Trustmark Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Trustmark Corporation (Nasdaq:TRMK) reported net income of $54.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.86. This level of earnings resulted in a return on average tangible equity of 16.82% and a return on average assets of 1.37%. Trustmark’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share payable December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2020.
Third Quarter Highlights
- Pre-tax, pre-provision income totaled $62.9 million, a linked-quarter increase of 1.4% and year-over-year increase of 26.0%. Please refer to the Consolidated Financial Information, Footnote 9 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
- Noninterest income represented 41.0% of revenue in the third quarter and increased 6.0% from the prior quarter
- Maintained strong capital position with CET1 ratio of 11.36% and total risk-based capital ratio of 12.88%
Gerard R. Host, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Our third quarter results demonstrate the value of our diversified financial services businesses with strong performance in both our banking and noninterest lines of business. Loans held for investment increased 6.8% year-over-year, and mortgage loan production was up over 56% year-over-year. We experienced significant year-over-year growth in pre-tax, pre-provision income, and we maintained our solid capital base and liquidity position. Trustmark remains committed to ensuring the safety of customers and associates and supporting local economies in this challenging environment. We continue to focus on serving customers and creating long-term value for shareholders.”
Balance Sheet Management
- Loans held for investment increased $187.9 million from the prior quarter and $624.1 million year-over-year
- Gross PPP loans totaled $970.0 million at September 30, 2020
- Noninterest bearing deposits increased $83.5 million linked-quarter and represented 30.0% of total deposits at September 30, 2020
Loans held for investment totaled $9.8 billion at September 30, 2020, reflecting an increase of 1.9% linked-quarter and 6.8% year-over-year. The linked-quarter growth was driven primarily by construction and development loans and commercial real estate loans. At September 30, 2020, Trustmark’s gross Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaled $970.0 million. Net of deferred fees and costs of $25.7 million, PPP loans totaled $944.3 million. Collectively, loans held for investment and PPP loans totaled $10.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020.
Deposits totaled $13.2 billion at September 30, 2020, down $283.1 million, or 2.1%, from the prior quarter. However, deposits are up $2.0 billion, or 17.5%, year-over-year primarily reflecting the impact of additional customer liquidity associated with PPP loans and government stimulus payments. Interest-bearing deposit costs totaled 0.31% for the third quarter, a decrease of 6 basis points linked-quarter. Trustmark continues to maintain an attractive, low-cost deposit base with approximately 62% of deposit balances in checking accounts. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.33% for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 6 basis points from the prior quarter.
Trustmark’s capital position remained solid, reflecting the strength and diversity of its financial services businesses. At September 30, 2020, Trustmark’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.68%, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 12.88%.
Credit Quality
- Allowance for credit losses represented 1.24% of loans held for investment and 593.72% of nonperforming loans, excluding individually evaluated loans
- Net recoveries totaled $1.1 million in the third quarter
- Other real estate declined 11.1% from the prior quarter and 49.2% year-over-year
- Approximately 2% of the loans held for investment portfolio remained under a concession at September 30, 2020
Allocation of Trustmark's $122.0 million allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment represented 1.20% of commercial loans and 1.41% of consumer and home mortgage loans, resulting in an allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment of 1.24% at September 30, 2020, representing a level management considers commensurate with the present risk in the loan portfolio. Trustmark recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.8 million in the third quarter.
Nonperforming loans totaled $53.9 million at September 30, 2020, up $3.9 million from the prior quarter and down $5.2 million year-over-year. Other real estate totaled $16.2 million, reflecting a $2.0 million decrease from the prior quarter and down $15.7 million from the prior year. Collectively, nonperforming assets totaled $70.1 million, reflecting a linked-quarter increase of $1.8 million and a year-over-year decrease of $20.9 million.
Revenue Generation
- Revenue in the third quarter, excluding interest and fees on PPP loans, totaled $173.2 million, up 2.2% from the prior quarter and 12.1% year-over-year
- Noninterest income totaled $73.7 million in the third quarter, up 6.0% from the prior quarter and 52.5% year-over-year
- Mortgage loan production in the third quarter totaled $885.8 million, an increase of 3.8% from the prior quarter and a 56.5% increase year-over-year
Revenue in the third quarter totaled $179.9 million, up 3.1% from the prior quarter and up 14.7% from the same quarter in the prior year. Excluding $6.7 million of interest and fees on PPP loans, revenue totaled $173.2 million in the third quarter, up 2.2% from the prior quarter and up 12.1% year-over-year. The linked-quarter and year-over-year changes primarily reflect higher noninterest income. Net interest income (FTE) in the third quarter totaled $109.2 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.03%. Excluding PPP loans, the net interest margin totaled 3.05%, a linked-quarter decline of 9 basis points. Continued low interest rates decreased the yield on the loans held for investment and held for sale portfolio as well as the securities portfolio and were partially offset by lower costs of interest-bearing deposits. Relative to the prior quarter, net interest income (FTE) increased $1.2 million as a $327 thousand reduction in interest income was more than offset by a $1.5 million reduction in interest expense.
Noninterest income in the third quarter totaled $73.7 million, an increase of $4.2 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $25.4 million year-over-year. The linked-quarter change reflects increases in mortgage banking revenue, service charges on deposit accounts and bank card and other fees. Mortgage banking revenue before hedge ineffectiveness totaled $35.6 million in the third quarter, in line with the prior quarter. Third quarter results include $815 thousand in positive net hedge ineffectiveness. Mortgage loan production in the third quarter totaled $885.8 million, up $32.5 million from the prior quarter and $319.6 million from the same period in the prior year. Gain on sale of loans, net totaled $34.5 million in the third quarter, up $394 thousand from the prior quarter. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $36.4 million in the third quarter, up $2.7 million from the prior quarter and $28.3 million from the same period in the prior year.
Insurance revenue totaled $11.6 million in the third quarter, a seasonal decline of 2.6% from the prior quarter and an increase of 4.4% year-over-year due to higher property and casualty commissions. Wealth management revenue in the third quarter totaled $7.7 million, in line with the prior quarter and the same period in the prior year as increases in brokerage and investment services were offset by a decline in trust management fees.
Bank card and other fees increased $1.1 million, or 14.6%, from the prior quarter, reflecting higher customer derivative revenue and interchange income. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.2 million, or 18.4%, from the prior quarter as customers gradually returned to more normal pre-pandemic activities.
