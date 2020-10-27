Trustmark Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Trustmark Corporation (Nasdaq:TRMK) reported net income of $54.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.86. This level of earnings resulted in a return on average tangible equity of 16.82% and a return on average assets of 1.37%. Trustmark’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share payable December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2020.

Printer friendly version of earnings release with consolidated financial statements and notes: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/52314239/en

Third Quarter Highlights

Pre-tax, pre-provision income totaled $62.9 million, a linked-quarter increase of 1.4% and year-over-year increase of 26.0%. Please refer to the Consolidated Financial Information, Footnote 9 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Noninterest income represented 41.0% of revenue in the third quarter and increased 6.0% from the prior quarter

Maintained strong capital position with CET1 ratio of 11.36% and total risk-based capital ratio of 12.88%

Gerard R. Host, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Our third quarter results demonstrate the value of our diversified financial services businesses with strong performance in both our banking and noninterest lines of business. Loans held for investment increased 6.8% year-over-year, and mortgage loan production was up over 56% year-over-year. We experienced significant year-over-year growth in pre-tax, pre-provision income, and we maintained our solid capital base and liquidity position. Trustmark remains committed to ensuring the safety of customers and associates and supporting local economies in this challenging environment. We continue to focus on serving customers and creating long-term value for shareholders.”

Balance Sheet Management

Loans held for investment increased $187.9 million from the prior quarter and $624.1 million year-over-year

Gross PPP loans totaled $970.0 million at September 30, 2020

Noninterest bearing deposits increased $83.5 million linked-quarter and represented 30.0% of total deposits at September 30, 2020

Loans held for investment totaled $9.8 billion at September 30, 2020, reflecting an increase of 1.9% linked-quarter and 6.8% year-over-year. The linked-quarter growth was driven primarily by construction and development loans and commercial real estate loans. At September 30, 2020, Trustmark’s gross Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaled $970.0 million. Net of deferred fees and costs of $25.7 million, PPP loans totaled $944.3 million. Collectively, loans held for investment and PPP loans totaled $10.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Deposits totaled $13.2 billion at September 30, 2020, down $283.1 million, or 2.1%, from the prior quarter. However, deposits are up $2.0 billion, or 17.5%, year-over-year primarily reflecting the impact of additional customer liquidity associated with PPP loans and government stimulus payments. Interest-bearing deposit costs totaled 0.31% for the third quarter, a decrease of 6 basis points linked-quarter. Trustmark continues to maintain an attractive, low-cost deposit base with approximately 62% of deposit balances in checking accounts. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.33% for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 6 basis points from the prior quarter.

Trustmark’s capital position remained solid, reflecting the strength and diversity of its financial services businesses. At September 30, 2020, Trustmark’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.68%, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 12.88%.

Credit Quality

Allowance for credit losses represented 1.24% of loans held for investment and 593.72% of nonperforming loans, excluding individually evaluated loans

Net recoveries totaled $1.1 million in the third quarter

Other real estate declined 11.1% from the prior quarter and 49.2% year-over-year

Approximately 2% of the loans held for investment portfolio remained under a concession at September 30, 2020

Allocation of Trustmark's $122.0 million allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment represented 1.20% of commercial loans and 1.41% of consumer and home mortgage loans, resulting in an allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment of 1.24% at September 30, 2020, representing a level management considers commensurate with the present risk in the loan portfolio. Trustmark recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.8 million in the third quarter.

Nonperforming loans totaled $53.9 million at September 30, 2020, up $3.9 million from the prior quarter and down $5.2 million year-over-year. Other real estate totaled $16.2 million, reflecting a $2.0 million decrease from the prior quarter and down $15.7 million from the prior year. Collectively, nonperforming assets totaled $70.1 million, reflecting a linked-quarter increase of $1.8 million and a year-over-year decrease of $20.9 million.

