MSC Pylos was classified as asset held for sale as at December 31, 2018.

Loss on vessels held for sale

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, we recorded a loss on vessels held for sale of $14.4 representing the expected loss from sale of the vessel Singapore Express during the next twelve-month period. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, we recorded a loss on vessels held for sale of $0.5 million representing the expected loss from sale of two of our vessels during the next twelve-month period.

Vessels’ impairment loss

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, we recorded an impairment loss in relation to five of our vessels in the amount of $31.6 million, in the aggregate. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, we recorded an impairment loss in relation to two of our vessels in the amount of $3.0 million, in the aggregate.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $1.5 million and $2.5 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $51.5 million and $69.3 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased financing cost and the reduced average loan balances during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019.

Swaps’ Breakage Costs

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, we terminated two interest rate derivative instruments that qualified for hedge accounting and we paid the counterparties breakage costs in the amount of $0.006 million in the aggregate. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, we terminated eight interest rate derivative instruments that qualified for hedge accounting and three that did not qualify for hedge accounting and we paid the counterparties breakage costs, net in the amount of $0.016 million in the aggregate.

Income from Equity Method Investments

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, we recorded an income from the equity method investments of $12.2 million representing our share of the income in jointly owned companies pursuant to the Framework Deed dated May 15, 2013, as amended and restated (the “Framework Deed”), with York. As of September 30, 2020, 13 companies are jointly-owned with York (of which, 10 companies currently own vessels). During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, we recorded an income from equity method investments of $7.4 million also relating to investments under the Framework Deed.

Loss on Derivative Instruments

The fair value of our seven interest rate derivative instruments which were outstanding as of September 30, 2020 equates to the amount that would be paid by us or to us should those instruments be terminated. As of September 30, 2020, the fair value of these seven interest rate derivative instruments in aggregate amounted to a liability of $7.9 million. The change in the fair value of the interest rate derivative instruments that qualified for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”) and reclassified into earnings in the same period or periods during which the hedged transaction affects earnings and is presented in the same income statement line item as the earnings effect of the hedged item while the change in the fair value of the interest rate derivatives representing hedge components excluded from the assessment of effectiveness are recognized currently in earnings and are presented in Gain/(Loss) on Derivative Instruments. The change in the fair value of the interest rate derivative instruments that did not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in Gain/(Loss) on Derivative Instruments. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, a net loss of $7.7 million has been included in OCI and a net loss of $2.2 million has been included in Loss on derivative instruments in the consolidated statement of income, resulting from the fair market value change of the interest rate derivative instruments during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020.

Cash Flows

Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Condensed cash flows Nine-month period ended September 30, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) 2019 2020 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 173.6 $ 205.9 Net Cash Provided by/ (Used in) Investing Activities $ 8.9 $ (21.7 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $ (144.8 ) $ (192.7 )

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, increased by $32.3 million to $205.9 million, from $173.6 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019. The increase is mainly attributable to the increased cash from operations of $3.6 million, the favorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis) of $18.2 million and the decreased payments for interest (including swap payments) of $13.5 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019; partly off-set by the increased special survey costs of $6.3 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019.

Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities was $21.7 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, which mainly consisted of payments for upgrades for certain of our vessels and payments for the delivery of three newbuild vessels and two second hand vessels; partly off-set by proceeds we received from the sale of four of our vessels and by return of capital we received from nine entities jointly-owned with York pursuant to the Framework Deed.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $8.9 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, which mainly consisted of proceeds we received from the sale of two vessels, dividend distribution we received from 11 entities jointly -owned with York pursuant to the Framework Deed and advance payments for upgrades for certain of our vessels.

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $192.7 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, which mainly consisted of (a) $133.2 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements, (b) $25.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2019, the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2020 and (c) $2.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Preferred Stock, $6.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Preferred Stock, $6.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Preferred Stock and $7.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2019 to January 14, 2020, January 15, 2020 to April 14, 2020 and April 15, 2020 to July 14, 2020.

Net cash used in financing activities was $144.8 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, which mainly consisted of (a) $97.1 million of net payments relating to our debt financing agreements (including the prepayments following the sale of two container vessels during the three-month period ended March 31, 2019), (b) $20.4 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2018, the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2019 and (c) $2.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $6.4 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $6.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $7.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2018 to January 14, 2019, January 15, 2019 to April 14, 2019 and April 15, 2019 to July 14, 2019.

Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels

Cash and cash equivalents

As of September 30, 2020, we had a total cash liquidity of $187.4 million, consisting of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Debt-free vessels

As of October 27, 2020, the following vessels were free of debt.

Unencumbered Vessels

(Refer to fleet list for full details)

Vessel Name Year

Built TEU

Capacity JPO SCORPIUS 2007 2,572 ETOILE 2005 2,556 MICHIGAN 2008 1,300 ENSENADA (*) 2001 5,576 MONEMVASIA (*) 1998 2,472 ARKADIA (*) 2001 1,550

(*) Vessels acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed with York.

Conference Call details:

On Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST, Costamare’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results. Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1-844-887-9405 (from the US), 0808-238-9064 (from the UK) or +1-412-317-9258 (from outside the US and the UK). Please quote “Costamare”. A replay of the conference call will be available until November 4, 2020. The United States replay number is +1-877-344-7529; the standard international replay number is +1-412-317-0088; and the access code required for the replay is: 10149408.

Live webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Costamare Inc. website (www.costamare.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. is one of the world’s leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 46 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 72 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 529,000 TEU, including two newbuild containerships currently under construction. Ten of our containerships have been acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed with York by vessel-owning joint venture entities in which we hold a minority equity interest. The Company’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C”, “CMRE PR D” and “CMRE PR E”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could”, “expect” and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Costamare’s belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Costamare’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption “Risk Factors” and the Company’s Results for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Form 6-K (filed on May 11, 2020 with the SEC) under the caption “Risk Factor Update”.

Company Contacts:



Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer

Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development



Costamare Inc., Monaco

Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40

Email: ir@costamare.com

Fleet List

The table below provides additional information, as of October 27, 2020, about our fleet of containerships, including our newbuilds on order, the vessels acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed and those vessels subject to sale and leaseback agreements. Each vessel is a cellular containership, meaning it is a dedicated container vessel.

