 

Dave & Buster’s Announces Closing of $550 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering by its Subsidiary Dave & Buster’s, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 21:30  |  73   |   |   

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Dave & Buster's, Inc. (the “Issuer”), has completed its previously announced offering (the “Offering”) of $550 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.625% senior secured notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). The notes were issued in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes are guaranteed on a senior secured basis by the same subsidiaries of the Company that guarantee its Revolving Credit Facility (the “Revolving Credit Facility” and, together with a Term Loan Facility, under which all amounts outstanding were repaid with the proceeds of the Notes, the “Credit Facility”).

The Company used the proceeds from the Offering (less certain fees and expenses in connection therewith) to repay all amounts outstanding under its Term Loan Facility and to repay drawings under its Revolving Credit Facility, which, subject to the terms thereof, will be available to be drawn in the future for general corporate purposes and future liquidity. J.P. Morgan acted as lead book running manager, BofA Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Capital One Securities, Regions Securities LLC and Truist Securities acted as additional book running managers and BBVA, Fifth Third Securities, PNC Capital Markets LLC, BMO Capital Markets, Stifel, SYNOVUS and Webster Bank acted as co-managers in connection with the Offering. Jefferies LLC acted as debt advisor to the Company.

The Notes have been offered only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. Persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws. As a result, they may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, any U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Seite 1 von 3
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Bullfrog Gold Closes Transaction with Barrick Gold and Augusta Group
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
K92 Mining Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020: Conference Call Details
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Dave & Buster’s Announces Upsize and Pricing of a Private Offering of $550 Million of Senior Secured Notes Due 2025 by its Subsidiary Dave & Buster’s, Inc.
19.10.20
Dave & Buster’s Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Secured Notes Due 2025 by its Subsidiary Dave & Buster’s, Inc.
14.10.20
Dave & Buster’s Provides Update on Encouraging Business Recovery Trends