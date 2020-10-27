 

Snap-on to Present at Gabelli Automotive Aftermarket Symposium

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is scheduled to present at the Gabelli 44th Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 9:30 AM Eastern Time.

The live webcast with video can be accessed by clicking on the following link, https://wsw.com/webcast/gabellifunds1/sna/2581922 or by copying and pasting it into your browser. You can also join the webcast by visiting the Investor Events page on the Snap-on website at https://www.snapon.com/EN/Investors/Investor-Events and clicking on the link to the event. Following the webcast, an archived replay will be available on the company’s Web site for approximately 90 days.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on also derives income from various financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. Products and services are sold through the company’s franchisee, company-direct, distributor and internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

