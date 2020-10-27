California Resources Corporation Completes Financial Restructuring

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) (“CRC” or the “Company”) announced that it will today complete its financial restructuring and emerge from the bankruptcy process with a significantly stronger balance sheet. CRC’s Joint Plan of Reorganization (“Plan”) in its Chapter 11 case cancelled pre-existing debt, consolidated CRC’s ownership in the Elk Hills power plant and cryogenic gas plant, and provided for the payment in full of all valid and undisputed trade and contingent claims in the ordinary course of business. Today, CRC will officially conclude its reorganization after completing all required actions and satisfying the remaining conditions of the Plan.

Todd Stevens, President and CEO of CRC, noted, “With the full support of our stakeholders and a much stronger balance sheet, the restructured CRC is well designed to withstand price cycles and continue delivering affordable, sustainable and reliable energy that is so essential to Californians. You can expect CRC to build upon the fundamental strengths of our business that provide us a high degree of operating flexibility, including our low-decline conventional oil production, low capital intensity, exposure to the Brent crude oil markets, substantial mineral ownership in fee, and integrated infrastructure. We believe the streamlined CRC and our commitment to disciplined capital allocation will serve as a strong foundation to deliver free cash flow. CRC is committed to fostering sustainable energy production to meet the future needs of all Californians. I would also like to thank our employees for their dedication, focus and effort to sustain our proven track record of safety, environmental stewardship and operational excellence during the restructuring process."

As previously reported, CRC entered into a Settlement and Assumption Agreement with certain affiliates of Ares Management L.P. (“Ares”) related to CRC’s and Ares’ Elk Hills joint venture. Under this agreement, CRC acquired the equity interests of the joint venture and 100% ownership of the Elk Hills power plant and a cryogenic gas processing plant in exchange for approximately 20.8% of the new common stock in CRC and $300 million of secured notes issued by EHP Midco Holding Company, LLC, a subsidiary of CRC. As a result, the joint venture’s assets are now wholly owned by CRC.