Noninterest Expense
- Total expenses were $114.0 million in the third quarter, down $4.7 million, or 4.0%, from the prior quarter
- Adjusted expenses, which excludes amortization of intangibles, ORE expense and credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures, increased $3.6 million, or 3.2%, from the prior quarter. Please refer to the Consolidated Financial Information, Footnote 9 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Adjusted noninterest expenses totaled $114.6 million for the third quarter, representing an increase of 3.2% from the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.2 million due to increases in salaries, commissions, and performance-based incentives. Services and fees increased due to continued investment in technology. Net occupancy-premises experienced a normal seasonal increase. Other adjusted noninterest expenses rose $1.5 million principally due to loan expense related to loan volumes and a non-cash charge for the realignment of branch offices.
In the third quarter, the credit loss expense related to off-balance sheet exposures was a negative $3.0 million, a decline of $9.2 million from the prior quarter. The decline primarily reflects improvement of the macroeconomic factors used to determine the necessary reserves for off-balance sheet exposures. Other real estate expense, net increased $932 thousand primarily due to write-downs. Total expenses for the third quarter declined $4.7 million, or 4.0%, from the prior quarter, as the decline in credit loss expense was partially offset by an increase in adjusted noninterest expense.
Trustmark continues to focus on identifying efficiency opportunities in operations and delivery channels as well as utilizing technology solutions to streamline processes and improve the customer experience. Year-to-date, Trustmark has consolidated six offices across the franchise. In addition, Trustmark is in the process of converting select drive-thru only branches to interactive teller machines which will provide extended hours for additional customer convenience while reducing servicing costs. Trustmark remains committed to investments to promote profitable revenue growth and reallocating resources to reflect changing customer preferences.
Additional Information
As previously announced, Trustmark will conduct a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Corporation’s financial results. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 317-3051 or by clicking on the link provided under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.trustmark.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in archived format at the same web address or by calling (877) 344-7529, passcode 10148374.
Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 187 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “hope,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “continue,” “could,” “would,” “future” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our future expectations or state other “forward-looking” information. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to anticipated future operating and financial performance measures, including net interest margin, credit quality, business initiatives, growth opportunities and growth rates, among other things, and encompass any estimate, prediction, expectation, projection, opinion, anticipation, outlook or statement of belief included therein as well as the management assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements. You should be aware that the occurrence of the events described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Trustmark’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should any such underlying assumptions prove to be significantly different, actual results may vary significantly from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and also by the effectiveness of varying governmental responses in ameliorating the impact of the pandemic on our customers and the economies where they operate.
Risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of Management include, but are not limited to, changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the domestic and global economy, as well as the effectiveness of actions of federal, state and local governments and agencies (including the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Board (FRB)) to mitigate its spread and economic impact, local, state and national economic and market conditions, conditions in the housing and real estate markets in the regions in which Trustmark operates and the extent and duration of the current volatility in the credit and financial markets, levels of and volatility in crude oil prices, changes in our ability to measure the fair value of assets in our portfolio, material changes in the level and/or volatility of market interest rates, the performance and demand for the products and services we offer, including the level and timing of withdrawals from our deposit accounts, the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation, our ability to attract noninterest-bearing deposits and other low-cost funds, competition in loan and deposit pricing, as well as the entry of new competitors into our markets through de novo expansion and acquisitions, economic conditions, including the potential impact of issues related to the European financial system and monetary and other governmental actions designed to address credit, securities, and/or commodity markets, the enactment of legislation and changes in existing regulations or enforcement practices or the adoption of new regulations, changes in accounting standards and practices, including changes in the interpretation of existing standards, that affect our consolidated financial statements, changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits, technological changes, changes in the financial performance or condition of our borrowers, particularly with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in our ability to control expenses, greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions or new products and lines of business, cyber-attacks and other breaches which could affect our information system security, natural disasters, environmental disasters, pandemics or other health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other risks described in our filings with the SEC.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of this information, whether as the result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|September 30, 2020
