Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the fiscal 2021 first quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 after the close of the stock market and host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

(877) 407-9753 (Domestic)

(201) 493-6739 (International)

The live conference call webcast will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of Electromed’s web site and directly via the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/elctr/mediaframe ...

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of Electromed’s web site at: http://investors.smartvest.com/.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.