Revenue Generation

Revenue in the third quarter, excluding interest and fees on PPP loans, totaled $173.2 million, up 2.2% from the prior quarter and 12.1% year-over-year

Noninterest income totaled $73.7 million in the third quarter, up 6.0% from the prior quarter and 52.5% year-over-year

Mortgage loan production in the third quarter totaled $885.8 million, an increase of 3.8% from the prior quarter and a 56.5% increase year-over-year

Revenue in the third quarter totaled $179.9 million, up 3.1% from the prior quarter and up 14.7% from the same quarter in the prior year. Excluding $6.7 million of interest and fees on PPP loans, revenue totaled $173.2 million in the third quarter, up 2.2% from the prior quarter and up 12.1% year-over-year. The linked-quarter and year-over-year changes primarily reflect higher noninterest income. Net interest income (FTE) in the third quarter totaled $109.2 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.03%. Excluding PPP loans, the net interest margin totaled 3.05%, a linked-quarter decline of 9 basis points. Continued low interest rates decreased the yield on the loans held for investment and held for sale portfolio as well as the securities portfolio and were partially offset by lower costs of interest-bearing deposits. Relative to the prior quarter, net interest income (FTE) increased $1.2 million as a $327 thousand reduction in interest income was more than offset by a $1.5 million reduction in interest expense.

Noninterest income in the third quarter totaled $73.7 million, an increase of $4.2 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $25.4 million year-over-year. The linked-quarter change reflects increases in mortgage banking revenue, service charges on deposit accounts and bank card and other fees. Mortgage banking revenue before hedge ineffectiveness totaled $35.6 million in the third quarter, in line with the prior quarter. Third quarter results include $815 thousand in positive net hedge ineffectiveness. Mortgage loan production in the third quarter totaled $885.8 million, up $32.5 million from the prior quarter and $319.6 million from the same period in the prior year. Gain on sale of loans, net totaled $34.5 million in the third quarter, up $394 thousand from the prior quarter. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $36.4 million in the third quarter, up $2.7 million from the prior quarter and $28.3 million from the same period in the prior year.

Insurance revenue totaled $11.6 million in the third quarter, a seasonal decline of 2.6% from the prior quarter and an increase of 4.4% year-over-year due to higher property and casualty commissions. Wealth management revenue in the third quarter totaled $7.7 million, in line with the prior quarter and the same period in the prior year as increases in brokerage and investment services were offset by a decline in trust management fees.

Bank card and other fees increased $1.1 million, or 14.6%, from the prior quarter, reflecting higher customer derivative revenue and interchange income. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.2 million, or 18.4%, from the prior quarter as customers gradually returned to more normal pre-pandemic activities.

Noninterest Expense

Total expenses were $114.0 million in the third quarter, down $4.7 million, or 4.0%, from the prior quarter

Adjusted expenses, which excludes amortization of intangibles, ORE expense and credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures, increased $3.6 million, or 3.2%, from the prior quarter. Please refer to the Consolidated Financial Information, Footnote 9 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Adjusted noninterest expenses totaled $114.6 million for the third quarter, representing an increase of 3.2% from the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.2 million due to increases in salaries, commissions, and performance-based incentives. Services and fees increased due to continued investment in technology. Net occupancy-premises experienced a normal seasonal increase. Other adjusted noninterest expenses rose $1.5 million principally due to loan expense related to loan volumes and a non-cash charge for the realignment of branch offices.

In the third quarter, the credit loss expense related to off-balance sheet exposures was a negative $3.0 million, a decline of $9.2 million from the prior quarter. The decline primarily reflects improvement of the macroeconomic factors used to determine the necessary reserves for off-balance sheet exposures. Other real estate expense, net increased $932 thousand primarily due to write-downs. Total expenses for the third quarter declined $4.7 million, or 4.0%, from the prior quarter, as the decline in credit loss expense was partially offset by an increase in adjusted noninterest expense.