|($ in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Linked Quarter
|Year over Year
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|9/30/2019
|$ Change
|% Change
|$ Change
|% Change
|Securities AFS-taxable
|
$
|
1,857,050
|
|
$
|
1,724,320
|
|
$
|
1,570,803
|
|
$
|
132,730
|
|
7.7
|
%
|
$
|
286,247
|
|
18.2
|
%
|Securities AFS-nontaxable
|
|
5,973
|
|
|
9,827
|
|
|
25,096
|
|
|
(3,854
|
)
|
-39.2
|
%
|
|
(19,123
|
)
|
-76.2
|
%
|Securities HTM-taxable
|
|
608,585
|
|
|
655,085
|
|
|
778,098
|
|
|
(46,500
|
)
|
-7.1
|
%
|
|
(169,513
|
)
|
-21.8
|
%
|Securities HTM-nontaxable
|
|
25,508
|
|
|
25,538
|
|
|
26,088
|
|
|
(30
|
)
|
-0.1
|
%
|
|
(580
|
)
|
-2.2
|
%
|Total securities
|
|
2,497,116
|
|
|
2,414,770
|
|
|
2,400,085
|
|
|
82,346
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
97,031
|
|
4.0
|
%
|Paycheck protection program loans (PPP)
|
|
941,456
|
|
|
764,416
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
177,040
|
|
23.2
|
%
|
|
941,456
|
|
n/m
|
|Loans (includes loans held for sale) (1)
|
|
10,162,379
|
|
|
9,908,132
|
|
|
9,436,287
|
|
|
254,247
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
726,092
|
|
7.7
|
%
|Acquired loans (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
82,641
|
|
|
—
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
(82,641
|
)
|
-100.0
|
%
|Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases
|
|
301
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
3,662
|
|
|
188
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
(3,361
|
)
|
-91.8
|
%
|Other earning assets
|
|
722,917
|
|
|
854,642
|
|
|
176,163
|
|
|
(131,725
|
)
|
-15.4
|
%
|
|
546,754
|
|
n/m
|
|Total earning assets
|
|
14,324,169
|
|
|
13,942,073
|
|
|
12,098,838
|
|
|
382,096
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
|
2,225,331
|
|
18.4
|
%
|Allowance for credit losses (ACL), loans held for investment (LHFI) (1)
|
|
(121,842
|
)
|
|
(103,006
|
)
|
|
(83,756
|
)
|
|
(18,836
|
)
|
-18.3
|
%
|
|
(38,086
|
)
|
-45.5
|
%
|Other assets
|
|
1,564,825
|
|
|
1,685,317
|
|
|
1,447,977
|
|
|
(120,492
|
)
|
-7.1
|
%
|
|
116,848
|
|
8.1
|
%
|Total assets
|
$
|
15,767,152
|
|
$
|
15,524,384
|
|
$
|
13,463,059
|
|
$
|
242,768
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
$
|
2,304,093
|
|
17.1
|
%
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
3,669,249
|
|
$
|
3,832,372
|
|
$
|
3,085,758
|
|
$
|
(163,123
|
)
|
-4.3
|
%
|
$
|
583,491
|
|
18.9
|
%
|Savings deposits
|
|
4,416,046
|
|
|
4,180,540
|
|
|
3,568,403
|
|
|
235,506
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
|
847,643
|
|
23.8
|
%
|Time deposits
|
|
1,507,348
|
|
|
1,578,737
|
|
|
1,753,083
|
|
|
(71,389
|
)
|
-4.5
|
%
|
|
(245,735
|
)
|
-14.0
|
%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
9,592,643
|
|
|
9,591,649
|
|
|
8,407,244
|
|
|
994
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
1,185,399
|
|
14.1
|
%
|Fed funds purchased and repurchases
|
|
84,077
|
|
|
105,696
|
|
|
142,064
|
|
|
(21,619
|
)
|
-20.5
|
%
|
|
(57,987
|
)
|
-40.8
|
%
|Other borrowings
|
|
167,262
|
|
|
107,533
|
|
|
78,404
|
|
|
59,729
|
|
55.5
|
%
|
|
88,858
|
|
n/m
|
|Junior subordinated debt securities
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
—
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
0.0
|
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
9,905,838
|
|
|
9,866,734
|
|
|
8,689,568
|
|
|
39,104
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
1,216,270
|
|
14.0
|
%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
3,921,867
|
|
|
3,645,761
|
|
|
2,932,754
|
|
|
276,106
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
|
989,113
|
|
33.7
|
%
|Other liabilities
|
|
244,544
|
|
|
346,173
|
|
|
206,091
|
|
|
(101,629
|
)
|
-29.4
|
%
|
|
38,453
|
|
18.7
|
%
|Total liabilities
|
|
14,072,249
|
|
|
13,858,668
|
|
|
11,828,413
|
|
|
213,581
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
2,243,836
|
|
19.0
|
%
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
1,694,903
|
|
|
1,665,716
|
|
|
1,634,646
|
|
|
29,187
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
|
60,257
|
|
3.7
|
%
|Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
15,767,152
|
|
$
|
15,524,384
|
|
$
|
13,463,059
|
|
$
|
242,768
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
$
|
2,304,093
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
(1)
|See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details.
|n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful
|See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|September 30, 2020
|($ in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Linked Quarter
|Year over Year
|PERIOD END BALANCES
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|9/30/2019
|$ Change
|% Change
|$ Change
|% Change
|Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
564,588
|
|
$
|
1,026,640
|
|
$
|
486,263
|
|
$
|
(462,052
|
)
|
-45.0
|
%
|
$
|
78,325
|
|
16.1
|
%
|Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases
|
|
50
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
50
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
50
|
|
n/m
|
|Securities available for sale
|
|
1,922,728
|
|
|
1,884,153
|
|
|
1,553,705
|
|
|
38,575
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
369,023
|
|
23.8
|
%
|Securities held to maturity
|
|
611,280
|
|
|
660,048
|
|
|
785,422
|
|
|
(48,768
|
)
|
-7.4
|
%
|
|
(174,142
|
)
|
-22.2
|
%
|PPP loans
|
|
944,270
|
|
|
939,783
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,487
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
944,270
|
|
n/m
|
|Loans held for sale (LHFS)
|
|
485,103
|
|
|
355,089
|
|
|
292,800
|
|
|
130,014
|
|
36.6
|
%
|
|
192,303
|
|
65.7
|
%
|Loans held for investment (LHFI) (1)
|
|
9,847,728
|
|
|
9,659,806
|
|
|
9,223,668
|
|
|
187,922
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
624,060
|
|
6.8
|
%
|ACL LHFI (1)
|
|
(122,010
|
)
|
|
(119,188
|
)
|
|
