 

First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 21:30  |  38   |   |   

BLUEFIELD, Va., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company reported net income of $8.27 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which was a decrease of $0.11, or 18.97%, over the same quarter of 2019.   Net income was $24.38 million, or $1.37 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, which represents a 25.95% decrease in per share diluted earnings compared to the same period of 2019.

Additionally, today the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on November 6, 2020, and is expected to be paid on or about November 20, 2020. The current year is the 35th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

Third Quarter 2020 and Current Highlights

  • General
  • On September 30, 2020, the Company consolidated six of its branches located mainly in eastern Tennessee. It also announced the consolidation of two locations in Abingdon, Virginia.
  • The Company booked $113.98 million of new residential mortgage loans during the third quarter and the pipeline remains strong at $61.70 million at October 19, 2020.
  • In order to aid its affected customers, the Company has modified or deferred payments on 1,314 commercial loans totaling $330.69 million in principal balances and 2,048 consumer mortgage and installment loans totaling $95.76 million in principal balances. As of September 30, 2020, current commercial and consumer loan deferrals stand at $102.54 million and $13.09 million, respectively. Included in those deferral totals are re-deferrals of commercial loans with principal balances totaling approximately $69.32 million and consumer mortgage and installment loans with principal balances totaling approximately $5.09 million.
  • Through September 30, 2020, the Company processed 803 loans with original principal balances totaling $62.74 million through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program.
  • Income Statement
  • Third quarter earnings reflect a loan loss provision of $4.70 million, an increase of $4.03 million over third quarter of 2019, further recognizing the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 
  • Despite the significant increase in loan loss provision, return on average assets remained strong at 1.11% for the third quarter and 1.14% for the nine-month period.  
  • Net interest margin decreased 46 basis points to 4.10% compared to the same quarter of 2019. Net interest margin decreased 30 basis points to 4.33% for the first nine months compared to the same period of 2019. Both period decreases are reflective of the current historic low interest rate environment.
  • Service charges on deposit have increased since the second quarter of 2020 as pandemic shutdowns and stay-at-home orders were relaxed during the summer. 
  • Balance Sheet
  • Interest-free deposits grew $122.41 million during 2020, and total deposits grew $162.33 million, or 6.97%, during 2020.
  • Book value per share at September 30, 2020, was $23.70, an increase of $0.37 during the year.
  • As of September 30, 2020, the Company continues to significantly exceed regulatory “well capitalized” targets, as well as all capital targets of its capital management plan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 52 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of September 30, 2020. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice through its Trust Division and First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.13 billion in combined assets as of September 30, 2020. The Company reported consolidated assets of $2.95 billion as of September 30, 2020. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
David D. Brown
(276) 326-9000
 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
                               
      Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
      September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30, September 30,
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)   2020       2020       2020       2019       2019       2020       2019  
Interest income                          
  Interest and fees on loans $ 27,297     $ 26,991     $ 28,058     $ 21,837     $ 22,068     $ 82,346     $ 66,968  
  Interest on securities   609       713       918       870       857       2,240       2,846  
  Interest on deposits in banks   89       82       533       663       680       704       1,784  
Total interest income   27,995       27,786       29,509       23,370       23,605       85,290       71,598  
Interest expense                          
  Interest on deposits   1,161       1,445       1,825       1,312       1,383       4,431       4,080  
  Interest on borrowings   -       2       2       1       1       4       122  
Total interest expense   1,161       1,447       1,827       1,313       1,384       4,435       4,202  
Net interest income   26,834       26,339       27,682       22,057       22,221       80,855       67,396  
Provision for loan losses   4,703       3,831       3,500       91       675       12,034       3,480  
Net interest income after provision   22,131       22,508       24,182       21,966       21,546       68,821       63,916  
Noninterest income   7,638       6,913       7,549       9,314       7,634       22,100       24,363  
Noninterest expense   19,171       18,913       21,664       18,883       17,444       59,748       50,880  
Income before income taxes   10,598       10,508       10,067       12,397       11,736       31,173       37,399  
Income tax expense   2,332       2,270       2,195       2,833       2,580       6,797       8,161  
Net income $ 8,266     $ 8,238     $ 7,872     $ 9,564     $ 9,156     $ 24,376     $ 29,238  
                               