Trustmark continues to focus on identifying efficiency opportunities in operations and delivery channels as well as utilizing technology solutions to streamline processes and improve the customer experience. Year-to-date, Trustmark has consolidated six offices across the franchise. In addition, Trustmark is in the process of converting select drive-thru only branches to interactive teller machines which will provide extended hours for additional customer convenience while reducing servicing costs. Trustmark remains committed to investments to promote profitable revenue growth and reallocating resources to reflect changing customer preferences.

Additional Information

As previously announced, Trustmark will conduct a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Corporation’s financial results. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 317-3051 or by clicking on the link provided under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.trustmark.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in archived format at the same web address or by calling (877) 344-7529, passcode 10148374.

Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 187 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “hope,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “continue,” “could,” “would,” “future” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our future expectations or state other “forward-looking” information. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to anticipated future operating and financial performance measures, including net interest margin, credit quality, business initiatives, growth opportunities and growth rates, among other things, and encompass any estimate, prediction, expectation, projection, opinion, anticipation, outlook or statement of belief included therein as well as the management assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements. You should be aware that the occurrence of the events described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Trustmark’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should any such underlying assumptions prove to be significantly different, actual results may vary significantly from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and also by the effectiveness of varying governmental responses in ameliorating the impact of the pandemic on our customers and the economies where they operate.

Risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of Management include, but are not limited to, changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the domestic and global economy, as well as the effectiveness of actions of federal, state and local governments and agencies (including the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Board (FRB)) to mitigate its spread and economic impact, local, state and national economic and market conditions, conditions in the housing and real estate markets in the regions in which Trustmark operates and the extent and duration of the current volatility in the credit and financial markets, levels of and volatility in crude oil prices, changes in our ability to measure the fair value of assets in our portfolio, material changes in the level and/or volatility of market interest rates, the performance and demand for the products and services we offer, including the level and timing of withdrawals from our deposit accounts, the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation, our ability to attract noninterest-bearing deposits and other low-cost funds, competition in loan and deposit pricing, as well as the entry of new competitors into our markets through de novo expansion and acquisitions, economic conditions, including the potential impact of issues related to the European financial system and monetary and other governmental actions designed to address credit, securities, and/or commodity markets, the enactment of legislation and changes in existing regulations or enforcement practices or the adoption of new regulations, changes in accounting standards and practices, including changes in the interpretation of existing standards, that affect our consolidated financial statements, changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits, technological changes, changes in the financial performance or condition of our borrowers, particularly with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in our ability to control expenses, greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions or new products and lines of business, cyber-attacks and other breaches which could affect our information system security, natural disasters, environmental disasters, pandemics or other health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other risks described in our filings with the SEC.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of this information, whether as the result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION September 30, 2020 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Linked Quarter Year over Year QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Securities AFS-taxable $ 1,857,050 $ 1,724,320 $ 1,570,803 $ 132,730 7.7 % $ 286,247 18.2 % Securities AFS-nontaxable 5,973 9,827 25,096 (3,854 ) -39.2 % (19,123 ) -76.2 % Securities HTM-taxable 608,585 655,085 778,098 (46,500 ) -7.1 % (169,513 ) -21.8 % Securities HTM-nontaxable 25,508 25,538 26,088 (30 ) -0.1 % (580 ) -2.2 % Total securities 2,497,116 2,414,770 2,400,085 82,346 3.4 % 97,031 4.0 % Paycheck protection program loans (PPP) 941,456 764,416 — 177,040 23.2 % 941,456 n/m Loans (includes loans held for sale) (1) 10,162,379 9,908,132 9,436,287 254,247 2.6 % 726,092 7.7 % Acquired loans (1) — — 82,641 — n/m (82,641 ) -100.0 % Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases 301 113 3,662 188 n/m (3,361 ) -91.8 % Other earning assets 722,917 854,642 176,163 (131,725 ) -15.4 % 546,754 n/m Total earning assets 14,324,169 13,942,073 12,098,838 382,096 2.7 % 2,225,331 18.4 % Allowance for credit losses (ACL), loans held for investment (LHFI) (1) (121,842 ) (103,006 ) (83,756 ) (18,836 ) -18.3 % (38,086 ) -45.5 % Other assets 1,564,825 1,685,317 1,447,977 (120,492 ) -7.1 % 116,848 8.1 % Total assets $ 15,767,152 $ 15,524,384 $ 13,463,059 $ 242,768 1.6 % $ 2,304,093 17.1 % Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,669,249 $ 3,832,372 $ 3,085,758 $ (163,123 ) -4.3 % $ 583,491 18.9 % Savings deposits 4,416,046 4,180,540 3,568,403 235,506 5.6 % 847,643 23.8 % Time deposits 1,507,348 1,578,737 1,753,083 (71,389 ) -4.5 % (245,735 ) -14.0 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,592,643 9,591,649 8,407,244 994 0.0 % 1,185,399 14.1 % Fed funds purchased and repurchases 84,077 105,696 142,064 (21,619 ) -20.5 % (57,987 ) -40.8 % Other borrowings 167,262 107,533 78,404 59,729 55.5 % 88,858 n/m Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,905,838 9,866,734 8,689,568 39,104 0.4 % 1,216,270 14.0 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,921,867 3,645,761 2,932,754 276,106 7.6 % 989,113 33.7 % Other liabilities 244,544 346,173 206,091 (101,629 ) -29.4 % 38,453 18.7 % Total liabilities 14,072,249 13,858,668 11,828,413 213,581 1.5 % 2,243,836 19.0 % Shareholders' equity 1,694,903 1,665,716 1,634,646 29,187 1.8 % 60,257 3.7 % Total liabilities and equity $ 15,767,152 $ 15,524,384 $ 13,463,059 $ 242,768 1.6 % $ 2,304,093 17.1 %