(83,226
|
)
|
|
(2,822
|
)
|
-2.4
|
%
|
|
(38,784
|
)
|
-46.6
|
%
|Net LHFI
|
|
9,725,718
|
|
|
9,540,618
|
|
|
9,140,442
|
|
|
185,100
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
585,276
|
|
6.4
|
%
|Acquired loans (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
81,004
|
|
|
—
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
(81,004
|
)
|
-100.0
|
%
|Allowance for loan losses, acquired loans (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,249
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
1,249
|
|
-100.0
|
%
|Net acquired loans
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
79,755
|
|
|
—
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
(79,755
|
)
|
-100.0
|
%
|Net LHFI and acquired loans
|
|
9,725,718
|
|
|
9,540,618
|
|
|
9,220,197
|
|
|
185,100
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
505,521
|
|
5.5
|
%
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
192,722
|
|
|
190,567
|
|
|
188,423
|
|
|
2,155
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
4,299
|
|
2.3
|
%
|Mortgage servicing rights
|
|
61,613
|
|
|
57,811
|
|
|
73,016
|
|
|
3,802
|
|
6.6
|
%
|
|
(11,403
|
)
|
-15.6
|
%
|Goodwill
|
|
385,270
|
|
|
385,270
|
|
|
379,627
|
|
|
—
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
5,643
|
|
1.5
|
%
|Identifiable intangible assets
|
|
8,142
|
|
|
8,895
|
|
|
8,345
|
|
|
(753
|
)
|
-8.5
|
%
|
|
(203
|
)
|
-2.4
|
%
|Other real estate
|
|
16,248
|
|
|
18,276
|
|
|
31,974
|
|
|
(2,028
|
)
|
-11.1
|
%
|
|
(15,726
|
)
|
-49.2
|
%
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
30,508
|
|
|
29,819
|
|
|
33,180
|
|
|
689
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
(2,672
|
)
|
-8.1
|
%
|Other assets
|
|
609,922
|
|
|
595,110
|
|
|
531,834
|
|
|
14,812
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
78,088
|
|
14.7
|
%
|Total assets
|
$
|
15,558,162
|
|
$
|
15,692,079
|
|
$
|
13,584,786
|
|
$
|
(133,917
|
)
|
-0.9
|
%
|
$
|
1,973,376
|
|
14.5
|
%
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|
$
|
3,964,023
|
|
$
|
3,880,540
|
|
$
|
3,064,127
|
|
$
|
83,483
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
$
|
899,896
|
|
29.4
|
%
|Interest-bearing
|
|
9,258,390
|
|
|
9,624,933
|
|
|
8,190,056
|
|
|
(366,543
|
)
|
-3.8
|
%
|
|
1,068,334
|
|
13.0
|
%
|Total deposits
|
|
13,222,413
|
|
|
13,505,473
|
|
|
11,254,183
|
|
|
(283,060
|
)
|
-2.1
|
%
|
|
1,968,230
|
|
17.5
|
%
|Fed funds purchased and repurchases
|
|
153,834
|
|
|
70,255
|
|
|
376,712
|
|
|
83,579
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
(222,878
|
)
|
-59.2
|
%
|Other borrowings
|
|
178,599
|
|
|
152,860
|
|
|
76,685
|
|
|
25,739
|
|
16.8
|
%
|
|
101,914
|
|
n/m
|
|Junior subordinated debt securities
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
—
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
0.0
|
%
|ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures (1)
|
|
39,659
|
|
|
42,663
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3,004
|
)
|
-7.0
|
%
|
|
39,659
|
|
n/m
|
|Operating lease liabilities
|
|
31,838
|
|
|
31,076
|
|
|
34,319
|
|
|
762
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
(2,481
|
)
|
-7.2
|
%
|Other liabilities
|
|
159,922
|
|
|
153,952
|
|
|
135,669
|
|
|
5,970
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
24,253
|
|
17.9
|
%
|Total liabilities
|
|
13,848,121
|
|
|
14,018,135
|
|
|
11,939,424
|
|
|
(170,014
|
)
|
-1.2
|
%
|
|
1,908,697
|
|
16.0
|
%
|Common stock
|
|
13,215
|
|
|
13,214
|
|
|
13,390
|
|
|
1
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
(175
|
)
|
-1.3
|
%
|Capital surplus
|
|
231,836
|
|
|
230,613
|
|
|
257,370
|
|
|
1,223
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
(25,534
|
)
|
-9.9
|
%
|Retained earnings
|
|
1,459,306
|
|
|
1,419,552
|
|
|
1,395,460
|
|
|
39,754
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
63,846
|
|
4.6
|
%
|Accum other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
5,684
|
|
|
10,565
|
|
|
(20,858
|
)
|
|
(4,881
|
)
|
-46.2
|
%
|
|
26,542
|
|
n/m
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
1,710,041
|
|
|
1,673,944
|
|
|
1,645,362
|
|
|
36,097
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
64,679
|
|
3.9
|
%
|Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
15,558,162
|
|
$
|
15,692,079
|
|
$
|
13,584,786
|
|
$
|
(133,917
|
)
|
-0.9
|
%
|
$
|
1,973,376
|
|
14.5
|
%
|
(1)
|See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details.
|n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful
|
|See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|September 30, 2020
|($ in thousands except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Linked Quarter
|Year over Year
|INCOME STATEMENTS
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|9/30/2019
|$ Change
|% Change
|$ Change
|% Change
|Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE
|
$
|
97,429
|
|
$
|
99,300
|
$
|
116,432
|
|
$
|
(1,871
|
)
|
-1.9
|
%
|
$
|
(19,003
|
)
|
-16.3
|
%
|Interest and fees on PPP loans
|
|
6,729
|
|
|
5,044
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,685
|
|
33.4
|
%
|
|
6,729
|
|
n/m
|
|Interest and fees on acquired loans (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
2,309
|
|
|
—
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
(2,309
|
)
|
-100.0
|
%
|Interest on securities-taxable
|
|
12,542
|
|
|
12,762
|
|
13,184
|
|
|
(220
|
)
|
-1.7
|
%
|
|
(642
|
)
|
-4.9
|
%
|Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE
|
|
301
|
|
|
315
|
|
485
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
-4.4
|
%
|
|
(184
|
)
|
-37.9
|
%
|Interest on fed funds sold and reverse repurchases
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
23
|
|
|
1
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
-95.7
|
%
|Other interest income
|
|
331
|
|
|
239
|
|
1,044
|
|
|
92
|
|
38.5
|
%
|
|
(713
|
)
|
-68.3
|
%
|Total interest income-FTE
|
|
117,333
|
|
|
117,660
|
|
133,477
|
|
|
(327
|
)
|
-0.3
|
%
|
|
(16,144
|
)
|
-12.1
|
%
|Interest on deposits
|
|
7,437
|
|
|
8,730
|
|
20,385
|
|
|
(1,293
|
)
|
-14.8
|
%
|
|
(12,948
|
)
|
-63.5
|
%
|Interest on fed funds purchased and repurchases
|
|
32
|
|
|
42
|
|
547
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
-23.8
|
%
|
|
(515
|
)
|
-94.1
|
%