Vessel Name Charterer Year Built Capacity (TEU) Current Daily Charter Rate(1) (U.S. dollars) Expiration of Charter(2) 1 TRITON(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) March 2026 2 TITAN(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) April 2026 3 TALOS(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) July 2026 4 TAURUS(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) August 2026 5 THESEUS(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) August 2026 6 YM TRIUMPH(ii) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 (*) May 2030 7 YM TRUTH(ii) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 (*) May 2030 8 YM TOTALITY(ii) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 (*) July 2030 9 CAPE AKRITAS(i) ZIM 2016 11,010 34,750 August 2021 10 CAPE TAINARO(i) ZIM 2017 11,010 38,000 March 2021 11 CAPE KORTIA(i) ZIM 2017 11,010 34,750 August 2021 12 CAPE SOUNIO(i) ZIM 2017 11,010 38,000 March 2021 13 CAPE ARTEMISIO(i) Hapag Lloyd 2017 11,010 36,650 March 2025 14 COSCO GUANGZHOU COSCO 2006 9,469 30,900 April 2022(3) 15 COSCO NINGBO COSCO 2006 9,469 30,900 April 2022(3) 16 YANTIAN COSCO 2006 9,469 (*) November 2020 17 BEIJING COSCO 2006 9,469 (*) November 2020 18 COSCO HELLAS COSCO 2006 9,469 (*) November 2020 19 MSC AZOV MSC 2014 9,403 46,300 December 2026(4) 20 MSC AMALFI MSC 2014 9,403 46,300 March 2027(5) 21 MSC AJACCIO MSC 2014 9,403 46,300 February 2027(6) 22 MSC ATHENS(ii) MSC 2013 8,827 45,300 January 2026(7) 23 MSC ATHOS(ii) MSC 2013 8,827 45,300 February 2026(8) 24 VALOR Hapag Lloyd 2013 8,827 32,400 April 2025 25 VALUE Hapag Lloyd 2013 8,827 32,400 April 2025 26 VALIANT Hapag Lloyd 2013 8,827 32,400 June 2025 27 VALENCE Hapag Lloyd 2013 8,827 32,400 July 2025 28 VANTAGE Hapag Lloyd 2013 8,827 32,400 September 2025 29 NAVARINO MSC 2010 8,531 23,000 March 2021 30 MAERSK KLEVEN Maersk 1996 8,044 17,500 April 2021 31 MAERSK KOTKA Maersk 1996 8,044 17,500 April 2021 32 MAERSK KOWLOON Maersk 2005 7,471 16,000 June 2022 33 KURE COSCO 1996 7,403 9,500 November 2020 34 MSC METHONI MSC 2003 6,724 29,000 September 2021 35 YORK Maersk 2000 6,648 21,250 August 2022(9) 36 KOBE RCL Feeder 2000 6,648 14,500 August 2021 37 SEALAND WASHINGTON Maersk 2000 6,648 18,500 March 2022(10) 38 SEALAND MICHIGAN Maersk 2000 6,648 18,500 March 2022(10) 39 SEALAND ILLINOIS Maersk 2000 6,648 18,500 March 2022(10) 40 MAERSK KOLKATA Maersk 2003 6,644 18,500 March 2022(10) 41 MAERSK KINGSTON Maersk 2003 6,644 18,500 March 2022(10) 42 MAERSK KALAMATA Maersk 2003 6,644 18,500 March 2022(10) 43 VENETIKO (*) 2003 5,928 (*) July 2021 44 ENSENADA (i) (*) 2001 5,576 21,500 June 2021(11) 45 ZIM NEW YORK ZIM 2002 4,992 14,438 October 2021(12) 46 ZIM SHANGHAI ZIM 2002 4,992 14,438 October 2021(12) 47 LEONIDIO(ii) Maersk 2014 4,957 14,200 December 2024 48 KYPARISSIA(ii) Maersk 2014 4,957 14,200 November 2024 49 MEGALOPOLIS Maersk 2013 4,957 13,500 July 2025 50 MARATHOPOLIS Maersk 2013 4.957 13,500 July 2025 51 OAKLAND EXPRESS Hapag Lloyd 2000 4,890 13,750 January 2021 52 HALIFAX EXPRESS Hapag Lloyd 2000 4,890 10,000 November 2020 53 VULPECULA OOCL 2010 4,258 7,000 December 2020 54 VOLANS ZIM 2010 4,258 7,000 November 2020 55 VIRGO Evergreen 2009 4,258 8,600 February 2021 56 VELA OOCL 2009 4,258 7,950 November 2020 57 ULSAN Maersk 2002 4,132 12,000 June 2021 58 POLAR ARGENTINA(i)(ii) Maersk 2018 3,800 19,700 October 2024 59 POLAR BRASIL(i)(ii) Maersk 2018 3,800 19,700 January 2025 60 LAKONIA COSCO 2004 2,586 7,500 November 2020 61 JPO SCORPIUS Pool 2007 2,572 Pool Participation 62 ETOILE (*) 2005 2,556 (*) January 2021 63 AREOPOLIS COSCO 2000 2,474 7,500 November 2020 64 MONEMVASIA(i) Maersk 1998 2,472 9,250 November 2021 65 MESSINI (*) 1997 2,458 9,850 February 2021 66 ARKADIA(i) Evergreen 2001 1,550 8,650 November 2020 67 PROSPER Sealand Maersk Asia 1996 1,504 8,500 March 2021(13) 68 MICHIGAN MSC 2008 1,300 6,650 November 2020 69 TRADER (*) 2008 1,300 (*) January 2021 70 LUEBECK MSC 2001 1,078 6,200 January 2021

Newbuilds





Vessel Name





Shipyard



Capacity (TEU)



Charterer Expected Delivery(14) 1 YZJ2015-2060 Jiangsu Yangzijiang

Shipbuilding Group 12,690 Yang Ming Q1 2021 2 YZJ2015-2061 Jiangsu Yangzijiang

Shipbuilding Group 12,690 Yang Ming Q2 2021

(1) Daily charter rates are gross, unless stated otherwise. Amounts set out for current daily charter rate are the amounts contained in the charter contracts.

(2) Charter terms and expiration dates are based on the earliest date charters could expire.

(3) This charter rate will be earned by Cosco Guangzhou and Cosco Ningbo from November 15, 2020. Until then both vessels are chartered at an undisclosed daily rate.