(1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION September 30, 2020 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Linked Quarter Year over Year PERIOD END BALANCES 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Cash and due from banks $ 564,588 $ 1,026,640 $ 486,263 $ (462,052 ) -45.0 % $ 78,325 16.1 % Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases 50 — — 50 n/m 50 n/m Securities available for sale 1,922,728 1,884,153 1,553,705 38,575 2.0 % 369,023 23.8 % Securities held to maturity 611,280 660,048 785,422 (48,768 ) -7.4 % (174,142 ) -22.2 % PPP loans 944,270 939,783 — 4,487 0.5 % 944,270 n/m Loans held for sale (LHFS) 485,103 355,089 292,800 130,014 36.6 % 192,303 65.7 % Loans held for investment (LHFI) (1) 9,847,728 9,659,806 9,223,668 187,922 1.9 % 624,060 6.8 % ACL LHFI (1) (122,010 ) (119,188 ) (83,226 ) (2,822 ) -2.4 % (38,784 ) -46.6 % Net LHFI 9,725,718 9,540,618 9,140,442 185,100 1.9 % 585,276 6.4 % Acquired loans (1) — — 81,004 — n/m (81,004 ) -100.0 % Allowance for loan losses, acquired loans (1) — — (1,249 ) — n/m 1,249 -100.0 % Net acquired loans — — 79,755 — n/m (79,755 ) -100.0 % Net LHFI and acquired loans 9,725,718 9,540,618 9,220,197 185,100 1.9 % 505,521 5.5 % Premises and equipment, net 192,722 190,567 188,423 2,155 1.1 % 4,299 2.3 % Mortgage servicing rights 61,613 57,811 73,016 3,802 6.6 % (11,403 ) -15.6 % Goodwill 385,270 385,270 379,627 — 0.0 % 5,643 1.5 % Identifiable intangible assets 8,142 8,895 8,345 (753 ) -8.5 % (203 ) -2.4 % Other real estate 16,248 18,276 31,974 (2,028 ) -11.1 % (15,726 ) -49.2 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,508 29,819 33,180 689 2.3 % (2,672 ) -8.1 % Other assets 609,922 595,110 531,834 14,812 2.5 % 78,088 14.7 % Total assets $ 15,558,162 $ 15,692,079 $ 13,584,786 $ (133,917 ) -0.9 % $ 1,973,376 14.5 % Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,964,023 $ 3,880,540 $ 3,064,127 $ 83,483 2.2 % $ 899,896 29.4 % Interest-bearing 9,258,390 9,624,933 8,190,056 (366,543 ) -3.8 % 1,068,334 13.0 % Total deposits 13,222,413 13,505,473 11,254,183 (283,060 ) -2.1 % 1,968,230 17.5 % Fed funds purchased and repurchases 153,834 70,255 376,712 83,579 n/m (222,878 ) -59.2 % Other borrowings 178,599 152,860 76,685 25,739 16.8 % 101,914 n/m Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures (1) 39,659 42,663 — (3,004 ) -7.0 % 39,659 n/m Operating lease liabilities 31,838 31,076 34,319 762 2.5 % (2,481 ) -7.2 % Other liabilities 159,922 153,952 135,669 5,970 3.9 % 24,253 17.9 % Total liabilities 13,848,121 14,018,135 11,939,424 (170,014 ) -1.2 % 1,908,697 16.0 % Common stock 13,215 13,214 13,390 1 0.0 % (175 ) -1.3 % Capital surplus 231,836 230,613 257,370 1,223 0.5 % (25,534 ) -9.9 % Retained earnings 1,459,306 1,419,552 1,395,460 39,754 2.8 % 63,846 4.6 % Accum other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 5,684 10,565 (20,858 ) (4,881 ) -46.2 % 26,542 n/m Total shareholders' equity 1,710,041 1,673,944 1,645,362 36,097 2.2 % 64,679 3.9 % Total liabilities and equity $ 15,558,162 $ 15,692,079 $ 13,584,786 $ (133,917 ) -0.9 % $ 1,973,376 14.5 %