|Other interest expense
|
|
688
|
|
|
881
|
|
830
|
|
|
(193
|
)
|
-21.9
|
%
|
|
(142
|
)
|
-17.1
|
%
|Total interest expense
|
|
8,157
|
|
|
9,653
|
|
21,762
|
|
|
(1,496
|
)
|
-15.5
|
%
|
|
(13,605
|
)
|
-62.5
|
%
|Net interest income-FTE
|
|
109,176
|
|
|
108,007
|
|
111,715
|
|
|
1,169
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
(2,539
|
)
|
-2.3
|
%
|Provision for credit losses, LHFI (1)
|
|
1,760
|
|
|
18,185
|
|
3,039
|
|
|
(16,425
|
)
|
-90.3
|
%
|
|
(1,279
|
)
|
-42.1
|
%
|Provision for loan losses, acquired loans (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
(140
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
140
|
|
100.0
|
%
|Net interest income after provision-FTE
|
|
107,416
|
|
|
89,822
|
|
108,816
|
|
|
17,594
|
|
19.6
|
%
|
|
(1,400
|
)
|
-1.3
|
%
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
7,577
|
|
|
6,397
|
|
11,065
|
|
|
1,180
|
|
18.4
|
%
|
|
(3,488
|
)
|
-31.5
|
%
|Bank card and other fees
|
|
8,843
|
|
|
7,717
|
|
8,349
|
|
|
1,126
|
|
14.6
|
%
|
|
494
|
|
5.9
|
%
|Mortgage banking, net
|
|
36,439
|
|
|
33,745
|
|
8,171
|
|
|
2,694
|
|
8.0
|
%
|
|
28,268
|
|
n/m
|
|Insurance commissions
|
|
11,562
|
|
|
11,868
|
|
11,072
|
|
|
(306
|
)
|
-2.6
|
%
|
|
490
|
|
4.4
|
%
|Wealth management
|
|
7,679
|
|
|
7,571
|
|
7,691
|
|
|
108
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
(12
|
)
|
-0.2
|
%
|Other, net
|
|
1,601
|
|
|
2,213
|
|
1,989
|
|
|
(612
|
)
|
-27.7
|
%
|
|
(388
|
)
|
-19.5
|
%
|Total noninterest income
|
|
73,701
|
|
|
69,511
|
|
48,337
|
|
|
4,190
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
|
25,364
|
|
52.5
|
%
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
67,342
|
|
|
66,107
|
|
62,495
|
|
|
1,235
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
4,847
|
|
7.8
|
%
|Services and fees
|
|
20,992
|
|
|
20,567
|
|
18,838
|
|
|
425
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
2,154
|
|
11.4
|
%
|Net occupancy-premises
|
|
7,000
|
|
|
6,587
|
|
6,831
|
|
|
413
|
|
6.3
|
%
|
|
169
|
|
2.5
|
%
|Equipment expense
|
|
5,828
|
|
|
5,620
|
|
5,971
|
|
|
208
|
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
(143
|
)
|
-2.4
|
%
|Other real estate expense, net
|
|
1,203
|
|
|
271
|
|
531
|
|
|
932
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
672
|
|
n/m
|
|Credit loss expense related to off-balance sheet credit exposures (1)
|
|
(3,004
|
)
|
|
6,242
|
|
—
|
|
|
(9,246
|
)
|
n/m
|
|
|
(3,004
|
)
|
n/m
|
|Other expense
|
|
14,598
|
|
|
13,265
|
|
12,187
|
|
|
1,333
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
2,411
|
|
19.8
|
%
|Total noninterest expense
|
|
113,959
|
|
|
118,659
|
|
106,853
|
|
|
(4,700
|
)
|
-4.0
|
%
|
|
7,106
|
|
6.7
|
%
|Income before income taxes and tax eq adj
|
|
67,158
|
|
|
40,674
|
|
50,300
|
|
|
26,484
|
|
65.1
|
%
|
|
16,858
|
|
33.5
|
%
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|
|
2,969
|
|
|
3,007
|
|
3,249
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
-1.3
|
%
|
|
(280
|
)
|
-8.6
|
%
|Income before income taxes
|
|
64,189
|
|
|
37,667
|
|
47,051
|
|
|
26,522
|
|
70.4
|
%
|
|
17,138
|
|
36.4
|
%
|Income taxes
|
|
9,749
|
|
|
5,517
|
|
6,016
|
|
|
4,232
|
|
76.7
|
%
|
|
3,733
|
|
62.1
|
%
|Net income
|
$
|
54,440
|
|
$
|
32,150
|
$
|
41,035
|
|
$
|
22,290
|
|
69.3
|
%
|
$
|
13,405
|
|
32.7
|
%
|Per share data
|Earnings per share - basic
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
68.6
|
%
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
34.4
|
%
|Earnings per share - diluted
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
68.6
|
%
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
34.4
|
%
|Dividends per share
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
—
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
0.0
|
%
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|
|
63,422,692
|
|
|
63,416,307
|
|
64,358,540
|
|Diluted
|
|
63,581,964
|
|
|
63,555,065
|
|
64,514,605
|
|Period end shares outstanding
|
|
63,423,820
|
|
|
63,422,439
|
|
64,262,779
|
|
(1)
|See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details.
|n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful
|
|See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|September 30, 2020
|($ in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Linked Quarter
|Year over Year
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS (1)
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|9/30/2019
|$ Change
|% Change
|$ Change
|% Change
|Nonaccrual LHFI
|Alabama
|
$
|
3,860
|
|
$
|
4,392
|
|
$
|
2,936
|
|
$
|
(532
|
)
|
-12.1
|
%
|
$
|
924
|
|
31.5
|
%
|Florida
|
|
617
|
|
|
687
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
(70
|
)
|
-10.2
|
%
|
|
306
|
|
98.4
|
%
|Mississippi (2)
|
|
35,617
|
|
|
37,884
|
|
|
43,895
|
|
|
(2,267
|
)
|
-6.0
|
%
|
|
(8,278
|
)
|
-18.9
|
%
|Tennessee (3)
|
|
13,041
|
|
|
6,125
|
|
|
10,193
|
|
|
6,916
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
2,848
|
|
27.9
|
%
|Texas
|
|
721
|
|
|
906
|
|
|
1,695
|
|
|
(185
|
)
|
-20.4
|
%
|
|
(974
|
)
|
-57.5
|
%
|Total nonaccrual LHFI
|
|
53,856
|
|
|
49,994
|
|
|
59,030
|
|
|
3,862
|
|
7.7
|
%
|
|
(5,174
|
)
|
-8.8
|
%
|Other real estate
|Alabama
|
|
3,725
|
|
|
4,766
|
|
|
6,501
|
|
|
(1,041
|
)
|
-21.8
|
%
|
|
(2,776
|
)
|
-42.7
|
%
|Florida
|
|
3,665
|
|
|
3,665
|
|
|
6,983
|
|
|
—
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
(3,318
|
)
|
-47.5
|
%
|Mississippi (2)
|
|
8,718
|
|
|
9,408
|
|
|
17,646
|
|
|
(690
|
)
|
-7.3
|
%
|
|
(8,928
|
)
|
-50.6
|
%
|Tennessee (3)
|
|
140
|
|
|
437
|
|
|
844
|
|
|
(297
|
)
|
-68.0
|
%
|
|
(704
|
)
|
-83.4
|
%
|Texas
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
—
|
|
n/m
|
|Total other real estate
|
|
16,248
|
|
|
18,276
|
|
|
31,974
|
|
|
(2,028
|
)
|
-11.1
|
%
|
|
(15,726
|
)
|
-49.2
|
%
|Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
70,104
|
|
$
|
68,270
|
|
$
|
91,004
|
|
$
|
1,834
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
$
|
(20,900
|
)
|
-23.0
|
%
|LOANS PAST DUE OVER 90 DAYS (1)
|LHFI
|
$
|
782
|
|
$
|
807
|
|
$
|
878
|
|
$
|
(25
|
)
|
-3.1
|
%
|
$
|
(96
|
)
|
-10.9
|
%
|LHFS-Guaranteed GNMA serviced loans
|(no obligation to repurchase)
|
$
|
121,281
|
|
$
|
56,269
|
|
$
|
36,445
|
|
$
|
65,012
|
|
n/m
|
|
$
|
84,836
|
|
n/m
