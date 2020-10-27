 

CubeSmart Announces Agreement to Acquire $540 Million Self-Storage Portfolio

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a portfolio of eight self-storage properties in New York City from Storage Deluxe for $540 million. The portfolio, currently professionally managed by and branded CubeSmart, consists of 780,425 rentable square feet located in Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx, NY.

“This exciting transaction represents the culmination of our ten-year strategic plan to establish our leading market position in New York City,” commented Christopher P. Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The acquisition of this portfolio expands our presence in attractive submarkets within each outer borough that have positive demographic trends and a strong growth outlook. The timing of this opportunity allows us to take advantage of strong fundamental trends for self-storage in the boroughs.”

Consideration for the acquisition will consist of approximately $201.7 million payable in cash, approximately $183.7 million payable in Class B Operating Partnership Units, and the assumption of approximately $154.6 million of existing fixed-rate secured debt. The Company expects to finance the cash portion of the purchase price at closing through cash on hand and borrowings under the unsecured revolving credit facility.

Steven J. Guttman, Founder and Chairman of Storage Deluxe, commented, “When I began investing in self-storage in 1998, I identified New York City as the best market in the country and, over twenty years later, I still believe that. Over the last ten years we have been a seller, customer and partner of CubeSmart, and with this transaction we will add investor. CubeSmart has established a strong position in the New York City market which has been further solidified due to recent zoning restrictions. CubeSmart’s impressive operating platform, coupled with their position as a market leader in New York, makes us highly optimistic about the future performance of our investment in CUBE.”

The transaction is expected to close in two tranches, both in the fourth quarter of 2020, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including lender consent with respect to the debt that will be assumed. No assurance can be given that the transaction will be consummated on contemplated terms, or at all. Additional information on the transaction can be found in the presentation posted on our investor relations website at investors.cubesmart.com.