(1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful

See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION September 30, 2020 ($ in thousands except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year INCOME STATEMENTS 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE $ 97,429 $ 99,300 $ 116,432 $ (1,871 ) -1.9 % $ (19,003 ) -16.3 % Interest and fees on PPP loans 6,729 5,044 — 1,685 33.4 % 6,729 n/m Interest and fees on acquired loans (1) — — 2,309 — n/m (2,309 ) -100.0 % Interest on securities-taxable 12,542 12,762 13,184 (220 ) -1.7 % (642 ) -4.9 % Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE 301 315 485 (14 ) -4.4 % (184 ) -37.9 % Interest on fed funds sold and reverse repurchases 1 — 23 1 n/m (22 ) -95.7 % Other interest income 331 239 1,044 92 38.5 % (713 ) -68.3 % Total interest income-FTE 117,333 117,660 133,477 (327 ) -0.3 % (16,144 ) -12.1 % Interest on deposits 7,437 8,730 20,385 (1,293 ) -14.8 % (12,948 ) -63.5 % Interest on fed funds purchased and repurchases 32 42 547 (10 ) -23.8 % (515 ) -94.1 % Other interest expense 688 881 830 (193 ) -21.9 % (142 ) -17.1 % Total interest expense 8,157 9,653 21,762 (1,496 ) -15.5 % (13,605 ) -62.5 % Net interest income-FTE 109,176 108,007 111,715 1,169 1.1 % (2,539 ) -2.3 % Provision for credit losses, LHFI (1) 1,760 18,185 3,039 (16,425 ) -90.3 % (1,279 ) -42.1 % Provision for loan losses, acquired loans (1) — — (140 ) — n/m 140 100.0 % Net interest income after provision-FTE 107,416 89,822 108,816 17,594 19.6 % (1,400 ) -1.3 % Service charges on deposit accounts 7,577 6,397 11,065 1,180 18.4 % (3,488 ) -31.5 % Bank card and other fees 8,843 7,717 8,349 1,126 14.6 % 494 5.9 % Mortgage banking, net 36,439 33,745 8,171 2,694 8.0 % 28,268 n/m Insurance commissions 11,562 11,868 11,072 (306 ) -2.6 % 490 4.4 % Wealth management 7,679 7,571 7,691 108 1.4 % (12 ) -0.2 % Other, net 1,601 2,213 1,989 (612 ) -27.7 % (388 ) -19.5 % Total noninterest income 73,701 69,511 48,337 4,190 6.0 % 25,364 52.5 % Salaries and employee benefits 67,342 66,107 62,495 1,235 1.9 % 4,847 7.8 % Services and fees 20,992 20,567 18,838 425 2.1 % 2,154 11.4 % Net occupancy-premises 7,000 6,587 6,831 413 6.3 % 169 2.5 % Equipment expense 5,828 5,620 5,971 208 3.7 % (143 ) -2.4 % Other real estate expense, net 1,203 271 531 932 n/m 672 n/m Credit loss expense related to off-balance sheet credit exposures (1) (3,004 ) 6,242 — (9,246 ) n/m (3,004 ) n/m Other expense 14,598 13,265 12,187 1,333 10.0 % 2,411 19.8 % Total noninterest expense 113,959 118,659 106,853 (4,700 ) -4.0 % 7,106 6.7 % Income before income taxes and tax eq adj 67,158 40,674 50,300 26,484 65.1 % 16,858 33.5 % Tax equivalent adjustment 2,969 3,007 3,249 (38 ) -1.3 % (280 ) -8.6 % Income before income taxes 64,189 37,667 47,051 26,522 70.4 % 17,138 36.4 % Income