|
|Quarter Ended
|Linked Quarter
|Year over Year
|ACL LHFI (1)(4)
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|9/30/2019
|$ Change
|% Change
|$ Change
|% Change
|Beginning Balance
|
$
|
119,188
|
|
$
|
100,564
|
|
$
|
80,399
|
|
$
|
18,624
|
|
18.5
|
%
|
$
|
38,789
|
|
48.2
|
%
|CECL adoption adjustments:
|LHFI
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
—
|
|
n/m
|
|Acquired loan transfers
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
—
|
|
n/m
|
|Provision for credit losses
|
|
1,760
|
|
|
18,185
|
|
|
3,039
|
|
|
(16,425
|
)
|
-90.3
|
%
|
|
(1,279
|
)
|
-42.1
|
%
|Charge-offs
|
|
(1,263
|
)
|
|
(1,870
|
)
|
|
(2,892
|
)
|
|
607
|
|
32.5
|
%
|
|
1,629
|
|
56.3
|
%
|Recoveries
|
|
2,325
|
|
|
2,309
|
|
|
2,680
|
|
|
16
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
(355
|
)
|
-13.2
|
%
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|
|
1,062
|
|
|
439
|
|
|
(212
|
)
|
|
623
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
1,274
|
|
n/m
|
|Ending Balance
|
$
|
122,010
|
|
$
|
119,188
|
|
$
|
83,226
|
|
$
|
2,822
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
$
|
38,784
|
|
46.6
|
%
|NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (1)
|Alabama
|
$
|
117
|
|
$
|
526
|
|
$
|
(329
|
)
|
$
|
(409
|
)
|
-77.8
|
%
|
$
|
446
|
|
n/m
|
|Florida
|
|
387
|
|
|
(127
|
)
|
|
136
|
|
|
514
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
251
|
|
n/m
|
|Mississippi (2)
|
|
442
|
|
|
(86
|
)
|
|
391
|
|
|
528
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
51
|
|
13.0
|
%
|Tennessee (3)
|
|
42
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
(483
|
)
|
|
(24
|
)
|
-36.4
|
%
|
|
525
|
|
n/m
|
|Texas
|
|
74
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
14
|
|
23.3
|
%
|
|
1
|
|
1.4
|
%
|Total net (charge-offs) recoveries
|
$
|
1,062
|
|
$
|
439
|
|
$
|
(212
|
)
|
$
|
623
|
|
n/m
|
|
$
|
1,274
|
|
n/m
|
|
(1)
|Excludes PPP and acquired loans.
|
(2)
|Mississippi includes Central and Southern Mississippi Regions.
|
(3)
|Tennessee includes Memphis, Tennessee and Northern Mississippi Regions.
|
(4)
|See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details.
|n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful
|
|See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|September 30, 2020
|($ in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|9/30/2020
|9/30/2019
|Securities AFS-taxable
|
$
|
1,857,050
|
|
$
|
1,724,320
|
|
$
|
1,620,422
|
|
$
|
1,551,358
|
|
$
|
1,570,803
|
|
$
|
1,734,380
|
|
$
|
1,661,177
|
|Securities AFS-nontaxable
|
|
5,973
|
|
|
9,827
|
|
|
22,056
|
|
|
23,300
|
|
|
25,096
|
|
|
12,594
|
|
|
32,188
|
|Securities HTM-taxable
|
|
608,585
|
|
|
655,085
|
|
|
694,740
|
|
|
734,474
|
|
|
778,098
|
|
|
652,642
|
|
|
821,716
|
|Securities HTM-nontaxable
|
|
25,508
|
|
|
25,538
|
|
|
25,673
|
|
|
25,703
|
|
|
26,088
|
|
|
25,573
|
|
|
27,268
|
|Total securities
|
|
2,497,116
|
|
|
2,414,770
|
|
|
2,362,891
|
|
|
2,334,835
|
|
|
2,400,085
|
|
|
2,425,189
|
|
|
2,542,349
|
|PPP loans
|
|
941,456
|
|
|
764,416
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
569,985
|
|
|
—
|
|Loans (includes loans held for sale) (1)
|
|
10,162,379
|
|
|
9,908,132
|
|
|
9,678,174
|
|
|
9,467,437
|
|
|
9,436,287
|
|
|
9,917,127
|
|
|
9,246,298
|
|Acquired loans (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
77,797
|
|
|
82,641
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
92,645
|
|Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases
|
|
301
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
3,662
|
|
|
193
|
|
|
12,678
|
|Other earning assets
|
|
722,917
|
|
|
854,642
|
|
|
187,327
|
|
|
227,116
|
|
|
176,163
|
|
|
588,787
|
|
|
245,173
|
|Total earning assets
|
|
14,324,169
|
|
|
13,942,073
|
|
|
12,228,556
|
|
|
12,107,369
|
|
|
12,098,838
|
|
|
13,501,281
|
|
|
12,139,143
|
|ACL LHFI (1)
|
|
(121,842
|
)
|
|
(103,006
|
)
|
|
(85,015
|
)
|
|
(86,211
|
)
|
|
(83,756
|
)
|
|
(103,355
|
)
|
|
(82,665
|
)
|Other assets
|
|
1,564,825
|
|
|
1,685,317
|
|
|
1,498,725
|
|
|
1,445,075
|
|
|
1,447,977
|
|
|
1,582,888
|
|
|
1,454,350
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
15,767,152
|
|
$
|
15,524,384
|
|
$
|
13,642,266
|
|
$
|
13,466,233
|
|
$
|
13,463,059
|
|
$
|
14,980,814
|
|
$
|
13,510,828
|
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
3,669,249
|
|
$
|
3,832,372
|
|
$
|
3,184,134
|
|
$
|
3,167,256
|
|
$
|
3,085,758
|
|
$
|
3,562,310
|
|
$
|
3,012,049
|
|Savings deposits
|
|
4,416,046
|
|
|
4,180,540
|
|
|
3,646,936
|
|
|
3,448,899
|
|
|
3,568,403
|
|
|
4,082,396
|
|
|
3,718,008
|
|Time deposits
|
|
1,507,348
|
|
|
1,578,737
|
|
|
1,617,307
|
|
|
1,663,741
|
|
|
1,753,083
|
|
|
1,567,577
|
|
|
1,824,431
|
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
9,592,643
|
|
|
9,591,649
|
|
|
8,448,377
|
|
|
8,279,896
|
|
|
8,407,244
|
|
|
9,212,283
|
|
|
8,554,488
|
|Fed funds purchased and repurchases
|
|
84,077
|
|
|
105,696
|
|
|
247,513
|
|
|
164,754
|
|
|
142,064
|
|
|
145,537
|
|
|
92,771
|
|Other borrowings
|
|
167,262
|
|
|
107,533
|
|
|
85,279
|
|
|
79,512
|
|
|
78,404
|
|
|
120,197
|
|
|
83,475
|
|Junior subordinated debt securities
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
61,856
|
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
9,905,838
|
|
|
9,866,734
|
|
|
8,843,025
|
|
|
8,586,018
|
|
|
8,689,568
|
|
|
9,539,873
|
|
|
8,792,590
|
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
3,921,867
|
|
|
3,645,761
|
|
|
2,910,951
|
|
|
3,017,824
|
|
|
2,932,754
|
|
|
3,494,425
|
|
|
2,885,478
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
244,544
|
|
|
346,173
|
|
|
248,220
|
|
|
205,786
|
|
|
206,091
|
|
|
279,517
|
|
|
222,404
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
14,072,249
|
|
|
13,858,668
|
|
|
12,002,196
|
|
|
11,809,628
|
|
|
11,828,413
|
|
|
13,313,815
|
|
|
11,900,472
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
1,694,903
|
|
|
1,665,716
|
|
|
1,640,070
|
|
|
1,656,605
|
|
|
1,634,646
|
|
|
1,666,999
|
|
|
1,610,356
|
|Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
15,767,152
|
|
$
|
15,524,384
|
|
$
|
13,642,266
|
|
$
|
13,466,233
|
|
$
|
13,463,059
|
|
$
|
14,980,814
|
|
$
|
13,510,828
|
|
(1)
|See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details.