Earnings per common share                          
  Basic $ 0.47     $ 0.47     $ 0.44     $ 0.61     $ 0.59     $ 1.37     $ 1.86  
  Diluted   0.47       0.46       0.44       0.61       0.58       1.37       1.85  
Cash dividends per common share   0.25       0.25       0.25       0.25       0.25       0.75       0.71  
Weighted average shares outstanding                          
  Basic   17,710,283       17,701,853       17,998,994       15,611,093       15,603,992       17,803,369       15,717,678  
  Diluted   17,732,428       17,728,300       18,050,071       15,670,047       15,664,587       17,836,963       15,785,484  
Performance ratios                          
  Return on average assets   1.11 %     1.15 %     1.16 %     1.71 %     1.65 %     1.14 %     1.76 %
  Return on average common equity   7.83 %     7.97 %     7.49 %     11.08 %     10.80 %     7.76 %     11.70 %
  Return on average tangible common equity(1)   11.62 %     11.91 %     11.12 %     15.33 %     15.19 %     11.55 %     16.52 %
                               
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)
                               
      Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
      September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   September 30,
        2020       2020       2020       2019       2019       2020       2019  
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)                          
Net income $ 8,266     $ 8,238     $ 7,872     $ 9,564     $ 9,156     $ 24,376     $ 29,238  
Adjustments:                          
  Net (gain) loss on sale of securities   -       -       (385 )     -       -       (385 )     43  
  Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense   -       -       1,893       1,532       592       1,893       592  
  Other items(1)   -       -       -       (2,395 )     (900 )     -       (4,600 )
Total adjustments   -       -       1,508       (863 )     (308 )     1,508       (3,965 )
 Tax effect   -       -       354       (331 )     (134 )     354       (1,012 )
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 8,266     $ 8,238     $ 9,026     $ 9,032     $ 8,982     $ 25,530     $ 26,285  
                               
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share,                          
  non-GAAP $ 0.47     $ 0.46     $ 0.50     $ 0.58     $ 0.57     $ 1.43     $ 1.67  
Performance ratios, non-GAAP                          
  Adjusted return on average assets   1.11 %     1.15 %     1.33 %     1.61 %     1.62 %     1.19 %     1.59 %
  Adjusted return on average common equity   7.83 %     7.97 %     8.59 %     10.46 %     10.59 %     8.13 %     10.52 %
  Adjusted return on average tangible                          
    common equity(2)   11.62 %     11.91 %     12.75 %     14.48 %     14.90 %     12.09 %     14.85 %
                               
(1) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items primarily related to income from litigation settlements.
(2) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended September 30,
      2020       2019  
    Average       Average Yield/   Average       Average Yield/
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest(1)   Rate(1)   Balance   Interest(1)   Rate(1)
Assets                      
Earning assets                      
Loans(2)(3) $ 2,171,023   $ 27,331   5.01 %   $ 1,706,936 $ 22,106   5.14 %
Securities available for sale   93,263     720   3.07 %     118,450     1,015   3.40 %
Interest-bearing deposits   352,144     90   0.10 %     122,891     680   2.20 %
Total earning assets   2,616,430     28,141   4.28 %     1,948,277     23,801   4.85 %
Other assets   344,285             250,142        
Total assets $ 2,960,715           $ 2,198,419        
                         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                      
Interest-bearing deposits                      
Demand deposits $ 580,165   $ 73   0.05 %   $ 450,650   $ 78   0.07 %
Savings deposits   720,657     136   0.08 %     500,600     222   0.18 %
Time deposits   448,275     951   0.84 %     413,012     1,083   1.04 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,749,097     1,160   0.26 %     1,364,262     1,383   0.40 %
Borrowings                      
Retail repurchase agreements   969     1   0.14 %     2,107     1   0.17 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings     -     -   -       -     -   -  
Total borrowings   969     1   0.14 %     2,107     1   0.17 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,750,066     1,161   0.26 %     1,366,369     1,384   0.40 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   754,147             466,253        
Other liabilities   36,379             29,449        
Total liabilities   2,540,592             1,862,071        
Stockholders' equity   420,123             336,348        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,960,715           $ 2,198,419        
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $ 26,980           $ 22,417    
Net interest rate spread         4.02 %           4.44 %
Net interest margin, FTE(1)         4.10 %           4.56 %
                         
(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $1.77 million and $566 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
                           
      Nine Months Ended September 30,
        2020       2019  
      Average       Average Yield/   Average       Average Yield/
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest(1)   Rate(1)   Balance   Interest(1)   Rate(1)
Assets                      
Earning assets                      
  Loans(2)(3) $ 2,127,383   $ 82,476   5.18 %   $ 1,730,940 $ 67,114   5.18 %
  Securities available for sale   110,852     2,619   3.16 %     130,029     3,314   3.41 %
  Securities held to maturity   -     -   -       4,071     45   1.48 %
  Interest-bearing deposits   270,106     706   0.34 %     101,364     1,784   2.34 %
Total earning assets   2,508,341     85,801   4.57 %     1,966,404     72,257   4.91 %
Other assets   351,589             248,801        
Total assets $ 2,859,930           $ 2,215,205        
                           