taxes 9,749 5,517 6,016 4,232 76.7 % 3,733 62.1 % Net income $ 54,440 $ 32,150 $ 41,035 $ 22,290 69.3 % $ 13,405 32.7 % Per share data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.86 $ 0.51 $ 0.64 $ 0.35 68.6 % $ 0.22 34.4 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.51 $ 0.64 $ 0.35 68.6 % $ 0.22 34.4 % Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 63,422,692 63,416,307 64,358,540 Diluted 63,581,964 63,555,065 64,514,605 Period end shares outstanding 63,423,820 63,422,439 64,262,779

(1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful

See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION September 30, 2020 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year NONPERFORMING ASSETS (1) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Nonaccrual LHFI Alabama $ 3,860 $ 4,392 $ 2,936 $ (532 ) -12.1 % $ 924 31.5 % Florida 617 687 311 (70 ) -10.2 % 306 98.4 % Mississippi (2) 35,617 37,884 43,895 (2,267 ) -6.0 % (8,278 ) -18.9 % Tennessee (3) 13,041 6,125 10,193 6,916 n/m 2,848 27.9 % Texas 721 906 1,695 (185 ) -20.4 % (974 ) -57.5 % Total nonaccrual LHFI 53,856 49,994 59,030 3,862 7.7 % (5,174 ) -8.8 % Other real estate Alabama 3,725 4,766 6,501 (1,041 ) -21.8 % (2,776 ) -42.7 % Florida 3,665 3,665 6,983 — 0.0 % (3,318 ) -47.5 % Mississippi (2) 8,718 9,408 17,646 (690 ) -7.3 % (8,928 ) -50.6 % Tennessee (3) 140 437 844 (297 ) -68.0 % (704 ) -83.4 % Texas — — — — n/m — n/m Total other real estate 16,248 18,276 31,974 (2,028 ) -11.1 % (15,726 ) -49.2 % Total nonperforming assets $ 70,104 $ 68,270 $ 91,004 $ 1,834 2.7 % $ (20,900 ) -23.0 % LOANS PAST DUE OVER 90 DAYS (1) LHFI $ 782 $ 807 $ 878 $ (25 ) -3.1 % $ (96 ) -10.9 % LHFS-Guaranteed GNMA serviced loans (no obligation to repurchase) $ 121,281 $ 56,269 $ 36,445 $ 65,012 n/m $ 84,836 n/m Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year ACL LHFI (1)(4) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Beginning Balance $ 119,188 $ 100,564 $ 80,399 $ 18,624 18.5 % $ 38,789 48.2 % CECL adoption adjustments: LHFI — — — — n/m — n/m Acquired loan transfers — — — — n/m — n/m Provision for credit losses 1,760 18,185 3,039 (16,425 ) -90.3 % (1,279 ) -42.1 % Charge-offs (1,263 ) (1,870 ) (2,892 ) 607 32.5 % 1,629 56.3 % Recoveries 2,325 2,309 2,680 16 0.7 % (355 ) -13.2 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries 1,062 439 (212 ) 623 n/m 1,274 n/m Ending Balance $ 122,010 $ 119,188 $ 83,226 $ 2,822 2.4 % $ 38,784 46.6 % NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (1) Alabama $ 117 $ 526 $ (329 ) $ (409 ) -77.8 % $ 446 n/m Florida 387 (127 ) 136 514 n/m 251 n/m Mississippi (2) 442 (86 ) 391 528 n/m 51 13.0 % Tennessee (3) 42 66 (483 ) (24 ) -36.4 % 525 n/m Texas 74 60 73 14 23.3 % 1 1.4 % Total net (charge-offs) recoveries $ 1,062 $ 439 $ (212 ) $ 623 n/m $ 1,274 n/m

