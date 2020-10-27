Ring Energy, Inc. Releases Third Quarter 2020 Operations Update

Restored production to 9,219 Barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boepd”), 88% oil, in the third quarter within the Company’s guidance range;

Increased third quarter net daily production approximately 70% compared to the second quarter of 2020 (Q2’20 production volumes were negatively impacted by the Company’s response to the pandemic induced oil price collapse in late April resulting in well shut-ins from late April through early June 2020);

Performed eight conversions from electrical submersible pumps (“ESP”) to rod pumps (6 Northwest Shelf (“NWS”) and 2 Central Basin Platform (“CBP”) to reduce overall operating costs and less costly workovers;

Remained cash flow positive for the 4th consecutive quarter.

Paid an additional $9 million on its senior credit facility reducing the current outstanding balance to $360 million;

Mr. Danny Wilson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, commented, “We began placing wells back on production at the end of the 2nd quarter and early in the 3rd quarter which, when combined with our ESP-to-rod pump conversion program, led to our 70% increase in net production compared to the 2nd quarter and was within 15% of our 1st quarter 2020 net production, which included the drilling of four new horizontal wells in the Northwest Shelf. Although we are currently not drilling any new wells, we continue to look for the commodity marketplace to stabilize and stand ready to begin drilling once oil prices recover to higher levels. In the meantime, we will continue with our rod conversion program and other efficient capital investments that increase our overall run times, reduce our operating costs, and help maintain our production levels.”

Estimated production for the third quarter of 2020 was approximately 848,152 Barrels of Oil Equivalent (“Boe”), or an average of 9,219 Boepd, 88% oil. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net estimated production was approximately 2,334,924 Boe, or 8,522 Boepd, as compared to net production of 3,041,000 Boe, or 11,139 Boepd for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.