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                      
Interest-bearing deposits                      
  Demand deposits $ 543,539   $ 261   0.06 %   $ 450,653   $ 192   0.06 %
  Savings deposits   702,604     790   0.15 %     502,241     589   0.16 %
  Time deposits   466,126     3,380   0.97 %     426,885     3,299   1.03 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,712,269     4,431   0.35 %     1,379,779     4,080   0.40 %
Borrowings                      
  Retail repurchase agreements   1,218     3   0.32 %     2,792     3   0.13 %
  Wholesale repurchase agreements   -     -   -       5,037     119   3.17 %
  FHLB advances and other borrowings     48     1   2.23 %     -     -   -  
Total borrowings   1,266     4   0.42 %     7,829     122   2.08 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,713,535     4,435   0.35 %     1,387,608     4,202   0.40 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   688,891             464,958        
Other liabilities   38,001             28,651        
Total liabilities   2,440,427             1,881,217        
Stockholders' equity   419,503             333,988        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,859,930           $ 2,215,205        
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $ 81,366           $ 68,055    
Net interest rate spread         4.22 %           4.51 %
Net interest margin, FTE(1)         4.33 %           4.63 %
                           
(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $5.22 million and $2.72 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)
                             
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30, September 30,
(Amounts in thousands)   2020       2020       2020       2019       2019       2020       2019  
Noninterest income                          
  Wealth management $ 909     $ 854     $ 844     $ 842     $ 952     $ 2,607     $ 2,581  
  Service charges on deposits   3,250       2,560       3,731       3,702       3,785       9,541       10,892  
  Other service charges and fees   2,748       2,617       2,231       2,096       2,007       7,596       6,185  
  Net gain (loss) on sale of securities   -       -       385       -       -       385       (43 )
  Net FDIC indemnification asset amortization   (383 )     (483 )     (486 )     (590 )     (719 )     (1,352 )     (1,787 )
  Other income   -       -       -       2,395       900       -       4,600  
  Other operating income   1,114       1,365       844       869       709       3,323       1,935  
Total noninterest income $ 7,638     $ 6,913     $ 7,549     $ 9,314     $ 7,634     $ 22,100     $ 24,363  
Noninterest expense                          
  Salaries and employee benefits $ 10,485     $ 11,015     $ 11,386     $ 9,495     $ 9,334     $ 32,886     $ 27,653  
  Occupancy expense   1,228       1,275       1,315       1,057       1,042       3,818       3,277  
  Furniture and equipment expense   1,412       1,316       1,384       1,179       1,183       4,112       3,278  
  Service fees   1,581       1,329       1,523       721       1,053       4,433       3,727  
  Advertising and public relations   430       475       512       478       795       1,417       1,832  
  Professional fees   408       307       233       408       375       948       1,290  
  Amortization of intangibles   365       360       361       251       251       1,086       746  
  FDIC premiums and assessments   191       33       -       -       -       224       318  
  Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense   -       -       1,893       1,532       592       1,893       592  
  Other operating expense   3,071       2,803       3,057       3,762       2,819       8,931       8,167  
Total noninterest expense $ 19,171     $ 18,913     $ 21,664     $ 18,883     $ 17,444     $ 59,748     $ 50,880  
                             


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
                       
      September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30,
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)   2020       2020       2020       2019       2019  
Assets                  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 375,664     $ 421,492     $ 241,613     $ 217,009     $ 182,458  
Debt securities available for sale   90,972       98,367       107,753       169,574       115,537  
Loans held for sale   -       -       -       263       -  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income                
  Noncovered   2,184,251       2,125,560       2,084,610       2,101,599       1,679,958  
  Covered   10,744       11,257       12,115       12,861       14,158  
  Allowance for loan losses   (27,277 )     (23,758 )     (21,137 )     (18,425 )     (18,493 )
Loans held for investment, net   2,167,718       2,113,059       2,075,588       2,096,035       1,675,623  
FDIC indemnification asset   1,598       1,943       2,433       2,883       3,458  
Premises and equipment, net   60,488       62,658       63,319       62,824       48,521  
Other real estate owned, noncovered   2,103       2,181       2,502       3,969       2,528  
Interest receivable   9,151       8,380       6,117       6,677       4,842  
Goodwill   129,565       129,565       129,565       129,565       92,744  
Other intangible assets   7,433       7,798       8,159       8,519       4,280  
Other assets   103,236       103,623       101,912       101,529       75,056  
Total assets $ 2,947,928     $ 2,949,066     $ 2,738,961     $ 2,798,847     $ 2,205,047  
                       