|See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|September 30, 2020
|($ in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|PERIOD END BALANCES
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
564,588
|
|
$
|
1,026,640
|
|
$
|
404,341
|
|
$
|
358,916
|
|
$
|
486,263
|
|Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases
|
|
50
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|Securities available for sale
|
|
1,922,728
|
|
|
1,884,153
|
|
|
1,833,779
|
|
|
1,602,404
|
|
|
1,553,705
|
|Securities held to maturity
|
|
611,280
|
|
|
660,048
|
|
|
704,276
|
|
|
738,099
|
|
|
785,422
|
|PPP loans
|
|
944,270
|
|
|
939,783
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|Loans held for sale (LHFS)
|
|
485,103
|
|
|
355,089
|
|
|
325,389
|
|
|
226,347
|
|
|
292,800
|
|Loans held for investment (LHFI) (1)
|
|
9,847,728
|
|
|
9,659,806
|
|
|
9,567,920
|
|
|
9,335,628
|
|
|
9,223,668
|
|ACL LHFI (1)
|
|
(122,010
|
)
|
|
(119,188
|
)
|
|
(100,564
|
)
|
|
(84,277
|
)
|
|
(83,226
|
)
|Net LHFI
|
|
9,725,718
|
|
|
9,540,618
|
|
|
9,467,356
|
|
|
9,251,351
|
|
|
9,140,442
|
|Acquired loans (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
72,601
|
|
|
81,004
|
|Allowance for loan losses, acquired loans (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(815
|
)
|
|
(1,249
|
)
|Net acquired loans
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
71,786
|
|
|
79,755
|
|Net LHFI and acquired loans
|
|
9,725,718
|
|
|
9,540,618
|
|
|
9,467,356
|
|
|
9,323,137
|
|
|
9,220,197
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
192,722
|
|
|
190,567
|
|
|
190,179
|
|
|
189,791
|
|
|
188,423
|
|Mortgage servicing rights
|
|
61,613
|
|
|
57,811
|
|
|
56,437
|
|
|
79,394
|
|
|
73,016
|
|Goodwill
|
|
385,270
|
|
|
385,270
|
|
|
381,717
|
|
|
379,627
|
|
|
379,627
|
|Identifiable intangible assets
|
|
8,142
|
|
|
8,895
|
|
|
7,537
|
|
|
7,343
|
|
|
8,345
|
|Other real estate
|
|
16,248
|
|
|
18,276
|
|
|
24,847
|
|
|
29,248
|
|
|
31,974
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
30,508
|
|
|
29,819
|
|
|
30,839
|
|
|
31,182
|
|
|
33,180
|
|Other assets
|
|
609,922
|
|
|
595,110
|
|
|
591,132
|
|
|
532,389
|
|
|
531,834
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
15,558,162
|
|
$
|
15,692,079
|
|
$
|
14,019,829
|
|
$
|
13,497,877
|
|
$
|
13,584,786
|
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|
$
|
3,964,023
|
|
$
|
3,880,540
|
|
$
|
2,977,058
|
|
$
|
2,891,215
|
|
$
|
3,064,127
|
|Interest-bearing
|
|
9,258,390
|
|
|
9,624,933
|
|
|
8,598,706
|
|
|
8,354,342
|
|
|
8,190,056
|
|Total deposits
|
|
13,222,413
|
|
|
13,505,473
|
|
|
11,575,764
|
|
|
11,245,557
|
|
|
11,254,183
|
|Fed funds purchased and repurchases
|
|
153,834
|
|
|
70,255
|
|
|
421,821
|
|
|
256,020
|
|
|
376,712
|
|Other borrowings
|
|
178,599
|
|
|
152,860
|
|
|
84,230
|
|
|
85,396
|
|
|
76,685
|
|Junior subordinated debt securities
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
61,856
|
|ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures (1)
|
|
39,659
|
|
|
42,663
|
|
|
36,421
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|Operating lease liabilities
|
|
31,838
|
|
|
31,076
|
|
|
32,055
|
|
|
32,354
|
|
|
34,319
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
159,922
|
|
|
153,952
|
|
|
155,283
|
|
|
155,992
|
|
|
135,669
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
13,848,121
|
|
|
14,018,135
|
|
|
12,367,430
|
|
|
11,837,175
|
|
|
11,939,424
|
|Common stock
|
|
13,215
|
|
|
13,214
|
|
|
13,209
|
|
|
13,376
|
|
|
13,390
|
|Capital surplus
|
|
231,836
|
|
|
230,613
|
|
|
229,403
|
|
|
256,400
|
|
|
257,370
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
1,459,306
|
|
|
1,419,552
|
|
|
1,402,089
|
|
|
1,414,526
|
|
|
1,395,460
|
|Accum other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
5,684
|
|
|
10,565
|
|
|
7,698
|
|
|
(23,600
|
)
|
|
(20,858
|
)
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
1,710,041
|
|
|
1,673,944
|
|
|
1,652,399
|
|
|
1,660,702
|
|
|
1,645,362
|
|Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
15,558,162
|
|
$
|
15,692,079
|
|
$
|
14,019,829
|
|
$
|
13,497,877
|
|
$
|
13,584,786
|
|
(1)
|See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details.
