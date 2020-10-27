First Horizon Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

The board also approved payment of cash dividends on First Horizon’s Series A, Series B, Series C and Series E Preferred Stock as described in the following paragraphs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp.'s (NYSE:FHN) board of directors has approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable January 4, 2021 to the common shareholders of record on December 11, 2020.

The board approved payment of the quarterly cash dividend of $1,550.00 per share on First Horizon’s Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A ("Series A Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.387500 per Depositary Share (NYSE:FHN PRA), which each represent a 1/4,000th interest in a share of the Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable January 11, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 24, 2020.

The board approved payment of the semi-annual cash dividend of $331.25 per share on First Horizon’s 6.625% Fixed to Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B ("Series B Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.828125 per Depositary Share (NYSE:FHN PRB), which each represent a 1/400th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable February 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 15, 2021.

The board approved payment of the quarterly cash dividend of $165.00 per share on First Horizon’s 6.60% Fixed to Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C ("Series C Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.412500 per Depositary Share (NYSE:FHN PRC), which each represent a 1/400th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable February 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 15, 2021.

The board approved payment of the quarterly cash dividend of $1,625.00 per share on First Horizon’s Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E ("Series E Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.406250 per Depositary Share (NYSE:FHN PRE), which each represent a 1/4,000th interest in a share of the Series E Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable January 11, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 24, 2020.

About First Horizon