(1) Excludes PPP and acquired loans. (2) Mississippi includes Central and Southern Mississippi Regions. (3) Tennessee includes Memphis, Tennessee and Northern Mississippi Regions. (4) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful

See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION September 30, 2020 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended AVERAGE BALANCES 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Securities AFS-taxable $ 1,857,050 $ 1,724,320 $ 1,620,422 $ 1,551,358 $ 1,570,803 $ 1,734,380 $ 1,661,177 Securities AFS-nontaxable 5,973 9,827 22,056 23,300 25,096 12,594 32,188 Securities HTM-taxable 608,585 655,085 694,740 734,474 778,098 652,642 821,716 Securities HTM-nontaxable 25,508 25,538 25,673 25,703 26,088 25,573 27,268 Total securities 2,497,116 2,414,770 2,362,891 2,334,835 2,400,085 2,425,189 2,542,349 PPP loans 941,456 764,416 — — — 569,985 — Loans (includes loans held for sale) (1) 10,162,379 9,908,132 9,678,174 9,467,437 9,436,287 9,917,127 9,246,298 Acquired loans (1) — — — 77,797 82,641 — 92,645 Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases 301 113 164 184 3,662 193 12,678 Other earning assets 722,917 854,642 187,327 227,116 176,163 588,787 245,173 Total earning assets 14,324,169 13,942,073 12,228,556 12,107,369 12,098,838 13,501,281 12,139,143 ACL LHFI (1) (121,842 ) (103,006 ) (85,015 ) (86,211 ) (83,756 ) (103,355 ) (82,665 ) Other assets 1,564,825 1,685,317 1,498,725 1,445,075 1,447,977 1,582,888 1,454,350 Total assets $ 15,767,152 $ 15,524,384 $ 13,642,266 $ 13,466,233 $ 13,463,059 $ 14,980,814 $ 13,510,828 Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,669,249 $ 3,832,372 $ 3,184,134 $ 3,167,256 $ 3,085,758 $ 3,562,310 $ 3,012,049 Savings deposits 4,416,046 4,180,540 3,646,936 3,448,899 3,568,403 4,082,396 3,718,008 Time deposits 1,507,348 1,578,737 1,617,307 1,663,741 1,753,083 1,567,577 1,824,431 Total interest-bearing deposits 9,592,643 9,591,649 8,448,377 8,279,896 8,407,244 9,212,283 8,554,488 Fed funds purchased and repurchases 84,077 105,696 247,513 164,754 142,064 145,537 92,771 Other borrowings 167,262 107,533 85,279 79,512 78,404 120,197 83,475 Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,905,838 9,866,734 8,843,025 8,586,018 8,689,568 9,539,873 8,792,590 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,921,867 3,645,761 2,910,951 3,017,824 2,932,754 3,494,425 2,885,478 Other liabilities 244,544 346,173 248,220 205,786 206,091 279,517 222,404 Total liabilities 14,072,249 13,858,668 12,002,196 11,809,628 11,828,413 13,313,815 11,900,472 Shareholders' equity 1,694,903 1,665,716 1,640,070 1,656,605 1,634,646 1,666,999 1,610,356 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,767,152 $ 15,524,384 $ 13,642,266 $ 13,466,233 $ 13,463,059 $ 14,980,814 $ 13,510,828

