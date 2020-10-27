 

Advance Auto Parts to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 10, 2020

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, will report its third quarter 2020 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Interested parties can listen to the event via a webcast scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the company’s website (www.ir.AdvanceAutoParts.com).

To join by phone, please pre-register online for dial-in and passcode information. Upon registering, participants will receive a confirmation with call details and a registrant ID. While registration is open through the live call, the company suggests registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Advance website for one year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of July 11, 2020, Advance operated 4,819 stores and 167 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,262 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