Liabilities                  
Deposits                  
  Noninterest-bearing $ 750,277     $ 752,899     $ 620,292     $ 627,868     $ 472,478  
  Interest-bearing   1,741,962       1,744,947       1,668,122       1,702,044       1,364,374  
Total deposits   2,492,239       2,497,846       2,288,414       2,329,912       1,836,852  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   956       1,100       1,348       1,601       1,863  
FHLB and other borrowings   -       -       1,000       -       -  
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities   34,816       34,290       36,593       38,515       28,969  
Total liabilities   2,528,011       2,533,236       2,327,355       2,370,028       1,867,684  
                       
Stockholders' equity                  
Common stock   17,717       17,710       17,700       18,377       15,580  
Additional paid-in capital   172,980       172,601       172,231       192,413       108,222  
Retained earnings   230,464       226,627       222,814       219,535       213,866  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,244 )     (1,108 )     (1,139 )     (1,506 )     (305 )
Total stockholders' equity   419,917       415,830       411,606       428,819       337,363  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,947,928     $ 2,949,066     $ 2,738,961     $ 2,798,847     $ 2,205,047  
                       
Shares outstanding at period-end   17,716,522       17,709,569       17,700,140       18,376,991       15,579,740  
Book value per common share $ 23.70     $ 23.48     $ 23.25     $ 23.33     $ 21.65  
Tangible book value per common share(1)   15.97       15.72       15.47       15.82       15.43  
                       
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding


SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)
                       
      September 30, June 30,   March31,   December 31, September 30,
(Amounts in thousands)   2020       2020       2020       2019       2019  
Allowance for Loan Losses                  
Beginning balance $ 23,758     $ 21,137     $ 18,425     $ 18,493     $ 18,540  
Provision for loan losses charged to operations   4,703       3,831       3,500       91       675  
Charge-offs   (1,563 )     (1,672 )     (1,194 )     (1,353 )     (964 )
Recoveries   379       462       406       1,194       242  
Net charge-offs   (1,184 )     (1,210 )     (788 )     (159 )     (722 )
Ending balance $ 27,277     $ 23,758     $ 21,137     $ 18,425     $ 18,493  
                       
Nonperforming Assets                  
Non-covered nonperforming assets                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 24,423     $ 24,471     $ 20,263     $ 16,113     $ 16,701  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   43       284       329       144       107  
Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs")(1)   456       598       623       720       668  
Total non-covered nonperforming loans   24,922       25,353       21,215       16,977       17,476  
OREO   2,103       2,181       2,502       3,969       2,528  
Total non-covered nonperforming assets $ 27,025     $ 27,534     $ 23,717     $ 20,946     $ 20,004  
                       
Covered nonperforming assets                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 333     $ 299     $ 145     $ 244     $ 243  
Total covered nonperforming loans   333       299       145       244       243  
OREO   -       -       -       -       -  
Total covered nonperforming assets $ 333     $ 299     $ 145     $ 244     $ 243  
                       
Additional Information                  
Performing TDRs(2) $ 10,480     $ 10,822     $ 8,429     $ 5,855     $ 5,635  
Total Accruing TDRs(3)   10,936       11,420       9,052       6,575       6,303  
                       
Non-covered ratios                  
Nonperforming loans to total loans   1.14 %     1.19 %     1.02 %     0.81 %     1.04 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.92 %     0.94 %     0.87 %     0.75 %     0.91 %
Non-PCI allowance to nonperforming loans   109.45 %     93.71 %     99.63 %     108.53 %     105.82 %
Non-PCI allowance to total loans   1.25 %     1.12 %     1.01 %     0.88 %     1.10 %
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans   0.22 %     0.23 %     0.15 %     0.04 %     0.17 %
                       
Total ratios                  
Nonperforming loans to total loans   1.15 %     1.20 %     1.02 %     0.81 %     1.05 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.93 %     0.94 %     0.87 %     0.76 %     0.92 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans   108.01 %     92.62 %     98.96 %     106.99 %     104.37 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.24 %     1.11 %     1.01 %     0.87 %     1.09 %
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans   0.22 %     0.23 %     0.15 %     0.04 %     0.17 %
                       
(1) Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming
(2) Accruing TDRs with six months or more of satisfactory payment performance
(3) Accruing total TDRs

First Community Bankshares Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Bullfrog Gold Closes Transaction with Barrick Gold and Augusta Group
K92 Mining Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020: Conference Call Details
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...