(1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details. See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION September 30, 2020 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) PERIOD END BALANCES 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Cash and due from banks $ 564,588 $ 1,026,640 $ 404,341 $ 358,916 $ 486,263 Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases 50 — 2,000 — — Securities available for sale 1,922,728 1,884,153 1,833,779 1,602,404 1,553,705 Securities held to maturity 611,280 660,048 704,276 738,099 785,422 PPP loans 944,270 939,783 — — — Loans held for sale (LHFS) 485,103 355,089 325,389 226,347 292,800 Loans held for investment (LHFI) (1) 9,847,728 9,659,806 9,567,920 9,335,628 9,223,668 ACL LHFI (1) (122,010 ) (119,188 ) (100,564 ) (84,277 ) (83,226 ) Net LHFI 9,725,718 9,540,618 9,467,356 9,251,351 9,140,442 Acquired loans (1) — — — 72,601 81,004 Allowance for loan losses, acquired loans (1) — — — (815 ) (1,249 ) Net acquired loans — — — 71,786 79,755 Net LHFI and acquired loans 9,725,718 9,540,618 9,467,356 9,323,137 9,220,197 Premises and equipment, net 192,722 190,567 190,179 189,791 188,423 Mortgage servicing rights 61,613 57,811 56,437 79,394 73,016 Goodwill 385,270 385,270 381,717 379,627 379,627 Identifiable intangible assets 8,142 8,895 7,537 7,343 8,345 Other real estate 16,248 18,276 24,847 29,248 31,974 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,508 29,819 30,839 31,182 33,180 Other assets 609,922 595,110 591,132 532,389 531,834 Total assets $ 15,558,162 $ 15,692,079 $ 14,019,829 $ 13,497,877 $ 13,584,786 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,964,023 $ 3,880,540 $ 2,977,058 $ 2,891,215 $ 3,064,127 Interest-bearing 9,258,390 9,624,933 8,598,706 8,354,342 8,190,056 Total deposits 13,222,413 13,505,473 11,575,764 11,245,557 11,254,183 Fed funds purchased and repurchases 153,834 70,255 421,821 256,020 376,712 Other borrowings 178,599 152,860 84,230 85,396 76,685 Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures (1) 39,659 42,663 36,421 — — Operating lease liabilities 31,838 31,076 32,055 32,354 34,319 Other liabilities 159,922 153,952 155,283 155,992 135,669 Total liabilities 13,848,121 14,018,135 12,367,430 11,837,175 11,939,424 Common stock 13,215 13,214 13,209 13,376 13,390 Capital surplus 231,836 230,613 229,403 256,400 257,370 Retained earnings 1,459,306 1,419,552 1,402,089 1,414,526 1,395,460 Accum other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 5,684 10,565 7,698 (23,600 ) (20,858 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,710,041 1,673,944 1,652,399 1,660,702 1,645,362 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,558,162 $ 15,692,079 $ 14,019,829 $ 13,497,877 $ 13,584,786

(1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details. See Notes to Consolidated Financials