|See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|September 30, 2020
|($ in thousands except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|INCOME STATEMENTS
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|9/30/2020
|9/30/2019
|Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE
|
$
|
97,429
|
|
$
|
99,300
|
$
|
109,357
|
$
|
111,383
|
|
$
|
116,432
|
|
$
|
306,086
|
$
|
341,195
|Interest and fees on PPP loans
|
|
6,729
|
|
|
5,044
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
11,773
|
|
—
|Interest and fees on acquired loans (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
2,138
|
|
|
2,309
|
|
|
—
|
|
6,235
|Interest on securities-taxable
|
|
12,542
|
|
|
12,762
|
|
12,948
|
|
12,884
|
|
|
13,184
|
|
|
38,252
|
|
41,765
|Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE
|
|
301
|
|
|
315
|
|
457
|
|
484
|
|
|
485
|
|
|
1,073
|
|
1,682
|Interest on fed funds sold and reverse repurchases
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
1
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
1
|
|
239
|Other interest income
|
|
331
|
|
|
239
|
|
740
|
|
896
|
|
|
1,044
|
|
|
1,310
|
|
4,467
|Total interest income-FTE
|
|
117,333
|
|
|
117,660
|
|
123,502
|
|
127,786
|
|
|
133,477
|
|
|
358,495
|
|
395,583
|Interest on deposits
|
|
7,437
|
|
|
8,730
|
|
14,957
|
|
17,716
|
|
|
20,385
|
|
|
31,124
|
|
61,455
|Interest on fed funds purchased and repurchases
|
|
32
|
|
|
42
|
|
625
|
|
504
|
|
|
547
|
|
|
699
|
|
916
|Other interest expense
|
|
688
|
|
|
881
|
|
860
|
|
826
|
|
|
830
|
|
|
2,429
|
|
2,486
|Total interest expense
|
|
8,157
|
|
|
9,653
|
|
16,442
|
|
19,046
|
|
|
21,762
|
|
|
34,252
|
|
64,857
|Net interest income-FTE
|
|
109,176
|
|
|
108,007
|
|
107,060
|
|
108,740
|
|
|
111,715
|
|
|
324,243
|
|
330,726
|Provision for credit losses, LHFI (1)
|
|
1,760
|
|
|
18,185
|
|
20,581
|
|
3,661
|
|
|
3,039
|
|
|
40,526
|
|
7,136
|Provision for loan losses, acquired loans (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(140
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
44
|Net interest income after provision-FTE
|
|
107,416
|
|
|
89,822
|
|
86,479
|
|
105,081
|
|
|
108,816
|
|
|
283,717
|
|
323,546
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
7,577
|
|
|
6,397
|
|
10,032
|
|
10,894
|
|
|
11,065
|
|
|
24,006
|
|
31,709
|Bank card and other fees
|
|
8,843
|
|
|
7,717
|
|
5,355
|
|
8,192
|
|
|
8,349
|
|
|
21,915
|
|
23,544
|Mortgage banking, net
|
|
36,439
|
|
|
33,745
|
|
27,483
|
|
7,914
|
|
|
8,171
|
|
|
97,667
|
|
21,908
|Insurance commissions
|
|
11,562
|
|
|
11,868
|
|
11,550
|
|
9,364
|
|
|
11,072
|
|
|
34,980
|
|
33,032
|Wealth management
|
|
7,679
|
|
|
7,571
|
|
8,537
|
|
7,763
|
|
|
7,691
|
|
|
23,787
|
|
22,916
|Other, net
|
|
1,601
|
|
|
2,213
|
|
2,307
|
|
3,451
|
|
|
1,989
|
|
|
6,121
|
|
6,358
|Total noninterest income
|
|
73,701
|
|
|
69,511
|
|
65,264
|
|
47,578
|
|
|
48,337
|
|
|
208,476
|
|
139,467
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
67,342
|
|
|
66,107
|
|
69,148
|
|
62,319
|
|
|
62,495
|
|
|
202,597
|
|
185,398
|Services and fees
|
|
20,992
|
|
|
20,567
|
|
19,930
|
|
19,500
|
|
|
18,838
|
|
|
61,489
|
|
53,815
|Net occupancy-premises
|
|
7,000
|
|
|
6,587
|
|
6,286
|
|
6,461
|
|
|
6,831
|
|
|
19,873
|
|
19,688
|Equipment expense
|
|
5,828
|
|
|
5,620
|
|
5,616
|
|
5,880
|
|
|
5,971
|
|
|
17,064
|
|
17,853
|Other real estate expense, net
|
|
1,203
|
|
|
271
|
|
1,294
|
|
1,491
|
|
|
531
|
|
|
2,768
|
|
2,415
|Credit loss expense related to off-balance sheet credit exposures (1)
|
|
(3,004
|
)
|
|
6,242
|
|
6,783
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10,021
|
|
—
|Other expense
|
|
14,598
|
|
|
13,265
|
|
14,753
|
|
14,376
|
|
|
12,187
|
|
|
42,616
|
|
39,806
|Total noninterest expense
|
|
113,959
|
|
|
118,659
|
|
123,810
|
|
110,027
|
|
|
106,853
|
|
|
356,428
|
|
318,975
|Income before income taxes and tax eq adj
|
|
67,158
|
|
|
40,674
|
|
27,933
|
|
42,632
|
|
|
50,300
|
|
|
135,765
|
|
144,038
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|
|
2,969
|
|
|
3,007
|
|
3,108
|
|
3,149
|
|
|
3,249
|
|
|
9,084
|
|
9,728
|Income before income taxes
|
|
64,189
|
|
|
37,667
|
|
24,825
|
|
39,483
|
|
|
47,051
|
|
|
126,681
|
|
134,310
|Income taxes
|
|
9,749
|
|
|
5,517
|
|
2,607
|
|
5,537
|
|
|
6,016
|
|
|
17,873
|
|
17,796
|Net income
|
$
|
54,440
|
|
$
|
32,150
|
$
|
22,218
|
$
|
33,946
|
|
$
|
41,035
|
|
$
|
108,808
|
$
|
116,514
|Per share data
|Earnings per share - basic
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
$
|
0.35
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
$
|
1.71
|
$
|
1.80
|Earnings per share - diluted
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
$
|
0.35
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
$
|
1.71
|
$
|
1.80
|Dividends per share
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
$
|
0.23
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
$
|
0.69
|
$
|
0.69
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|
|
63,422,692
|
|
|
63,416,307
|
|
63,756,629
|
|
64,255,716
|
|
|
64,358,540
|
|
|
63,531,478
|
|
64,755,406