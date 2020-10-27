Dave & Buster’s Announces Closing of $550 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering by its Subsidiary Dave & Buster’s, Inc.

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Dave & Buster's, Inc. (the “Issuer”), has completed its previously announced offering (the “Offering”) of $550 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.625% senior secured notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). The notes were issued in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes are guaranteed on a senior secured basis by the same subsidiaries of the Company that guarantee its Revolving Credit Facility (the “Revolving Credit Facility” and, together with a Term Loan Facility, under which all amounts outstanding were repaid with the proceeds of the Notes, the “Credit Facility”).



The Company used the proceeds from the Offering (less certain fees and expenses in connection therewith) to repay all amounts outstanding under its Term Loan Facility and to repay drawings under its Revolving Credit Facility, which, subject to the terms thereof, will be available to be drawn in the future for general corporate purposes and future liquidity. J.P. Morgan acted as lead book running manager, BofA Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Capital One Securities, Regions Securities LLC and Truist Securities acted as additional book running managers and BBVA, Fifth Third Securities, PNC Capital Markets LLC, BMO Capital Markets, Stifel, SYNOVUS and Webster Bank acted as co-managers in connection with the Offering. Jefferies LLC acted as debt advisor to the Company.

The Notes have been offered only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. Persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws. As a result, they may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, any U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.