(4) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Azov until December 2, 2023. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300.

(5) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Amalfi until March 16, 2024. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300.

(6) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Ajaccio until February 1, 2024. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300.

(7) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Athens until January 29, 2023. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300.

(8) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Athos until February 24, 2023. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300.

(9) This charter rate will be earned by York from December 1, 2020. Until then the daily charter rate will be $11,500.

(10) The daily rate for Sealand Washington, Sealand Michigan, Sealand Illinois, Maersk Kolkata, Maersk Kingston and Maersk Kalamata is a base rate of $16,000, adjusted pursuant to the terms of a 50:50 profit/loss sharing mechanism based on market conditions with a minimum charter rate of $12,000 and a maximum charter rate of $25,000.

(11) This charter rate will be earned by Ensenada from November 12, 2020. Until then the daily charter rate will be $8,700.

(12) The amounts in the table reflect the current charter terms, giving effect to our agreement with ZIM under its 2014 restructuring plan. Based on this agreement, we have been granted charter extensions and have been issued equity securities representing 1.2% of ZIM’s equity and approximately $8.2 million in interest bearing notes maturing in 2023. In May 2020, the Company exercised its option to extend the charters of ZIM New York and ZIM Shanghai for a one year period at market rate plus $1,100 per day per vessel while the notes remain outstanding. The rate for this sixth optional year has been determined at $14,438 per day.

(13) This charter rate will be earned by Prosper from November 28, 2020. Until then the daily charter rate will be $6,000.

(14) Based on latest shipyard construction schedule, subject to change.

(i) Denotes vessels acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed. The Company holds an equity interest ranging between 25% and 49% in each of the vessel-owning entities.

(ii) Denotes vessels subject to a sale and leaseback transaction.

(*) Denotes charterer’s identity and/or current daily charter rates and/or charter expiration dates, which are treated as confidential.

Consolidated Statements of Income

Nine-months ended September 30, Three-months ended September 30, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)



2019 2020 2019 2020 REVENUES: Voyage revenue $ 353,641 $ 341,176 $ 123,631 $ 107,903 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses (3,180 ) (6,383 ) (701 ) (2,380 ) Voyage expenses – related parties (3,610 ) (4,753 ) (1,658 ) (1,623 ) Vessels' operating expenses (87,322 ) (84,999 ) (29,158 ) (30,241 ) General and administrative expenses (4,115 ) (5,301 ) (1,464 ) (1,543 ) Management fees - related parties (16,164 ) (16,023 ) (5,337 ) (5,502 ) General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (2,453 ) (2,416 ) (908 ) (908 ) Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (6,737 ) (6,765 ) (2,266 ) (2,228 ) Depreciation (85,081 ) (81,618 ) (25,320 ) (25,881 ) Loss on sale / disposal of vessels, net (18,420 ) (65,260 ) - (432 ) Loss on vessels held for sale (480 ) (14,359 ) (480 ) - Vessels’ impairment loss (3,042 ) (31,577 ) - - Foreign exchange gains / (losses) (28 ) (203 ) (45 ) 4 Operating income $ 123,009 $ 21,519 $ 56,294 $ 37,169 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest income $ 2,512 $ 1,464 $ 826 $ 377 Interest and finance costs (69,342 ) (51,452 ) (24,026 ) (16,085 ) Swaps’ breakage cost, net (16 ) (6 ) (16 ) (6 ) Income from equity method investments 7,409 12,201 3,110 3,960 Other 561 468 234 160 Loss on derivative instruments (1,021 ) (2,392 ) (446 ) (326 ) Total other expenses $ (59,897 ) $ (39,717 ) $ (20,318 ) $ (11,920 ) Net Income / (Loss) $ 63,112 $ (18,198 ) $ 35,976 $ 25,249 Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (23,452 ) (23,315 ) (7,904 ) (7,854 ) Gain on retirement of Preferred Stock - 619 - - Net Income / (Loss) available to common stockholders $ 39,660 $ (40,894 ) $ 28,072 $ 17,395 Earnings / (Losses) per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.35 $ (0.34 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.14 Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 114,744,125 120,319,521 117,111,191 121,094,924

COSTAMARE INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets